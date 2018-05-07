The Long Overdue Bounce In The Dollar

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. As a commodities trader for almost four decades, the path of least resistance of the U.S. dollar has been a constant factor in my analysis when it comes to the overall direction of many raw material prices. Each commodity has individual supply and demand characteristics that determine prices. Additionally, macro factors such as the global economic and political landscapes, weather conditions, and other exogenous issues can impact the price direction for raw materials. The dollar is just one of many factors, but significant moves in the value of the U.S. currency often has an impact on the commodities asset class.

The dollar index rallied from lows of under 79 in May 2014 to highs of 103.815 in early 2017. Meanwhile, the strength and trend in the greenback caused many raw material prices to fall to lows in late 2015 and early 2016. The price of oil fell to $26.05 per barrel in February 2016, copper reached a bottom at $1.9355 per pound in January 2016 and gold traded down to lows of around $1046 per ounce in late 2015. Since then, all of these commodities, as well as many others, turned higher as the U.S. dollar found its peak during the first days of 2017.

The bear market took hold in early 2017

The rally in the dollar index ran out of upside steam at the very start of 2017 at 103.815 on the nearby futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the dollar index fell steadily throughout 2017 and reached a low of 88.15 in February 2018. As the dollar fell, commodities prices came roaring back. These days, crude oil is trading at close to $70 per barrel, copper is above $3 per pound, and gold is north of $1300 per ounce. At the same time, lumber which made a low at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in September 2015 made a new high at $603.50 last week.

The bear market in the dollar supported commodities prices, and since early 2017, we have seen higher highs in many raw material markets.

Every rally had been a sale in the dollar and every dip a buy in commodities

Since the dollar turned south, every rally had been a sale until mid-April of this year.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the dollar declined precipitously from January until September 2017 to lows of 90.99. An attempt at a recovery rally took the index back to 95.07 last November, but it failed which sent the dollar back to a lower low of 88.15 in February of this year. The dollar index had dropped by over 15% in just thirteen months. As the dollar fell, any corrections in commodities prices had been buying opportunities.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of COMEX gold illustrates that the yellow metal has been making higher lows as the dollar fell.

Source: CQG

The trajectory of the price of NYMEX crude oil has followed an even steeper path to the upside.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, copper has followed a similar path to the upside as the dollar fell. Selling rallies in the dollar and buying dips in the commodities markets has been a profitable approach to the markets since early 2017.

The latest bounce is the first serious attempt at a recovery as rates favor a stronger greenback

The last significant bounce in the dollar index lasted from September through early November 2017 which took the greenback to what is now critical technical resistance at 95.07 on the index. The two-month recovery gave way to lower levels, but it created a target for future rallies.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the index has shifted to a pattern of higher lows since February, and while it has appreciated above the short-term technical resistance level at the January 2018 peak at 92.02, the critical level for the bear market in the U.S. currency remains at just above the 95 level. The index was trading at the 92.400 level last Friday.

The dollar had been declining during a period where interest rate differentials widened between the dollar and euro currency. The euro accounts for approximately 57% of the index, and the path of least resistance of currencies is typically a function of short-term yields on currency instruments. Dollar rates started rising in late 2015 when the Federal Reserve shifted from dovish to accommodative monetary policy. Since then, a total of six rate hikes have brought the Fed Funds rate to the 1.50% level while European short-term rates remain at negative forty basis points. The widening differential did little to slow the descent of the value of the dollar against the euro through 2017 and the beginning of 2018. The fall in the value of the dollar during that period revealed the underlying bearish tone of the U.S. currency.

Most recently, a dovish ECB could have triggered the latest recovery in the dollar as they continue to keep rates at artificially low levels in Europe. The dollar has moved above its first level of short-term resistance and is now eyeing the critical level above 95 on the June futures contract.

The long-term trend remains bearish

While the dollar index is currently experiencing a short-term correction, the longer-term picture remains negative for the greenback.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart displays, the index fell for seven years from 1985 through 1992. A nine-year rally followed ending in 2001. Bear market conditions returned taking the dollar to a low in 2008 at which time a bullish trend that lasted nine-years took the greenback to the January 2017 peak at 103.815. If the thirty-three-year pattern holds, we could be in year two of another seven-year downturn in the dollar which would be good news for commodities prices. The bottom line is that while the dollar is currently attempting to recover, the long-term price action favors another failure in the dollar in the coming weeks.

Commodities prices are paying attention to the path of the U.S. currency

Commodities are paying lots of attention to the price action in the dollar these days. Last week, we saw prices of precious metals, perhaps the sector of the asset class that is most sensitive to price changes in the currency markets, move to the downside in response to the dollar's recovery. Over coming weeks, a continuation of the current appreciation in the greenback could lead to further selling in the commodities asset class. If we are only in the second inning of a seven-inning game when it comes to the price pattern in the dollar, any dips in raw materials prices could present an ideal opportunity to pick up some bargains.

With gold one of the most sensitive metals to the movements in the dollar, a decline back to the $1250 level could be in the cards in the dollar continues higher and sets its course on a test of the 95 critical resistance level. If and when the dollar fails once again, and moves to perhaps a new and lower low, the price of the yellow metal could finally move above its critical resistance level at the 2016 high of $1377.50 per ounce. I believe that buying gold on a scale-down basis is one of the best ways to bet on an eventual new low in the dollar index.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shows the instrument that does an excellent job tracking the price of the yellow metal has been making higher lows since late 2015. GDXJ also has a habit of magnifying price action in the gold market on the upside. With $4.46 billion in net assets, over 12 million shares trading each day, and an expense ratio of 0.54%, GDXJ could be an excellent ETF product when it comes to participating in the gold market.

The current bounce in the dollar is long overdue given the level of interest rate differentials between the U.S. and European currencies. However, if history repeats and the dollar index is on a lower path until 2024, gold is likely to shine, and the price will continue to make higher lows with higher highs on the horizon over coming months. GDXJ could be a vehicle that adds luster to your portfolio.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.