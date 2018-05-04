Testing The Normality Assumption For Ownership Of Macy's Shares

Investors need to be aware that even though it is the same company in more or less the same line of work, the return distribution can differ markedly by period.

The field of finance frequently makes the assumption that asset returns are approximately normally distributed. We will examine in this piece the true historical nature of the Macy's (NYSE:M) return series to gauge how well these assumptions hold up the case of the shares. What we cover here can be instructive for holders of the company, but the results largely extend to many other stocks.

The analysis will begin with a basic histogram series of returns faceted by year, followed by corresponding density plots. From there we will test the likelihood that the distribution of daily returns is indeed normally distributed in the classic sense.

Histogram of Returns

We begin by looking at the daily return series for the entire period under consideration, segmented by color into various quantiles. The period under consideration is January 2007 through April 20th, 2018.

95% of all the historical Macy's daily returns cluster on the rather wide interval (-4%, 4%); 50% of the data range on interval (-1.2%, 1.2%). It may be rather surprising to know that over the entire period, fully 50% of Macy's daily returns posted an absolute value of greater than 1.2%! The symmetry and overall shape of the histogram appears promising in terms of pointing to a distribution that is normal.

Taken as a whole, investors need to be prepared to brace themselves for reasonably large daily movements.

Let's look at the non-rolling monthly return series to see how persistent the normality pattern is.

With far fewer data points, and the returns in raw rather than logarithmic form, the bell-shaped pattern still holds up reasonably well under visual scrutiny, bearing in mind that we have fewer than 150 data points.

The big box retailer's mean monthly total return for the period was .73%, while the standard deviation clocked in at a whopping 11.8%! This emphasizes the reality that on horizons as little as a month, over the period of study there has been a lot of risk per unit of return. This should be humble investors who go long or short the shares based on fundamental factors (revenue growth, "it's a great company," working a turnaround story, etc.).

Macy's rolling annual returns start to look more tenuous from a first-glance normality standpoint. We have plenty of data points as the returns are rolling (about 3300). The fact that these are raw data does account for a portion of the problem: the right tail is longer than the left because the max loss is 100% while the max gain is unbounded. Even if we convert these into log returns to account for this issue, the series still doesn't take on the shape we'd hope for.

In sum, we find that from a visual standpoint, the distribution of daily returns really does appear to follow a bell curve, while for monthly and rolling annual returns the relationship does not hold up quite so well as we'd hope.

By Year Analysis - Overlaid Histogram

As we saw in the first installment of this risk analysis, volatilities are not fixed: the distribution may shift left or right, and widen or tighten. Below is a faceted histogram displaying the daily returns for each calendar year for Macy's:

The blue and red curves are identical for each year, displaying the overall distribution in the form of density plots. The red curve is what would prevail if the series were a perfect normal distribution, while the blue curve demonstrates the true "by-quantile" build for the entire period.

There can be no doubt that Macy's daily risk-return characteristics changed from calendar year to calendar year. For several of the years (2007, 2010-12, 2017) the distribution mirrors at least the blue curve quite well. While still not a classic bell curve, it at least holds up with some form of "typical." Other years (2008-09, 2013-15) demonstrate less consistency even with the blue curve, much less the red normal distribution. One might reasonably say that for some periods the normality assumption is reasonable, and in other periods not so much.

Because these are daily returns, the means are very near zero. But the volatilities vary considerably from period to period (more on this below). High-vol years are shorter and wider, while low-vol years are taller and thinner.

Perhaps the major takeaway is that for the entire period, Macy's stock exhibited a good deal of excess kurtosis: "fat tails." Ironically, we can visualize this not at the level of the tails themselves (the facets are too zoomed out), but because of the peakedness of the center. While technically a tall center is not part of the definition of kurtosis, it does frequently serve as a tell-tail sign that is easier to spot.

Macy's overall distribution, then, has been characterized by more mild events than a classic normal curve would suggest, but also more major drama than specified by the bell.

Densities: From What Actually Happened to a Feel the Stock Price Took

Histograms tell you the relative frequencies of what actually happened in discrete fashion. If we are more interested in the theoretical shape of the distribution by calendar year, we can move from histograms to density plots. Densities move us in the direction of continuous distributions. We set the kernel on these densities rather smooth, which filters out the details in favor of the "feel" of the environment.

One detail that catches my eye is that sequential years tend to have stronger similarities in shape. For instance, 2013 and 2014 resemble one another, as do 2016 and 2017. Viewed this way, we get more of a sense of the transitions that occurred sometimes gradually, other times suddenly.

The current density (2018) looks rather average when compared to its peers: plenty of action without too much in the way of extreme moves. This kind of behavior is arguably a positive for the shares, especially given the company's plunging debt levels, which provides further reason for selling pressure to subside.

M Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Putting It all Together

The larger goal is to ask about how reasonable it is to think of the behavior as Macy's shares as normal. Thus far we've seen mixed evidence. Before moving on, we'd like to highlight the variety of distributions that investors have been exposed to by calendar year.

To be clear, we are not claiming that there is anything particularly special about the calendar; to that end we see quite a bit of evidence for clustering across years in the visuals above.

Once again, we chose a smoother kernel to focus on the broader nature by year. What pops out here are the variations in the centers of the respective distributions. Roughly speaking, the further to the right the peak is, the better the mean daily return.

Before we move on, context can be helpful. Note that 2018 really does sit almost in the middle of the heap, with the middle of the distribution shifted to the right as Macy's shares have performed quite well year-to-date (26% as of May 2nd).

This multi-year overlay demonstrates that we cannot over-rely on the past in determining what the near-term or even the long-term future holds. Furthermore, while the mean return may be more natural to focus on, the volatility of returns actually exhibits more capacity for change.

Shapiro-Wilk Test

Having viewed the data through histograms and density plots, we now make a more formal inquiry into the likelihood of pure normality for Macy's shares. To do this, we enlist the help of the Shapiro-Wilk test for normality.

The calculation tests the null hypothesis that the data came from a normal distribution against the alternative hypothesis that it did not. In plain English, we begin with the assumption that the return distribution is normally distributed, and then run the test to determine the probability that this belief is true. The "p-value" is a calculation of the probability by year and by period. Higher p-values signify greater likelihood of normality.

The test provides strong evidence that the returns did not come from a true normal distribution. This confirms our findings from the prior visuals. The fact is that this outcome is the norm and not the exception. 2018 has a high p-value, but much of this is on account of the fact that the sample size is still small as we are only about a third of the way into the year.

When we cluster the data by multi-year period (larger sample size), the probability that the data all came from the same perfect bell-shaped distribution collapses to effectively zero. To clarify, the test only gives a very strong recommendation that we reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative hypothesis that the returns are not normal. Though a subtle distinction, that is not the same as "proving" anything about the distribution one way or the other.

Conclusion

Visually, we have demonstrated that Macy's return series at the visual level is fairly normal on a daily and even monthly, non-rolling basis. On a rolling annual basis the premise of normality appears to buckle. The Shapiro-Wilk test indicates that the return series is not normally distributed in the pure sense, even for the daily series; we got a strong hint of that when analyzing the daily return series on a by-year basis. Even when breaking the returns down by year, however, Macy's shares were not pure normal.

One takeaway here is that while standard deviation is probably a moderately good definition of risk, it is likely not a complete one (otherwise pure normal would tell the whole story). This is true for Macy's, but it is also true for individual assets in general. It also hints at why options markets display different implied volatilities for different strike prices and expirations.

M data by YCharts

The shares are on firmer footing, true, but in the grander scheme of things it is understanding secondary market risk, and not just the rationale for ownership, that will be the most important factor in the day-to-day or month-to-month to holding a position (long or short) in the shares.

We have now demonstrated that it is unlikely that returns (or risk) may take quite the shape that is often posited as a first approximation. What we have not seen yet though is how the returns deviate from normality. This can be crucial for understanding how hedging via options may work for the shares. We will look examine this question next.

