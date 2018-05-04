Visteon Corporation Revs Up For An Autonomous Future

However, this is just the beginning of a long growth runway for a company that's recently started focusing purely on cockpit electronics for the auto industry.

Visteon's growth in Q1-18 might be slow and the company only expects a 1% growth rate for the full financial year 2018.

Visteon Corporation (VC) is out of its first year after divesting key business units to focus on cockpit electronics for the auto market. Q1-18 results leave a lot to be desired, as does the outlook for FY18. However, the long-term horizon shows a steady and growing demand for autonomous systems, and Visteon's new focus on electronics, its relationships with top automakers, its balance sheet strength and its current price point make a good investment case for the long haul.

The electronics segment within the auto industry is an extremely competitive one with several large and smaller players in the fray. No one really knows how far connected cars and automation will evolve over the next several years, but it's clear that all auto companies are moving in that direction. Not every automaker will be able to build all of that tech on their own, so they will have to depend on auto parts companies like Visteon Corp. for those components.

Visteon has changed its focus over the last five years, divesting its climate and interiors businesses and choosing to remain in the electronics segment to become a pure-play supplier of automotive cockpit electronics and connected car solutions. Not a bad decision considering the direction in which the global auto industry is traveling. Thanks to connected cars and autonomous driving, the sheer amount of electronics that go into cars is only going to keep increasing over the next few decades.

What are Visteon’s Other Strengths?

Apart from having changed its focus to forward-looking segments, Visteon has another big advantage: its relationship with large automakers. The company's ultimate customers are global vehicle manufacturers, including Ford (F), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Renault/Nissan (OTCPK:RNLSY) (OTCPK:NSANY), General Motors (GM), Jaguar Land Rover (TTM), Honda (HMC), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY). Ford, Mazda and Renault/Nissan are the company's largest customers and in 2017 accounted for approximately 28%, 17% and 14% of sales, respectively. In 2016 and 2015, Ford accounted for 30% and 34% of sales, respectively, Mazda accounted for 17% and 16% of sales in 2016 and 2015, respectively, and Renault/Nissan accounted for 15% and 14% of sales for 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Visteon’s existing relationships with premium cars makers is a good one, but building on that edge in a fast-evolving technology environment will remain a huge challenge as well as an opportunity for the company, since brands like JLR, BMW and Daimler will invariably continue to represent a minority in terms of revenue contribution.

Visteon reported $3.146 billion in sales during fiscal 2017, almost flat sales growth compared to the year before. But the decline of $15 million in revenue for the year was mainly due to the exit of other climate operations in 2016. Electronics sales increased by $39 million during the period, which is more relevant to the investment case.

Although 1% growth is not much to write about, Visteon has guided for 2018 revenues of $3.175 billion to $3.275 billion, a tad better than the $3.146 billion reported for fiscal 2017.

Source: WSJ

With global auto markets expected to follow a slow growth path, Visteon is certainly not going to set any sales charts on fire; low single-digit growth is what the company should be able to achieve over the next few years, thanks to the competition and the evolving auto electronics industry. A quick look at YTD auto sales for March 2018 shows that the gains will primarily come from the SUV and crossover segments, where YoY growth is in healthy double digits.

As a validation of that, the flat growth trend continued in the first quarter of 2018 as well, as Visteon reported net sales of $814 million, compared to $810 million during the year-ago period. However, the realignment of its business lines has helped the company improve its margins.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.8 percent for the first quarter of 2018, 30 basis points higher than the prior year.

"Our strong first-quarter results provided a solid start to 2018, as we achieved year-over-year improvements in sales, adjusted EBITDA, new business wins and free cash flow," said Visteon President and CEO Sachin Lawande. "Despite softness in global vehicle production volumes in the quarter, we recorded our 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA margin."

Source: Press Release

Source: Company Presentation

The balance sheet remains the biggest strength of the company as Visteon had $523 million in cash at the end of the first quarter against long term debt of $347 million.

Investment Case

But for investors, the good news is that the market is certainly not expecting Visteon to grow at a fast clip. The stock is now trading at 18 times forward earnings, which is in the not-so-expensive-but-not-so-cheap range.

Source: Adjusted Free Cash Flow from company presentation, Balance sheet data from 10Q

A DCF calculation shows that the market is expecting a little under 4% growth over the next ten years, which is a little optimistic considering the current growth rate. But the company’s tight focus on electronics and improving margins should yield better results for FY18 and beyond in terms of revenue and earnings. You can open a position at this price point, and buy more whenever the stock dips. VC has lost quite a bit of momentum on a YTD basis but now appears to have regained some of that as it trades near $125 against its January 2018 high of above $138 and March 2018 low of sub-$110.

Source: Green Car Congress

As a final note, the recent accidents involving autonomous cars could impact the short-term demand for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and AD (Automated Driving) systems and software, but as you can see from the chart above, long-term trends show that this is merely a speed bump on a relatively long journey to fully autonomous vehicles being a common sight on public roads. As I mentioned in the beginning, this is a long-term play that is not likely to yield quick returns, but it will help position your portfolio to take advantage of the changing landscape in the automotive industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.