Cell Tower REITs: Analyzing The Impact Of Potential Merger

The long-run effects of the merger, however, would likely be mildly negative for the sector, but this assumes that Sprint would otherwise be "rescued" by another suitor besides T-Mobile.

The merger would be a net benefit for tower REITs over the next half-decade as the combined entity would need to significantly increase its network spending relative to the status-quo.

The “overlap” between Sprint and T-Mobile cell tower sites is roughly 4% of total industry revenues. Crown Castle would be most affected while American Tower would be relatively unscathed.

While the merger appears unlikely to pass anti-trust scrutiny, Cell Tower REITs dipped more than 6% on the news as investors mull the impact of one fewer potential tenant.

REIT Rankings: Cell Towers

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze one of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter.

Cell Tower Sector Overview

One of the newest REIT sectors, cell tower REITs comprise roughly 10% of the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR). Within our value weighted Hoya Capital Cell Tower REIT Index, we track the three Cell Tower REITs within the sector, which accounts for $120 billion in market value: American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC). Cell Tower REITs own roughly 80% of the 100k macro cell towers in the United States, which is by far the highest concentration of REIT ownership of any real estate sector. For this reason, while cell towers may constitute only a tiny portion of total real estate asset value in the United States, they hold a disproportionally high importance in the value-weighted investible real estate indexes.

It’s important to note that both AMT and SBAC have significant international operations, while CCI is a pure-play US operator. AMT and SBAC focus on the macro tower business while CCI has made significant investments in fiber and small-cell networks in addition to their tower business. Finally, AMT and CCI make heavy use of “Master Lease Agreements” with cell carriers, while SBAC does not. Master Lease Agreements allow carriers to upgrade their equipment at will, which translates into a more predictable, but perhaps a slightly slower growth trajectory. Carriers spend 20%-30% of their revenue on cell tower leases, their most significant operating expense.

Consumers want both speed and mobility, but because of the physics and economics of data transmission, there is often a tradeoff between the two. For speed, a robust fiber-based backhaul network is ideal. This requires laying thousands of miles of underground cables that physically connect to every home and business. The traditional wireline cable providers and fiber network owners control this market. For mobility, a wide-reaching macro cellular network is ideal. This requires having an extensive network of towers, rooftop transmitters, and small cells. The wireless carriers and cell tower REITs control this market. Since consumers need both speed and mobility and none of the players are able to fully satisfy both of these needs, the balance of power continually shifts as technology evolves and data demand changes.

Impact of Potential T-Mobile/Sprint Merger

The impact of carrier consolidation has long been a concern for cell tower REITs. The number of potential cellular tenants on US towers has dwindled from as many as twelve independent carriers in 1999, down to seven by 2004, and down to four since 2007. The tremendous growth in demand for mobile connectivity has, so far, blunted the negative impact on cell tower fundamentals from tenant consolidation.

Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), the third and fourth largest US wireless carriers, announced a long-awaited merger agreement that would consolidate the industry into three equal competitors along with AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). Following years of discussions and a failed attempt at a merger in 2014 that was blocked by US regulators, the two firms finally came to terms on the potential $26 billion deal. The combined entity would command a 30% share of total wireless connections including 24% of postpaid phone subscribers and a whopping 59% of prepaid phone subscribers.

Sparked by a rejuvenated T-Mobile, competition within the wireless space has been fierce over the past five years, prompting carriers to cut prices and continue to upgrade their networks to support the now-ubiquitous unlimited data plans. While Sprint has struggled to maintain market share amid a dearth of network investment, T-Mobile has gradually eaten share away from the industry leaders over the past several years. Based on conventional measures of market power and historical precedent at the DOJ, the horizontal merger appears unlikely to pass anti-trust scrutiny. Our research indicates that the consensus estimate for an approval is between 20-40%. Sprint and T-Mobile will need to convince regulators that the proposed merger would not change the favorable trajectory on pricing and service for US consumers.

Much of the deliberation will center around the potential long-term outlook of Sprint absent a deal with T-Mobile. Proponents of the deal will argue that Sprint, which has not had a profitable year since 2007 and sits on roughly $30 billion in debt, may not be a going concern in five to ten years. A Sprint bankruptcy would likely lead to a less favorable competitive industry dynamic than a landscape with three healthy carriers. Of course, this assumes that Sprint has no other suitors besides T-Mobile. With connectivity technology trending away from traditional cable and towards fixed 5G wireless, legacy cable and satellite companies including Comcast (CMCSA), Charter (CHTR), and Dish Network (DISH) have explored the potential benefits of a deal with Sprint. Cable companies have begun to dip their toes into cellular space by rolling out their own wireless offerings, including an Altice deal with Sprint and Comcast's deal with Verizon, but these offerings simply repackage one of the four carrier's existing cellular networks and are, by no means, legitimate competitors at this time. These will surely be hotly debated issues during the anti-trust deliberation process.

While revenues from Sprint and T-Mobile comprise a combed 25% of total industry revenues, the “overlap” between Sprint and T-Mobile cell tower sites is roughly 4% of total industry revenues. This 4% represents a "worst-case-scenario" in which T-Mobile completely shuts down the Sprint network on redundant towers and does not subsequently need to upgrade their equipment to handle the increased capacity. It's important to note that the legacy networks of the two firms would be largely incompatible as Sprint has historically used CDMA technology while T-Mobile has used GSM. As was the case with the T-Mobile acquisition of MetroPCS, during the three to five-year “migration” period, T-Mobile would effectively have to operate both networks. Crown Castle, which is US-focused, would be most affected while American Tower, which has a significant international presence, would be relatively unscathed.

Further, the need for tower space is largely a function of total data demand because the existing equipment on most towers is already running near full usage loads. Of that 4% overlap, much of the equipment capacity on the redundant towers would likely need to be maintained or upgraded. Confirming this, T-Mobile announced that it would spend $40 billion over the next three years in network capital expenditures, which represents a sizable increase over the recent trend of network spending by the sum of the individual firms. Because of this, we believe that the merger would be a net benefit for tower REITs over the next half-decade as the combined entity would need to significantly increase its network spending relative to the status-quo.

Capital spending by cell carriers is a key driver of growth for tower REITs. Capex among US carriers had been in a lull for the past two years as much of the available capital has been put towards spectrum acquisition which will power the next generation 5G networks. Capital spending is expected to ramp up again as carriers begin to deploy 5G networks over the next five to ten years. Based on company guidance, CapEx spending among the four US carriers is expected to increase 14% this year, which would be the most significant increase since 4G rolled out between 2010 and 2012.

REIT Response To the Merger Announcement

Cell Tower REIT executives had the opportunity to discuss the potential impacts of the merger at length on their earnings calls this past week. While we would obviously expect the companies to communicate an optimistic response to the news, the detailed discussions of the logistical impact of the merger further confirmed our belief that the potential merger would indeed be mildly positive for the sector, at least over the next five to ten years. On their earnings calls, American Tower described the merger as “neutral to positive” while SBA Communications remarked that it was “very good news.” Specifically, American Tower detailed the three reasons that the merger would be a “win-win” for cell tower REITs and network carriers.

First, the disclosed plans for the combined entity to spend $40 billion in network and other capital investments over the next three years would represent a substantial increase in spending relative to the recent average annual combined spending of the two companies….Second, aggregate network equipment deployment and therefore demand for tower space remains a function of the number of device units in service and the gigabits of data per unit per month. An accelerated 5G deployment schedule by the U.S. mobile industry should result in a more rapid escalation of both metrics….Third, our experience has been that past U.S. carrier mergers have historically led to a net positive impact to tower revenue growth for ATC.

SBA Communications discussed the potential net benefits of the merger through its impact on rural markets, utilization of macro sites, and an acceleration of the 5G rollout.

Some things we found interesting in yesterday's presentation where the amount and speed of additional investment contemplated, the commitment to rural markets, the focus on the low and mid band spectrum and macro site architecture and the goal of adding equipment to make all spectrum available at all sites prior to materials site decommissioning... interestingly and a point that was specifically made on the T-Mobile/Sprint call yesterday, we have begun to see 5G oriented activity on macro sites outside of urban areas consistent with the vision put forth yesterday by T-Mobile and Sprint. We have begun to receive amendment applications for new MIMO antennas, which are just now becoming available in higher performance designs and that will facilitate much faster speeds using existing low and mid band spectrum. These new MIMO antenna are generally wider and deeper than current antennas and in some cases way over twice as much.

While it's difficult to project future competitive dynamics on network investment activity, a consolidated industry with three equal-sized competitors would almost certainly command more negotiation power over suppliers, which includes cell tower REITs. The long-run effects of the merger, therefore, would likely be mildly negative for the sector, but this assumes that Sprint would be "rescued" by another suitor besides T-Mobile and would continue to be a viable fourth competitor. While cell towers are itself a very consolidated industry, the pendulum of power would no doubt swing back towards the carriers to some degree. The initial boost from the merger from the increase in network spending, however, could last for the better part of the next decade.

Recent Stock Performance

Cell Tower REITs were the top-performing REIT sector in 2017, surging more than 40% compared to a modest gain on the REIT index. Cell Tower REITs dipped more than 6% on the news as investors mull the impact of one fewer potential tenant. Until the recent merger announcement, cell tower REITs were significantly outperforming the REIT index in 2018, which has struggled amid pressure on yield sensitive sectors.

As expected based on their respective exposures to Sprint and T-Mobile, American Tower has been the top-performer in the sector this year, followed by SBA Communications. Crown Castle has dipped nearly 10% over the past quarter.

Recent Fundamental Performance

1Q18 earnings were generally in-line with expectations with no significant surprises. Cell towers continue to be one of the few growth-engines of the REIT sector and, considering the positive operating environment forecast for 2018-2020, don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. In the first quarter, organic (same-store) domestic revenues grew 5.3%, which compares to a 2-3% average rise in same-store revenues in the broader REIT sector. All three REITs maintained strong guidance for 2018, projecting a 6% rise in organic revenues and 10% rise in AFFO/share.

The combination of strong organic growth and continued external growth fueled a 13% rise in total property revenues in 2017, slowing only modestly from 2016. These REITs offered guidance that projects a 14% rise in property revenues in 2018. Gross margins expanded 100 bps to 71% which is in the upper-range of the REIT sector. G&A overhead, however, remains high at 10.6%.

External growth via acquisitions remains a central focus of cell tower REITs. Notably, in 2017, CCI completed the $7B acquisition of Lightower, significantly expanding CCI's presence in the fiber and small cell space. Meanwhile, AMT and SBAC remain focused on the tower business, expanding their total sites by 6% and 1%, respectively, over the past quarter.

While the aggregate REIT sector saw a decline in FFO/share in 4Q17 for the first time since the recession, cell towers continue to chug along. Cell towers grew AFFO/share 12% in 2017, the most robust AFFO growth in the REIT sector. AFFO is expected to grow roughly 10% per year through 2020 attributable to a roughly even split between organic and external growth.

Bull & Bear Thesis for Cell Tower REITs

Cell Tower REITs have strong competitive positioning in the telecommunications sector. Cell Tower REITs command a cost-of-capital advantage over any other institution seeking to own these assets. Supply growth is almost non-existent as there are significant barriers to entry. Tenants are very strong and the tower assets provide a predictable and relatively secure stream of cash flow. Compared to other real estate sectors, capital expenditure requirements are very low. Networking technology is limited by a trade-off between coverage and capacity. Macro cell towers provide the most economical mix of coverage and capacity. While technology can change very rapidly, it appears that the limitations of the alternative technologies are unlikely to abate anytime soon. Below we outline the primary reasons that investors may be bullish on the sector.

The land under cell towers, however, is worth very little without a functioning macro cell site. While we don’t believe there is an immediate risk of technological obsolesce, it is impossible to predict technological innovation in a decade, much less over multiple decades. Further, there are only four major players in the US carrier industry (and potentially three if the Sprint/T-Mobile merger gets approved), limiting the number of potential tenants for these REITs. Cell companies pay 20-30% of revenue towards these tower companies, making it an important expense that they are looking to reduce. Carriers are incentivized to invest capital in alternative technologies like small-cells and DAS to try to reduce the competitive position of cell towers. Some carriers have discussed “do-it-ourselves” options of building their own towers. Below we outline the primary reasons that investors may be bearish on the sector.

Valuation of Cell Tower REITs

Like data center REITs, cell towers trade at a modest Free Cash Flow premium (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) to the REIT average, but after accounting for the sector-leading expected growth rates, cell Tower REITs appear attractively valued based on the FCF/G metric. While other sectors are struggling with the ramifications of NAV discounts, the sector trades at a modest premium to NAV, which should help fuel their external growth pipeline.

Within the sector, we note that AMT and CCI trade at similar valuations while SBAC trades at a slight discount to the sector average.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Cell Tower REITs march to the beat of their own drum. The sector exhibits relatively modest or low sensitivity to both interest rates and equities. Among US REIT sectors, cell towers are the fourth least interest rate sensitive sector and could provide balance to a rate-sensitive REIT portfolio.

Within the sector, AMT and SBAC are classified as Growth REITs. CCI, which pays a 4% dividend, is a Hybrid REIT and has characteristics that are more aligned with the REIT averages.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Cell Tower REITs are among the lowest-yielding REIT sectors, paying out just 56% of their free cash flow and instead plowing that capital back into the business to fuel external growth. The sector pays an average 2.7% dividend yield, among lowest among REITs.

Within the sector, only Crown Castle acts like a typical REIT when it comes to distributions. CCI pays a healthy 4.4% dividend yield while AMT pays 2.3% and SBAC does not yet pay a dividend.

Bottom Line: Not In My Backyard, But In My Portfolio

Sprint and T-Mobile, the third and fourth largest US wireless carriers, announced a long-awaited merger agreement that would consolidate the industry into three equal competitors along with AT&T and Verizon. While the merger appears unlikely to pass anti-trust scrutiny, Cell Tower REITs dipped more than 6% on the news as investors mull the impact of one fewer potential tenant. The “overlap” between Sprint and T-Mobile cell tower sites is roughly 4% of total industry revenues. Crown Castle would be most affected while American Tower would be relatively unscathed. The merger would be a net benefit for tower REITs over the next half-decade as the combined entity would need to significantly increase its network spending relative to the status-quo. The long-run effects of the merger would likely be mildly negative for the sector. Positive catalyst for the near-term includes increased network capital spending and the rollout of FirstNet.

Cell Tower REITs provide the most critical piece of infrastructure for the smartphone revolution and explosion in mobile data. Cell Tower REITs have quickly transitioned from a “fringe” sector into a mainstream player in the REIT space. Most real estate indexes now have sizable weightings in the sector. Cell Towers were the best performing REIT sector in 2017. 1Q18 results were roughly in-line with expectations as the sector continues to command the most favorable growth profile within the REIT sector. The sector appears attractively valued after the recent merger-related selloff, which is largely unwarranted in our opinion.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Ranking. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view the cell tower sector very favorably relative to other REIT sectors. We see American Tower as the most attractive REIT in the space, followed by SBA Communications and Crown Castle. To see where industrial REITs fit into a well-diversified real estate portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings: Data Centers, Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Manufactured Housing, Healthcare, Net Lease, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Student Housing, and Office, and Shopping Centers, and International.

