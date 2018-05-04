Are We Wrong About Windstream?

When we described the "New Beginnings" of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN), we had discussed how our prior concerns over declining performance across each business segment were waning as revenue had begun to stabilize, and major balance sheet problems were being diligently addressed. For years, we had seen mounting earnings losses, and major debt problems at Windstream. At $1.51, we recommend a cautious buy because, from an investment standpoint, the fallout from the dividend cut was over, while debt concerns had been allayed in the near term.

All eyes are now on the company demonstrating that it is stablizing, as well as expectations for future performance. In the present column, we discuss our current view on the stock, given that it is now trading with extreme volatility following just reported earnings. We discuss why we believe that the company remains under pressure which keeps the stock from rallying meaningfully and is essentially flat from our recommendation point while highlighting a defined trading range in the near term. We will also discuss performance and our outlook for the company in the rest of 2018, specifically as it related to growing OIBDAR this year.

Recent price action

After making new all-time lows in February, we said that we saw some value in the name and thought a purchase could be made for a trade. Further, we identified a longer term, a fair value target above $2. With the recent price action, we have been somewhat disappointed:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

This figure highlights our buy point and action since then, as well as key channels to note. As you can see, we have highlighted several important trends. The first thing to note is that, right now, our initial call for a trade is flat at $1.54 at the time of this writing. However, investors could have made a significant gain in just 4 weeks by buying at $1.54 and selling at $1.83 in late March for a gain of 19%. Such timing is difficult, but this is for illustrative purposes. The stock was well on its way to our fundamentals based target of $2. The stock then tanked following an acquisition of MASS Communications.

The timing may have been questionable for this all-cash acquisition, but we know that investors, including we at Quad 7 Capital, still believe there is value here, but it is speculative without question. The decline in the stock was a gift. Windstream purchased MASS Communications and fell $0.50 in just a few days, or 27%. The fear was stoked by the purchase price of $37.5 million in cash, but we think the stock rebounded, thanks to the fact that synergies are expected to be fully realized in just 90 days. With that, we see some recent zones based on the trading patterns and have highlighted $1.45 as a level which we see the stock bouncing off of from a technical perspective should it fall this far, but, more importantly, for traders, a nice defined 5-6% trading zone between $1.51 and $1.61 has emerged. That said, let us turn to the fundamentals of the name, as we still believe there is a case for $2 per share.

Understand what you are investing in

Those reading this column know Windstream is a specialized telecom play, but what you must understand is that an investment in this name is a bet on the debt and a bet on a turnaround. The reasons that investors owned the name have changed, but one major issue is holding the stock back.

This high-risk telecom was attractive for the huge dividend in years past, but the dividend elimination will save the company significant cash, and it will use these savings to buy back stock and service debt. Windstream has about $6 billion of debt, and there are ongoing issues with Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT)/Aurelius Capital. We will not go into detail on this issue, but recall that Uniti was a spin-off from Windstream in 2015. Uniti acquired a substantial portion of Windstream's network, which it leases to Windstream. There are issues over bond payments and swaps, which have led to a legal battle. We believe this is causing investor doubts and keeping the stock in a defined range. For more on the issue, we invite you to review our colleague Beyond Saving's coverage of these events.

Suffice it to say, with a conclusion to the Aurelius litigation likely coming in the next few months, we will see an end to this source of uncertainty. Now, we want to focus on performance of the brand. There is a long road ahead for Windstream, but there are some reasons to be positive and consider the stock at these levels.

Revenue is returning to growth

Revenues have faced organic pressure each year, though acquisitions have helped overall, and the synergies from the MASS Communications will be a benefit in 2018. Take a look at the recent pattern for revenues:

Source: SEC Filings, Graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The trend data was concerning until 2017, but we see the top-line picture improving in 2018 further, even before the MASS Communications purchase. We think the declines are a thing of the past and are expecting the company to increase sales markedly this year. We were pleased to see revenues meet our expectations in the quarter. We were projecting growth of 6-8% from last year, and the company delivered a top line that rose 6.6% from a year ago.

Total revenues and sales were $1.46 billion, in line with our growth expectations. While it is a slight pullback from the sequential quarter, we know that Q1 is historically weak for telecoms following the seasonally strong Q4. Looking more deeply at this top line, we see that total service revenues were $1.44 billion, an increase of 6.8% year over year as reported. This increase in service revenues drove the overall revenue growth, while an additional top-line bump of $19 million stemmed from product sales. We see the results in revenues as a good sign, and there were some segment strengths to be aware of.

Segment-specific considerations

We have to look beyond just the top line. While the top line was solid, we really want to dig into segment-specific performance. Looking at a comparable adjusted basis, we see continued weakness in a key segment, but we also note strength in margins in other segments. Let us look to the as reported numbers.

First, the weak spot, as reported. There was a drop in the ILEC consumer and small business service revenues. They came in at $471 million, falling 5% from last year. In addition, ILEC consumer and small business service income was $282 million compared to $289 million year over year. Other segments, as reported, saw boosts in revenues, which drove the top-line results.

Enterprise service revenues were $733 million, a 13% increase over last year, while this segment's income was $146 million versus $124 million year over year. Wholesale service revenues were up 3% to $184 million, while segment income was $128 million compared to $127 million year over year, as expenses crept up slightly, weighing a touch on margins. Finally, the smallest revenue source, CLEC consumer service, saw revenues of $48 million, an increase of 131% with segment income of $27 million compared to $11 million year over year.

Now, this is one occasion where we usually like to look at as reported revenues. However, the company does offer us so-called adjusted revenue conciliations which assume certain acquisitions and divestitures were complete for the entire quarter for both comparable year-over-year periods. We actually do not like this approach as it is confusing and assumption heavy but will share with you the results. While we believe that adjusted reconciliations should be interpreted carefully, they can give us a sense of the trend in each line if all things were equal. Using this measure, the ILEC consumer and small business, wholesale service, enterprise service, and CLEC consumer and business service revenues were nearly all down versus last year. These fell 5, 2, 8 and 7%, respectively, when adjusted and reconciled compared to the last year.

These results are so-so overall, which is why the stock is seeing some pressure. However, when it comes to earnings and OIBDAR, there is some reason to be positive.

Earnings picture

We want to point out that earnings continue to be negative but that operating income is improving, thanks to key cost controls being implemented. Factoring in expenses, overall operating income was $69 million compared to $44 million last year. The company reported a net loss of $121 million, or a loss of $0.65 per share, to net loss of $0.89 last year. This is improvement on a per share basis, but the trend is still bleak:

Source: SEC filings, Graphics by BAD BEAT Investing (Q4 EPS backs out a massive impairment charge)

While earnings per share matter, we like to look at OIBDAR for this company, which allows us to look compare the performance from a better comparison standpoint. Well, despite the adjusted reconciliations showing a drop across segment revenues, adjusted OIBDAR ticked up very slightly. It came in at $500 million compared to $499 million in the same period a year ago. While that may not look impressive, when we are talking about a $1 stock in a company that has faced significant challenges, we take this as a very positive finding.

Looking ahead

Look, there are several things that we need to look for here in 2018. First, we need to get the ongoing litigation with Aurelius out of the way. This will remove uncertainty. Second, we know that 2017 was a very transformative year for Windstream as it worked diligently and improved its financial and operating results in most segments while taking painful and necessary steps to return the company to growth. As for the present quarter, it was about as we expected, but we are pleased with OIBDAR and think the MASS Communications purchase will be a benefit this year, thanks to near-immediate synergies.

As we continue with 2018 we are looking for mid-single-digit growth in revenues. We expect the company will continue to lose money, but the pace of losses should slow in the back half of the year, provided overall operating margins continue to improve and revenues (as reported) grow. Despite the $0.65 loss per share this quarter, bear in mind that Q1 is generally weak for this sector. We are still looking for losses to be $1.20-1.50 this year. The more important metric that we watch, adjusted OIBDAR, we expect to grow from 2017. We are targeting OIBDAR to come in between $1.96 billion and $2.00 billion.

Longer term, we contend that there is indeed value here, but shares could continue to face pressure going forward due to uncertainty until the litigation issues are worked out and Windstream demonstrates growth. We do know that Windstream significantly improved its debt maturity profile on its balance sheet in 2017 through its efforts to push back nearly $2 billion in maturities out an average of more than two years, though these issues could become concerns again in late 2019 as the company will face some heavy maturities due in 2020. For now, based on the improving fundamentals of the company, and noticing the defined channels forming, we think this name can continue to be traded successfully, while longer term, we expect the stock to trade above $2.00 by the end of 2018.

Author's note: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and click "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time-sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to get email alerts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.