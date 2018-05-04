1-800-Flowers Trades On Rich Assumptions

After a spectacular rally in the second half of 2017, the market price of 1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) is finally moving in a manner that narrows its pricing-valuation discrepancy. The company's results recently caused a correction of nearly 7%. Although it recovered a bit the day after, I don't think the stock is any cheaper on the valuation front. Here is why.

Limited scope for margin expansion

Data Source: Morningstar; Chart by Author

When one looks at the decade-long chart of gross and operating margins, one thing is pretty clear. The pace of margin expansion in this business is glacial and will remain that way because players in the gourmet gifting and floral retail industry have few differentiating factors. In such a scenario, most players typically end up competing on price, which limits the scope for sustainable margin expansions.

Business cycle risk

The revenues of 1-800-Flowers in the recent quarter increased by 10.2%. In the Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets segment (also the largest segment), revenues were up 15.5%. Impressive, right?

As seen below, 1-800-Flowers is sensitive to consumer confidence, so it helps to divide the growth into trend-growth and cyclical components. Cyclical growth helps in determining short-term returns, whereas trend-growth analysis is useful for formulating long-term return expectations.

Source: Annual Report 2017

Viewed in conjunction with the fact that consumer confidence has never been better for more than a decade and the economy is moving towards full employment, a 10% growth in revenues is par for the course. In his book Investment Checklist: The Art of In-Depth Research (a favorite of mine), Michael Shearn asks investors to be vigilant about companies that are at the right place at the right time. Historically, the company has performed poorly in weak business cycles. Therefore, normalizing a 10% revenue growth for free cash flow projections over the long-term are unlikely to be realistic. As seen below (in the valuations header), such assumptions might be necessary to justify the company's CMP.

Source

As far as trend-growth is concerned, both the floral retail and gourmet foods & gifting are mature markets. These markets are characterized by poor normalized growth in sales, commoditization, and reduced profitability. Market share gains can be achieved with the attrition of inefficient players, which is not in the control of company looking to take market share. Therefore, the trend-growth at best is likely to move in line with the GDP, which makes the stock an unattractive long-term investment when the price isn't right.

Valuation

The implied free cash flow projection at the $12.15 price and 8% cost of equity is quite aggressive on this stock. As seen in the graph below, the sudden break in the trajectory for free cash flows must be backed by something similar to regime-changing development. While the business fundamentals seem better with its currently diversified portfolio, I don't think they can justify a near doubling of its free cash flows. In the latest earnings call, the company backed its previous free cash flow guidance in the $30-40 million range for the year ending June 2018.

Actual Data Source: Morningstar; Projections by Author

Conclusion

The implied growth and valuation assumptions for 1-800-Flowers are quite rich. I, therefore, have a SELL rating on the stock.

Note that discounted cash flow analysis as a forecasting and valuation tool is more accurate in the long-term rather than the short-term. Therefore, my thesis does not offer any commentary on the stock's short-term fluctuations.

Coming Soon

A marketplace service that looks at companies which could be at the receiving end of tech disruption in a decade, finds alpha-rich companies in the volatile retail sector and offers bespoke research for your portfolio needs. Hit the follow button to be in the loop for more insights on the free site and to be alerted about the launch of our marketplace service for your premium research needs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.