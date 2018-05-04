AstroNova Holds An 8% Upside

AstroNova is looking to expand its global presence even further by investing in IT infrastructures.

Share Price - $18.00 Enterprise Value - 110.19

Shares Outstanding - 6.73M LTM EBITDA - 7.51

Market Capitalization - $101.96 EV to LTM EBITDA - 14.36

Debt to Equity - 46.25 Free Cash Flow - 5.71

Investment Thesis

AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) is trading at 36x price to earnings. Although this may seem expensive, this figure is in line with the industry average. The market recently seems to have recognized the company's intrinsic value, however, I do believe AstroNova is still undervalued. I have uncovered two catalysts that will drive the company's growth going forward.

1. AstroNova's continued push to expand globally by investing in IT infrastructures that are aimed at managing overseas operations.

2. The company's focus on in-organic growth.

Business Description

AstroNova Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers, data acquisition, and analysis systems, which are used to acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The company provides its services to a wide array of customers including aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation businesses.

AstroNova distributes its products through their very own sales force and authorized dealers in the US. Through various branch offices around the world, the company is able to reach markets in Canada, Europe and Asia.

The company is operated through two segments: Product Identification and Test and Measurement:

Product Identification - The product identification segment's products include tabletop and work cell-ready digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems as well as a full line of consumables including labels, tags, inks, toner and thermal transfer ribbons. Product Identification makes up 72% of total revenue for the company and has grown by nearly 17% year over year.

Test and Measurement - Products sold under the AstroNova T&M brand acquire and record visual and electronic signal data from local and networked data streams and sensors. The recorded data is processed and analyzed and then stored and presented in various visual output formats. Test and Measurement holds the remaining 28% of revenues for AstroNova and has grown by 11% since 2017.

One-Year Performance

A look below at the one-year performance for the company will show an increased share price of 17% year to date. It appears as though investors are begging to pay attention to ALOT. Never before has the company seen nearly this much volume since back in 2004.

Computer Peripherals Industry

The computer peripherals industry consists of product and services related to the hardware sale of server computers, personal computers, ad storage devices. This industry is extremely diverse, it can range from companies installing and managing a business's information technology operations, to running an enterprises computer applications. The computer peripherals market presents much opportunity to tap into several sectors and industry based on the constant need for hardware related to computers. Whether it's schools, community centers, or retirement facilities, every business owns several machines that need to be serviced.

Whether it's schools, community centers, or retirement facilities, every business owns several machines that need to be serviced. According to Value Line, investors looking at companies in this industry should focus on the customer concentration. The article touches on the potential risk of having a customer base concentrated on having a small number of customers. AstroNova has been experiencing slightly decreasing backlog, but a lack of customers should not be of concern going forward as management has recently focused on growing overseas operation.

The current outlook for the computer peripherals industry holds both strong and weak points that analysts see in the near future. According to the article by Value Line, this industry is somewhat recession-proof, as the products and services offered by companies operating in the computer peripherals industry are aimed at saving consumers' time and money. However, according to Statista, the industry will be facing declining demand by nearly 1.5% going into 2019.

IT Infrastructure

In 2017, ALOT put in to place an upgrade program that will serve as the foundation for the company to manage the global operations. The purpose of this program is centered on customer engagement. By the end of Q1 2018, AstroNova plans on installing an e-commerce package to their current customers. The package is a user-friendly platform that will improve customer service, enhance the customer experience, reduce cost, and create new opportunities to promote products. The effects of this infrastructure have not been realized yet and are expected to benefit AstroNova's earnings as one of the main functions of the IT infrastructure is to reduce the company's costs.

Mergers And Acquisitions

Over the past several years, AstroNova has had a string of acquisitions that have helped establish the company in new markets. One acquisition in particular that is expected to have a major impact on the company's financials is the acquisition of TrojanLabel. TrojanLabel is a European-based manufacturer of digital color labor presses and specialty printing systems.

What is exciting about owning TrojanLabel is that it is in line with AstroNova's management's long-term strategy which consists of growing profits and expanding the company's core business. In the last annual report, AstroNova provided several benefits associated with the purchase of TrojanLabel:

1. It expands AstroNova's product line tremendously.

2. TrojanLabel broadens AstroNova's geographic presence in Europe and the Middle East.

The acquisition of TrojanLabel will have a positive impact on the company in the years to come. As AstroNova continues to look for opportunities similar to TrojanLabel, the market will have no choice but to begin to pay attention to the strong growth.

Financials

Overview (In Millions)

2017 2016 2015 Revenue 98.4 94.7 88.3 Gross Profit 39.5 38.2 37.0 Operating Income 6.3 5.9 7.2 Free Cash Flow 5.7 4.7 (0.8) Book Value (Per Common Share) 9.5 9.1 8.7

Financial Model

Discounted Cash Flow

1. The revenue is forecasted to grow steadily through 2023. In line with management's focus, revenue will continue to grow between 7% and 3% respectively.

2. Cost of Goods Sold is expected to grow consistent with revenue, but will not increase nearly as much as the company's new IT infrastructure cost-cutting objective has been factored into the analysis.

3. The company's earnings are expected to grow substantially as the revenues projected less the cost of goods sold forecasts have our EBITDA figure growing at a strong constant rate.

Peers

TransAct Technologies Inc. (TACT)

- TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company.

- EV/EBITDA- 11.85x

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)

- Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems .

- EV/EBITDA- 23.39x

Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)

- Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of automatic identification and data capture market.

- EV/EBITDA- 11.76x

Ratios Price to Earnings Earnings per Share Price to Book Debt to Equity Return on Equity TACT 28.60 .43 3.53 0 12.81 MRCY 39.30 .84 2.06 25.80 5.39 ZBRA 434.46 .31 8.62 267.02 2.09 Industry Average 16.2 - 20.5 .02 1.81 AstroNova 36.56 .48 1.86 58.36 4.89

AstroNova boasts the lowest EV/EBITDA out of their listed peers at 11.11x. The company's current price to earnings rise can be attributed to the rather quick rise in the share price over the past few months. From a financial standpoint, AstroNova holds much room to grow compared to their various industry peers.

Investment Risk

Risk 1: Industry Overhangs

Although there are both positive and negative outlooks for the computer peripheral industry, if the negative outlook proves to be correct, the effects could hurt AstroNova's top line, specifically the company's hardware sales.

Risk Management - This industry has historically done well throughout the beginning of economic difficulty. As AstroNova focuses on expanding to territories outside of the United States, the threat of industry overhangs becomes less relevant.

Risk 2: Rising Interest Rates

Rising interest rates may a negative effect on the company as customers may choose to allocate equity elsewhere as opposed to upgrading the office and providing employees with better hardware and software. Similar to the industry overhangs risk, the rising interest rates have the potential to knock down the company's sales.

Risk Management - As management focuses on growing the company's IT department, the company will be able to branch out more into various fields that are not so focused on hardware

Price Target

According to the discounted cash flow analysis, AstroNova is currently being traded at an 8% discount. Therefore, I issue a buy and hold at a 1-year price target set at $19.55.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article you can find similar pieces by visiting my free website at RoommateCapitalResearch.com