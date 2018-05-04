LifePoint Health (LPNT) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) Q1 2018 Earnings Call May 4, 2018 10:00 AM ET

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Great. Thank you. Welcome everyone to LifePoint Health's first quarter 2018 earnings call. We hope you've had a chance to review the press release we issued earlier this morning. I'll begin by providing an overview of the first quarter results, then I'll hand the call over to Mike Coggin, our Chief Financial Officer, to provide a closer look at our financial performance. Following our prepared remarks, Mike and I, as well as David Dill, our President and Chief Operating Officer, will be available to answer your questions.

We are pleased with our first quarter results which were as follows: Revenues from consolidated operations were approximately $1.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $189 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding certain non-operational net losses were $1.22. Our first quarter results represent a solid start to the year and were in line with our expectations. Throughout the quarter, our operators continued to effectively manage costs across the business. Margins for the quarter were 11.8%, up sequentially from 11.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The margin expansion includes improvements in the class of 2016 hospitals and benefits from the additional cost management initiatives we discussed with you in the fourth quarter. Same-hospital admissions and adjusted admissions were down just over 2% in the first quarter compared to the prior year. Medicare case mix increased by 3.3% due to higher acuity medical admissions in the quarter. In addition, our overall volumes were impacted by one less business day in the quarter and the decline in lower acuity ER volumes.

During the quarter, we entered into an agreement to sell the following three hospitals in the State of Louisiana: Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte, Acadian Medical Center, a campus of Mercy Regional in Eunice, and Minden Medical Center in Minden, Louisiana. Similar to our approach to acquiring hospitals, we're very disciplined when considering the divestiture of any asset. After analyzing market dynamics for these three hospitals, we determined their long-term success was best achieved as part of a regional network in the state.

Mike will discuss in his remarks the resulting charge from the sale of these hospitals. We're confident this action will strengthen our overall portfolio by expanding margins, creating more efficient capital allocation and positioning us to drive enhanced shareholder value. We anticipate finalizing this transaction during the second quarter.

During the quarter, we generated strong cash flows from operations and we remained disciplined in our allocation of capital. We continued to repurchase stock in the first quarter, completing one of our two existing authorizations. We have $200 million remaining under our share repurchase program which is available through April 2019. As you know, providing quality care is at the core of everything we do. In recognition of our team's commitment to quality, I am delighted to share that in the first quarter the LifePoint National Quality Program, developed alongside our partners at Duke, was recognized as one of the country's leading innovations in quality care and patient safety as the recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award. The Eisenberg Awards were created by the National Quality Forum and the Joint Commission to recognize major achievements in healthcare quality and patient safety. Eisenberg honorees have successfully implemented initiatives that support the national quality safety of the – national quality strategy of the Department of Health and Human Services. This includes national goals of better care, healthy people and communities, and more affordable care. We're proud to be the first for-profit investor-owned system to receive the distinguished Eisenberg Award and join a list of esteemed leading organizations advancing quality care and patient safety, including the American College of Surgeons, Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, and Harvard Medical School.

With respect to health reform, we remain encouraged by the legislative efforts to expand Medicaid in Utah and Virginia. As we've said, we believe expansion increases access to affordable healthcare and provides critical support to the people who need it most in our communities.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our business plan. Our results for the quarter show that we are doing this effectively and mitigating the challenges facing our industry. While there's more work to do, we are pleased to be making progress toward our objectives and creating value for our shareholders.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike, who will take you through our financials in greater detail. Mike?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. As Bill indicated, we are pleased with our first quarter results that were in line with our expectations. There's several drivers that impacted our results in the quarter, and I'll cover them in more detail starting with volume.

In the first quarter of 2018 both same-hospital admissions and equivalent admissions were down 2.2% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Approximately two-thirds of the same-hospital admissions decline were the result of fewer lower acuity medical admissions, while the remaining one-third was the result of declining inpatient surgeries. Our decline in inpatient surgeries was impacted by the continuing shift from the inpatient to outpatient setting.

Same-hospital equivalent admissions declined as a result of these same drivers plus the impacts from a 1.1% decrease in outpatient surgeries and a 4% decrease in emergency room visits. Our total surgical volumes declined 1.5% for the quarter and we estimate that excluding the impact of one less business day, our total surgeries would have been flat period-over-period.

During the quarter, our 4% decline in emergency room visits was in lower acuity services with a minimal impact from flu volumes. Similar to our experience over the past several quarters, these low acuity emergency room visit declines were concentrated in our Medicaid and self-pay patient populations, resulting in an improved ER payer mix. In addition, the emergency room admission rate improved to 11.3% from 10.9% in the prior period. This improvement is consistent with our trend of declining lower acuity emergency room visits.

Our same-hospital revenues in the first quarter of 2018 were up $6.9 million or 0.4% to $1.6 billion. This consists of a 2.6% increase in revenues per equivalent admissions partially offset by the 2.2% decline in same-hospital equivalent admissions. Our 2.6% increase in revenues per equivalent admissions was positively impacted by the recognition of one additional quarter of revenue from the Medicare extender programs and higher reimbursement rates from commercial payers, offset by anticipated reductions in certain Medicaid supplemental payment programs. Increases in the acuity of services provided positively impacted revenues per equivalent admissions, while payer mix shifts were neutral to the financial performance in the quarter. Finally, when adjusted to exclude the impact of the prior-year transfers of our home health and hospice service lines to our partnership with LHC, our same-hospital revenue growth rate of 0.4% would have increased by 60 basis points to approximately 1%.

Turning to costs. On a same-hospital basis, salary, wage, and benefits improved by 110 basis points to 47.6% of revenues as compared to 48.7% in the same quarter of the prior year as a result of productivity improvements across our facilities, including our health support center and due to an increased level of outsourcing of certain non-clinical services. Importantly, the productivity improvements achieved offset wage inflationary pressures that we experienced within certain markets. As compared to the first quarter of 2017, the outsourcing of the non-clinical services contributed 30 basis points of improvement to our salary, wage, and benefits, while contract service costs reflect a similar offsetting increase. As a percentage of revenues, same-hospital supply costs increased by 30 basis points to 16.6% during the first quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of growth in certain higher-acuity service lines such as cardiology and pulmonology, along with increased prices of certain pharmaceuticals utilized in our medical oncology service lines.

During the first quarter of 2018, our same-hospital other operating expenses increased 130 basis points to 24% of revenues as a result of several factors. As previously discussed, contract services increased largely due to the outsourcing of certain non-clinical services that were historically insourced. Additionally, and consistent with our previously communicated expectations, we recognized higher expenses associated with our professional liability programs, including medical malpractice and workers' compensation programs during the first quarter as compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Furthermore, during the quarter, we recognized less income as compared to the prior year from certain unconsolidated investments and our incentive payments for meaningful use substantially concluded in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $188.5 million with a margin of 11.8% as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $195.6 million and a 12% margin in the same quarter of the prior year. When adjusted to exclude meaningful use income in the prior-year quarter, our adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.8% for both periods. Excluded from adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 is a net charge of $72.7 million, or $1.44 loss per diluted share, primarily related to the write-down of property, equipment, allocated goodwill, and certain other assets in connection with the pending sale of three hospital campuses in Louisiana.

Similarly, excluded from adjusted EBITDA for the same quarter of the prior year are gains totaling $25.9 million, or $0.39 earnings per diluted share related to the transfer of our home health and hospice service lines into our partnership with LHC, as well as the favorable resolution of a reserve pertaining to a hospital that we acquired in 2012. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.22 in the quarter, up $0.15 to $1.07 in the same quarter of the prior year. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share improved as a result of a decline in depreciation and amortization, the benefits from the reduction to the federal corporate tax rates, as well as the positive impact from share repurchases throughout 2017 and during the first quarter of 2018. That said, as we discussed, we continue to expect depreciation to ramp up as we complete certain significant projects during the remainder of the year. In addition, the absence of meaningful use income during the first quarter of 2018 negatively impacted diluted earnings per share by $0.05.

Cash flows from operations for the quarter were a solid $100.6 million representing an increase of 9.7% as compared to $91.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Our operating cash flows were positively impacted by decreases in the amount and timing of payments for self-insurance claims and taxes. These improvements were partially offset by increases in the amount and timing of payments for accounts payable and accrued salaries, as well as period-over-period declines in the amount and timing of cash collections of outstanding accounts receivable.

Our debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio as of March 31, 2018, was 3.79 times on a net cash basis and well within our targeted range. Additionally, our net days in accounts receivable were 47.6 days representing an improvement compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. We invested $56.2 million in capital expenditures during the quarter with our full year expected spend ranging from $475 million to $500 million. Additionally, we repurchased 625,000 shares of our common stock for $30 million during the first quarter. As a result, we have approximately $200 million remaining under our current authorization that expires in April 2019.

In summary, our first quarter results demonstrate that we are off to a good start. We continue to be disciplined in our operating and capital deployment decisions. The disciplined approach contributed to our first quarter results and continues to build a solid foundation for our long-term success. Additional information regarding our first quarter results is available by reviewing our SEC filings, including our 10-Q which we will file later today.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Bill for some closing remarks.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Thanks, Mike. Our solid results this quarter were driven by focusing on our strategic priorities. With a foundation of high-quality care and service, we set the bar high with the LifePoint National Quality Program and thus far, 10 of our hospitals have achieved the designation as a Duke LifePoint National Quality Affiliate. At the same time, we are operating with discipline, reducing costs and developing talent. We are taking these steps while balancing prudent investments in key areas and returning capital to shareholders. We are confident our actions will enhance long-term shareholder value and ensure that LifePoint Health continues to be a leader in healthcare and fulfills our mission of making communities healthier.

Finally, I'd like to recognize our talented employees and providers. As you know, everything we do is built upon our delivery of high-quality patient care and service, and our employees' and providers' hard work continues to differentiate LifePoint as a leader in quality care in our communities.

With that, we're now ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. One moment, please, for the first question. Our first question comes from the line of Matt Larew with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Matt Larew - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi, good morning, thanks for taking the question. Last quarter you gave us some more specific numbers around EBITDA margin improvement, that class of 2016 hospitals, and I think volumes as well, and laid out some targets for contribution in 2018 from those hospitals. I was wondering if you could provide an update on performance in the quarter and expectations for the year for those class of 2016 hospitals.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Sure, Matt. This is Dave Dill. So, we are encouraged by the start of the year, as Mike mentioned, across the entire book of business and certainly encouraged with the start that we're off to in the class of 2016 hospitals. Just as a reminder, this book of business represents a little over $200 million a quarter in revenue for us. The volume indicators are fairly consistent with the overall results of the company, but from a margin standpoint – and you can see it in salary, wages and benefits for the company and some of the other categories as well, margins have expanded in the class of 2016 from about 2% in the first quarter of last year, just to north of 4% in the first quarter of this year. So, we've, in effect, doubled the margins in the class of 2016 hospitals over the course of the year. And just to give you one other data point, the margins in that class were just under 3% in the fourth quarter, so up about 130 basis points, 140 basis points sequentially. So, improvement, still a lot of work to be done, but it feels a lot more stable than it felt middle part of last year. Our operators continue to do a great job, our heads are down, we have more work to do, and I am still encouraged, and I see a path to achieving the low double-digit margin expectation that we set out for you, albeit taking a little bit longer than what we previously thought back in 2016.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Matt, I would add, this is Mike. I would just add, to tie it altogether too, is we talked about when we provided guidance that class was going to provide year-over-year improvement of about $20 million to $25 million of additional EBITDA, so if you do the math that David just mentioned, it's a $900 million set of hospitals that provide $900 million of revenue, and that is very consistent with what David just described in terms of how we established our initial expectations on those hospitals.

Matt Larew - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay, thanks for those comments. And then just thinking about the target this year for same store revenue growth, I think the component was essentially flat volume, and just wondering if you could help us get a sense, if you still think that volumes will be in that range, and if so, where you're seeing pockets of strength and weakness. I think, you mentioned some higher-acuity growth and some weakness on the low-acuity side of ER, so could you just add some color to your full-year volume expectations?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, I'll give you the full picture of just total revenue, and inside of it I'll give you a little bit of a peek into the volume side. We expect revenue to grow for the full year at about 2%. That was our – that's our guidance numbers. Of that 2%, the majority of it, call it 175 basis points is rate, and flat to 25 basis points up is the volume expectation. We hit 4% – 0.4% up in the quarter, of which rate was up 2.6%, volume declined at 2.2%. In our prepared comments, I believe we mentioned that the volume component of it, the 2.2%, had we – we had – there was one less business day in the first quarter, and had we not had that one less business day when we normalized, volume was closer to about 1.3% negative as opposed to 2.2%. So, as we move forward through the balance of the year, there's a few things to keep in mind in terms of overall revenue growth and the targets that we have. As I mentioned in the prepared comments, LHC is negatively impacting our rate by about 60 basis points. That will decline over the course of the year as those normalize out. I mentioned the one less business day that's negatively impacting the volume metric in the first quarter, we see that bouncing back in 2Q and then normalizing. There's not much of a change over the next couple quarters. Those business days are very similar to the prior year.

And then we're – as David pointed out, we're improving our class of 2016. We expected that to improve over the course of the year and, as we pointed out, we've got our targets there and we've achieved our targets on that class in the first quarter. And then our – we have – we're continuing to invest in various service-line initiatives. Those continue to roll out over the course of the year and we do believe that we'll have some favorable comps as we get especially into the second and the third quarter – really into the third quarter, I think. So, all of those things play into our favor to help us achieve the targeted overall revenue growth rates that we've talked about, of which the volume is a – certainly a large component of it.

Matt Larew - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay, thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of A.J. Rice with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi, everybody. First, congratulations on that Eisenberg Award. I know, we talk about the financials all the time, but obviously, that's an important quality award that you guys won. Great recognition.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Thank you.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Thank you, A.J.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Maybe a couple things. So, we've seen across-the-board many of the companies report improved case mix in acuity, and I think you're attributing some of that to improved or higher intensity medical cases. Surgery volumes seem to be sort of sluggish and all I'm trying to figure out is what's happening, the low intensity cases have moved out of the facility, and that – or to the outpatient side and therefore you're naturally left with higher acuity patients or are we actually seeing some growth in higher acuity patients? And specifically on that medical, what types of high acuity medical patients are you seeing more of?

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, so I'll try to break it down to two and, first of all, I appreciate the recognition as well. A lot of great work on the quality front, and so thank you for that. On the – if we break down medical and surgical, I want to go back to your – really focusing on the medical side. Mike talked about overall surgical volumes would've been flat if you adjust for the business day, but when you look inside our surgical volumes we continue to see a decline in general surgeries, down a little bit in orthopedic as well. And so, some of that is the shift from inpatient over to outpatient. We're seeing neurology procedures growing to help offset that. But when you look inside of medical admissions for the quarter, I do think you're seeing the continued shift of low acuity medical admissions shifting from inpatient to outpatient. That's continuing. It's slowing down, but that continues. I think, it's real acuity increase this quarter. We talked about the flu didn't have much of an impact for us, but when you look inside the case mix you will see a slightly higher level of respiratory, digestive, circulatory admissions in the quarter, and I think that's more just the season that we're in. We typically see that step up. So that 3.3% increase, A.J, I think is more than just losing some low acuity business; I think, there is some higher acuity business that we're seeing specifically on the medical admissions side.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And then on the pricing side, the 3.2% revenue per equivalent admission increase, I know you called out the LHC loss, about 60 basis points headwind there, and you had the rural extender extra period and you got the 340B. Maybe – just maybe give us some flavor on what the sort of run rate of real pricing Xing out those unusual – I know, you get the 340B benefit all year, I guess – but I'm just trying to get a sense of what's really happening with pricing.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, I think to – just to – the acuity component is driving up our revenue per equivalent admission for about a third, and then to your point, pricing is the other two-thirds of the benefit that we've seen. Pricing to us, as we've analyzed it, we came into the year expecting our commercial pricing to yield on the commercial book of business probably 3%. Medicare – this year is a strong year for us from a pricing perspective on Medicare. In the quarter, it's stronger than it will be throughout the rest of the year. Medicare is in that plus 2.7%, 2.5%, the slightly higher than 2.5% for the full year. And as you mentioned 340B positively impacted us in the quarter as did the extra quarter of extenders. Commercial is holding, and we continue to see strong favorable pricing in commercial, it's living up to our guidance and our expectations. Medicare is as well. Offsetting some of that is Medicaid supplemental payment programs and the impact from that, so we've seen that level of pricing – or that impact on pricing come down. It's all blending out to this 2.6%, as reported, or 3.2% when you normalize for LHC. But those are the big drivers. It's really a good commercial base, a very good Medicare base this year, offsetting some of the decline that we see in the Medicaid supplemental payments and it's all yielding those numbers.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, one last question from me, and that's on the self-pay volumes. You sort of stand out among the peers as being the one that's still showing decline – or actually most have not shown declines for a while, but you're showing declines in your self-pay volumes. It's sort of interesting. Is there any – what would you attribute that to and how would you drill down on that?

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

On the inpatient side it's been fairly stable so the declines that we're talking about I think Mike was referring in his prepared comments are emergency department volumes. The vast majority of the decline that we saw in the volumes were Medicaid and self-pay. And of that decline, it's probably split 75%, 80% of that's Medicaid volumes and only a portion of that are the self-pay volumes. So, we have seen self-pay ER admissions continue to decline, but the rate is slowing down over the last several quarters. I don't know what to attribute it to, the mix of states where we've seen expansion or haven't seen expansion may be differences, but that is a trend that we continue to see over the last four quarters, although it is starting to slow down.

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, thanks a lot.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Frank Morgan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning. Just to be clear here on the – you mentioned some components that might affect the outlook for the year, but as of now you're not officially changing your guidance in any way. Is that correct?

.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, that is correct, Frank, thank you for asking that and clarifying that question.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Maybe with these divestitures coming up, could you give us kind of any – a picture on what would be say the revenue or EBITDA contribution from those? Those are all Providence hospitals, right?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

They are, yeah. Yeah. So, these three hospitals are obviously in the State of Louisiana. The hospitals – and you'll see this in the – I think, you'll see some of this in the 10-Q later today. Those hospitals generate about $100 million of annualized revenue. The EBITDA for those hospitals have become down to about a flat level over the course of the last couple years. And so, very little EBITDA, about $100 million of revenue. But what we'll see with these – this was – we went through a very – we evaluated these under the context of our strategic and compelling lens, and we evaluated whether or not these would be – continue to be strategic for us and compelling financially. We made that decision to move forward and we went through a competitive process, and I think this is the best result for us. But it's about $100 million and no EBITDA. And the benefit for us, too, just as a side note, is we will see some level of margin expansion, excluding these results, and a more efficient capital deployment process as we move forward. It helps us from a capital perspective, as well. So, all those things are lining up in our favor.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

On capital redeployment, any line on sight on the proceeds you'll get from these?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, the proceeds, so we're – these will be – we're going to receive about 20 – a little over $20 million for these three hospitals. And we will – we don't have a specific – we haven't earmarked specifically how we would use those. It'll go into our general coffers and be used for all the things that we do from our capital deployment strategy perspective, whether that's CapEx, share repurchases, et cetera. So, we continue to use our capital and deploy it under that disciplined approach.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got you. And following up on A.J.'s questions on the self-pay side, and maybe it's a Bill question, obviously, with these two potential flips to Medicaid expansion, would you put any odds on that today? Like what do you think the chance of that realistically happening? And maybe based on history, any predictions on sort of the impact, particularly in Virginia, because that is a big state for you.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah. We are encouraged about the activity, both in Utah and in Virginia, with respect to Medicaid expansion. In Utah, obviously, that waiver is being considered. In Virginia, which is a very important state for us, our third largest state, we are pleased with the positive momentum that is building there. So, I think, we could see expansion in each of those states beginning in 2019. I think, it also sets it up for further states, additional states to build on that momentum and we're hopeful about that. Our hospitals and our grassroots efforts in that regard are not letting up and we are going to continue to tell the story about how compelling we think it is for Medicaid expansion to allow people in communities to have coverage and to receive care. So, yeah, I am mildly optimistic and hopeful, and I guarantee you we're going to keep working.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

It seemed like uninsured admits were cut in half, generally speaking, when the ACA first came along and a lot of that, I think, was probably Medicaid expansion, but would you have any predictions on kind of the shift of uninsured volumes that you might see somewhere like Virginia? And I'll hop off, thanks.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Well, you're exactly right. In our markets, we saw the majority of our ACA benefits through Medicaid expansion, and so that – given – that's given the economic conditions in the markets that – where our hospitals are located, and we think that will continue. We expect that to be the case in Virginia, once expansion occurs. Mike may want to add a little more detail to that.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, no, I just – I think, going back, and Bill is right on point, 80% of our benefit came through Medicaid expansion. If you go back and look a couple years ago we talked a little bit about what the opportunity would be for us if the 12 states that haven't expanded would expand. As you pointed out, Frank, and I just want to make it clear, Virginia is our third largest state in terms of revenue, so it does present to us a very healthy opportunity to expand and to recognize additional revenue through the Medicaid expansion process. We're working very deliberately on making sure we understand the impact and how they'll expand and so we're not ready to give kind of an estimate as to what that expansion would look like. But we do have to keep in mind that they could expand that using a waiver process and they have a – may put in work requirements or premium payments required from the participant. So, all of those things will go into the equation, but it is a very large state for us and it represents a fairly healthy opportunity in terms of additional revenue.

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Frank, let me give you maybe just a little more color notwithstanding some of the L15 (37:14) issues that Mike talked about and what kind of impact that may or may not have. And when we take all of our hospitals and break them down into states, our expansion states are currently running 5% or so of the ER visits, or self-pay ER visits. In the non-expansion states, it's about three times that number. And the expansion states look like non-expansion states several years ago, so just order of magnitude that's the kind of the impact that you would likely see is all that shifts up into Medicaid, once again subject to some of the work requirements, copays, other things that Mike talked about from a financial standpoint.

Frank George Morgan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay, that's very helpful, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ralph Giacobbe with Citi. Please go ahead.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks, good morning. Maybe just help us on where you are with the operational review. I think, you've talked about in the past. Anything you can update us on at this point. And then do you expect more divestitures? Was that sort of something that came out of this review? And any other initiatives that you're focused on from that?

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Ralph, I'll start, this is Bill, and I know, David, who is taking the laboring oar on this strategic review will definitely want to speak up. But let me say, this is an energizing process for us, it's something that gives us a roadmap for the future. It's the kind of thing that LifePoint does well as we take a step back, look at opportunities, create a plan, and then we work the plan. And we get the results when we approach things that way. So, I am really excited about this and appreciate David's work. Why don't you add any color that you want to on that, and then I'll address the – your question about – your follow-up question.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

It's ongoing, we shared back in January that we were engaging in this process. We will provide an update when we have more, but as Bill said, not only has it been energizing, I'm encouraged by the opportunities that are out there for us. I don't expect anything new because this is what we do every day. But this process that we've gone – and we've done this before, gives us the ability to develop some very clear priorities and specific goals to help continue to – whether it's volume and out migration and market share, workforce management, our physician enterprise, it will give us clear priorities, resources and structure to continue to drive operating efficiencies into the future. So, we'll give you more when we have more to share. I expect that to be sometime in the latter part of the summer, early part of the fall. But that's as much of an update as we have now.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, and Ralph, you asked about selling hospitals and is there more. Look, we sold a number of hospitals over the years. As you know, we – it's not something that we like to talk about publicly in advance of a sale, for obvious reasons. That said, we're always looking at opportunities to improve the portfolio. But let's be clear, we don't buy hospitals in order to turnaround and sell. From time to time, as was true in the case of Louisiana and Georgia, which we talked about last time, certain conditions and market dynamics may change that make the ownership of a particular hospital by someone else make sense for that community. So, when and if we have something to talk about in this regard, we certainly will.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. All right, that's helpful. And then I think you mentioned commercial yield 3%. I guess, I think, we hear from some of your peers more in sort of the 4% to 5% range, and certainly hear the managed-care companies talk about mid-single digit pricing all-in. And I guess given your market share and thinking about your markets and sole provider status, why can't you push that higher? Help us around some of the dynamics of why maybe it's only in that 3% range versus hearing others a little bit higher. Thanks.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, well, I mean, I think we go through a process every year to evaluate the commercial pricing impact and some of our contracts are locked in with escalators year-over-year. Some of those are subject to annualized negotiations on an annual basis, and as a result, we are coming in at around 3%, again, on the denominator being the commercial book of business. So, there are certain things that we do inside of our sole community locations that give us the opportunity to push the envelope a little bit more. I think, as you go across time, there's ebbs and flows in terms of when we have – we're in positions of strength. We do believe that there's opportunities for us to continue to push harder and we'll continue to do that. So, it's not as if we're going to sit here and say today that this is the acceptable rate long-term, but it's the rates that we gave as we moved from calendar year 2017 into 2018 with the view that there are things that we're going to continue to do to push hard in areas where we can push the rates up even more.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Can you just give us what percentage of your contracts are set now for 2019 and 2020?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

We haven't given 2019 and 2020. I mean, we're almost completely there on 2018 and I do not have the number for – I'm not even going to give it to you here because I don't have it in front of me for 2019 or 2020, but it's approaching – it will start to approach, obviously, it's way over the halfway mark, but we'll – I can get that to you a little bit later if necessary.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And those forward rates, just to be clear, the forward rates, I guess I'm just still trying to understand, in there is there acceleration or expectation or should we expect those rates to sort of push higher in the out years or are those locked in at sort of that 3% level that you talked about?

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, this is Dave. We have opportunity to continually to look at that. You can rest assure that this is a big focus of the operating review that we're going through right now, not just around workforce management, volume indicators, outmigration market share, pricing as a component, we are the dominant player in these markets. And so, we know that, we know our market position, we try to find that balance, but I think we'll find some work coming out of the operations review that tells us we continue to have opportunities there.

Ralph Giacobbe - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay, very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ana Gupte with Leerink Partners. Please go ahead.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Yeah, thanks, good morning. Again, following up on the strategic and operational review in context of your cash flows this quarter and your CapEx and the CapEx guidance for the full year, last time you talked about Michigan and the IT projects consuming a lot of the cash flows. Can you talk about what your plan is for the rest of the year? And will there be free cash flow for you to invest in ambulatory access points? And do you have some type of plan and target to grow from a certain number of access points that you must have today to something on a go-forward basis?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, that's a good question. Thank you, Ana. This is Mike speaking. So, as we put our plan together, we knew coming into 2018, as it was very similar to 2017, that we would spend somewhere around $475 million of CapEx this year. That hasn't changed. And we've always known that 2017 and 2018 are elevated, and then we will start to see a decline in 2019 and beyond as we begin to moderate that capital spending. So, this year is high, just like it was last year. A lot of it has to do with the Marquette Hospital, some of it has to do with the IT spend that you referenced. As we've talked about, we're putting new IT systems in three of our locations.

So, from a cash flow perspective, what that yields will probably be a flat level of cash flow, almost a negligible amount of free cash flow for us in the calendar year 2018. Now, granted, first quarter we generated about $44 million of free cash flow. It was unlike CapEx in the first quarter, CapEx will continue to come up and we'll hit somewhere around $475 million. But fortunately for us, we will start to moderate down in 2019 and further moderate lower in 2020 to where we get back onto the normal level of spending, whether that's somewhere in that 4.5% range long-term, 4.5% of revenue long-term should be the CapEx. So, as we plan this year and as we look into 2019 and you talk about generating free cash flow to entertain the opportunities to do other things in the organizations, to deploy capital differently, we will have those opportunities and we're planning for those today, we're looking at those opportunities. We haven't come out and said here's exactly how we're going to pivot and how we're going to spend money for access points, but rest assured we're working on those things and we have those opportunities as the capital and the free cash flow starts to really generate beginning next year.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Got it, thanks, Mike. If I could ask one more on the salaries, wages and benefits in context of the broader productivity improvements you talked about, non-clinical and then also in context of the 2016 asset class, it looks like the current guidance still has, I guess, 300 basis points of improvement from the 2016 class. You've done about 100 basis points in the first quarter and that's good progress. Would you say your guidance is reflecting what you're expecting adequately for the year? Do you think you're being conservative, might there be some upside, and could you see some margin expansion potentially even for this year?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, I think where we've got guidance at this point, our guidance is appropriate. We're not changing that. From a salary, wage and benefit line item perspective, we have made progress to your point, we came in at 47.6% on a same-store basis which is considerably down from where we were last year which is an indicator. As David pointed out, we talked a little bit about that 2016 class, there's some big improvements that are going on there. We have done, if you go back to our fourth quarter earnings release, we talked about some things that we had to do where we cut some specific cost, we had some cost reduction initiatives here at the Health Support Center. We also had specific cost reductions, not just in our 2016 class, but across our organization and some discrete hospitals where we thought we had opportunities. Those have all yielded some productivity improvements in our man hours per equivalent admission, though it's not a statistic that we publish externally, we've seen that come down.

And so, we've managed the SW&B line item very effectively and very efficiently and what we should continue to see us hold the line on that, I don't believe that there's huge upside from that. There's still upside, especially in the class of 2016 as we go out into the out-periods, but right now we feel very comfortable with what we've achieved so far, we're staying focused on it. One of the things we haven't talked about, and I'll mention it here, is contract labor for us. While it's a small piece, it has come down. And that's an indicator of good efficient management of the SW&B line. So, we're working hard on it, we feel comfortable with where guidance is in relation to SW&B, and we'll continue to push.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Thanks very much for the color.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Borsch with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thank you. Yes, I wanted to just ask about the margin improvement from the class of 2016 and how that's flowed through. I mean, is it fair to think about it that if we compare the 11.8% that you have this quarter with year ago, margin's about flat or maybe down a little bit relative to a year ago. And yet you've had this positive margin contribution from the class of 2016. What am I just forgetting that is the other thing in the mix that's offsetting that?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, so the class of 2016 has seen some margin improvement. David talked about it being in the low to mid single-digits for this quarter. The margins for the other hospitals have held at probably about 13%. We talked about that last, I guess, in the third quarter we mentioned some of the information around the other hospitals. Those hospitals continue to drive the margins that we've seen there. As you go back and look at year-over-year, there are a lot of moving pieces that go from first quarter 2017 to first quarter of 2018, and first quarter of 2018 – well, some of the big changes were benefits that we got from the extenders and the 340B program offset by a few things. The Medicaid supplemental payment programs that will offset some of that revenue, you may not pick that up. As we talked about when we provided guidance, we were going to see some increases to medical malpractice and workers' comp.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Yeah, okay.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

That occurred. And then also in our prepared remarks I talked a little bit about investment income, some of our unconsolidated income that came down year-over-year. And then finally, the other big piece, which is obviously on the financial statements, is meaningful use is down.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Right.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

So, there's a lot of puts and takes. I think when you boil it down, the remaining hospitals are operating very effectively, very efficiently, and we're pleased with the performance that they have. They're in line with our expectations given those big items I just mentioned.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Yeah, and staying with the overall margin topic, can you just address, and maybe you did and I didn't quite catch the nuance here, but are you expecting to be able to continue to offset wage pressures which, if anything, are building to a greater degree with productivity initiatives that you're pushing forward?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, yeah, I think, yes, absolutely we are. I just want to comment on this. When we talk about wage pressures, it's usually in the context – we're in 55 locations where we're the sole community provider. And in the other locations where there's competition, that's where our wage pressure is most centered. So, I don't want to give you the impression that everything is equal. And so, we are able to, in those other markets where we've got competition, a lot of times those are our newest hospitals that we've most recently acquired which continue to have operating efficiency improvement opportunities. We've done a good job to get to where we're at today. There's still more improvement opportunities. And that's typically where the wage pressure exists in the organization. So, the answer is, yes, we have a lot that we can continue to do to offset and we're working very hard to do that.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Oh, great. Very helpful. Thank you.

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

You're welcome.

Operator

The last question we have time for today comes from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great, thanks. So, I just want to make sure I have this right. The extender number in the quarter, I think last quarter you said that there was like a $4 million benefit in Q4 that you didn't book, that you booked that this quarter on top of the run rate number, is that the way to think about it?

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yes, that's exactly how to think about it, yes.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then the 2016 assets, obviously a good improvement year-over-year, a couple hundred basis points, but I think last quarter was 300 basis points, I think last quarter the volume that those assets grew, like, by almost 1.5%. So how do you think about that trajectory? It sounds like you still feel like you're on track, but it's been kind of uneven, I guess. In Q3 it was down a few hundred basis points, now it's up a few hundred basis points, now it's slowed down a little bit. Trying to understand how this is progressing kind of versus your expectations and how to think about that ramp?

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Yeah, Kevin, this is David. It's very consistent with the expectations that we had coming into the year. The volume indicators, just like the rest of the organization, we're little softer than what we had expected, but we more than made up for that on the call side. And so, I think the margin progression story that we talked about leaving 2017 and into 2018 for the class of 2016 is very consistent. A lot of work going into driving top-line revenue growth in these markets, both on the volume and the pricing side, but I have a great deal of visibility and confidence in our ability to deliver the numbers. We often talk about it's not linear, and you referenced that last year, but what I can say is I shared in an answer to a previous question, it feels a lot more stable, the work that our teams are doing around the physician enterprise, around physician relationships, I think we have our hands around these assets, and now it's just block and tackle every day, driving the results consistent with the plan and the guidance that we laid out for you coming into the year.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

What kind of incentive...

Michael S. Coggin - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Hey, Kevin, this is Mike. Let me just add one thing just to make sure we're all cleared up on that. When we talked about 300 basis points of improvement in the fourth quarter that was to the sequential third quarter. So, sequentially quarter-to-quarter we went up, and the third quarter was a quarter where we talked about some of the challenges in that group. So, 300 basis points sequentially up. And then, as we talked about here, we've moved further beyond the fourth quarter sequentially to this first quarter here where we continue to see that improvement.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. So that wasn't apples-to-apples. So, the growth going forward then, how much of that is built upon, or I guess what kind of same-store revenue growth is that built upon and how much of it is really driven by cost control versus an assumption that revenue's going to accelerate?

David M. Dill - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Well, Mike laid out the overall revenue assumptions for the company. This class has I think more opportunity than the rest, so it's slightly higher than the overall company average. But when we look at the other cost inputs, still significant opportunity when we have labor cost in excess of what we're running as a company, supply cost in excess, and also other operating expenses. Still plenty of levers to pull to move us in line with the guidance that we laid out for 2018, but over time, to get to that low double-digit margin expectation, as we've always said, roughly half historically is cost, half revenue. So, to get up into the high single-digits and into the low double-digits, it will take top-line revenue growth accelerating beyond overall company numbers.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. Great, thank you.

Operator

I will turn the presentation back to you.

William F. Carpenter III - LifePoint Health, Inc.

Good, thank you, operator. And thanks to all of you for participating in our first quarter 2018 earnings call. As we look ahead, we are continuing to execute against our objectives for 2018, driving margin improvement across all our hospitals, particularly our recently acquired hospitals where we have the greatest opportunity, maintaining our operating discipline and effectively managing costs in a challenging volume environment and utilizing our financial strength to return capital to shareholders. So, thank you, again, for joining the call today and for your interest in LifePoint Health. Good morning.

