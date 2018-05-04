Celgene (CELG) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 4, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Patrick E. Flanigan III - Celgene Corp.

Thanks, Crystal, and welcome, everyone, to our First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The press release reporting our financial results in addition to the presentation for today's webcast can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.celgene.com.

Joining me in the room today with prepared remarks are Mark Alles, our Chief Executive Officer; Peter Kellogg, our Chief Financial Officer; Terrie Curran, Global Head of our Inflammation & Immunology franchise; Jay Backstrom, our Chief Medical Officer; and the Global Head of our Hematology & Oncology franchise, Nadim Ahmed. Also available for the Q&A portion of the call are Jonathan Biller, who heads up our Tax and Treasury group; and Rupert Vessey, Global Head of our Research and Early Development Group.

As a reminder, during today's call we will be making forward looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory and product development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent 10-K on file with the SEC.

These statements speak only as of today's date, and we undertake no duty to update or revise them. Reconciliation of the adjusted financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available as part of the earnings release.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mark.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Thanks, Patrick. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate the opportunity to review our excellent first quarter results, the meaningful progress our teams have made advancing key research and development programs, and to provide a detailed update on the ozanimod NDA for relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Let me start the call by offering my perspective on the state of Celgene. Operating excellence has long been the foundation for us to build our company into a global leader in hematology, oncology, and major inflammatory markets. It has also been the bedrock for confidence, credibility, and the key to creating value for all stakeholders.

Our commitment to building a preeminent biopharmaceutical company has never been greater. In Q1, management took the time to evaluate and understand what we need to do better to achieve this long standing goal. We have changed people and processes, embedded key learnings, and are on track to deliver on the promise and potential this year and well beyond.

We are entering a critical period for our mid and late stage pipeline. Over the next 12 to 18 months, we expect meaningful value inflection points coming from multiple pivotal data readouts and regulatory milestones.

During their prepared remarks, Nadim and Terrie will highlight many of these catalysts, and Dr. Backstrom will describe the significant regulatory progress we have made to define the path forward for ozanimod.

As announced in our earnings press release, we now expect to both resubmit the NDA and to submit the MAA for ozanimod in relapsing multiple sclerosis during the first quarter of 2019.

Looking past ozanimod, our first quarter 2018 financial results and progress building Celgene were exceptional. This strong start to the year continues, leading us to raise our 2018 revenue guidance to the higher end of the previous range, approximately $14.8 billion, and positions us to exceed the previous adjusted EPS range of $8.70 to $8.90 prior to accounting for the impact of the Juno acquisition.

I'd like to thank the Celgene and Juno teams for coming together so well following our Q1 acquisition of this immunotherapy pioneer. With the continued outstanding progress we're making on JCAR017 in lymphoma and with our partner bluebird bio on the development of bb2121 in myeloma, Celgene is now very well positioned to become a leader in the field of cellular immunotherapy.

Additionally, our global therapeutic and commercial leadership in myeloid diseases was expanded by the early first quarter acquisition of fedratinib, a highly selective JAK2 inhibitor for the treatment of myelofibrosis. We expect to submit the NDA for this important new therapy later this year.

Beginning in 2019, these promising developmental stage hematology products have the potential to incrementally add top line sales. Just the expected launches of fedratinib and JCAR017 in 2019 will enable us to absorb the financial impact caused by the delay in the expected launch of ozanimod. Based on our most current forecasts, we are again reaffirming our 2020 outlook, revenue of $19 billion to $20 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of greater than $12.50.

Finally, we are continually evaluating opportunities to strengthen our organization to fully capitalize on our next wave of innovation. Key examples include the recently announced changes to our Board of Directors, adding three new directors with expertise in areas critical to our future success. In early April, we changed our executive management structure to enhance communication, accountability, and focus on building Celgene for long term success.

In areas of increasing complexity and scale, we are adding highly experienced executives to improve strategic thinking and operating excellence. At the start of this week, we announced the appointment of our new Senior Vice President for Global Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Jennifer Dudinak, reporting to our Chief Medical Officer Jay Backstrom. And Jennifer has been added to our Global Executive Committee. We plan to continue to update you on new executive appointments as they happen.

Our very good start to the year, multiple near term catalysts, continued balanced deployment of capital, and recent success strengthening our organization give us renewed confidence that we're effectively advancing our strategy for continued growth. The management team is aligned, focused, and committed to delivering on our potential, starting with our excellent first quarter performance.

Thanks again for joining us today. And please welcome Peter, who will provide a detailed review of our operating results.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. We are off to a strong start to 2018. And with the momentum seen in the fourth quarter last year, has been continuing into the first quarter.

Our performance also continues to be driven by volume or usage of our therapies globally. We take a strategic and balanced approach to our capital deployment. In Q1, our investments in two acquisitions further built our pipeline for future growth. While at the same time, our share repurchase program continued. Celgene's strong performance in Q1 has led us to update our full year guidance, which I'll discuss shortly.

Turning to our Q1 performance. Net product sales grew 20% year over year to $3.5 billion. Our growth continues to be primarily driven by volume with 15.5 of the total 19.6 percentage points of revenue growth coming from volume. This strong growth was achieved across the portfolio with key contribution from the major brands REVLIMID, POMALYST, OTEZLA, and ABRAXANE. Nadim and Terrie will discuss these results in a few minutes.

This top line momentum was successfully converted into strong Q1 earnings. Our adjusted EPS increased 23% versus prior year. In fact, our momentum actually drove Q1 earnings over those of Q4 last year, which is particularly strong, given that we were absorbing the additional expenses, including the R&D of our two acquired companies' major pipeline programs.

This performance was achieved through outstanding operational growth. As you can see from this chart, operating income on the right grew $0.34 per share or 20%, while despite absorbing the additional operating expenses of both companies.

Below the operating income line, we offset both the additional debt issued in support of our acquisitions and the slightly increased tax rate that arose from U.S. tax reform, through the benefit of the opportunistic share repurchases executed in the weak markets during both Q4 and Q1.

Turning to the P&L line items, both R&D and SG&A were in the 19% to 20% of revenue range for the quarter. The adjusted operating margin remains quite strong at roughly 58%. Our tax rate was 17.3%, reflecting both the impacts of U.S. tax reform and the acquisition of Juno.

We ended the quarter with $4.74 billion in cash and marketable securities. During the quarter we deployed over $10 billion to acquire two important late stage pipeline companies, Impact Biomedicines and Juno Therapeutics. Supporting these strategic actions, we issued $4.5 billion of debt.

In Q1, we purchased $2.7 billion of shares, bringing our total share repurchases over the last two quarters to $5.7 billion, reflecting our belief that the recent share price pressure presents a compelling investment opportunity.

For the full year 2018, we anticipate total share repurchases in line with our historic program and financial policy.

In the first quarter, our board also reauthorized $5 billion for the share repurchase program, of which approximately $3.1 billion remains outstanding as of March 31.

Finally, I'd like to mention one additional note. In our GAAP results this quarter, our investments in equities are now subject to new – to two new accounting standards, which require equity investments with readily determinable fair values to be measured at fair value at the end of each quarter with a corresponding impact gain or loss to net income. This is essentially a mark to market.

Implementation requires two steps. First, the cumulative catch-up of our equity portfolio gain/loss performance was booked and recorded to our balance sheet in retained earnings. This amounted to a cumulative gain on our equity investment of $875 million. This brought us up to current for year-end 2017.

Now secondly in Q1, our portfolio has achieved an additional significant gain of $959 million, just in Q1, which is in our GAAP results under other income. But this gain is excluded from our non-GAAP P&L, since we view it as really non-operational. And this treatment will be applied in future quarters. Hence, future gains or losses each quarter on this new mark to market standard will be adjusted out of our non GAAP P&L henceforth.

Finally, we have updated our 2018 guidance based on our strong start to 2018 and expected continued momentum. The updated guidance chart shown here also incorporates the dilution from the Juno acquisition as a separate column to aid in your review.

The total revenue guidance has been raised to the higher end of our previous range and is now approximately $14.8 billion. REVLIMID net sales are now expected to be approximately $9.5 billion. POMALYST net sales are now expected to be approximately $2 billion. Expected net sales for OTEZLA and ABRAXANE remain at approximately $1.5 billion and approximately $1 billion respectively.

Operating margin is now expected to be approximately 56%, incorporating the R&D and SG&A expenses from our strategic transactions. The adjusted tax rate is now expected to be approximately 17%.

Now, without the Juno acquisition, adjusted EPS would now be $0.05 per share above the higher end of the previous guidance range of $8.70 to $8.90. Incorporating dilution from the Juno acquisition sets adjusted EPS guidance for the year at approximately $8.45.

Please note that going forward, weighted average diluted shares are expected to be about 755 million.

So in summary, a very strong quarter. And this strength has been reflected in our updated full year outlook.

Thank you. And I'll now turn the call over to my colleague, Terrie.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Peter, and good morning. The fourth – first quarter was another strong quarter for the Inflammation & Immunology franchise, highlighted by significant year-over-year revenue growth for OTEZLA. We've initiated multiple activities that have the potential to expand the treatment eligible population for OTEZLA worldwide, laying the ground work for future growth opportunities.

Ozanimod is an important priority for Celgene. We've had productive interactions with U.S. and European regulators to resubmit the U.S. NDA and submit the European MAA for MS in the first quarter of 2019. We're encouraged by the recent data presented at AAN, which reinforced ozanimod's potential for a differentiated clinical profile. Dr. Jay Backstrom will provide a detailed regulatory update in a few minutes.

We remain committed to advancing novel oral therapies in inflammatory bowel disease with ozanimod and OTEZLA. And we'll discontinue development of GED-0301.

OTEZLA had another strong quarter, as worldwide sales grew to $353 million, representing a 46% growth in both sales and volume versus Q1 of 2017. OTEZLA sales growth in the U.S. was primarily volume driven, due to increasing demand and improving access pull-through in contracted health plans.

OTEZLA year-over-year growth in international sales of 79% was largely driven by increasing adoption in key ex U.S. markets.

While performance and lead indicators year to date are very solid, we are holding to OTEZLA guidance at this point, as we have observed variability in prior summer months, when category growth has historically softened.

2017 was an important year for OTEZLA with a number of managed care contracts implemented in the U.S. Additionally, Celgene was able to secure differentiated access positions for key international markets, such as France and Japan.

Now onto 2018. There are numerous global initiatives underway to further advance the future OTEZLA opportunity, including programs for potential new indications such as mild to moderate plaque psoriasis and Behçet's disease. Label enhancement such as scalp psoriasis and a once daily formulation.

Psoriasis is an increasingly crowded market with physicians evaluating multiple treatment options for their patients. As an oral therapy for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, OTEZLA has established a solid position in the pre-biologic post topical setting. And we remain focused on further expanding this opportunity.

Though only one quarter of the way through 2018, we're observing share gains in our contracted U.S. health care plan. Access pull-through has been enhanced by our multi-channel strategies to accelerate new starts in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, including a new direct-to-consumer campaign launched in February. The strategies we implemented have resulted in a pre-biologic segment accounting for the majority of OTEZLA volume.

France and Japan represent major contributors to the long term brand performance of OTEZLA, and they both demonstrate continued acceleration in patient uptake. In France, OTEZLA leads in share of new patient starts, securing greater than 30% of the dynamic share. And after only 10 months post-launch in Japan, OTEZLA is the branded market leader in systemic psoriasis.

We're pleased to start 2018 with a very strong quarter and look to execute against milestones of extending our portfolio. With OTEZLA, we have a strong foundation to build on the momentum realized over the last two quarters. We're actively pursuing the life cycle of this important asset and remain committed to expanding the pre-biologic opportunity for appropriate patients.

We're encouraged by the recent data presented at AAN regarding both the safety and efficacy profile of ozanimod in patients with relapsing MS, reinforcing the potentially differentiated profile we saw in the pivotal program.

Our novel IBD portfolio continues to evolve and progress. The ozanimod phase III TRUE NORTH trial in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis is well underway and is now targeted to complete enrollment by mid-2019. This is a large trial in a very competitive landscape.

We're also beginning pivotal program initiation activities for OTEZLA in mild to moderate ulcerative colitis, which represents another large underserved patient population. The I&I team is focused on executing against our strategic priorities, delivering value from our growing portfolio of assets and disease targets across multiple phases of development.

I would now like to introduce Dr. Jay Backstrom, who will provide an ozanimod regulatory update.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Terrie. Good morning. We have made significant progress since our call with you in February toward the resubmission of the NDA for ozanimod in relapsing multiple sclerosis. Before I describe our progress, I want to take the opportunity to review the results of the SUNBEAM and RADIANCE trials that will form the basis of our regulatory submission.

As previously discussed and recently presented at AAN, both studies met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a significant reduction in annualized relapse rates compared to beta interferon.

As noted in the updated safety presentation at AAN, ozanimod was generally well tolerated, as reflected in the low incidents of serious adverse events with less than 5% of patients discontinuing treatment due to adverse events. No patient experienced second degree or higher AV block, and the rate of infection was comparable between treatment groups. Together, these results support a favorable benefit risk profile.

Turning to our progress toward resubmitting the NDA for ozanimod. As we indicated on the February call, the key issues for the refusal to file centered on the completeness of the clinical pharmacology and the non-clinical portions of the NDA. These issues relate to the major active metabolite CC-112273.

To put CC-112273 into context, after acquiring Receptos, Celgene initiated several clinical pharmacology studies for ozanimod, including a radiolabeled human mass-balance study. These additional studies were initiated at a time when the phase III RMS program, comprised of the two FDA SPA approved protocols, RADIANCE and SUNBEAM, was underway.

The results of the human mass-balance study identified CC-112273 as a major metabolite accounting for approximately 90% of the activity. CC-112273, which has a similar structure and the same selectivity and potency as ozanimod for the S1P1 and S1P5 receptors, is disproportionately formed in humans and was not identified as a major metabolite in the non-clinical pharmacology studies.

The PK profile of CC-112273 is similar to ozanimod with respect to Tmax, 6 to 10 hours with a half-life of 10 to 13 days.

Based on the totality of the clinical data, including safety in approximately 4,000 patients, the similarity of CC-112273 with respect to structure, selectivity, and potency per the S1P1 and S1P5 receptors, we proceeded with the NDA submission. However, FDA requested further characterization of CC-112273.

Since our call in February, we submitted a plan to address the information required by FDA and participated in a Type A meeting to review and discuss our plan. Based on our discussions with FDA, we plan to address the non-clinical safety assessment of CC-112273 by bridging to the existing non-clinical study and to address the clinical pharmacology assessment for CC-112273 by utilizing the PK/PD data from the completed and ongoing clin pharm study.

This work is well underway and will be incorporated into a new submission now targeted for Q1 2019.

In addition, we held discussions with the European Medicines Agency and are planning to submit the MAA in Q1 2019 as well.

We fully expect our regulatory team to deliver a high quality submission by Q1 2019. Considering the pivotal efficacy and safety data will be based on the two positive Phase III studies, SUNBEAM and RADIANCE, we are well positioned to achieve regulatory success.

I will now turn the call over to Nadim.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Jay, and good morning, everyone. The hematology and oncology franchise had a robust first quarter with total revenue of $3.2 billion at 17% year-over-year growth. REVLIMID and POMALYST/IMNOVID continue to drive our overall growth with market share and duration gains across geographies.

Based on this positive momentum, we have now raised our 2018 guidance for our myeloma brand. We are awaiting several key Phase III data readouts later this year, including REVLIMID in lymphoma, ABRAXANE in adjuvant pancreatic cancer, and our pivotal Phase III program with luspatercept in low risk MDS and beta-thalassemia.

We also continue to make progress with the advancement and expansion of our pipeline program. We closed our acquisition of Juno Therapeutics in March and are positioned to rapidly advance JCAR017, or liso-cel, toward submission and approval.

Enrollment has completed in the pivotal TRANSCEND U.S. trial in third line plus diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The pivotal bb2121 KarMMa trial in fourth line plus multiple myeloma is currently enrolling. And we are also advancing JCARH125, another BCMA CAR T therapy, into the clinic, building on our strategy to become a global leader in cellular immunotherapy.

We expanded our near term myeloid portfolio with the acquisition of fedratinib. We have also made progress with other multiple myeloma pipeline assets. A Phase I study of our new CELMoD CC-92480 has started. We also moved to CC-93269, our BCMA T cell engager antibody, into the clinic.

REVLIMID had a very strong first quarter with global sales growth of 19% year over year. In the U.S., the brand grew 21%. Market share and duration continues to increase. And we continue to see a positive impact from the non-stem-cell transplant and post-stem-cell transplant maintenance launches. And we expect to see continued increases in duration from the use of triplet combination regimens.

Outside of the U.S., REVLIMID net sales grew 15% year over year with 21% volume growth. REVLIMID's share in frontline non-stem-cell transplant patients continues to grow outside the U.S. And we are also seeing duration increases with the impact of REVLIMID based triplets.

Beyond multiple myeloma, we also expect to see additional Phase III data this year from our lymphoma program. We also expect multiple Phase III data readouts for ongoing studies utilizing REVLIMID based triplet regimen in the frontline setting of multiple myeloma throughout 2018.

POMALYST/IMNOVID net sales increased by 24% year over year. In the U.S., POMALYST net sales grew 39%, driven by duration and share gains. POMALYST is growing rapidly with the adoption of the triplet regimen of POMALYST, daratumumab, and dexamethasone for relapsed/refractory myeloma. Similar to REVLIMID, we expect to see additional POMALYST share and duration gains through the use of triplet regimens.

Outside of the U.S., POMALYST/IMNOVID revenue grew 3% year over year. Volume increased by 13% in spite of competition from new entrants. Revenue growth was affected by price reductions in some markets.

The OPTIMISMM trial reported out earlier this year, and achieved its primary endpoint of PFS improvement with an oral presentation at the upcoming ASCO meeting.

ABRAXANE continues to maintain stable demand overall. We did see an increase in revenue in the first quarter, which was positively impacted by buying patterns across the globe of approximately $30 million.

The positive results of the IMpower 131 trial in first-line squamous non-small cell lung cancer for ABRAXANE in combination with atezolizumab will be presented at ASCO as an oral presentation. And we look forward to additional ABRAXANE data readout later in 2018 for the APAC adjuvant pancreatic cancer trial as well as the pivotal I/O ABRAXANE atezolizumab combination trial in triple negative breast cancer and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Our teams are preparing for a robust presence at ASCO this year, including the oral presentation of the Phase III OPTIMISMM study results of POMALYST in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone in second line plus multiple myeloma.

The Phase III RELEVANCE study comparing R-squared versus the gold standard of rituximab plus combination chemotherapy has also been accepted as an oral presentation. We will also see updated CAR T data from the ongoing Phase I bb2121 dose escalation study in relapsed/refractory myeloma and JCAR017 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which have both been accepted as oral presentation.

As mentioned earlier, the Phase III IMpower 131 trial with ABRAXANE in combination with atezolizumab has also been accepted as an oral presentation.

In summary, the Hematology & Oncology franchise had an excellent first quarter in 2018. We are very pleased with our sales performance with strong volume growth across brand and regions. We have many upcoming catalysts with near term Phase III data readouts for REVLIMID in lymphoma, luspatercept in low risk MDS and beta-thalassemia, as well as ABRAXANE in adjuvant pancreatic cancer. We also plan to file the NDA for fedratinib later this year.

Our pipeline also continues to progress. We are advancing our multiple myeloma strategy with two major campaigns, BCMA targeted therapies and our new CELMoDs. And we look forward to sharing our pipeline strategy during our upcoming multiple myeloma deep dive meeting on May 24.

Our ambition in lymphoma continues with the progress of liso-cel and CC-122. Additional pipeline assets entering into pivotal programs this year include tislelizumab in non-small cell lung cancer, marizomib in glioblastoma, and luspatercept in frontline MDS, representing the advancement of our cancer pipeline across a wide range of unmet medical needs.

Thank you. And I will now turn the call back over to Mark.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Thank you, Nadim. Thanks, Terrie, Jay, and Peter, and thanks to your teams for delivering an excellent start to the year. As you heard, our business momentum is strong. We're very confident that the regulatory path for ozanimod in MS is understood and back on track. And in the next 12 to 18 months we anticipate multiple catalysts for realizing our long term growth to 2020 and beyond.

Thanks for your attention this morning. And, operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And our first question comes from Geoff Meacham from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Geoff Meacham - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks so much for the question. Just have a few related ones for Jay on the ozanimod filing. I know it's a step-wise process, but does your first quarter filing goes (30:13), does it require another FDA meeting? I guess I'm trying to see if there's room for it to be faster or risk that more work may be needed?

And then, related for Mark, I know given the ozanimod delay, how much of a strategic priority really is neuroscience compared to other categories at Celgene? I know you guys just signed a Prothena deal. I just want to get some context for it. Thank you.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Yes. So, hi. This is Jay. Just to start. From the Type A meeting, as I reflected in my comments, I feel we have a path forward and our understanding of what needs to be done. So that's in motion.

But just to underscore, this is a new NDA, so we will intend to have a pre-NDA meeting as we would for other programs. So that will happen as we get closer to the end of the year.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Geoff, it's Mark. Thanks for the question about neuro. Let me start by saying that we're very confident in the path forward for ozanimod in MS. And I don't think that that is a direct link to what we think broadly or specifically about neurosciences.

We're taking a step-wise approach to neuro as you know. We have a Prothena deal, which is exploratory, on a number of known proteins in neurodegenerative disease. I'll remind you that we have a partnership with Evotec to screen chemical matter for certain hits in neuro.

So I would say that in MS we have a full commitment to optimize ozanimod. And then beyond that, we're being very, very thoughtful and programmatic in how we understand a broader, deeper approach to neurosciences.

Geoff Meacham - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks very much for taking my question. I guess another question on ozanimod. Maybe you could clarify a little bit more specifically exactly maybe what still needs to be done? How much has been done so far? Whether you see any particular risks to the results meeting FDA and EMA's comfort? And whether or not the longer half – there's any risk maybe with longer half-life and accumulation there? And then lastly whether this issue may play into ultimate late comfort around labeling, and I guess understanding the safety profile well enough to potentially not have class labeling on cardiac monitoring? Thanks.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

This is Jay. Maybe I'll just start kind of in reverse order and talk about the safety. I think it's important to recognize that the safety data that we presented in these public settings really reflect ozanimod and all the metabolites.

So that safety profile I think takes that into consideration, which I think is a really important point, particularly considering now we have close to 4,000 patients on study and some well over two years exposure. So I think we have a very nice safety database.

In terms of the work, the work is really kind of following through on our conclusions from the Type A meeting over the bridging work with the non-clinical legacy tox studies. And so those are well underway. Our teams are very good at generating that data.

And then to continue to work on the clin pharm package and characterize that, which again from our timing, we are comfortable that we should have that included in time to maintain the Q1 submission.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Umer Raffat from Evercore. Your line is open.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my questions. I have one for Mark and a couple for Jay, if I may. Mark, Dr. Reddy's decided not to move forward with the Markman hearing. I'm just curious to get your take on why and how that happened and what that means?

Jay, two for you. First, if you looked at the lymphocyte recovery period with Gilenya, it was about three to four weeks or longer, and that's what Receptos management used to flag a lot. And then for ozanimod, lymphocyte recovery period was about three days, and that was an important differentiation.

So I guess my question is, have you looked at the lymphocyte recovery period with this metabolite? And I ask because the metabolite is 90% of ozanimod AUC, so in theory is it the same as three days? Or is it materially longer? So that's one.

And the other one for me and maybe this is a very basic drug development question. If the half-life of this metabolite is 10 to 13 days, and the metabolite is 90% AUC, then why isn't the dosing weekly or every other week? Thank you very much.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

So, Umer, it's Mark. I guess we'll start with the Dr. Reddy's question. The plain construction argument was resolved, so of course then a Markman hearing was unnecessary. We are defending our patent state, the 30 month stay I think as everyone knows is early March of 2019 (sic) [2020] (35:27), and that's the status of Dr. Reddy's and Celgene for now. Thank you. Jay?

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Yeah. With respect to the half-life in the lymphocyte recovery, just a couple points. I think one, first, to recognize that we still have a lot of patients on trial and to characterize that will really begin with a subset. Part of our work as we look forward to going through this year would be to further characterize that, so we'll have greater insight into that as the year proceeds.

And with respect to your interesting question around dosing, interesting question. Of course at this point in our program, I think we're going to stick with the daily dosing that we have.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Geoffrey Porges from Leerink. Your line is open.

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

Thanks, Jay. I have to follow-up on these questions on 2273 (sic) [CC-112273] (36:15), the metabolite. So could you tell us how the metabolite itself is metabolized? And then if – even if it's not synthesized or it doesn't appear in animals, why can't you synthesize it and give it to animals? And then do you know what the safety liabilities of the metabolite are, where it accumulates in animals or people? Thanks.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Yeah. So first the metabolic profile is similar to the parent, Geoff. So quite similar in terms of how it metabolizes.

With respect to your second question about how to assess it in animals, I think you laid out two potential strategies. One is to give the parent where you have sufficient exposure to detect it. The other would be to consider synthesizing the metabolite and going ahead and actually giving that to animals.

So where we are currently is we are making sure that we have the opportunity to demonstrate that we have adequate exposure through that bridging and through potentially considering those strategies. So at the end, then a non-clinical reviewer feels like they have sufficient data to accepting this.

Geoffrey C. Porges - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Patrick E. Flanigan III - Celgene Corp.

Hey, Crystal, actually I think Mark has a couple additional comments he wants to add, before you go to the next caller.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Yeah. Just on – back to Umer's question about Dr. Reddy's. The 30 month stay is – it actually expires August of 2020. I misspoke. And then the question about, does a trial get scheduled? We don't see a trial at all this year. And it's very, very difficult to know if something would be scheduled for 2019. So thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Robyn Karnauskas from Citigroup. Your line is open.

Robyn Karnauskas - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So two things. So first, since you've been in these long discussions with the FDA, is there anything you have – is the metabolite, the single (38:16) different than Gilenya? Can you give us a sense on whether or not you got a sense that you could definitely not have a first dose monitoring label, because FDA does view this as a differentiated product?

Second, is any updated thoughts on would you launch if you do not get that label?

And then lastly for Mark, you mentioned that you thought really hard about the company during first quarter and what kind of changes needed to be made? Can you go a little bit more into depth on your thinking and what you think needs fixing (38:45) with the company going forward? Like what mistakes have you made? What changes do you think need to be made? Thanks.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

This is Jay. Maybe I'll start with your question about first dose monitoring and the differentiated label.

Again, I think just kind of go back to the way the program was conducted with the opportunity with us (39:06). The underscoring that there's no effect on QT, the selectivity, et cetera. And that the data that we have today reflects the totality of the data from ozanimod metabolites. I don't know we're in any different place today on 112273 than we were before. I think those data are what they are.

We'll continue of course to round out the clinical pharmacology program through the way I described, bridging back to the existing PK/PD data. But I don't think this changes that potential.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Robyn, thanks for the question on Celgene and the state of Celgene. I think a number of important steps have been taken to really improve off of what was already a pretty good baseline of operating excellence, the accountability, the strategic planning, this notion of better communication, leadership focus on value drivers.

So I think a lot of what we've done now has been embedded into who Celgene is. And I think on a go forward basis, we feel like we're in a very, very good place. As I said, the management team came together, spent a lot of time thinking about certain elements of our performance, starting with that. As you see from the results, we're executing very well in our core commercial areas.

The regulatory experience with ozanimod is something that we've dissected and worked through, so that the path forward is very well understood. And anything that we learn from that has been applied and worked through. So we think about, first, ozanimod, but then future regulatory opportunities.

I think really the changes we've made amplify our ability to think more strategically and to make sure that we don't make just assessments, judgments, or assumptions about where we are at any given point in time. But I think we're in a really good place.

In terms of go forward, I like the structure, I like the team a lot, and I think we're in a great position to execute for this year and beyond.

Robyn Karnauskas - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Cory Kasimov from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Cory W. Kasimov - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to also ask about ozanimod, but from the perspective of UC. So looks like enrollment for the pivotal phase III TRUE NORTH study slid somewhat again. And I'm just curious whether or not accrual was slowed down in response to the RTF to gather more information? Or is this just about the competitive landscape you referred to in the prepared comments as well as in the past. Thanks.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Yeah. Cory, this is Jay. Maybe I'll start. It's the competitive landscape. This is a – there's a lot of programs. We're being careful to select. But this is a difficult place to recruit patients. So I don't believe it's related to the RTF.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Yeah. It's Terrie here. I'll just add to that. I mean it's right what Jay said. There's over 60 programs ongoing in either phase II or phase III in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. And importantly we've executed a number of initiatives to try and accelerate the trial.

We've recruited now over 60% of the biologic to exposed patients. And now importantly, we're focusing on those that haven't had exposure to biologics.

And in the last month we had the highest rate of screening and randomization. So moving forward, we're hoping to kind of really clearly focus on those patients where we think treatment will be most appropriate for in real life.

Cory W. Kasimov - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ying Huang from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions as well. I have one for ozanimod. So when you talk about a 1Q 2019 resubmission, can you elaborate which one is the gating study? Is it a two-year customization (43:11) study in animals, because that takes obviously longer? Or do you have any other considerations about that?

And then quickly on a follow up to the last question on UC. The completion of the enrollment has been slipping a couple times. How confident are you that you will be able to complete the enrollment in mid year next year?

And then lastly on the Impact NDA. Have you engaged FDA about the NDA submission for fedratinib? Is it going to be second line for sure? And whether the study will satisfy that requirement? Thank you.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Yes. So with respect to what we need by Q1, it was reflected in my comments, the bridging back to non-clinical programs and the additional clin pharm work that's underway.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

So I think in terms of the timing of TRUE NORTH, we've done some really deep analysis looking at the recruitment rates and looking at some of the activities that we've implemented, so I would think that the timing that we've just communicated is on the conservative side.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

And maybe – this is Nadim here. Thanks for the question. I'll pick up the question on fedratinib and NDA submission. Remember we had the acquisition, so previously it was Impact Biomedicines that were being interactive with FDA. We of course have our own meetings planned with the FDA. And that's what we'll do. And we'll make sure we file the NDA late this year, as Mark said earlier on.

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ronny Gal from Bernstein. Your line is open.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking my questions. Since it was not said yet, congratulations on the strong quarterly results. I have two, none of them on ozanimod.

The first one in OTEZLA. First, congratulations on the gain share. And obviously you were early in finding your path into the preferred product list. We are now seeing Cosentyx and Taltz engaged in a bit of a price war to try and get a position on the preferred list. Does that essentially mean that you're already there? Or does that mean you might have to either take a little bit of a price discount or face a less favorable position in the formulary?

And then to Nadim, CC-480 (sic) [CC-92480] (45:19) you're putting into the clinic. How does it differ from other CELMoDs? And you're looking at this as a treatment for primarily folks with poor prognostic? Or can this with the new MRD negativity optionality be used actually as a potential competitor to the IMiDs on a future development path?

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

Yes. So thanks for the question. Just regarding OTEZLA and the formulary list. We did a lot of work in 2017 with managed care. And it was very important for us to contract with those plans.

We're heading into 2018 in a really solid position, having contracted with over 80% of the commercial lives. And importantly, we're getting earlier in the treatment paradigm. So our source of business is coming from topical pre-biologic patients.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Right.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

So in this space, we're really kind of playing in that post biologic segment. So heading into 2018 we see the GTN impact to be really minimal.

Aharon Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Rupert J. Vessey - Celgene Corp.

Yeah, hi, this is Rupert Vessey here, Research and Early Development. Regarding CC-92480, we're very excited about this molecule. But I would strongly encourage all of you on the phone to come to our myeloma deep dive research day, where we'll be presenting for the first time some of the discovery and early development features of this novel CELMoD. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Yee from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

Thanks, congrats, and I also will not ask an ozanimod question. Two parts. One is luspatercept data is coming up imminently. Maybe you can talk to your expectations here? And what is clinically meaningful data? Since that's an important partnership that you did and I think it's in guidance.

And then second is Juno JCAR017 data is expected. Can you just remind us if you fully expect that this year? And on which part of differentiation that would you expect versus Yescarta and talk to your confidence around that? Thanks so much.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Yes, so, hi. So this is Jay. So yes, the luspatercept program as we discussed earlier has accrued beautifully. We're waiting for that final time point, which gets us mid-year.

The way those protocols were designed was in terms of the overall response and ability of the transfusion independence for the MDS. We believe that should be significantly meaningful and really an important contribution for treatment, assuming in fact our results play out the way we anticipate.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

And for JCAR017, we mentioned that we completed enrollment in TRANSCEND U.S. at the end of the first quarter. So I think we'll continue to follow those data. Of course we mentioned we have an oral presentation at ASCO, which will be the early part of that study, the dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts.

And then as the core patient population used for the pivotal study and subsequent submission, we'll continue to follow those data and present them at the right time.

In terms of differentiation, we are still seeing a favorable safety profile relative to the other assets out there. And we'll continue to follow-up for efficacy also and update you as we glean those data. Thanks for the question.

Michael J. Yee - Jefferies LLC

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Salim Syed from Mizuho. Your line is open.

Salim Syed - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Yeah, hi, thanks for taking the questions, guys. I guess the flow here is multiple questions is okay, so if I may. Just one on fedratinib. Mark and Nadim, you both emphasized that you plan on filing later this year. I think the previous guide there was mid-year. So maybe if you can comment on what's exactly going on with fedratinib NDA submission?

Two, just on the litigation front with REVLIMID. Do you view the filers beyond [Dr.] Reddy's as prominent filers? Or is Dr. Reddy's really the last filer that we should be thinking about as substantial?

And then the last one is just, Mark, if you could just give us your thoughts on Trump's speech coming up on May 8, what should we be looking out for there? Thank you.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

Hey, Salim, I'll pick up the fedratinib question. Going back to what I said earlier, we still plan to file the NDA later this year, as we had said. We want to though make sure that we have our own engagement with the FDA and have a good discussion. And so that's the only reason that I'm characterizing it that way. We need to have that sit down discussion with the FDA. But again, we plan to file the NDA this year.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, Nadim. Of course I agree with that.

On litigation, we take every filer seriously. I don't think there's a prioritization. And as filers come along, we will defend our patent state accordingly.

And then with respect to the President and the administration, I think that Secretary [of Health and Human Services, Alex] Azar, and then FDA Commissioner [Scott] Gottlieb have been pretty clear in the last couple of days, I think almost advancing the notion of what the President will likely touch on. Certainly we're looking for reinforcement of private sector reform, maybe certain negotiations from Part D could be crossed over into Part B.

I think that the commissioner, FDA Commissioner Gottlieb yesterday really projected the notion that there could be some consideration for revisiting safe harbors in the context of the rebate mechanisms that right now are considered safe harbor between parties. So it could be as detailed as that.

And then we would fully expect that the President would speak in some way to what he's been talking about off and on. And that is the difference between international prices for pharmaceuticals and the U.S. prices.

So I think any or all of those could be part of it. And we look forward as always to working with the administration, with FDA, with HHS on what we hope are market based solutions to access and affordability.

Salim Syed - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Alethia Young from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Alethia Young - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Two of them. I guess, Mark and maybe Terrie and team, just like what are some of the key learnings over the past couple years with the I&I business, even as it relates to acquiring assets or competing in a very crowded aggressive payer commercial environment? How do you apply that kind of going forward from here?

And then just also on OTEZLA, just talk a little bit about the impact of DTC. It seems like every time I turn on the TV, I see a commercial. So I just want to know if you think that's having like a meaningful impact? And whether that was kind of a force in what drove kind of the beat there? Thanks.

Terrie Curran - Celgene Corp.

So I'll answer the question on OTEZLA and DTC. I'm glad that you saw – you've been seeing the ad. We've definitely been now putting some investment into that.

Yeah, I think in this category particularly, when we're trying to focus on a patient that is not necessarily on treatment, that's on a topical, ensuring that the patient has an idea of what the options are for them is really critical.

We kind of measure the ad, both the impact on the ads, where the patients kind of go to their doctor and request a brand. And when we look at our competitive set, the ad really is working, in that more than 70% of patients will see the ad, go to a doctor, and ask for a script. So yeah, it really is having an impact.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Now a few things, (53:21) and maybe we should all just not watch TV I guess anymore. I don't know.

On lessons learned, couple of the things that I think are important to look and put ozanimod and the RTF in this in context. It was not that long ago that we would have a conversation about OTEZLA. And the idea was that Celgene not being an I&I company or used to the big markets of dermatology, rheumatology, et cetera, arthritities, that maybe we should partner OTEZLA out. Maybe we should not build the competencies and capabilities to launch a product like OTEZLA.

As everyone knows, this has become a very important medicine in a very, very important segment of psoriasis. And we hope increasingly in psoriatic arthritis.

That was something from zero to 60 in about 2.9 seconds, right? The company did not have that legacy history. We built it. We hired great people. And then we developed a profile of a molecule that today is a blockbuster and doing quite well with a lot of opportunity ahead of it.

I think when we think about the Receptos acquisition and ozanimod winning, as Jay reviewed again today so nicely, in two large randomized Phase III trials in relapsing MS, the congas (54:44) of that trial was really outstanding. The work was done in transition from Receptos to Celgene.

And so the clinical program so far has been done beautifully by legacy Receptos people and the Celgene clinical operations footprint worldwide.

I think what we learned is that as we become bigger, more complex, as we have a lot of moving parts, there are times when we need to slow down and double and triple check where we are in certain judgments about what we're doing in areas of the company. And I think that we learned from this that while we stand behind the decision on benefit risk, as Jay talked about, to submit the NDA, the hindsight view is that the characterization of metabolite was something that we simply underestimated in the context of FDA's decision.

I wouldn't then associate that with an indictment of our ability to build the company around new therapeutic areas and new opportunities. And I certainly wouldn't put that against our ability to license and/or execute our business development strategy, which has been so profoundly strong.

During today's call, we talked about ozanimod being a very, very important drug in relapsing MS on the data. We got questions about luspatercept, and that's our partnership with Acceleron and MDS.

Fedratinib is an acquisition for the start of the year that is NDA ready, despite perhaps a little bit more time, depending on what FDA does tell us when we meet with them.

And then when I think about JCAR017 and our partnership with Juno, we had jumped into cellular immunotherapy with blue [bluebird biosciences] and Juno years ago. And here we are now executing on cellular immunotherapy I think on a grand scale.

So I'd be careful and we are certainly careful to not look at aspects of maybe one disappointment or one delay and then apply that to the entire company's ability to continue to be operating at a high level and delivering outstanding results.

We learn things. We think communication is much, much enhanced in the last couple of months. And so there's a benefit to challenges like this that gives one pause to re-examine processes and think through everything we're doing, so that we're as good as we can be. So I appreciate the opportunity to address that point.

Patrick E. Flanigan III - Celgene Corp.

Crystal, I think we have time for two last callers, please.

Operator

Okay. And our next question comes from Carter Gould from UBS. Your line is open.

Carter Gould - UBS Securities LLC

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. And, Mark, thanks for the comments right there. That's really helpful.

I guess I wanted to follow up on the earlier luspatercept question. And I guess for Nadim and Jay, specifically wanted to get your view on kind of expectation on the safety side in the Phase III pivotals, relative to the Phase II data sets.

And then for Mark, just want to follow up on sort of your capacity for additional sizable deals here, not just in light of $10 billion but also the shakeup of the executive management team here. And if you need to sort of take a pause and digest things for a bit. Thank you.

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Yeah. So this is Jay. Maybe I'll start with luspatercept and the safety. I think the advantage of having Phase III trials is you continue to have additional exposure and more opportunity to define that safety profile.

I mean to this point from the ongoing assessment monitoring – and as you know for our Phase III programs we have data monitor committees in place, et cetera, to give us guidance and advice – we've not seen anything to date that was – that's different from the Phase II data.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Super. And, Carter, this is Peter. I guess I'll take the question on the M&A and first, at least from a capacity standpoint and also from a strategic intent, I think that we've always had the strategic intent that we want to look for great science. And we view that in our partners. We look for that in anything we acquire.

We always want to be on the edge of innovation and really where we can make a big impact on unmet needs in the medical community and the patient community.

In many ways BD and M&A is just the vehicles with which we access additional great science and innovation that's out there. We do on a regular basis, and we talk a lot about it and Jonathan [Biller] is here with me, we're constantly in great dialogue with our debt agencies, as well as all of our fixed income investors and others to make sure that we're really managing our capacity well.

And as you know, we have very strong cash flow. And we have very strong – as you can see today, very strong growth. And so that capacity in a sense tends to grow.

And periodically, as you do a larger deal like we did for Receptos and now we've done for Juno, it does in a sense reduce some of that capacity in the short term. But it grows right back very quickly.

I would say that, Mark, I think it's fair to say Q1 was a busy quarter.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Just a bit, yeah.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Maybe that's the understatement of the day. We have done a lot.

I think, as a lot of the people in the room, who are really pulling together here and really executing like crazy. And we feel we're very proud of having gone through a tough period here. We had a couple things we had to work through. We've got a lot more to do. But we're going to still be looking for opportunities. There's nothing like right, instantaneously. We never talk about that stuff. But we're really going to be motivated more by science and really a chance to make a difference in that next decade.

Everything would be done in the typical Celgene way, very professionally, very well organized, coordinated with everybody.

We did do a lot in the first quarter. If you think about it, if you combine the amount of M&A activity as well as the amount of share repurchase we've done the last two quarters, it's a reasonable investment.

I think it's all really well targeted and against really valuable initiatives on all sides, including the share repurchases. And I think we're going to be really happy in the future about having done all that.

But I think, Mark, as we say, our job is never done, right?

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Yeah.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

So we're always kind of the look. But it's not driven by kind of, are we slowing down now or anything like that. It's more I think really about, when we really see good science, I think that's what drives us. Mark?

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Absolutely. And that's the story of Celgene for the last 10, 15 years. It's been reinvesting in building the company through the strategic capacity of the company, the expertise of the company, and of course the strong financial performance, including the first quarter.

I would say that the sense of urgency isn't different. So we still look for opportunity all the time, even though we were very busy in the first quarter. And we have a lot of integration still to go, a lot of things that we want to make sure we're getting right. That doesn't mean we can't at the same time continue to look externally. And even as Rupert and his team will show on the deep dive, or during the deep dive May 24, our organic pipeline is starting to come along pretty nicely as well.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Yeah.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

So I think we're excited about where we are. We think there are opportunities. And we're still hungry for those opportunities. But we are executing, we are focused on executing on what we've done.

Maybe just on the structure, before we go another question, let me take another opportunity to welcome Jennifer Dudinak as the Head of our Global Regulatory Affairs team. She's got tremendous experience across specialty markets, including oncology and certain areas that are key to us.

But bringing Jennifer in as a dedicated leader for our regulatory affairs function – and by the way, we were looking for the right person for, Jay, would you say around about a year?

Jay Backstrom - Celgene Corp.

Yes, correct.

Mark J. Alles - Celgene Corp.

Something like that. So we took our time to find someone who we think is a great leader, an accomplished professional in regulatory affairs. But also someone who fits our culture and our management team very well.

An example of something that is slightly different than perhaps the past, using Jennifer's hire as an example, is the functionality of regulatory affairs is so important that Jennifer was added to the Executive Committee of the company. This is a committee that I chair, and these are direct reports, and then other areas of the company that are highly important to our ability to be successful.

In the past, that would be something that would be more of an ad hoc nature to how we manage the company now. We see Jennifer routinely for the cross functional discussions about where our portfolio is independent of function. So it's a portfolio oversight for the whole company.

And more and more, we're thinking about how to connect people less from a structural point of view and more from a governance committee point of view. And we'll continue to do that.

As I said in my prepared remarks, we're looking for other talent, and we'll update you as we bring that in. I'll just say this about the marketplace. The Celgene name still travels very well.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our final question from Laura Chico from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Laura Chico - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good morning, and thank you very much for the question. I'm just wondering if you could follow up on the ex-U.S. REVLIMID trends in pricing. I think you commented that duration for rest-of-world REVLIMID was increasing. I guess where does it stand? And where should we be thinking about it at this point in terms of relative to the U.S. duration?

And then lastly, just on pricing trends ex-U.S. What should we be expecting near term, intermediate term, in terms of any headwinds? I think you articulated that was a bit of a headwind for POMALYST.

Nadim Ahmed - Celgene Corp.

Yes. Thanks for the question. So let's start with POMALYST. So what we saw were some of the routine, and in some markets now have become annual, pricing reviews as the access environment outside of the U.S., as well as of course now the U.S., continues to be tough. And so that's what we saw with POMALYST.

The other thing to note with POMALYST though is, even when we saw some competitive pressure on volume, much of that was actually absorbed by a REVLIMID based triplet regimen. So the company was still getting the credit for that displacement in the marketplace.

And then in terms of duration, we're still at around 25 to 24 cycles in the U.S. and 14 to 15 cycles ex-U.S. And of course as we get more and more approvals in the frontline setting ex-U.S., we expect to see that continue to increase ex-U.S. Thanks for the question.

Peter N. Kellogg - Celgene Corp.

Well, super. This is Peter Kellogg. I'll just wrap it up. So really thank you very much for joining us. We've run a little bit over, and we apologize for that, but we wanted to share with you what we think is a really strong start to 2018. You can see it in the numbers.

We've tried to be very transparent in exactly everything that's going on financially with the integration of acquisitions and so forth. But also all the different regulatory processes. A great set of questions today, so I thank everyone for that.

We continue to take a strategic focus and a balanced approach to how we drive this business forward. We're strong financially. We're going to continue to really have a tremendous focus on both the execution in our – in the marketplaces where we've got great assets, at the same time, building our future through the BD development, execution on our pipeline.

And we certainly recognize the Q1, we wish we had a little smoother time during Q1, but we've really pulled together, and we really appreciate the support – appreciate and thank you for your support. We look forward to having a great year. Thank you for joining us today.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

