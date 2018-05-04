TerraForm Power: Disappointing Q1 Results, Encouraging Outlook

Regulatory approval received for Saeta Yield acquisition, with the tender process to start this month, and closing expected in June/July.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) is a leading renewable YieldCo with a total portfolio capacity of 2,606MW. The company recently announced disappointing Q1 results, with lower-than-expected Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD, driven predominantly by lower wind speeds and technical difficulties at some of its wind farms (resulting in low wind availability). However, the company is proceeding with its acquisition of Saeta Yield, which we believe will be significantly accretive on a CAFD per share basis, and will support continued growth in dividends in coming years, despite reducing TERP's liquidity availability and increasing its leverage.

We have recently provided more analysis on the Saeta Yield acquisition, which can be found here.

Company Overview

TerraForm Power owns and operates renewable generation assets. It is 51% owned by Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP), one of the largest renewable investment firms in the world.

The company's portfolio consists of renewable energy facilities located in the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Chile, and the United Kingdom with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606MW (90% coming from the US), of which 41% from solar and 59% from wind.

Source: TERP Q1 2018 Results Presentation

As of Mar-2018, the portfolio's average remaining life was c. 25 years. TERP generally sells its electricity through off-take contracts, with a current average remaining contractual life of 14 years. There have been no changes to TERP's portfolio over the quarter.

Q1 2018 Performance

TERP's Q1 2018 was disappointing, with lower-than-expected energy generation. Total generation in the quarter of 1,834GWh was 7.5% lower than the same period in 2017. During the quarter, one of the towers at the company's Raleigh wind farm collapsed due to a faulty blade, resulting in a temporary suspension of operation of similar turbines to investigate the issue. This resulted in lower availability and thus energy generation.

The company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $96m for the quarter and CAFD of $23m, with both metrics negatively impacted by the non-recurring Raleigh problems. Excluding the Raleigh issues, the company would have reported Adjusted EBITDA of $102m and CAFD of $29m, only slightly below what was achieved in the first quarter of 2017 (after accounting for the sale of certain UK assets, which are included in the Q1 2017 results below).

Source: TERP quarterly results, Pandora Capital. Note: Historical results have been adjusted for changes in TERP's CAFD calculation methodology.

Total CAFD for the quarter came in at $23m, equivalent to $0.16 per share. The quarterly CAFD therefore only covered 82% of the $0.19 dividend per share announced. However, excluding the Raleigh issues, management has disclosed CAFD would have been $29m, equivalent to $0.20 per share, which just covered the dividend (103% dividend coverage). As management has confirmed the issues have been rectified and the CAFD impact is non-recurring, we expect future dividends to be covered by the company's underlying CAFD generation (for Q2 and Q3 2018).

Debt & Liquidity

During the quarter, TERP improved its liquidity position, totaling $1,210m as of Mar-2018. This was achieved, thanks a higher cash balance (HoldCo and project-level), and by increasing its corporate revolving facility to $600m (from $450m).

Source: Q1 2018 Results Presentation, Pandora Capital

Investors should keep in mind that a significant part of this liquidity will be used to fund the Saeta Yield acquisition, which TERP believes will close in June/July.

Valuation & Conclusion

We are disappointed with TERP's Q1 performance, although we remain optimistic of the company's prospects. The acquisition of Saeta Yield is expected to be very accretive to CAFD per share, and will support TERP's guidance of gradual dividend increases.

TERP currently offers a 7.0% dividend yield (on FY18 projected dividend of $0.76 per share), which is slightly higher than the peer average of 6.6%. The company has not provided an updated guidance for CAFD in FY2018, but based on the previously disclosed guidance, TERP is currently trading at 12.4x FY18 CAFD, in line with the peer average. We reiterate our HOLD rating, and await confirmation of the Saeta Yield acquisition and further guidance on TERP's ROFO pipeline to support continued growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.