Xiaomi: Changing The Game, On Multiple Levels

Along with this announcement, the company has also reported further moves into the western international markets.

Xiaomi has announced plans to go public on the Hong Kong stock exchange, in what could be the largest IPO since Alibaba for the HKEX.

This week saw an announcement by Chinese smartphone/gadget maker Xiaomi (XI) to list public shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). There were a lack of details on how much the offering would be seeking to raise, but hype is growing in what could be the largest IPO since Alibaba (BABA), which raised $25 billion during its IPO on the HKEX. Source: Investor Place

IPO Filing

There is a lot of speculation around the value of Xiaomi. The company has grown very quickly to one of the largest smartphone companies in China, only to see stagnant growth in the 2015 - 2016 year. Some report that the company could be valued upwards of $100 billion, but we do know that in 2014 the company had a funding round at a valuation of ~$45 billion. Knowing the valuation is critical as there have been rumors that the company is seeking around $10 billion from its IPO.

The company did shed light on its performance over the last year in the IPO application. As of March 2018, the company reported 190 million MAUs (monthly average users) on its MIUI operating system, with users averaging 4.5 hours on their phones per day. The company also reported the popularity of its apps stating, "...38 apps with more than 10 million MAUs, and 18 apps with more than 50 million MAUs".

Source: HKEX

Above, shows the total revenue by segment, along with the percentage of total revenue. We can see that over the last year, smartphone revenue has increased 65%; while IoT (internet of things) and lifestyle products has increased 88%. Overall revenue has increased 67%. This is exceptional growth and positions Xiaomi back to where it was in its early life. However, it proves one larger statement as well. CEO Lei Jun stated:

"As far as we know, apart from Xiaomi, there has never been another smartphone company that has successfully rebounded after a decline in sales,"

The company is also decreasing its reliance upon mainland China, and increasing its international sales. 93% of sales were from China in 2015, while only 72% were from the mainland in 2017. This shows that the company's international expansion initiatives are performing well and we should continue to see this trend. The company announced a partnership with Hutchinson to sell its phones in the UK, through the Three stores. Source: Mobile Today

However, there is a concern on the disclosures, and that is profit loss. The company posted a very large profit loss for 2017. This is most likely due to aggressive expansion and diversification within its product line. The company has also announced that net margin for smartphones and IoT products will be capped at 5%, with any remaining profit being distributed to customers.

Source: HKEX

Global Change

The HKEX proposed rule changes in order to attract more companies to list on the exchange. The chief executive stated that he believes dozens of companies will apply to list in the coming months. Below is the proposed amendments, as stated from the HKEX press release:

"Providing more guidance on examples of what the Exchange would normally consider to be a “Sophisticated Investor” and “meaningful investment” in relation to biotech issuers;"

"Providing more flexibility on the exclusion of cornerstone investments and subscriptions by existing shareholders from the determination of a public float for pre-profit/pre-revenue biotech issuers;"

"Removing the proposal that a WVR beneficiary, or WVR beneficiaries collectively, hold less than a 50 per cent underlying economic interest in an issuer with a WVR structure at listing (on the basis that an issuer is in any event required to ensure that at least 10% of votes are available to non-WVR shareholders at general meetings); and"

"Requiring the Corporate Governance Committee to be made up entirely of independent non-executive directors (rather than a majority as originally proposed) to require them to make recommendations to the board on certain matters; and"

"Facilitating confidential filings by eligible applicants under the new concessionary secondary listing route."

The exchange expects to have a second round of discussions over some additional rule changes in the late summer.

This is a transitional move for the Chinese government and its companies. China has been looking for ways to keep its companies inside its borders and keep them from going abroad to raise their capital. This rule change will now allow Chinese companies to list inside China and Hong Kong for multiple rounds of funding, reducing the need for foreign exchanges, like the US.

This could lead to increased tensions between the two countries and be detrimental in the future, just like the proposed tariffs and the trade war have been.

Conclusion

Xiaomi is making strong moves for itself by listing on the HKEX. This will allow for additional capital to fund its international growth strategy, and continue to grow its sales. This does, however, lead to a worry for foreign (in relation to China) investors and exchanges. Now there are rule changes that make it easier for Chinese companies to remain in their home country and also increases incentives for already listed companies to move back.

Tensions can be expected to rise between China and the US as a result of these rule changes. The proposed tariffs and edging trade war, will not be positive catalysts either.

However, for Xiaomi, this is a positive, and the growth has returned to exponential. The ability for the company to continue to prove itself, especially after a downturn, makes it a promising investment. We should continue to expect international sales to increase, even if we do not see them in the US anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.