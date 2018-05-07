Update On Gasoline: Fill Up Now Before The Next Price Hike

When I first got my driver's license in 1976, the price of a gallon of gasoline at the pump averaged 59 cents per gallon. While that number adjusted for inflation is probably around $2.40 in today's dollar, it was still a lot cheaper than the $3.20 I paid this morning when I filled up my tank.

My first automobile, a black 1967 Buick LeSabre, was a beast and it drank lots of gasoline. The car probably got eight miles to the gallon. However, ten buck's worth of gas kept me going for the week in those days. I came of age at a time when gasoline shortages in the U.S. became commonplace. In 1973, I sat with my father on long lines to fill up, and 1979 I sat in those lines myself. During those days, a system of odd and even days where the last digit on a license plate dictated when someone could fill their tank. One of my neighbors had an odd plate on his car, and an even one in the truck to swap so he could game the system.

Today, gasoline lines are rare, but the price is higher even on an inflation-adjusted basis. There are lots of signs out there that the price of gasoline is going higher this year. We recently crossed the $2 per gallon wholesale level on nearby NYMEX futures, and we could see the price rise to the $3 level sooner rather than later given the trend in fundamentals in the oil market.

Gasoline prices have been rising since early 2016

While the price of gasoline has been increasing over recent weeks as the 2018 peak driving season approaches, the price of the fuel has been moving to the upside steadily since early 2016 alongside crude oil.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, NYMEX nearby gasoline futures have been on the rise. The price experienced a spike back in late August as a violent hurricane hit Texas shutting down refineries, and the price rose to a high of $2.1705 per gallon wholesale. After falling when the refineries got back online, the price is now approaching those highs once again trading at over $2.12 per gallon on Friday, May 4 as the price of oil is trading at near the $70 per barrel level. Since the start of 2016, the price has appreciated alongside rising open interest which provides technical validation for the bullish trend in the price of the fuel. While price momentum and strength have increased to overbought conditions, historical volatility of the price action has been steady at around the 21% level. A market can remain in overbought territory for long periods during bull markets, and there are reasons to believe that the price has more upside over the coming weeks and months.

We are at the start of the peak season for demand in 2018

The late spring and summer seasons in the United States are the periods of seasonal strength in the gasoline market. As children are preparing for their summer vacations from school and their parents will take time off from school, demand for gasoline will increase as families pack up the car for another year of summer adventures and exploration away from home.

With May beginning this week, the official start of the summer season of 2018 will arrive later this month on the Memorial Day weekend. The school year ends for many students across the U.S. in late May and early June, and that means people all over the country will head for the beach, or vacation destinations which will put lots of clicks on odometers across the nation.

Gasoline is outperforming crude oil

Meanwhile, as the driving season approaches, refineries across the country are producing more gasoline than distillate fuels these days, but that has not stopped gasoline from outperforming the price of crude oil.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the June NYMEX gasoline crack spread illustrates, the spread that represents the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into gasoline has appreciated from $18.33 on April 19 to $21.34 per barrel on April 30. The increase in the gasoline crack spread tells that the price of the oil product had outperformed the price of raw crude oil at a time that when oil prices are also heading higher. While the processing spread pulled back to just over the $19 level last Friday, last year at this time, the price of crude oil was under $50 per barrel. With the energy commodity trading almost $20 above last year's level, the crack spread for gasoline is also higher than the prior year at the end of April when it was trading at under $17 per barrel. Gasoline is not only outperforming crude oil this year, but the fact that the price of oil is appreciably higher makes the performance of gasoline even more impressive.

Crude oil is on the highs, but the political temperature in the Middle East is rising

The price of crude oil has been on a tear since February 2016 when the price hit a low of $26.05 per barrel on the active month NYMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

NYMEX crude oil futures hit their most recent high at $69.97 per barrel on May 4. The price of the energy commodity made another new high last Friday.

Meanwhile, more than half the world's reserve of crude oil is in the Middle East, which is the world's most politically turbulent region. The ongoing friction between Iran and Saudi Arabia is increasing the odds of more hostilities in the area as the proxy war in Yemen continues to rage and rockets have encroached on Saudi sovereign territory. At the same time, the blockade of Qatar by the Saudis and their allies in the Gulf States is another sign that periods of violence can flare up in the area at a moment's notice. Any hostilities that impact oil production, refining, or logistical routes in the region could cause upside price spikes in the price of crude oil. The current backwardation in the crude oil forward curve is a sign that market participants are concerned about the short-term availability of the energy commodity. Moreover, the rising level of the Brent premium over WTI petroleum is another signal that the market is worried about the future of the Middle East.

A sudden rise in the price of crude oil will take the price of gasoline along for the bullish ride as the raw oil is the input in the production of gasoline.

$3 wholesale is not out of the question this summer

The last time the price of gasoline traded at over $3 per gallon wholesale on the nearby NYMEX futures contract was in July 2014.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX gasoline futures shows, gasoline hit an all-time high of $3.6310 per gallon in July 2008. Since then, the price has been making lower highs which the most recent peak coming in June 2014 at $3.1520 per gallon.

The current trends in the price of oil and gasoline are pointing to a higher level over coming weeks and months.

Source: Barchart

UGA is the United States Gasoline ETF product that has traded in a range from $16.10 to $67.66 since 2008. At the $33.61 per share on May 4, UGA is closer to the lows over the past decade than the highs. UGA has net assets of $46.79 million and trades an average of just under 15,000 shares each day. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.75%. UGA is a vehicle that can be useful for investors and traders who do not participate in the volatile futures markets when it comes to participating in the current bull market in gasoline.

It is a good time to fill up those tanks now before the price of gasoline goes up once again. UGA could not only provide your portfolio with an instrument that will participate in the bull market in gasoline, but it could also hedge some of the risks when it comes to the fact that we are likely to be paying a lot more for gasoline at the pump in the coming weeks and months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.