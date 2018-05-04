MannKind Sees Meaningful Spike In Insurance Coverage

A bit over a month ago, MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Mike Castagna announced that the company had reached a deal with CVS Caremark (NYSE:CVS) in regard to gaining insurance access for its diabetes treatment Afrezza. The deal made access available to numerous plans that previously excluded Afrezza from any form of coverage. What is happening now is that Afrezza is not being excluded per se, but many patients still have some prior authorization hoops to jump through.

Overall this is a net positive for Afrezza, MannKind, and patients who want to use Afrezza. Insurance has long been labeled as one of the issues that has hampered script growth and adoption of the drug by doctors as well as patients.

According to Formulary Lookup, there are 4,449 plans in the commercial system and Afrezza unrestricted access in 47% of the lives covered under these plans. This is a big boost from the 25% that Afrezza had prior.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based on data from Formulary Lookup)

What Investors Need To Know

The first thing investors need to grasp is that this is positive progress on a very important metric. The insurance issue has been a stormy cloud over the head of MannKind and Afrezza for years now. Seeing marked improvement in this category is something that lessens the deep gray of that stormy cloud.

The next thing that investors need to consider is how this will impact sales as well as how quickly that shift can happen. Job number one of sales reps should be touching base with all writers and informing them that the insurance dynamic has changed. Believe it or not, the coverage of a drug is a consideration of doctors. Doctors know that their patients have a budget. There is a tendency to script drugs that are well covered because it causes less pushback from patients.

In the past, poor insurance coverage has been one of the "excuses" as to why sales were not seeing traction. The other "excuses" have been cost and perceived efficacy. Afrezza, in general, is more costly to insurers than other treatments, and tends to be more costly to patients as well. The perceived efficacy is simply the adjustments that patients need to make in learning how to use Afrezza to treat their condition. If the patient does not learn it quickly enough, they may simply give up and convince themselves that Afrezza was not the correct treatment for them.

With better access to insurance coverage, the crutch that was once an excuse is now erased. This means that the company needs to demonstrate that it can speed up sales traction as a result. If sales traction speeds up, that is great progress. If it does not, then the reasons for slow sales will boil down to cost and doctor acceptance. If the latter happens, it could be ugly. If the former happens, it could buy the company more time.

Increasing sales is critical. The company is in the midst of trying to negotiate deals, and being able to point to strong growth is far superior than trying to sell a story with a bunch of "if this" and "if that'" attached.

In my opinion, the company has about 8 more weeks to demonstrate the needed growth trajectory can increase with better insurance coverage. This now makes the growth trajectory critical on two fronts. The first is proving that the insurance issue is much better, and the second is whether it is on a pace to meet guidance.

With MannKind trading in a range, and being at the low end of that range, there is a possible play here tied to insurance and increased sales. If MannKind can grow to the projections I have made, it will demonstrate decent growth but will fall short of guidance. I have called my projections for the remainder of the year very aggressive. They are now simply aggressive. Watch sales over the next several weeks to see if they are getting better traction. Play the swings as needed. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.