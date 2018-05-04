H. Lundbeck Gets An Unexpected Boon From The FDA

I believe this expanded label can and will help Lundbeck differentiate its drug from generic competitors, boosting its long-term revenue and fair value (by 1% and 6%, respectively).

The FDA's announcement doesn't appear to grant all of what Lundbeck once hoped for, and it is unclear how the company will position this change to physicians and patients.

After years of obstinate refusal, the FDA has reversed course and granted Lundbeck permission to change the label for its depression drug Trintellix to include clinical data on cognitive benefits.

Things really do seem a little different at the FDA these days. The FDA's commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, has talked openly of wanting the agency to take a different approach to its interactions with the biopharma industry, speeding up processes, removing certain roadblocks, and generally shifting more toward a "let the market decide" philosophy. Although there are a lot of moving parts to that, some of them quite controversial and beyond the scope of this piece, it has had an immediate impact on H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.CO).

Lundbeck made a surprising announcement late on May 2 that the FDA had chosen to grant expanded labeling claims for its depression drug Trintellix. Although this change is not going to make a night-and-day difference for the company, it is a positive development all the same and one that I believe could boost Lundbeck's long-term revenue growth rate by close to 1% and its fair value by more than 5%.

A Surprising Reversal

Throughout the development process of Trintellix, Lundbeck's novel depression drug approved in 2013, management pointed to certain benefits stemming from the drug's particular design. In addition to lower levels of sexual dysfunction (a common side-effect of anti-depressants), Lundbeck noted lower levels of cognitive impairment and ran two short-term (8-week) double-blinded controlled studies (FOCUS and CONNECT) that confirmed those benefits.

While the data weren't perfect, they were good enough to lead to an 8-2 panel vote in favor of Lundbeck being granted expanded label claims for these cognitive benefits. Such claims are rarely granted by the FDA, though, and the agency twice rejected Lundbeck's application. Given no clear path forward and a firm decision from management not to pursue additional studies, it was thought that this opportunity was finished. Then, on May 2nd, the company announced that the FDA had reversed itself and allowed the company to include the data from the FOCUS and CONNECT trials in the label data section.

As far as I can tell, this is not everything the company might have hoped for, as it is not a "front page" claim. It is also unclear to me to what extent Lundbeck can actively and explicitly market this advantage (can it, for instance, be included in the company's direct-to-consumer TV ads?), but the company's reps certainly can discuss it with physicians.

Why does this matter? Lundbeck has had a tough time getting traction for Trintellix. Generic drugs dominate the depression treatment market (98% of prescription volume), and many payers have largely ignored the arguments in favor of Trintellix - forcing patients to go through multiple different generic drugs before agreeing to pay for Trintellix and sometimes even then refusing to include the drug in their plans. Given that cognitive issues are reported in many severe depression cases (upwards of 40% even for patients whose depression is considered "well controlled" by the medication), this could be an important tool in getting physicians to go to bat with insurance companies on behalf of their patients to get this drug.

A Valuable Boost

I expect management to discuss its plans for this label change with the upcoming earnings report and conference call, and I'll be particularly interested to hear how actively it can position this in its direct-to-consumer marketing and whether it discusses any plans to more actively engage with payers after this change.

For now, I believe this change will boost Trintellix's profile and improve its revenue prospects. I'm expecting only a minor change in 2018 revenue, but I believe this could add about 10% to my 2020 revenue number and boost my long-term revenue growth estimate on Lundbeck by around 1%.

Is The FDA Facilitating More Competition?

The FDA's new approach to drug approvals may not be entirely to Lundbeck's benefit. The FDA had originally refused to accept an NDA that Alkermes (ALKS) filed for its experimental depression drug ALKS-5461, but the agency subsequently reversed that decision, issuing a January 31, 2019, PDUFA date.

There are plenty of issues with ALKS-5461, as the drug failed in two of three Phase III trials and the company has pursued what you could charitably call a "novel" way of pooling the data. On the other hand, depression drug trials often produce messy data, and the FDA has approved depression drugs in the past that had very mixed pivotal study results. It may well be the case that the FDA is doing little more than giving Alkermes' its "day in court"; the drug could still be picked apart during the committee meeting and the FDA could still ultimately reject the drug. Still, with the FDA apparently taking a more lenient stance in its role as gatekeeper, investors shouldn't ignore the risk that Lundbeck could ultimately be facing more competition down the line in the very competitive market for branded depression drugs.

The Opportunity

My changes to the Trintellix revenue trajectory boost my fair value by about 6%, and I'm now looking for long-term revenue growth a little above 3% and long-term FCF growth around 5%. Given the recent unfavorable trajectory in estimates for Lundbeck's newer drugs, there is still ongoing risk of miss-and-lower quarters.

The Bottom Line

Lundbeck shares still look priced for around high-single-digit total annualized returns. That's not bad, but it is also not enough to make it a must-own where there are still significant patent cliffs ahead and the risk of further disappointments in the sales growth of newer drugs. I intend to continue holding my shares, but I would consider lightening my position if more compelling ideas appeared.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.CO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.