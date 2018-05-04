Blackstone: Share Dilution And Why We Own It

I just received this friendly note:

Bram, I enjoy your research. I have been watching your articles on SA for a while. You have great insights into BX. I am a long time shareholder of BX. Any chance you can do an article about share issuance, dilution, and its effects on the shareholders of BX please? Thanks

Thanks sir! Love to hear you are enjoying the articles.

I'm not too concerned with dilution in the case of Blackstone (BX). I think they do buybacks to offset most of it. Of course that doesn't mean it isn't costly.

It is an industry where there are few competitive advantages and the most important assets do get on the elevator. At the same time it is my inclination firms like Blackstone are not completely dependent on the skills of individual star people (whether they raise money or deploy it). The culture around investment excellence has been carefully fostered for a long time and it is not a given people who leave the firm will thrive in the field outside of the firm. Some would, some wouldn't.

The above matters because it determines where the economics of the firm end up over the long term. These sort of firms tend to give out shares or units to employees. With senior management owning lots of shares themselves and having an acute understanding of financial ramifications of doing so, it doesn't concern me as much. I expect them to be smart around it even though there are some pronounced differences between Blackstone and an Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK) for example. At Oaktree ownership is more dispersed throughout the firm.

Dilution is more of a concern to me at firms that don't have a founder CEO or owner/operator at the helm. These tend to be overly liberal. Tech is best known as a sector where shares are issued to employees liberally. I think there it is generally more concerning because 1) the often brilliant but young management understandably doesn't always seem to have the best grasp on finance issues 2) the currency isn't appreciated enough.

To explain 2) for a bit. Firms do this to tie employees to the firm but I'm not sure if they always realize how expensive it is. I've also talked to some tech employees and been astounded by how they perceive option packages. It did leave me with the impression they discount these earnings too heavily and overweight current share price into their consideration. But these are personal observations and I'm not sure what the research says.

Why we own it in the Black Swan Portfolio

Long time shareholders probably know Blackstone better than I do, but for those new to the firm I did want to highlight what attracts me to private equity and Blackstone too. The slides below were taken from Blackstone's latest earnings call presentation.

Blackstone grew assets under management to ~$450 billion. A lot of its assets are locked up and draw high fees including performance fees. That's the most valuable type of assets under management you can gather, except for permanent capital.

Blackstone yields something like 7% based on current profits which it pays out for the most part. However it is keeping back a large amount of "dry powder" which is essentially latent earnings power as a unitholder.

If you then consider it is A+ rated by rating agencies with very little debt and it keeps around $8.4 per unit in cash and net investments, it's starting too look very attractive in the current market. Here you have a firm that's growing at a rapid pace (as demonstrated by AUM growth) and yielding like 7% with a pristine balance sheet. Sure, earnings are volatile and cyclical, but insiders own a tremendous amount of shares and the firm is virtually impossible to kill. The upside is potentially very large. Just think of Masoyoshi Son who just recently managed to nearly fill up the $100 billion Vision fund in very little time. There's money being thrown at private equity and Blackstone is in premiere position to serve institutions desperate for return in a no yield world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.