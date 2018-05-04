Scholar Rock Seeks $75 Million In U.S. IPO

SRRK has a promising collaboration with Janssen but is still very early stage.

The company is developing treatments for muscle-wasting and cancers.

Scholar Rock Holding has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO.

Scholar Rock (SRRK) intends to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a preclinical firm developing treatments for muscle-wasting and diseases and cancers.

SRRK is well-funded and has a promising collaboration with Janssen but is still at an extremely early stage of development.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Scholar Rock was founded in 2012 based on technologies developed in conjunction with Children’s Medical Center Corporation.

Management is headed by CEO Nagesh Mahanthappa, who has been with the firm as founding employee and was previously VP Corporate Development and Operations at Avila Therapeutics and held positions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Investors have funded SRRK more than $100 million and include ARCH Venture Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, EcoR1 Capital, Fidelity Management and Research Company, The Kraft Group, Invus, Polaris Partners, Redmile Group and co-founder Timothy Springer.

SRRK has created a proprietary platform to develop myostatin activation inhibitors and TGFb1 activation inhibitors for the treatment of muscle-wasting disorders and various types of cancer.

Below is a brief overview video of spinal muscular atrophy:

(Source: Osmosis)

Below is the current status of the company’s development pipeline:

(Source: Scholar Rock)

SRRK’s lead candidate, SRK-015, is in preclinical stage and is being developed to treat spinal muscular atrophy [SMA], a genetics condition that kills muscle contracting neurons in the body, resulting in decreased function, paralysis and death.

Management intends to initiate a Phase 1 safety trial during the 2nd quarter of 2018.

Market & Competition

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the market for spinal muscular atrophy treatments is currently constrained by the lack of treatment options.

Most options currently available target the symptoms of the disease and ‘not the clinical problem.’

Both the U.S. and the EU have given orphan drug status to SMA treatment candidates and ‘are trying to encourage research and development organizations for spinal muscular atrophy to expedite the process of drug development and discovery.’

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments for SMA or other related diseases include:

Pfizer (PFE)

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Novartis (NVS)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Isis Pharmaceuticals

Biogen (BIIB)

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Management says that ‘there are no FDA- or EMA-approved muscle-directed treatments for SMA.’ It believes its lead candidate may have a use in conjunction with spinal motor neuron upregulators in various stages of development by other firms.

Financial Performance

SRRK’s recent financial results are typical of very early stage biopharma firms. SRRK has reported little in the way of revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses typically associated with a pipeline of development programs.

The firm’s small amount of milestone revenue was derived from its out-licensing agreement with Janssen.

Under the agreement, Janssen has exercised its license option and is obligated to pay up to $130 million ‘upon the achievement of specified annual net sales thresholds.’ So, that revenue is not going to be seen by SRRK for many years, if at all.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: SRRK S-1)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $56.5 million in cash and $5.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

SRRK intends to sell shares of its common stock to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund research and development activities for SRK-015 to fund TGFb1, BMP6 and other preclinical research and development activities; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen, BMO Capital Markets and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

