May 2018: Natural Gas Demand Overview And Forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for February 2018. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our latest estimates for March and April and conclude with our forecast for May, June, and July.

February Overview

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas was up 14.0% y-o-y in February 2018. Consumption increased by 14.7% y-o-y as weather was a lot colder than last year (there were at least 20% more heating-degree days in February 2018 than in February 2017). External demand also remained strong, with exports up 8.4% y-o-y due to robust pipeline inflows into Mexico and solid LNG sales. Indeed, based on Marine Traffic data, we estimate that Sabine Pass served at least 22 tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 75+ bcf). Strong exports growth and an increase in national consumption ensured that the growth in total demand stayed positive. In fact, on an annualized basis, aggregate demand has not posted a single negative growth figure since January 2010 (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand has been growing faster than consumption since May 2015, pointing to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. On the chart above, you can clearly see how the growth rates in consumption and exports have diverged since February 2016. Despite occasionally weak consumption, total demand is still growing in annual terms due to very strong exports rate. Previously, however, total demand growth was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

Pipeline and LNG exports combined totaled 276 bcf or 9.86 bcf per day, yet another all-time record. The volume of total exports is now equivalent to 10.30% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to more than 11.80% of national consumption and its share in the aggregate demand structure has more than doubled over the past two and a half years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand (12-month average) increased by 13.80% over the past five years (from January 2013 to January 2018), exports expanded by 95.90% over the same period. In fact, exports have already surpassed "Other" category in the overall demand mix and are now just as significant in weight as U.S. commercial users (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include electric power/power burn (+4.60% since January 2013) and industrial consumption (+10.40%). Notice also that since January 2013, residential and commercial consumption rose by 10.5% and 12.8% respectively, but both categories remain near or below their long-term averages.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After rising by 14.70% y-o-y in February, we estimate that consumption then expanded by another 8.4% y-o-y in March 2018 on the back of stronger heating demand but also because of base effects. In April, natural gas consumption probably reached a seasonal record due to abnormally cold weather. We estimate that daily consumption rate was around 77.3 bcf, 13.2 bcf more than in April 2017 (20.6% annual growth rate). Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to remain strong in both relative and absolute terms.

Under the latest weather forecasts, we anticipate to see an average 4.0% annual growth rate in May 2018 thanks to stronger power burn supported by low ng/coal spread and normal amount of cooling degree-days (CDDs). We then expect consumption to pick up some pace and grow by 7% y-o-y in June due to above normal cooling demand and other non-degree-days factors, such as fuel-switching (see the chart below). Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models remain volatile and can generate sporadic changes in the number of heating- and cooling-degree-days (HDDs and CDDs). It is important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs, so monitoring weather forecasts on a daily basis is absolutely vital. However, mid-term weather models are already covering the period up to May 19 and therefore changes in CDDs already have a disproportionately stronger effect on consumption than changes in HDDs. We update our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive a regular update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports, and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content (see the link below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand rapidly. We estimate annual growth was probably just around 17% in March and 19% in April. Currently, we expect exports to total 9.6 bcf per day in May, 9.9 bcf per day in June, and 10.7 bcf per day in July. Please note that our LNG exports forecast is based on vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows. Therefore, it is likely to be revised higher.

Total Balance

What about supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. No doubt, dry gas production is strong. We estimate that it is currently at least 13% above 5-year average. However, the daily rate is up only 1.4 bcf since last December. Still, we believe that over the next three months, total demand will be growing slower than total supply ensuring that total balance will be looser relative to 2017. We estimate that annual surplus will amount to 4.4 bcf per day in May, 1.8 bcf per day in June, and 2.6 bcf per day in July. Clearly, that would shrink annual storage deficit, but only to an extent. We do not currently expect annual storage deficit to disappear this year at all - at least, not at the current NYMEX Henry Hub strip.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

