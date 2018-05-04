Tesla's Model 3 Reservations Paradox Explained

I explain how, and make my own analysis of take-up rates, and a forecast of when Model 3 sales will become demand-constrained.

However, a report by Bernstein has suggested that more than 70% of reservation holders are cancelling.

In the Q1 2018 earnings call this week, Tesla indicated that Model 3 reservations exceeded 450,000. Tesla bulls will take this as an indication that cancellations are minimal.

Introduction

We know that Tesla (TSLA) has about 450,000 reservations for the Model 3, but we do not know how many sales will be generated by those reservations. A recently published report by Bernstein claimed that the take-up rate for Model 3 reservations was less that 30% which, if true, would indicate that sales generated by those reservations will be less than 150,000 cars.

A question about take-up rates in the Q1 2017 earnings call was met with a pregnant silence, and a move to questions from YouTube:

Joseph Spak - RBC Capital Markets LLC … of the reservations that actually opened and made available to configure, can you let us know, like, what percentage have actually taken the step to configure? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. We're going to go to YouTube. Sorry. These questions are so dry. They're killing me

I was watching the after-hours stock ticker while listening to the earnings call. Up to the point when that question was asked the share price was trading within a couple of dollars of the day's closing price. Afterwards, the price dropped sharply and continued its downward trend into the following morning’s trading, which I take as an indication of the importance that investors are attaching to this information.

In this article, I show how at this point in the production ramp-up, reservations can be stable, even if take-up rates are low, and I provide an estimate of take-up rates and a forecast for when Tesla Model 3 production will become “demand-constrained.”

The History Of Tesla Model 3 Reservations.

Firstly, it is necessary to briefly review the history of the Model 3 reservations. Tesla started taking reservation for the Model 3 on March 1st, 2016. The dates when actual reservation numbers were made public are as listed below:

At a presentation on March 31 st , 2016 at 8.30 pm Pacific time, Elon Musk said that Tesla had taken 115,000 pre-orders for the model 3.

, 2016 at 8.30 pm Pacific time, Elon Musk said that Tesla had taken 115,000 pre-orders for the model 3. A later tweet from Elon Musk put the number of reservations in the first 24 hours at 180,000 (the first 24 hours would take us to 7.00 am Pacific time on April 1st, 2016).

On April 3 rd , 2016 Musk tweeted that reservations as of the end of April 2 nd stood at 276,000.

, 2016 Musk tweeted that reservations as of the end of April 2 stood at 276,000. On April 7 th , one week from the opening of reservations, the number stood at more than 325,000.

, one week from the opening of reservations, the number stood at more than 325,000. On May 15 th , 2016 Tesla issued an SEC filing for a capital raise which stated that reservations were 373,000 and there had been 8,000 cancellations, another 4,000 were found to be duplicates.

, 2016 Tesla issued an SEC filing for a capital raise which stated that reservations were 373,000 and there had been 8,000 cancellations, another 4,000 were found to be duplicates. After the Q2 2017 results (early August 2017), Musk stated that Tesla had taken 518,000 reservations for the Model 3, and there had been 63,000 cancellations leaving a net reservation total of 455,000.

At the end of Q3 2017, Tesla did not give any reservation numbers, preferring instead to tell investors that “the global reservations continued to grow significantly in Q3.”

The Q1 2018 press release Issued May 2nd stated that “Model 3 net reservations, including configured orders that had not yet been delivered, are disclosed to exceed 450K at the end of Q1.”

The Nature Of Cancellations

I divide the cancellations into two types.

There are people who cancel before they are asked to make a firm commitment to purchase. Over a two-year period, circumstances change. A reservation holder may need a car and cannot wait for the Model 3 or they may need the $1,000 deposit for something else. Or it might be simply a case of someone in the family politely suggesting that “upgrading the kitchen” might be a better use of family funds than buying another car.

Cancellations up to the end of July of 2017 totaled 63,000 or about 3,900 per month. That is a reservation “leakage rate” of about 1% per month, which seems reasonable.

The second type of cancellation happens at the point when the reservation holder must make a firm commitment to purchase, firstly by placing a $2,500 non-refundable deposit and then by paying the full amount and taking delivery of the car. A lot of people will wait for this “go or no-go” decision before cancelling.

The long period between initial ordering and start of real production probably means that the first type of cancellation will dominate early in the sales period, but take-up rates will rise as the time gap between orders and delivery is reduced.

New Orders

New orders in the period between May 15th, 2016 and the end of July, 2017, after the initial hype had died down, totaled 135,000, an average of 9,310 per month, and net reservations were increasing by about 5,000 per month.

The statement made after the Q4 results that reservations exceed 450,000 does not give us much information about new orders, cancellations or take-up rates. We know that at the end of Q1, Tesla had only delivered about 10,000 Model 3 cars, so net reservations after subtracting cars delivered has increased by only 5,000 in the eight months since the end of July 2017.

Either new reservations have dried up, or cancellation rates have increased.

Estimate Of Take-Up Rates As Of April 30th, 2018

In mid-April of 2018, Tesla sent out configuration invites to US-based non-owners who had made reservations on the second day, April 1st, 2016. From that we can imply that Tesla has now exhausted all the reservations that were made on the first day, March 31st, 2016.

Also, all active US-based owner reservations have been completed.

By comparing the number of first day reservations and owner reservations versus the number of cars delivered, we can estimate the cancellations.

The following assumptions are required:

Non-owners are 93% of sales – this was stated by Elon Musk in the Q2 2016 earnings call.

US-based reservations are 55% of the total – based on the ratio for 2017 sales

To develop the split between reservations cancelled before and after the configuration invite, I assumed that the 1% per month reservation leakage rate is valid. I had to reduce the number of new orders to 7,600 per month to balance the end of Q1 reservation figures with the company-stated information.

The analysis is shown below:

The analysis shows a take-up rate of 27%, which aligns with Bernstein’s figure of “less than 30%.”

However, that does not give us the complete picture. Some of the reservation holders are choosing to defer their purchase, probably waiting for the car to become available with the options they want. A reservation holder survey on the Tesla Motor Club website (link here) shows the following split between those deferring and configuring:

If those deferrals become sales, then the take-up rate moves up to 34%.

Eventually, the take-up rate should move towards the 53% rate that I estimate for reservation holders who do not cancel before their configuration invite.

When Does Model 3 Become Demand-Constrained?

Based on the assumptions I have made in this analysis and if the ramp-up to 5,000 cars/week actually happens as planned, Tesla will exhaust all of the pre-orders sometime toward the end of Q1 of 2019.

Tesla will have to produce the lower-priced, lower-margin variant of the Model 3 in Q1 2019, which will almost certainly lead to a fall in revenue and net income versus Q4 2018. Moving forward beyond Q1 2019 Model 3 sales will be limited by demand rather than supply. It is not certain that demand for mid-sized electric cars costing upwards of $50,000 can support a 5,000/week production rate.

Growth beyond mid-2019 will therefore depend on the introduction of new products such as the semi and Model Y. In the Q1 earnings call, Elon Musk indicated that the Fremont factory will not be used to build the Model Y.

Elon Musk: - "We just could not fit the Model Y production at Fremont. We are jammed to the gills here."

Musk also suggested a timeline of two years for the new production facilities. However, he is known for his over-optimistic views of time targets, I think most of us expect a green field car and battery factory to take at least three years from initial planning through to production.

Investors should question Tesla's valuation as a growth stock. I see little possibility of significant revenue growth for at least three years beyond the end of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via 2020 puts