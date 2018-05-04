Achaogen's (AKAO) CEO Blake Wise On Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Gary Loeb - General Counsel

Blake Wise - CEO

Kenneth Hillan - President, Research and Development

Janet Dorling - CCO

Toby Schilke - CFO

Analysts

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Ami Fadia - Leerink

Chris Shibutani - Cowen

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim Securities

Kevin Kedra - Gabelli

Ed Arce - H.C. Wainwright and Company

Difei Yang - Mizuho Securities

Alan Carr - Needham and Company

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Achaogen First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Gary Loeb Achaogen's General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

Gary Loeb

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available on our website, www.achaogen.com, for 30 days following the conference call.

Before we get started, just a reminder that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements. Other than historical facts, all statements in this presentation, including future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products, commercial opportunity, availability of funding, product approvals, clinical or regulatory pathways, timing of activities and likelihood of success for our activities, including the potential approval of plazomicin, our C-Scape program and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Our actual results and the events identified in our forward-looking statements may not occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected.

For a further description of these risks and uncertainties, as well as risks relating to our general business, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, that will be filed the week of May 7.

Except as required by law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This conference discusses products that are under clinical investigation, none of which have yet been approved for commercial use. Plazomicin and C-Scape are currently limited by Federal Law to investigational use. No representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purpose for which they are being investigated.

I'll now turn the call over to Blake Wise, Achaogen's CEO.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Gary. I'd like to begin my remarks by recognizing the Achaogen team who works thirstily to prepare for the AdCom and importantly who expertly presented the plazomicin results in the context of the critical need for therapeutic to address multi-drug resistant bacterial infection. I'm grateful for and proud of their outstanding work and persistent dedication, which underscores our primary focus on patients who desperately need new options.

Now to the meeting discussion, we see the unanimous vote for approval by the panel as a mandate to get plazomicin to patients. The opportunity is clear and we are commercially prepared to execute on this mandate. The panel recognized the fact that CRE infections lead to greater mobility and mortality, they express their need for useful new antibiotics to address the rising side of anti-microbial resistance and they provided a clear path to approve plazomicin based on the EPIC data in complicated urinary tract infection.

Despite the bloodstream infection vote, it was clear that the practicing physicians on the panel do intend to use plazomicin in BSI. Further, as Janet will discuss, we believe the commercial opportunity for plazomicin is not meaningfully affected by whether plazomicin is ultimately approved for BSI indication.

As with many new laws, there is some ambiguity around the application of LPAD. The BSI indication for plazomicin, for which the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation is the first time the agency will be evaluating an application under this pathway. Not only do we want LPAD to work in this application, we wanted to serve as a viable pathway to help small, but critical patient groups get access to other lifesaving drugs. As such, we will continue a dialog with the FDA on the application of this noble pathway for plazomicin in BSI.

Our PDUFA date is now seven weeks away. We are finalizing the build out our sales organization and will soon be ready the launch of our first product. With plazomicin the anticipated approval by FDA on June 25th, the launch is expected soon after approval.

On the conference call today, I'm joint by Kenneth Hillan, Janet Dorling and Toby Schilke. Kenneth will summarize the advisory committee, Janet will provide an overview of commercial readiness, and I will close the call with a discussion of the C-Scape program and then we'll move on to Q&A. Let’s begin, Kenneth.

Kenneth Hillan

Thanks, Blake. In reflecting on the outcome of this week’s FDA Advisory Committee, I feel very fortunate to be a part of plazomicin’s amazing journey and like Blake I am so proud of everyone on our incredible team of the importance and rigor of our work and of the advances we make every day to help patients with life threatening MDR infections.

I would also like to acknowledge the people who spoke during the public hearing at the Advisory Committee, reminding us of the real world impact of MDR infections and of the need for drugs like plazomicin. In particular the words of Sushana Chandomin [ph], who lost her dearly beloved cousin to an MDR infection, were both heart ranching and inspiring. This is at the core of why we do, what we do and why we care so deeply about being part of a company, that is addressing this public health crisis by changing the future for antibiotics.

The unanimous vote by the Advisory Committee panel members in favor of approving plazomicin for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, reflects the strength of and confidence in the data and the need for new antibiotic treatment options.

The data from the smaller care trial was more vigorously debated and unfortunately the Advisory Committee did not vote in favor of granting a BSI indication. Our sanguine about the outcome of the vote, we continue to believe that the data from the CARE study together with the totality of the data presented and submitted to the FDA has the potential to support a BSI approval under the LPAD pathway.

Achaogen asked the FDA to consider plazomicin as a limited population drug and plazomicin as the first drug to be considered by FDA under LPAD. LPAD was enacted by Congress as part of the 21st Century Cures Act. And authorizes FDA to approve new antibiotics for limited patient populations based on limited clinical trial data for the totality of the available scientific and clinical evidence to force the benefit risk for the antibiotic, while acknowledging and reflecting the greater uncertainty associated with limited clinical testing in the product label.

LPAD does provide FDA with additional flexibility to approve agents intended to treat serious and life threatening infections based on evidence that comes from clinical data set of limited size, supplemented by support of clinical and nonclinical data. We feel very strongly that the limited population pathway represents an important tool that enables FDA to consider whether the benefits of a drug out way its risks in the intended limited population.

Related to that, I’d like to highlight, why we believe the strength of the clinic evidence for plazomicin in the 007 or CARE study supports a potential BSI indication. During the AdCom our team was asked by a panel member to present the time to event analysis for all close mortality for all patients in the CARE study not just the BSI subset. In that analysis comparing plazomicin to colistin it showed a hazard ratio of 0.25 at day 28 and a 0.47 at day 60 in favor of plazomicin with 90% confidence intervals that exclude I and p-values of 0.03 and 0.05 respectively.

We believe that mortality is both an objective and clinically meaningful endpoint and that the improvement in survival provides substantial evidence of efficacy. Furthermore, plazomicin’s overall safety profile was also favorable when compared with colistin.

I will now handover to Janet, to tell you more about the recent progress and the excitement of the company around our launch readiness preparations.

Janet Dorling

Thank you, Kenneth. I can speak for the whole commercial organization, when I say we are grateful for the outstanding work of your development and regulatory team. Given the clear path to approval for plazomicin, we see no change in commercial strategy and thus no impact to our launch preparation or execution. While our preference is to have usage information in the label, so that the sales team is able to educate physicians on both complicated urinary tract and bloodstream infection data. It is critical to know that all of our launch preparation is applicable to any labeling outcome.

It is also important to note that the infectious disease community has long been operating and making treatment decisions based on the totality of clinical and nonclinical data. Since announcing the positive Phase 3 results, we or our collaborators have given almost 30 presentations on plazomicin at four different medical meetings.

We believe that the totality of these data will enable Achaogen whether it's a sales rep or a medical scientist to educate the medical community on the benefit and usage of plazomicin. I am confident that physicians will make decisions in the best interest of their patients based on the body of evidence.

Tactically, we know how to effectively distribute physician education across sales and medical affairs, it requires coordination but it is something that our industry has been doing well and compliantly for decade. We will be focused on optimal patient care and we feel that the potential for use to remain strong for plazomicin to treat patients with MDR infections. In the event that UTI is the only labeled indication, we don't anticipate an impact on peak usage although we may see a modest impact on uptake after launch.

Over the past several months, I have been with members of the field team and also just returned from ECCMID the European ID meeting. I continue to hear strong interest in the EPIC and CARE data that support the potential for plazomicin to address difficult to treat infections, as well as plazomicin easy once daily dosing regimen and reassuring safety profile.

This sentiment is consistent with the multiple rounds of market research we have conducted over the past quarter with approximately 150 infectious disease specialist, critical care physicians and infectious disease pharmacist. They see meaningful clinical value in plazomicin reduction, and all cause mortality and serious disease related complications as demonstrated in blood stream inflections due to theory.

Many of those we interviewed acknowledge that no such data exists for currently available therapies and they reiterated that the unmet need is considerable. Furthermore, there continues to be growing interest in plazomicin potential in complicated urinary tract infections. Physicians and pharmacists increasingly recognize the value of plazomicin’s demonstrated reductions and the risk of clinical relapse or disease recurrence, which they believe has the potential to bring down readmission rates over the long-term. All-in-all excitement about plazomicin continues to build.

I will quickly touch on our launch preparations and additional accomplishments since our last quarterly conference call. Our commercial field leaders are making great progress in hiring a talented field team. We are well on our way to hiring approximately 60 hospital account managers who're responsible for promoting plazomicin in individual hospital accounts and our team of hospital system account directors who'll be dedicated to hospital systems and integrated delivery network.

Our current field team continues to profile our target accounts to ensure we can hit the ground running at launch and we also continue to make progress on many key initiatives across the organization that are critical to a successful launch. We are now in execution mode and are on track to deliver the many components necessary for the plazomicin launch from training modules, to data warehousing and reporting and our promotional materials are well underway.

To summarize, we believe there is a clear path to approval for plazomicin and that the market potential remains very compelling based on the totality of our clinical and nonclinical data. We are now very close to the anticipated approval of plazomicin. We have built an incredible team in support of our goals of bringing plazomicin to patients and having a successful launch.

I will now turn the call back to Blake.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Janet. Now I'd like to provide an update on the C-Scape program. Our goal is to develop C-Scape as an innovative oral option enabling outpatient treatment in multi-drug resistant complicated urinary tract infections where an intravenous carbapenem might be a patient's only option. We remain enthusiastic about C-Scape's potential.

Since the positive Phase 1 readout earlier this year, we conducted further modeling that included data from several sources. The Phase 1 trial plus existing and additional preclinical work. In simulating exposures across a patient population, this modeling has indicated that additional development is needed to maximize the likelihood of Phase 3 and commercial success. Preclinical confirmation of our current approach is underway to be followed by a Phase 1 clinical pharmacology study in human subjects. This means that the single Phase 3 study will not be initiated in 2018 as we had anticipated.

A delay to the timeline is not ideal, but a science driven culture anchor the high-standards means that we'll always follow the science and make choices that optimize likelihood of success and potential. With the decision we've made to conduct additional work on C-Scape. We believe that there is the potential to improve the chance of getting additional exclusivity beyond the expected eight years of regulatory exclusivity. But most importantly, we believe that we'll maximize our potential for success in Phase 3.

We remain committed to developing C-Scape for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections caused to ESPL producing pathogens. The medical community and patients desperately need new all options to treat this multi-drug resistant infections.

With that Kenneth, Janet, Toby and I will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Stephen Willey with Stifel.

Stephen Willey

Yes, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question and great job on the presentation the other day I thought you guys were quite professional. Just a quick question, I guess on the notion of renal monitoring, I know there was some discussion with respect to I guess how the TDM would be used within the context of cUTI, the potential impact of aminoglycoside on creatinine and I guess even the consideration of other surrogate markers of renal function.

Just kind of curious as to what your level of comfort is with respect to kind of what you are proposing and what was discussed during the Advisory Committee Meeting on renal monitoring?

Kenneth Hillan

Hi, Steve, this is Kenneth, I can take that question. We feel -- I think we have a lot of understanding uncertainty I think around the most appropriate way to monitor patients that has the potential for intoxicity that’s really based on both the data from the EPIC and also the CARE studies. But also the extensive and really decades of data that’s available for existing aminoglycocide.

In the EPIC study we identified patient who were most at risk of the potential for an affitoxicity [ph] those are patients with mild and moderate renal impairment to base line those are also know risk factors for the other aminoglycocide. And that’s what we propose to the FDA that those patients should have availability of TDM, which would be trough based.

And there has been some discussion with FDA about what the most appropriate threshold should be, we have actually proposed as we discussed with the outcome of more conservative threshold of two rather than three, which is what the agency had discussed with us. So we feel we have had very open engaging dialogue with the FDA, I think there were some good points raised at the AdCom potentially those would be things that would be study in the post marketing setting.

But from a labeling perspective, I think we feel pretty comfortable with where we are in terms of the proposal and naturally you can see what we are proposing based on what we’ve discussed at the AdCom.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then just a couple of quick follow-ups. I know that you previously target about having Phase 3 manuscript submitted for both CARE and EPIC is it your expectation that you’ll have these in print at time of launch?

Kenneth Hillan

It’s certainly what we are working towards, obviously we don’t control the specific data publication. We do believe that these are very interesting publications and we’ll certainly update you when we have more information.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then just quickly on C-Scape, I guess, you had previously expressed the fair amount of confidence in a lot of the pharmacology work that had been conducted to-date over the past couple of years. So just kind of curious, if you can provide maybe just a little bit of additional characterization around maybe how some of the data that was seen, didn’t live up to what your expectations were for further Phase 3? Thanks.

Kenneth Hillan

Yes, so yes, Kenneth I can take a stab, Blake may also want to weigh in. Yes I think really no change from what we initially communicated around C-Scape. But since then we have done additional work and importantly we’ve done a full PK/PD assessment and that requires as you will probably understand a lot of simulation and modeling of the observed Phase 1 data to really approximately what would be the anticipated [technical difficulty] much larger patient population, so this population PK data.

And so we based on these data, we should become available since January that we’d be determine that we really want to go back and do some additional work as we discussed today as Blake announced to be on the call.

Stephen Willey

Okay, thank you for taking my questions guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ami Fadia with Leerink.

Ami Fadia

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. Two questions, firstly with respect to the CRE application. What is the pathway or the approach that the FDA would take in the event that they do not give you an indication for it? What is typically considered by the FDA with respect to deciding whether or not they would include the study data in the label? If you could help us understand any if there have been any precedence around something like this that would be helpful?

And then on the C-Scape, what question do you hope to answer with the additional Phase 1 study before you go into Phase 3? And maybe help us understand what is it that you’re -- how might you structure the trial? Thank you.

Kenneth Hillan

Yes. So just on the FDA and your question I think was if we were not to receive the indication for BSI, how would the FDA think about including data in the product insert. The FDA has a lot of flexibility around what they can include in the product insert. They certainly communicated in the past the plan their intention would be to include for example more microbiology data than they otherwise normally would. And they've certainly done that with other labels such as Avycaz.

We would certainly want to have as much data as possible included in the product insert because that's the best place we believe for that information and it can help to guide physicians. And I think importantly for the FDA, they heard loud and clear at the AdCom and from the advisory committee that would be important for physicians to understand the experience with the drug and how the drug should be dosed in patients particularly those that are critically -- that have the highest unmet need.

We see for plazomicin as it’s true for all other antibiotics that are cleared up by the kidney, you can get significant variability in PK in those patients, that's why we deployed a therapeutic drug management in our study. And we believe that would be important information to be available and included in the product insert.

So those will be the subject of our negotiations and ongoing discussions with the FDA. But first and foremost, we believe that plazomicin has actually met the standards laid out in the LPAD legislation with the intention of which is to make it possible rather than harder for antibiotics to be approved for high unmet need indication. So our primary discussion will actually be around that with the FDA in terms of our next steps.

In terms of C-Scape as we've spoken about. We do intent to conduct additional work. I think however as you will understand this space is very competitive. And so really for competitive reasons, we're not specifying in much greater detail what we planned to do this time. And so we'll certainly update you as we have more information moving forward. Blake I don't know if you have any additional input.

Blake Wise

I think the only thing I would add is on the data from the CARE study and the label question, I think clear in the discussion at the AdCom how important it is trying to guide physicians in how they would use plazomicin in various patient population, there is a tremendous amount of need for information around dosing and management and TDM. And so as you think about what information is critical for physicians to make good decisions around patient care, we think the label is a very important place for that data to reside.

And then on C-Scape, maybe all I say I agree with Kenneth in terms of who much information we want to share in terms of details. But the important thing about this Phase 1 study is to do the work that will maximize the likelihood of success in Phase 3. And that really is what's behind the desire for additional work before moving into a large Phase 3 study.

Ami Fadia

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Chris Shibutani with Cowen.

Chris Shibutani

Thank you very much. Two questions relating to kind of other go forward next activities. One, we noticed that you do get additional funding from group such as CARB-X to develop additional immunoglycocyte. I realized that there is a fair amount of work that you guys are doing behind the scenes. When will we get a chance to get a sense for what the need for that work is if there are any other pipeline asset that could be entering into the clinic from a pipeline standpoint?

And the second question would be on the regulatory process in Europe. Could you just remind us if there is going to be a similar structure to that application in the U.S., where we have the cUTI and then kind of there is novel LPAD framed process for the BSI? Are we going to see kind of a two decision process with European filing as well? Thank you.

Blake Wise

Thanks, Chris. So I'll start and Kenneth may want to add. Maybe I'll start with the latter question. So in Europe we do expect to have applications in then ultimately discussion in pursue labels both in complicated urinary tract infections and then more broadly for patients with limited use. It is a little bit different in Europe in that, we may not be seeking specifically at BSI label though we may also will require some more conversation with European regulators.

But they do have a pathway for limited use labels that are honestly more broad around where patients have limited options. And it leaves a little more discussion ultimately to physicians about how they would use the drug. But to answer your question, we do anticipate both the EPIC study and CARE study to play really important roles in the European filing for multiple indications.

And then on the CARB-X, maybe I'll start in this to say, we've obviously learned I think more than anybody in the world about aminoglycoside over the past 10 years, plazomicin is an incredible drug that we're incredibility excited to bring the patients. But there is more opportunity for the class. And so, the CARB-X finding is exciting as we look towards potentially next generation aminoglycoside where we have the potential to widen the therapeutic window and get beyond treatment of just enterobacteriaceae, but also Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter.

So we've done a lot of early chemistry work that has us feeling very excited about the promise of additional aminoglycoside given just how effective these class of antibiotics are and how many more patients who might be able to benefit if we can improve even upon what they are today. I don’t know Kenneth if you would add anything.

Kenneth Hillan

Yes, no, I think Blake covered that really well. Just one thing additional on aminoglycoside program, because it's a four, five link to aminoglycoside [Technical Difficulty] actually gets rounded potential issue of [indiscernible] which can inactivate plazomicin. Chris one additional point I think it's really important on the European filing is recall for the EU endpoint, it's the same trial for the EPIC trail, but different endpoint. We met statistical superiority in that trial. So actually we'll be submitting a clean claim for superiority for the EU. So that will be one the key differences from the FDA.

Chris Shibutani

Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Katherine Xu with William Blair.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Adrianne for Katherine. And I was wondering if you had been in talks with the FDA about post marketing studies and what that might look like specially for the BSI indication?

Kenneth Hillan

Hi, Seth. Thanks, great question. We have not been in discussions with the FDA about that. We will be engaging with them between now and our PDUFA date June 25th.

Operator

And the next question comes from Alan Carr with Needham and Company. Mr. Carr, your line is open. Please check your mute function. Once again Mr. Carr, we're unable to hear you. Please check your mute function.

Blake Wise

Maybe we can come back to Alan.

Operator

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Adnan Butt with Guggenheim Securities.

Adnan Butt

Thanks and I command your team as well, they handed the panel queries well and adequately I thought. So my first question is based on your comments today, it seems like you think there is still a pathway open to a label for BSI. Is that based on any new data or any new analysis you've shared with the FDA was that just based on the tone of the discussions you are having?

Kenneth Hillan

So, it's not based on new data, we presented all of the evidence and made -- I feel is a very compelling case in terms of the totality of the data and in fact the Chairman of the Committee who was one of the people who voted, yes summed it up in a very similar way. So, real discussions with the FDA will be around intention of LPAD. LPAD was intended when it was inactive to make it possible not harder for antibiotics to be approved for high unmet need indications due to MDR.

If the spend or it's under LPAD, were actually the same as those in the unmet need guidance, which is how the cUTI indication is considered. And actually the LPAD would require statistical superiority in the rarest pathogens and the more stringent endpoints for the most limited labeling. We don't believe that that is either the intent or the requirement of the act we believe. The FDA has considerable flexibility.

So, those will be the discussions we will be having with the FDA, it will really be around interpretation of LPAD. And I think as you saw the AdCom actually the agency didn't -- I think there were lot of -- lack of clarity around the table about what the actual LPAD meant. I think that provides an opening for us to have those further discussions with the FDA as we move forwards.

Adnan Butt

Yes, I think we saw the AdCom struggled with the definition. One of the FDA member seem to have different clarity or different definitions of BSI diagnosis in study 007 as it is that something you think the FDA itself is at ease whether is that something that you think you can clarify further for them?

Kenneth Hillan

Yes, I think first of all just we want to say we really appreciate and respect the work of FDA and analysis that they’ve conducted. I think what you’re referring to the AdCom there was confusion at one point around whether or not the patients had CRE bloodstream infections and that is something that Lynn Connolly clarified that every single patients by definition in this analysis population had a CRE infection within the 96 hours prior to the randomization to plazomicin therapy.

So I think that was clarified, there was confusion around that after the FDA presentation, but I think that’s really the thing that you’re speaking to. One of the key questions was around whether or not these were primary bacteremias or whether these could just be catheter relief infections. And I think again we addressed those in the discussion Q&A what we had done within the context of both the protocol and also what had actually happened within the context of the trial.

It’s important and data was also presented during the AdCom about patient outcomes with CRE bacteremia. And actually regardless of whether or not you have primary bacteremia or caster related bacteremia these patients have extremely high mortality and is this that we’re addressing at least that’s the opportunity for the potential for plazomicin.

Adnan Butt

Okay. Just one more please, in terms of off label use of antibiotic drugs is there some precedence or path where you can point us to the ease of getting to those drugs and is there a profile for patient who would get -- who has historically gotten an antibiotic off label as kind of the first drug or is it usually after other drug use? That’s it thanks.

Blake Wise

So, this is Blake, I think, I’ll answer that just maybe by pointing to the products that are increasingly being used for patients with CRE infections and what their labels look like versus what their use looks like in the real world.

And I think Avycaz from Allergan is a great example of a product that was approved on Phase 2 data in complicated urinary tract infection and inter-abdominal infections and no clinical studies have been run or clinical data exist in the label around CRE infections particularly in other infection side. And yet when you talk to physicians and KOLs and do market research it’s clear that use of Avycaz is predominantly if not nearly exclusively in patients with CRE infections.

And so I think our labels guide physician use in this space is pretty well understood in the real world and that these products are approved for wide body side infections. And then used where there’s a very high unmet need and they have microbiological activity. And so I think that’s reflected in what you see and use today.

And we would expect just maybe underscore what Kenneth said I think the discussion around LPAD is incredibly important as we think about how important that pathway is for antibiotic drug development. And we think that that applies broadly to the industry and well acknowledged need for additional antibiotics.

I think for us when we think commercially around the potential for how the drug is going to be used, we just reiterate that the commercial opportunity here we don’t see being meaningfully comprised about whether we get a BSI label or not that makes the pathway around LPAD and what the FDA does in a situation no less support.

Adnan Butt

Okay, thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Kevin Kedra with Gabelli.

Kevin Kedra

Great, thanks for taking the questions. Blake maybe to follow-up on that last comment, you said you don’t see much of an impact commercially whether you could get the bloodstream infection label or not. I assume, that means that you don’t see much difference any change in pricing strategy depending on how the label shakes out?

And then secondly wanted to ask couple of analyst we brought up the idea of maybe running a non-inferiority study in a wider bloodstream population not necessarily CRE as a way to get that on-label. Is that something should you guys now feel that get that indication initially that you would consider? And then I’ve a follow-up for Toby.

Janet Dorling

So, this is Janet, I’ll take your first question. So the Advisory Committee outcomes does not change how we’re guiding on price. As a reminder the analogs we have referenced, which Blake just spoke about are both priced at $1,000 per day and were approved based on basically at cUTI trial and neither has a label that includes bloodstream infection. So we think those are still the right analogs to think about, when looking at plazomicin.

Kenneth Hillan

This is Kenneth, maybe just on that second question. I do want to just again highlight that we did present data around the bacteremia and the EPIC study showed the outcomes, which were actually also numerically favorable for plazomicin in patients who had non-drug resistant infections.

In terms of your specific question about the study and it did come up there were some -- at least one person who suggested something like that. I think it’s really too early to determine what are the right next studies for plazomicin, we want to really focus on what working through with the FDA through this labeling process specifically around the indications potentially for BSI. We also want to consider what the post marketing commitments that will be moving forward.

In addition, as Janet highlighted, we’ve had a lot of interest from physicians in plazomicin and studies that we could potentially run. We want to take all of that consideration also matching that with the unmet need, the key questions that need to be addressed potential for combination therapy, particularly with some of the newer agents in this difficulty to treat infections. So, we certainly we plan to update you in due course, but at this time I think it’s too early to comment on very specific studies.

Kevin Kedra

Great, thanks. And then Toby, just want to ask $31 million in R&D expense, can you just say how much of that was related to prelaunch supplies for plazomicin?

Toby Schilke

Thanks, Kevin, good question. We don’t want to breakout specifically, but I do say that when we get the product approved U.S. GAAP would allow that expenditure to be capitalized versus expense. And so we do think that would come down in the future.

Kevin Kedra

Thanks.

Toby Schilke

The R&D expense, inventory.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Ed Arce with H.C. Wainwright and Company.

Ed Arce

Hi, all thanks for taking my questions and I’ll add my congratulations on the good work done at the AdCom this week. Most of my questions have been asked and answered, but I did have a couple more, on C-Scape given the further modeling that has necessary in a new Phase 1. Are you prepared at this point to give any sort of definitive timeline in progressing that forward or, is that something that you need to wait for the data from the new Phase 1?

Blake Wise

Yes, thanks, Ed. So at this point I think we want to continue with our additional development work and then our intent is to get the Phase 1 clinical pharmacology study underway by next year. And I think we do want to advance through that stage to then give more specificity around Phase 3. We’ll obviously then be moving from that point if successful into Phase 3 program.

Ed Arce

Okay. And then perhaps one sort of follow-up back to BSI potential indication, appreciate the comments earlier around the microbiology data that has in the past been included without an indication on labels for studies done. Wondering if what sense you might have in terms of if the BSI indication is not granted what degree of information and description around the CARE study would be included in say Section 14 or whatever the number might be for the clinic study section of the label?

Kenneth Hillan

This is Kenneth. Always careful not to speculate on what the FDA ultimately will include in the clinical study section. What I can say is and we’ve had these active discussions with the FDA, is that we believe that the best place for this information is to be included in the product insert. We do think that the clinical study section would be an appropriate place to include the loss of this data. But again that something we will have to work with on the FDA. A real focus though is to continue to engage with the FDA on the potential for the BSI indication in addition to the cUTI indication for plazomicin.

Ed Arce

Alright, thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Difei Yang with Mizuho Securities.

Difei Yang

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my question. So just a couple quick one, now that C-Scape program maybe pushed out by a little bit and do you see -- would you consider in licensing opportunities just to leverage the infrastructure, what do you believe you can still build a profitable company based on one product?

Blake Wise

Hi, Difei, its Blake, thanks for the question. I think the C-Scape program obviously is continues to be exciting and important and a future portfolio product that we expect to use and leverage the commercial infrastructure that we’ll build to launch into. But your point is spot on and that we will be building a really world class commercial team and infrastructure and that gives us the ability to think about other things that may work well within that infrastructure.

So I think there is a lot of exciting development going on in antibiotics right now, there are some things in later stages of development. I think there is a lot of discussion around opportunities that are out there. So, I think we’re always looking outside of the industry and we’re looking at both antibiotics and the acute care space maybe more broadly around what opportunities exist. And you can assume that we are always paying attention and very interested in thing that we can do to maximize our business. So that is an area that we’ll be focused on.

Difei Yang

Thank you. So not to beat a dead horse, but coming back to the labeling session, did I hear it correctly, independent of the FDA’s decision on BSI indication, there is a possibility and precedence that the CRE mortality rate can be included?

Kenneth Hillan

This is Kenneth, again I don’t want to speculate on what ultimately will be included or not. We do believe that right thing is to include as much of the information as possible, so that the patients who have these life threatening multi-drug resistant infections are as well served as possible, and that, physicians would have as much information as they need to make the best treatment decision. So we’ll be working with the FDA, I don’t really want to speculate on specifics.

As I said our focus would be to ensure that actually these patients who have limited to no treatment options with BSI is actually included in the label. But clearly that’s not how the AdCom voted, but that will be the discussion we will have ongoing with the FDA.

Blake Wise

I think maybe the only thing I would add in this conversation, so Kenneth made it very clear what our intentions are and our path with the FDA. And I’ll reiterate earlier I made the point that the AdCom clearly had a lot of questions about how they would use plazomicin in patients with CRE infections. And so however the label turns out you can know that as a company we will be committed to making sure that physicians in the overall infectious disease community gets the education that they need to make the best decisions in patient treatment.

And so, we have a medical team that’s been in the field for many months already have had huge number of engagement I think over 600 engagements with physicians in the first quarter of this year, more than 90% of those were in person. So on the clinical data, are the clinical data and in the end our responsibility is to make sure that the education is available when physicians have questions and need guidance on how to use plazomicin in their patients and we’ll have that commitment, regardless of how the labeling discussion come out.

But I think you know clearly what our intention is for how we’ll talk with FDA.

Difei Yang

Yes, thanks for the additional color. So my last question on the possibility of using plazo in place of carbapenem in cUTI. So basically moving plazo ahead of carbapenem, so could you give us a little bit more color on what does it takes for that to materialize?

Blake Wise

This is Blake, maybe I’ll start and then Janet may want to add. So in the EPIC study the comparator was meropenem, which is a carbapenem. And we saw the outcomes and I think we even shared a bit more data at the AdCom around what happens after the test of CARE data and how things separate for plazomicin and I think as we have been discussing in the field with physicians around that data from the EPIC study there is considerable interest in identifying those high risk patients who might have the highest likelihood of a clinical recurrence, which very well may need to make come back into the hospital. Get readmitted potentially, get another around of carbapenems. These are things that obviously the hospital wants to avoid.

So, if we can work and identify those patients at highest risks with clinical relapse or who are important patients to maybe get out of the hospital and treat on an outpatient basis, into our once a day 30 minute infusion it's a really nice profile to be able to get patients out of the hospital setting and get them home where they can be treated. I think these are the two areas where we're hearing interest.

So, when you talk about replacing carbapenem use, I think it is in those patients who have higher risk cUTI is probably in ESBL infection maybe other co-morbidities and you have the opportunity to get them out of the hospital or to prevent them from being readmitted to the hospital.

Difei Yang

Thank you, Blake for the additional color. And thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll talk our next question from Stephen Willey with Stifel.

Stephen Willey

Thanks for taking the follow-up. Just a couple of quick ones, I guess first maybe for Toby just kind of wonder I guess if delay of the C-Scape program with respect to going into Phase 3 I would imagine there probably would have been a bunch of side activation costs that would have accrued towards the end of this year. If that delay now somehow impacts cash runway? And to maybe what extent you can provide some color around that?

Toby Schilke

Thanks, Steve. When we've modeled that out, based on our current operating assumptions, we had at least a quarter to our cash runway. So through the first quarter 2019.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And just lastly kind of just more out of curiosity, I guess, it was discussed that the AdCom about the low incidences of RMP producers within the states, just curious as to what the surveillance data suggest about the intense rate of RMP producers in Europe specifically? Thank you.

Kenneth Hillan

Yes, I don't actually have the…

Blake Wise

And we presented in the U.S. at a 6,000 micelets in [ph] surveillance, there were only 5 RMTs observed. I know that our global surveillance program, which I don't comment the exact numbers, but a similar number of isolates around 5,000 had I think 40 RMTs. Now that is spread across many different geographies and it's highly variable even within you asked about Europe specifically even within Europe it can be very different between Northern Europe, Southern Europe and Eastern Europe.

But I think in the key countries where I think a commercial opportunity exist and where you have roughly a pricing power. It looks more like the United States where RMTs tend to be more rare. You do see larger incidence in India, obviously and some other places where the commercial opportunities is not as large. So it just happens that it falls out that way. But it is -- there are areas of more prevalence. But I think overall globally they are still quite rare.

Stephen Willey

Great, thanks for the extra color.

Operator

And our next question comes from Alan Carr with Needham and Company.

Alan Carr

Hi, thanks for coming back to me. One if you could talk a bit more about TDM and the regulatory process around that is how that’s handled. I know it came up at AdCom earlier this week, but it sounds like it’s handled separately as a device and I wonder if you could comment on how that process and discussions going with the FDA? Thanks.

Kenneth Hillan

Yes, so you are absolutely right, the device is approved through CDRH and the IDE holder for the device Thermo Fisher who is our partner on the diagnostic of plazomicin assay. What I can say is that because of the breakthrough therapy designation for plazomicin and bloodstream infections, we've had very good interactions between CEDAR and CDRH. So in general they are present together at all of the meetings. And so we've been working together with them and with our partner Thermo Fisher in terms of approval of the assay and they intend to for the assay, our goal is to have that assay approved at the time of the approval plazomicin.

Alan Carr

Okay, thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back to Blake Wise for any additional or closing remarks.

Blake Wise

Thanks very much. And as always we appreciate your continued support. We look forward to our June 25th FDA action date and then to making plazomicin available for patients in needs. So thanks very much for today's call.

Operator

And that does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.