The Injection Season Finally Arrives In The Natural Gas Market

Natural gas tends to be one of the most volatile commodities that trades on the futures exchanges in the United States. Since the New York Mercantile Exchange introduced futures in 1990, the price of the energy commodity has traded in a range from lows of $1.02 to highs of $15.65 per MMBtu.

The fundamentals of the natural gas market have dramatically changed over the past twenty-eight years. Massive discoveries of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States have weighed on the price as they increase the supply side of the fundamental equation for the market. At the same time, the demand for cleaner fuels has replaced coal with natural gas when it comes to generating electricity in the U.S. which has resulted in more demand for natural gas. Moreover, technological advances in fracking and a friendlier regulatory environment have reduced the cost of production, while the ability to liquefy the energy commodity has opened new export opportunities for the natural gas market. When it comes to the price of the energy commodity, natural gas futures on the NYMEX are trading a lot closer to the lows than highs these days as supply is trumping demand in the market.

Stocks find a low at the lowest level in three years

Huge reserves have done little to prevent stockpiles of natural gas from falling to the lowest level in three years over recent weeks. In fact, this year, the withdrawal season was like the worst dinner guest in the world, the one who arrives early and stays far too late. The withdrawals began a week early in November and ended in late April as cold weather continued to grip the Northeast and Midwest at a time of the year where warmer April shower typically bring May flowers.

On Thursday, April 27, the Energy Information Administration reported its first injection of the year as 62 billion cubic feet of natural gas flowed into storage.

Source: EIA

The end of season lows for natural gas inventories was at 1.281 trillion cubic feet the lowest level in three years. The injection last Thursday brought stocks to 1.343 tcf which is 40.2% below last year's level and 28.4% below the five-year average for the week ending on April 27, 2018.

The price of the energy commodity fails

After a weak attempt at a rally at the end of April, the price of the energy commodity declined.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price reached a peak of $2.8440 per MMBtu on April 26, which was another in a series of lower highs since late January when the nearby contract hit its highs for 2018 at $3.661 per MMBtu. The June contract only rose to a peak of $2.975 because of the seasonality of the forward curve in the energy commodity. In the wake of the report from the EIA last Thursday, the price dropped to a low of $2.70 per MMBtu before recovering marginally and closing the week at just over the $2.70 level. Open interest has been steady at the 1.457 million contract level, while the momentum indicator crossed to the downside and now indicated that June natural gas is in a downtrend. Daily historical volatility at under 18% is a sign of the lack of price variance in the natural gas futures market these days. Meanwhile, producers have a lot to make up for over coming days and weeks when it comes to refilling storage for the next peak season.

Lots of big injections ahead

The massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions, advances in fracking technology, lower production costs, fewer regulations, and tax reform all add up to an improving environment for natural gas production. We are likely to storage facilities fill quickly with many weeks of triple-digit injections into inventories over coming weeks and months. If withdrawals begin again in mid-November 2018, to reach the four trillion cubic feet level, we will need to see an average injection of 97 bcf over the 28 weeks of the injection season which is not out of the question. The first injection of the season was 36 bcf below that level, but a couple of weeks of increases over 100 bcf would quickly make up for that.

If inventories build to the four tcf level by the middle of November 2018, we could see lots of price pressure in the natural gas futures market despite its current low level on a historical basis.

Can the price hold?

The monthly chart for the NYMEX natural gas futures market shows that the energy commodity remains in a downward trend.

Source: CQG

Natural gas has been making lower highs since February 2014 when the price briefly traded up to a high of $6.493 per MMBtu. In late 2014, the price rose to a peak at $4.544, and a steady downtrend took the price of a low of $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016 which was the lowest price for the energy commodity since the late 1990s. After a rally to yet another lower high in December 2016 at $3.994, natural gas fell and could only make it up to highs of $3.661 in late January 2018. While the slow stochastic has declined into oversold territory, it continues to point to a downtrend.

The natural gas business has changed dramatically over recent years as both sides of the fundamental equation have increased. Natural gas-powered electricity generation and shipments of LNG for export have increased demand, but quadrillions of cubic feet of reserves in the U.S. more than compensate for the rising consumption of the energy commodity. It appears that the only two constraints when it comes to production these days are the price of the commodity and storage capacity.

Levels to watch in the natural gas futures market

On a weekly basis, the price of natural gas looks ripe for a recovery over coming weeks as price momentum shifted higher in early April.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the slow stochastic points to a rise in the price of the energy commodity over coming weeks. Technical resistance is at the $2.88 to $3.00 per MMBtu level while support it at the February 2017 low at $2.522 per MMBtu. A range of under 50 cents is the reason that weekly historical volatility is down at the 19% level which is the lowest since 2015.

While I believe fundamentals and upcoming injections into inventory point to a test of support rather than resistance, anything is possible in the world of NYMEX natural gas futures. I will be using the highly liquid triple-leveraged UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products to position in the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks. On rallies, I will buy DGAZ to fade the move, and on dips, I will cover and buy UGAZ. I will be setting stops above $3 and below $2.50 per MMBtu for positions, but given the short-term nature of these products, my time horizon for trades will be no longer than five days on any position. If on the fifth day, the market has not moved, I will close the position and take two days to reconsider my positions. UGAZ and DGAZ are like short-term options where the theta can quickly erode the value of the instrument in nonvolatile market conditions.

The injection season has begun, and now the race to four trillion cubic feet is on. Producers will do everything within their powers to load up storage facilities while the price remains in its current range.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.