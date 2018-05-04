Facebook Joins Match Group In The Online Dating Space - What Now?

Meanwhile, the 22% sell-off of Match Group shares based on the Tuesday announcement seems exaggerated and is a buy opportunity. We are long both FB and MTCH.

Facebook could increase engagement on its mobile app with the feature and collect a new kind of personal data, which would in turn help its ad revenue growth.

Online daters often use multiple services at the same time: both Match Group and Facebook could coexist and serve a different purpose and audience.

Match Group already has a network effect with millions of paying subscribers unlikely to migrate to another service.

Facebook is taking on online dating with a new feature, entering a market currently dominated by Match Group.

Facebook (FB) will be entering the online dating industry later this year by adding a dating layer to its main mobile app. Following the announcement, the shares of Match Group (MTCH) – the parent company of Tinder – plummeted 22%. It's not the first time a mega-cap tech company has impacted the share price of smaller competitors by entering a new field.

The feature could offer a boost to Facebook’s data granularity for marketing partners and reinforce user engagement on the platform. Both are great ways to increase revenue.

The dating layer will offer optionality to Facebook users without being a complete game-changer for the online dating industry. The sell-off of Match Group shares seems exaggerated and is creating a good entry point for investors.

We see this development as a great reason to add to our existing positions in both FB and MTCH.

Source: Techcrunch

The F8 announcement

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday May 1st during the company’s F8 developers conference keynote in San Jose, California:

This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just for hookups (…) We have designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning. Your friends aren’t going to see your profile, and you’re only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends.”

Source: Slashgear

The online dating market is expanding, with room for more players

The online dating market did not wait for Facebook to help people build real, long term relationships online. As explained in our recent seeking alpha article about Match Group: according to a survey from online wedding planner The Knot, who had interviewed 14,000 couples: In 2017, 19% of newlyweds couples had met online. Online dating is now the most common way newlyweds meet.

Ibis World refers to dating services as a $3 billion industry in 2017, which indicates that Match Group is the top dog of the industry with about 43% market share with its portfolio of leading products: Tinder, Match, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid and more.

According to Thrive Global:

Online dating was once a taboo subject that barely anybody talked about. If you met someone online, you were doomed for failure or to be scammed. However, times have changed. It’s become one of the best ways to meet singles in your area. And part of that is thanks to Tinder.”

The online dating services industry is now moving sharply toward mobile, the same way gaming or social media evolved over the last few years. It makes sense for Facebook to offer the feature as part of its existing main mobile app.

Tinder is now not only the leading product of the dating industry, but also the second most grossing non-gaming app of the mobile app stores worldwide (iOS App Store and Google Play).

Source: Sensor Tower

A recent study from Statista in 2017 shows that 26.4% of Americans are now paying customers of a dating service.

Source: Statista

What is Facebook's dating feature all about?

It is an “opt-in only” feature on the Facebook mobile app. Chris Cox, Facebook product chief, gave the F8 audience a tour of the design of the layer. As pointed out by The Verge:

The profiles look similar to other mobile-focused dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, with full-page profile photos. However, Facebook’s take on dating is more community-focused, with integrations for the events and groups you’re a part of on the platform.”

Facebook will be integrating a special groups section into the dating feature. People will be able to browse different events in their cities. Once they have RSVP’d, they will be able to see all the other attendees for the event and message them.

Messaging would take place in distinct chat threads separate from Messenger and WhatsApp and is text only. More information should be announced after a testing phase later this year.

The integration of events to meet new people nearby makes Facebook more of a competitor to the social platform Meetup, rather than a competitor to a pure dating app like Tinder.

Source: The Verge

Mixing Facebook and dating: not a good match for everyone

Most online dating apps already sync your profile with your Instagram or Facebook account on an opt-in basis. Facebook would be able to offer a streamlined experience for those who are already willing to connect social media with their online dating persona.

But Facebook probably won’t be able to win over those who would rather keep their social media separate from their dating profile. Another question left unanswered is the kind of personal details users would be willing to share on the Facebook App. Many users of Facebook may be reluctant to share their sexual preferences or predilections on the private layer of a platform they share with their family, friends, and co-workers.

The new Poke?

Let’s not completely disregard the fact that Facebook didn’t always succeed when it came to entering a new market. Facebook quietly withdrew its Poke app from the iOS app store, ending the run of an app that was trying to be a Snapchat (SNAP) competitor. Poke allowed users to send ephemeral messages, photos and videos to their friends that would last up to 10 seconds before vanishing forever.

In the same fashion, Facebook could end up discontinuing its dating layer after a few months of testing.

Source: Mashable

Dating on Facebook: a free option to complement premium dating apps

There is a good reason Tinder is one of the most grossing non-gaming apps on the planet. People enjoy the app and see value in its Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold subscription features. For example, the premium service allows users to “superlike,” to “swipe” on people outside of their city or country, and even lets its users know who has liked them. Unique features such as these would be nearly impossible to offer to users for free, because what makes them special is their exclusivity. A dating layer on Facebook would lack these features, which are important to Tinder’s paying subscribers.

Facebook’s dating layer offers users the potential of meeting people who happen to be attending the same events, have mutual friends, or share common interests. It might not eat away at Tinder’s user base; it may instead provide a complementary platform.

Let's take a closer look at Match Group's current statistics.

MTCH PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Match Group (From Yahoo Finance as of 5/4/2018): Market Cap $9.7B Revenue (NYSE:TTM) $1.3B EBITDA (TTM) $350M Quarterly Revenue Growth (yoy) 29% Operating Cash flow (TTM) $315M

Match Group is still richly valued if we consider the price/sales ratio of 8 or the trailing P/E of 30. But most companies leading their industry and growing fast tend to be.

As explained in our previous Match Group article, public tech companies that are leader in their market with consumer-facing products usually have similar ratios during the few years following their IPO, and they tend to maintain a perceived overvaluation over time. Let's not forget those that ended up being acquired at a premium for investors (private or public) such as LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Our take is that investors should put things in perspective. What matters isn't where Match Group valuation will be next month, rather if it can sustain a market-beating performance for the next five years and beyond. And we believe that looking at valuation today is almost irrelevant, thanks to the multiple macro tailwinds and long-term prospects of the online dating market.

Therefore, for those who are in it for the long haul (five years of more), we see the sudden slump in MTCH shares as an opportunity to add to a long position.

The real benefits to Facebook: a new layer of data and user retention

More data means more insights for marketing partners

The new kind of data Facebook will be able to collect from online daters could be extremely valuable for advertisers – an area still untapped by Match Group. The dating layer is a gateway for Facebook to learn users’ sexual preferences and predilections, which makes Facebook relevant for an entirely new market of product and services looking for ways to reach their audience.

More time spent on the app means a higher ARPU

With the possibility of notifying you every time you match with someone new, Facebook would gain an extra way to send users a red notification that sucks them back into the app daily. The move could prove to be particularly useful for targeting older users that are less engaged with the app.

Based on the DAU and specific details shared in January 2018 by Mark Zuckerberg, users spend on average about 41 minutes a day on Facebook.

98% of Facebook’s ARPU is coming from ad revenue (see below). ARPU is directly correlated to the number of viewed impressions. In other words: ARPU increases if users spend more time on the app daily.

Millennials spend on average 10 hours a week – or 86 minutes a day – on dating apps. Even if users of Facebook's dating feature reallocate only a small part of the time they usually dedicate to other dating apps, it could still be meaningful to the ARPU.

For example, even if Facebook gets millennials to spend only 10% of the overall time they already spend daily on dating apps (8.6 minutes) on its dating feature, it would already imply a potential 20% increase in average time spent on Facebook for those users.

The ARPU coming from the users of the dating feature would be directly correlated to the time spent and naturally grow.

The only question that remains is the size of the online dating population willing to start using Facebook feature as part of their daily routine. More than 19% of the US population is currently using a dating app regularly. If we apply this ratio to Facebook’s users and assume again a conservative market share of 10% of current time spent daily on dating apps, we already get to a 4% increase in overall ARPU for Facebook as a low case scenario (20% ARPU increase for 19% of the user base).

All Facebook needs to drive revenue growth from this new feature is a few extra minutes spent on it platform by its existing DAU. Based on millennials' daily habits with dating apps and the growth of the online dating market, this goal looks very much attainable.

Source: Facebook Q4 Earnings slides

Conclusion

Dating on Facebook could coexist with the many online dating services out there. It would most likely serve a different purpose, focused on features such as social events and common interests, and add a new way to incentivize users to open the app on a daily basis.

With a service free to opt-in as part of the main Facebook App, Facebook probably won’t be offering some of the best features available on premium subscription services like Tinder Plus or Gold. But it will benefit from incremental data out of its existing users, potentially improving its ad monetization and partnerships.

The initial market reaction on Match Group shares is reminiscent of the “Amazon (AMZN) effect” whenever the e-commerce giant announces it will enter a new market. It prompted Piper Jaffray to defend Match Group, explaining that “it is a new risk for Match, but the firm still sees this as a buying opportunity”. And we think so, too.

That's why we see Tuesday's announcement as a reason to add to our existing long positions in both Facebook and Match Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, MTCH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.