Aratana's (PETX) CEO Steven St. Peter on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Rachel Reiff - Corporate Communications

Steven St. Peter - President and CEO

Craig Tooman - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Krieger - William Blair

Bruce Jackson - Lake Street Capital Markets

David Westenberg - CL King Swayampakula Ramakanth of H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Aratana Therapeutics First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications of Aratana Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Rachel Reiff

Thank you, Allison. Good morning. This is Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications for Aratana Therapeutics. In a few moments, Dr. Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics will make some opening comments; Craig Tooman, our Chief Financial Officer, will then review the first quarter 2018 financial results. Following the prepared comments, we will open it up for Q&A.

Before we begin, I’d like to let you know that we will be making some forward-looking statements today. These statements involve uncertainties and risks and therefore should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Actual events and circumstances, which may be beyond our control, may differ from today’s forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, as a result of the risks, uncertainties and other important factors set forth in our filings with the SEC. Steven?

Steven St. Peter

Thank you, Rachel. Good morning. This is Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics. I am pleased to review the highlights from the first quarter of 2018.

The first quarter of 2018 represents the first full quarter what nearly had each of our three FDA approved therapeutics available to veterinarians. We believe that by bringing those NOCITA, GALLIPRANT and ENTYCE to market in rapid succession starting in late 2016, we’ve been able to leverage and amortize the investment of building a sales organization. And we have also been able to ramp as the established Aratana as an important player in the emerging pet therapeutic segment of the animal health industry.

We believe that over time our differentiated therapeutic selling model will be increasingly validated. Aratana has placed its skill based sales force in approximately two dozen territories in five selling regions to cover approximately 40 metropolitans statistical areas. Each selling region also includes a regional sales leader and veterinary medical liaisons. The skill based force is complemented by our national account managers who sell the corporate accounts and distribution, total sales and a sales and marketing leadership team.

We believe that our selling organization is relatively small but quite effective. We believe that are going to be effective with a relatively small selling organization is in part based on our decision to focus on geographies with relatively large population of multi-specialty clinics.

Those geographies also tend to have a robust referral base of generalist veterinarians. Hence we believe that approximately 40% of all veterinary clinics are located within the MSAs where we have the direct selling presence. And we believe that more specialist orient of the product is the greater the percentage of the targeted addressable market that falls within our chosen MSAs.

Some of our products such as NOCITA are most relevant with the multi-specialty clinics. Other products such as GALLIPRANT and ENTYCE are also highly relevant to general practices. We believe we can expand the effectiveness of our selling especially in the general practices by working with distributors and in the case of GALLIPRANT working with the copromotion with the larger animal health company.

With NOCITA which was launched in the fourth quarter of 2016, Aratana focused on the approximately 1000 clinics that perform cranial cruciate ligament repairs, a common type of new surgery in dogs. These customers are typically larger multi-specialty clinics.

At approximately one and half years into the NOCITA launch, Aratana has called on approximately 90% of the targeted customers and secured orders from approximately two-thirds of these accounts and many accounts are now regularly reordering NOCITA.

From here the growth of NOCITA will depend on more deeply penetrating the existing accounts and expanding the use into other painful surgeries. For instances, Aratana anticipates having FDA approval to expand the NOCITA label to include cats. In the coming weeks we intend to submit the supplemental NADA, and approximately two months thereafter we would anticipate receiving approval. We continue to see sequential growth and we do believe that there is significant potential in the NOCITA franchise.

With GALLIPRANT, Aratana entered the canine osteoarthritis pain market. The canine osteoarthritis pain market is not as geographically concentrated as the CCL surgery market. I think one needs a large and more geographically dispersed sales force and the OA pain market is very competitive.

Hence our go-to-market strategy was to collaborate with Elanco who has a large sales force in creating a groundbreaking copromotion arrangement. By copromoting GALLIPRANT, Aratana has been able to increase its audience of the in-territory veterinary clinics well beyond those that we have targeted for NOCITA. And we believe GALLIPRANT has build awareness for Aratana outside of the territories where we have a physical presence.

Elanco and Aratana wants GALLIPRANT in early 2017 and is approximately the one year mark GALLIPRANT has been ordered by approximately two-thirds of veterinary clinics in the United States. Given the positive feedback from veterinarians who were prescribing GALLIPRANT, we are not surprised that it is already the second most commonly prescribed molecule as an oral tablet for canine OA pain in the United States and we believe that GALLIPRANT can continue to increase market share and because GALLIPRANT can be used from earlier stages of OA pain, we believe we can increase the overall size of the market.

During the first quarter of 2018, Aratana received its first approval in Europe. GALLIPRANT now has marketing authorization in Europe and we believe that Elanco will eventually make the product commercially available there.

We believe that the remarkable results today with GALLIPRANT can be attributed to the impressive execution by Elanco, Aratana and distributors. Aratana is proud to have developed GALLIPRANT and we proud to be a playing a role in its commercialization. We look forward to working with Elanco in the United States throughout the duration of the copromotion agreement which runs to 2028.

As Craig will discuss, Aratana continues to benefit from the royalties, copromotion fees and milestones on GALLIPRANT. So GALLIPRANT remains important to Aratana.

In developing GALLIPRANT, we believe Aratana is the first company to validate the EP4 receptor in any species in any geography. First we validated as a clinical target for pain control in OA with our FDA and EMA approvals. Second, with the impressive sales result we believe EP4 has now been validated from a commercial perspective notwithstanding the relatively competitive nature of the canine OA pain category.

However we do not believe from the research and development perspective nor from the commercial perspective that the EP4 story has been fully written. Generally in therapeutics development, a first in class therapeutic does not end up as the only in class therapeutic.

During the first quarter of 2018, Aratana expanded its pipeline to include a new generation co EP4 receptor antagonist AT-019. Our next steps with AT-019 include progressing manufacturing to support clinical development and establishing the dose. We look forward to updating you on our progress with AT-019 over time.

So now on the ENTYCE. Since the fourth quarter of 2017, Aratana has been building on the relationships that we forged in the animal health market with NOCITA and GALLIPRANT. In fact a timely launched ENTYCE, the majority of veterinary clinics in United States had already been using a therapeutic developed by Aratana.

And as with GALLIPRANT, we are working with the network at national and regional distributors with ENTYCE. So distributor engagement is very important. So at the time we launched ENTYCE, we already had relationships with many of the clinics and many of distributor represented us.

So notwithstanding one the Aratana has a companion animal sales force approximately one-tenth the size of the largest animal health companies. And two, the Aratana is creating a new therapeutic category for appetite stimulation in dog driven ENTYCE. We set an objective replacing ENTYCE in approximately 40% of veterinary clinics in United States by the end of 2018.

And we believe that ENTYCE has been ordered by more than one-third of the 25,000 veterinary clinics in United States already. So we are within a few hundred clinics of reaching our year-end objective. We believe that’s an impressive result and we are grateful to our Aratana colleagues and the network distributors that have helped us achieve this result.

We believe the clinic penetration is an early indicator that veterinarians are pleased to have new tool with which to manage the frustrating and common symptom of inappetenc in dogs. Nevertheless, while we have secured initial orders, we now need to increase the frequency with which a veterinarian reaches for ENTYCE, and we need to increase the average days of therapy. We believe that frequency and duration of therapy have the potential to drive non-linear revenue growth for ENTYCE.

So as we close in our clinic penetration target for 2018 our goal now becomes frequency and duration of therapy. Clearly we need that frequency and duration of therapy to achieve our long-term revenue objective. We continue to believe that there is a large market for inappetence in dogs. According to our market research millions of dogs presented to the veterinary clinics in United States for inappetence each year. Inappetence seen in a mix of chronic and acute conditions and ENTYCE is a tool that can be used across that spectrum.

Appetite is a very important variable by which a pet owner assesses the health status of their pet and owners are very motivated to treat inappetence. Hence we continue to believe that ENTYCE has significant revenue potential and we expect that will become increasingly obvious over the next several quarters. We are also aware that veterinarians are decided with their treatment options for inappetence and weight management in cats and some veterinarians are chosen to use ENTYCE in cats even now.

Nevertheless our objective is to obtain FDA approval of capromorelin in a formulation and dose specific for cats. That pivotal field effectiveness study is ongoing and weight management for cats with chronic renal disease and we continue to anticipate complete enrollment this year.

As veterinarians become increasingly comfortable with benefits of ENTYCE we believe the market will continue to expand. Finally I’ll make brief mention of AT-014 in December of 2017 the USDA’s Center for Veterinary Biologics granted Aratana conditional licensure for canine osteosarcoma vaccine, Live Listeria Vector AT-014 for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma one year of age or older.

As required by the USDA to progress from conditional licensure to full licensure Aratana has commenced an extended field study at approximately two dozen veterinary oncology practice groups across the United States. While the payments received from this therapeutic during the clinical study will be very modest in 2018, and will offset R&D cost we are pleased to have advanced to this phase.

We believe the success as a leader in pet therapeutics will require a portfolio of compelling general practice therapeutics complemented with specialty therapeutics. Immediately behind the commercially available therapeutics that I’ve already discussed, Aratana is prudently investing in our pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

That work continues albeit at more modest rate as we are continuing to privatize our near term capital investment on generating commercial results. Craig is going to specifically discuss our cash utilization and funding plan during the remainder of 2018 and into 2019 but I want to make a couple of observations and comments.

Many of our investors and followers have encouraged us to tear back our utilization of cash outside of mission-critical items such as the commercial launches of initial wave of our FDA approved therapeutics. That messages been heard and you’ll note that our investment in R&D has come down significantly.

R&D spending in this first quarter of 2018 was down approximately 40% from the R&D spending in the first quarter of 2017 and down approximately 70% from the R&D level in Q1, 2016. We continue to examine and refine our capital allocation plan and we will allocate resources with the intent of achieving two things one to fund critical items and two to maintain an appropriate cash runway.

We intent to use our current cash to fund our business through several quarters of visibility on the ENTYCE launch and continued progression of NOCITA and GALLIPRANT and based on the cash guidance that Craig will reiterate in a few moments you can see that having access to ATM in the first quarter of 2018, we believe we can accomplish that goal without issuing more equity.

In addition now that our initial therapeutics have been launched, Aratana has been exploring a wider set of business opportunities and outcomes given the dynamic and attractive nature of the companion animal health industry.

Aratana anticipates discussing this ongoing strategic review over the coming quarters but the operational priority remains execution on the business. At any rate, we did want investors to understand that we are paying attention to a range of options to maximize shareholder value.

That concludes my update, I will now turn it over to Craig who will present the financial results and discuss our financing activities. Craig?

Craig Tooman

Thanks Steven and good morning everyone. I’ll start by again stating we are pleased with the continued growth trends for NOCITA and GALLIPRANT, as well as a strong account penetration and positive initial feedback on ENTYCE.

Regarding our first quarter 2018 financial results as reported in our earnings release issued last evening our total net revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 were $4 million. First quarter revenues were comprised of the following, $0.8 million in ENTYCE net product sales compared to $1.3 million in ENTYCE net product sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The fourth quarter of 2017 included initial distributor stocking orders and as we reported during the year 2017 results about one half were sold to veterinarians which impacted the first quarter of 2018 reported revenues. This occurs as vets placed orders with distributors and drawdown distributor inventories before the distributors reorder from Aratana.

We see the continuation of a positive trend and move out to vet clinics in the first quarter and over the course of the year. We believe there will be a tighter correlation between reported revenues and clinics ordering product as the inventories and the channel stabilize.

We reported $1.5 million in NOCITA net product sales that we sold directly to vets which continues to show sequential growth over the $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally we recorded $1.7 million in licensing and collaboration revenues for GALLIPRANT which is comprised of copromotion and royalties based on Elanco’s net product sales.

In the first quarter of 2018 Elanco recorded approximately $9 million in net product sales to distributors. Of note even with GALLIPRANT quarterly sales for the remainder of the year remain consistent with first quarter sales Aratana would achieve the $15 million commercial milestone in 2018 with receipt of the cash payment in early 2019. This is not to say that we expect sales to remain consistent with the first quarter sales we believe they will grow over the course of 2018 we’re simply illustrating why we believe we will earn a $15 million milestone in 2018.

Our first quarter 2018 net revenues of $4.0 million compares to $3.8 million and net revenues in the first quarter of 2017. The first quarter of 2017 included $2.5 million in GALLIPRANT inventory sold to Elanco prior to the manufacturing transfer which as a reminder was completed in 2017.

Therefore there was no inventory sold to Elanco in the first quarter of 2018. The remaining $1.3 million in first quarter 2017 revenues was primarily made up by the comparable net revenue items NOCITA net product sales and GALLIPRANT licensing and collaboration revenues.

Now I’ll discuss our expenses in the first quarter of 2018. Our cost of product sales totaled $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 versus $3.1 million for the same period of 2017. This improvement is largely due to the transfer of GALLIPRANT manufacturing to Elanco prior to this transfer we had low contract manufacturing like margins on the product sales of GALLIPRANT to Elanco. The Q1 2018 cost of product sales also benefited from a continued sell-through of ENTYCE process validation batches which were previously expensed.

Going forward we expect gross margin to be lower as we bring higher cost ENTYCE supply to the market throughout the year. However, we continue to identify future cost improvement opportunities and our goal is to improve gross margins and bring them into a range that is in line with the companion animal health industry which is typically greater than 60% gross margin.

SG&A expenses in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 totaled $7.7 million compared to $7.5 million in the same period of 2017. The small increase to SG&A expenses was primarily due to expanded adoption and awareness efforts for the company’s marketed therapeutics. We continue to expect our SG&A expenses to remain relatively consistent through the rest of 2018.

Additionally our research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $2.2 million compared to $4.7 million for the corresponding quarter of 2017. In 2018 R&D expenses decreased due to fewer ongoing pivotal studies.

Overall Aratana reported a net loss of $8.5 million or $0.19 diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2018 which compares to a net loss of $12.6 million or $0.34 diluted loss per share in the corresponding quarter of 2017.

During the quarter Aratana also paid for approximately $7.2 million of ENTYCE API which was contemplated in our previous $35 million of operating cash used guidance for 2018. We anticipate additional supply purchases for our market in therapeutics throughout 2018, but not of this magnitude. We also paid approximately $3 million in scheduled debt principal payments during the first quarter of 2018. This will lead to our cash position.

As you will likely remember as of December 31 we had approximately $68 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. We access the ATM program during the first quarter of 2018 to raise a total of $15.5 million in net proceeds $11.7 million of which was previously discussed at our full year 2017 financial results call.

In Q1 2018, we used approximately $13.2 million of cash which includes 7.2 million for ENTYCE API supply, $5.5 million used for operations and $0.5 million for in-licensing AT-019 from AskAt.

As noted we also paid $3 million in principal debt payments during the first quarter of 2018 leaving us with approximately $67.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2018. The 2018 guidance of approximately 35 million of operating cash utilization that we provided with our fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results remains unchanged.

Therefore for the remaining three quarters of 2018 the company expects approximately 22 million of additional cash to be used for ongoing operations plus $14.3 million of cash to be used to cover our existing debt principal obligations. We believe this will result in a 2018 year-end cash balance in excess of $30 million.

Beyond the cash guidance for 2018 that I have just discussed there are other consideration to highlight with respect to our cash runway. First, we will continue to look for opportunities to extend our debt repayment or improve our debt term especially as our business matures in 2018.

Second as noted earlier, we believe we will achieve a $15 million GALLIPRANT sales milestone at the end of 2018 which would increase our cash position in Q1 2019 further extending our cash runway in 2019.

More broadly on the topic of milestone our confidence in achieving the $4 million manufacturing milestone and the $4 million regulatory milestone remains. However, after recent communication from Elanco we now believe that the timing of the milestones has shifted beyond 2019.

As Steven mentioned we intend to maintain the ability to sell under the ATM as we explore the debt refinancing options. In the future we may decide to terminate the ATM, but we do not believe now is the time to do that. We obviously prefer to financing ways and in amounts that do not require further equity dilution, but we are also focused on funding critical value drivers and maintaining an appropriate cash runway.

That concludes my discussion of the financial results. In closing, I will restate that we remain pleased with the GALLIPRANT /NOCITA sales trends and although early into launch ENTYCE clinic penetration is promising. Our innovative therapeutics are already changing the landscape of the companion animal industry. We believe that we continue to prudently invest in our pet therapeutics business and we look forward to updating you on our progress in future quarters.

Now we will open it up for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today will comes from Erin Wright with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually [Charlie] on for Erin, thanks for taking the questions. Can you speak to the sell-through at the distributor level for ENTYCE and the general feedback you’ve gotten and uptick on a new and reorder basis. And can you speak to the off label use in cats? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

Let me give some additional color to what we already gave in the prepared comments with respect to the quarter-over-quarter comparison for ENTYCE. So the first quarter of 2017 was - the first quarter of the ENTYCE was commercially available to veterinarians and since we’re working with distribution, our revenue recognition event is in itself to distribution. Hence as previously proved during I think the year end 2017 call, approximately half of the 1.3 million in revenue in that quarter was from initial stocking orders from distributors.

And so as ENTYCE moves from distributors to veterinary clinics distributor inventory is depleted and then eventually distributors bring order from Aratana. And so over time inventory in the channel settles out and there’s a tighter correlation between sells and distributors and move out the veterinarians and that’s mostly at this point kind of settled out now that we’re several months into the launch.

So we saw similar pattern with GALLIPRANT which is also selling the distribution. And the second quarter sells distributors is actually lower than the first quarter as with GALLIPRANT as well. But throughout the remainder of 2017 and into 2018, GALLIPRANT showed nice sequential growth quarter-over-quarter.

And so, I think people understood that but that just a little bit more color on that. And as I said, I think we continue to expect to see move-out increase throughout the year as we did Q1 versus Q4, and I think most inventory kind of has settled out so that’s kind of I think phenomenon going from the first quarter to the second quarter of March.

And maybe I’ll pause before I get to the cat question and see if that answers your question Charlie.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, just is there feedback from I guess veterinarians that you guys have gotten and how they characterized or I guess what have the distributors said?

Steven St. Peter

Yes, let me comment on that. So, I think the first thing to say is that the feedback has been very positive from veterinarians and actually from pet owners and we continue to be very pleased with that.

I think this idea that we’re already in a third of veterinary clinics is pretty remarkable specially being the size of our sales organization I think speaks to the interest that veterinarians had in the therapeutic and the need that they have through a new alternative. And not only have a sort of veterinarians have ordered the product but we’ve seen new order rates that are over 50%. So we are pleased with that.

And so where we need to go though obviously as we need to drive better and just increase same clinic sales which is an important thing so the frequency and then obviously continue this in a clinic but we also hope to see eventually longer days of therapy in the same patient because that indicates again positioning across the spectrum from acute to chronic, but as we move into the chronic, we would expect to see increased kind of days of therapy. And so those are the things going forward as I mentioned.

Getting into the clinic and getting into order and reorder it is one thing but actually driving the sales in the clinic and continuing to see it used across the spectrum of disease is how we make this a really important product.

Unidentified Analyst

I was going to ask about the off label for cats which I think…?

Steven St. Peter

So I mean I can talk a little bit about the cat and kind of off label and so we are obviously aware that veterinarians are choosing to use ENTYCE in cats and that’s their discretion. And we do not promote that use.

So with cats though we are studying the drug capromorelin and so it’s not ENTYCE per se it’s the same active ingredient but it will be a different trade name and actually the indication that we’re looking at in cats with our pivotal study and weight management in cats chronic renal disease.

So our view is that from a regulatory perspective the agencies especially in Europe really like to see weight loss tied to the clinical condition. And so that’s part of what we were thinking in that and in fact we had a nice pilot study already published in cats where we put out a dose and we used it for several months and it was effective in weight management.

So veterinarians are aware of the pilot work that we get in cats and they are aware of the ongoing pivotal study. And I think that goes to how frustrated they are with their currently available options to treat inappetence and weight management in cats.

And so that’s why we’re in that and I’m not going to give a percentage of how much is being used in cats, but we do see a lot of use of the product in cats and again we don’t support it but we are aware of it. Our objective is to get an FDA approval in cats, that’s what we are pursuing but in the meantime ENTYCE is and probably will continue to be used in cats, that’s right.

Unidentified Analyst

And then can you provide an update on how you view the timing and magnitude of the AT-019 potential and then I’ll hop back in the queue? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

So AT-019 is a potent and selected EP4 receptor antagonist developed originally from a group of scientists that it also worked on developing what is the GALLIPRANT molecule. And we have some data on that product, but what we need to do now is the CMC work to support the clinical studies and then we define the dose.

So this is years away from being to the point of starting a pivotal study much less coming to the market. But you know the pivotal model with Aratana laid-out and is executed on this idea of four years plus to get a product into the clinic that’s a timeline we delivered on for each of GALLIPRANT, ENTYCE and NOCITA.

So its several years out but we think that EP4 market will continue to grow with GALLIPRANT leading that charge, but ultimately there could be other therapeutics that address into particular segments or particular species and so as its typical on drug development you don’t know exactly where that product will end up but we think it’s the highly interesting scientific area and you’re pursuing that with our AT-019.

Operator

Our next question will come from John Krieger with William Blair. Please go ahead.

John Krieger

Thanks Steve and Craig for detail on cash needs that was very helpful. I know it’s not your decision but a question about GALLIPRANT in Europe. Is it reasonable to expect a launch in the next few months or is there some reason why that might be more of a 2019 event than an 2018 event?

Steven St. Peter

So we’re not going to get ahead of that but now that there is a marketing authorization similar to, I mean you got to do all the manufacturing, the packaging, get it ready to launch. So all of those activities but its I mean typically I think people would expect in quarters not years from - so I think we’ll wait we’ll all be on standby for Elanco to announce what’s happening there and I know they’re working on it.

They’re highly motivated they’re great partners so I think we are relying on them to do it and I think GALLIPRANT for them is an important product. And we expect them to really continue to do great in the U.S. but also take it outside the U.S.

John Krieger

ENTYCE given your view on stocking levels, do you think the stocking levels are reasonably stable now and therefore would it be reasonable to assume ENTYCE sell step up in the second quarter?

Steven St. Peter

So John the stocking levels I think have largely evened out we are able to see or at least impute what the stocking levels are. I mean some of the inventory moving around the different distributors centers and obviously it moves into the clinic and some of the clinics.

So you do have a little bit of inventory still moving around but we’re beginning to see as we did GALLIPRANT tighter correlation between shipments to distributors and moved out although it’s hard to have perfect data to distributors some of the share data was monthly.

So you’re trying to put that altogether but we feel pretty good about that. And we did communicate the plan to have sequential growth and move out and of course given that again now I think tied you’ll see distributor sales to distributors follow that.

John Krieger

And then one last one you made the point that that your sales team is much smaller than the big pharma competitors. How are you feeling about the structure is it optimized in your view or is there any view that maybe you could expand it selectively in the coming months that’s it? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

So we look at optimizing our sales force kind of every day and we have actually made some adjustments where as territory became open we then maybe moved that territory to another high-value area I think we done that in three or four instances over the last kind of year and a half. And we actually I think even have one of our representatives move and open a new territory which was pretty cool.

So we continue to optimize it but we’re still with that approximately two dozen level which we still feel pretty good about. I mean we will look at in the upcoming board meeting as we always do, should that number be marginally higher or lower or is it at the right size and we feel really good about where we are.

But we do expect overtime to be able to incrementally expand as we identify those opportunities and we understand the characteristics of where we can add a territory to kind of make that optimal.

We also worked with inside sales. We also work with our national account managers who cover the corporate account and distributors. So we’re always kind of trying to figure out ways to make sure that we are as efficient as we can be in covering the market.

So that is kind of an ongoing effort and like I said, we don’t have any expansion plan at this point, but that’s something that certainly we are going to look at over the course of the coming quarters.

Operator

Our next question will come from Jonathan Block of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Scott] on for Jon. It was not a good quarter for NOCITA. What’s your level of comfort on ongoing sequential growth from here in 2018? I know you have mentioned in the past kind of good back drop in the opioid situation then you have cats coming on as well?

Steven St. Peter

Yes. So we have seen nice sequential growth in NOCITA really every quarter since of its launch. So we hope that trend is one that continues. I think definitely we are getting the tailwinds from the opioid shortage that has trickled down in the veterinary medicine and that’s exactly where we like the position of NOCITA.

And as doctors begin to use the product they began to see the benefit not only in 72 hours of pain relief in dogs after a cranial cruciate ligament repair but just the overall weight of those dogs look and so there - in some cases they are no longer using the opioids and there are clinical study the dogs after their initial loading dose of NOCITA the highest by 70% basically it didn’t need another treatment for the first 24 hours and still even 72 hours and majority of those dogs did not need any other therapy.

So, I think it comes at a really nice time and we continue to see sequential growth. I think having cats on the label is going to be of interest to veterinarians and I think we will see the product used there. So I think we do continue to believe there is a nice market toward that product or certainly a large of number of surgeries that are done in cats and dogs and I actually was able to scrub into some surgeries last month, which was pretty interesting to see a knee surgery and see the product used and walk around in the recovery area and see how many of the dogs getting NOCITA very high percentage and so we just need more clinics like that clinic.

We are deeply penetrating and getting the product used in all the knee surgeries because there is certainly a bit number of knee surgeries and look we also know that - bupivacaine is widely used in veterinary medicine. It has never been approved until NOCITA in our reform and the equivalent product on the human side has a wide label.

So veterinarians know that, we are getting used outside of we know that, but I think painful surgeries where we are going to see if especially if there is an opioid because there is an opportunity to come switch that out.

And we get incredible feedback from owners, I mean we have seen owners who have one near the dog, and they come along later and that dog got NOCITA and it was very different outcome and they let their vet know and their vet let us know and that’s kind of very affirming for us. So we do continue to see growth in NOCITA.

Unidentified Analyst

And also with ENTYCE you talked about kind of, getting that to be more of a move that to more of the chronic segment. Is there anything from a sales force any initiatives with your sales force kind of educate the doctor to kind of move it into more chronic uses and also just kind of use a little bit more frequently.

Steven St. Peter

So absolutely, we are turning the focus of the sales force to driving that increased frequency, increased days of therapy. We have lots of tools, but we support the sales force with on that and track those of you who have not gone to www.entyce.aratana.com there is a micro site that we had a large number of visitors to that site and actually we had information there to pet owners now and veterinarian is a very accessible way to kind of learn about the product and make sure that the position is sticky.

I mean, I would just say that how we do know that we are on track with respect to that objective or kind of how are we tracking that maybe that would be helpful to go into a bit. So obviously net sales is ultimate metric but before net sales what you want to see if you’re getting into the clinics, which we are, the veterinarian are trying ENTYCE, which they are and that they are ordering ENTYCE, which they are.

And so that makes us feel good and then over time we want to see again more frequent and larger orders on a same clinic basis and so we can measure that with the day that we get back from distribution, so what we are trying to see is growth in same clinic.

We believe that we are beginning to see that especially where we have rep calling and that’s what you want to see that promotion makes a difference in achieving that objective of same clinic growth. And then finally we also want to see increased days of therapy. Meaning on a same patient basis, you see increased days of therapy and so buying data in animal health is not easy. There is no IMS. We do get data back from distributors, but again some of that is monthly and so when you have to clean that data before its maximal useful.

And we are already getting to see that data and it is helping in form of selling strategy and clearly we have seen work that your firm and other have done surveying veterinarians to kind of get a sense of where we are and all of that. And we continue to feel encouraged about that.

You can buy patient level data from some of the basically the winders of the practice management software and they can actually associate that to the underlying condition, which you begin end up formulate the view on our winning and getting into the more chronic uses when you can see that patient level data.

So we are investing and understanding that, working with those vendors to really understand that and then of course coming back and using that to help our sales force understand where they are going to be able to go and win with their customers and how to reinforce that.

So that’s just some color on how that all was going and we share the frustration about the lack of data in the sectors relative to human therapeutics. And at a point that we can see exactly where it will find its place, but we are early enough to choose good and we will be getting ENTYCE time here to discontinue to perform.

Operator

Our next question will come from Bruce Jackson of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bruce Jackson

I was just wondering if we could just run through the pipeline of milestones real quick. So with the sales milestone that you expect to achieve in 2018, does that actually hit the revenue line in 2019 or will it hit at the tail end of 2018?

Steven St. Peter

It will hit the P&L we anticipate in 2018, the cash just to be clear. We will receive the cash in 2019 first quarter that is our anticipation.

Bruce Jackson

So hits the P&L - the reported revenue in 2018 and then it hits the cash flow statement in 2019.

Steven St. Peter

We will achieve it. The pivot there is achieving it in 2018 and the cash receipt in 2019.

Bruce Jackson

And then can you still expect to get the manufacturing milestone payment in 2018?

Steven St. Peter

No, as I mentioned Bruce on the call we actually have a good confidence that we will keep both of those $4 million milestones both where we transfer manufacturing and for the - approval of the information claim but based on recent information we have received from Elanco, those are now anticipated to be beyond 2019 and we are not more - to look at this point so we know more, but it will be beyond 2019.

Bruce Jackson

And then the R&D this quarter was a little bit lower than historic patterns. I was wondering if with the startup of the new field trails, if -- R&D was going to move backup in Q2?

Steven St. Peter

We do believe Bruce that will stay at lower levels but it largely driven by pivotal studies as you know. However, there is some variable given enrolment et cetera in those trails as you’ve noted.

So it’s all Bruce within that cash guidance the use of $22 million of cash over the next few quarters including operating expenses, including the bank the inventory build and that sort of stuff. So R&D as Craig said, certainly it came down a lot from 17 to 16 and that’s by and large kind of maintained at this point.

But we are very active, I mean I think when there is a compelling opportunity i.e. AT-019, we went after that. And we do continue to look from a business development perspective at things and we have an active BD efforts and I think we are committed to continuing to invest prudently but clearly cash right now, we heard investors focus on the commercial success of validating it and that’s what we’re doing.

Bruce Jackson

And then last question on the uptick of ENTYCE. Would we - in terms of like the distributor reordering patterns, would we expect them to come back in with roughly the same order levels that they had before in Q4 or could they -- would it be more or less. Do you have any feel or any visibility on the increase for Q2?

Steven St. Peter

I mean so you mean distributor orders from Aratana where they are buying inventory into their regional warehouses and then shipping out to clinics. So as we’ve said, as we see sequential growth in the move out of the clinics then the only way that the clinics get replenished is from distributors, the only way distributors get replenished is orders from Aratana.

So I think we do expect correlation with that sort of extent we have growth in move out, I think that eventually you see growth in distributors. So we’re not trying to give you a sense of how much credit but growth and then overtime, we want nonlinear growth and we want to see that increased frequency, increased days of therapy, average order per clinic and frequency of orders goes up and that’s where you get the big growth.

It probably wouldn’t surprise you that we also want to see growth where we’re focusing our sales efforts. Because that’s we want a return on your investments. So I think there will be a lot of people who sign up for ENTYCE and put it on the shelf and they may or may or not be comfortable using it just so they know changing practice but when we have a rep that is showing up and a veterinarian that’s our real opportunity to gain trial to support the experience and then just continue to at the rest of clinic onboard.

So we hope that we see growth obviously and as I mentioned before kind of same clinic growth as what we’re particularly focused to see related again to our promotional effort.

Operator

Our next question will come from David Westenberg of CL King. Please go ahead.

David Westenberg

So, can you talk about the synergy you seen from ENTYCE and NOCITA, basically have you been seeing ENTYCE leading to NOCITA or vice-versa. And I don’t know if you have any data maybe in terms of clinic that I’ve ordered ENTYCE versus and percent have ordered ENTYCE and NOCITA? Thank you.

Steven St. Peter

We have been trying the commentary on that but I’m happy to give a little bit, so look I mean we’re doing best where we’re selling NOCITA, I mean and those are big clinic to our customers. They know our brand, they know our reps, they know our VMLs I think that’s where we’re doing really well. So again I think the similarity with Aratana and validation and I think that creates a really good dynamic for us.

And I think it’s also true that clinics that have bought GALLIPRANT it’s pretty easy and point to the packaging, there is our logo right there Aratana Therapeutics and if they’ve never heard of Aratana you can kind of connect the dots very quickly which is very powerful for us. Interestingly we also get a lot of Elanco reps we call our reps and say hey I have a customer interested in ENTYCE which is great because I think they are just be good partners. We get distributor reps who call on ourselves was to come in.

So look it’s true that clinics that our customers are the early winners with ENTYCE. And so we’re continuing to drive that and we endorse that but overtime we obviously want. As I mentioned earlier with NOCITA we really met a very important group of customers but then with GALLIPRANT we got to a bunch of other general practices in those geographies.

And I went to a lunch room recently where I think we had it was a large referral clinic who sponsored a continuing education of that and Aratana participated in that and each of the participants got a credit for ENTYCE and a credit for ENTYCE and that. It’s a great opportunity for us to expand - the awareness of both Aratana and our products in the territories where we are.

David Westenberg

And then can you give us a reminder on how ENTYCE is sold in terms of bottle size dosage et cetera. And I know you have I think three different dose sizes. But what I’m getting at here on the dosage bias and time link bias here. Is how it’s kind of positioned in chronic versus acute when the patient first orders and takes it home? And kind of as a follow-up to that is, in the kind of chronic setting or acute setting, how much flexibility would you have to maybe raise price on it if you see it kind of being used a little bit more in the acute setting?

Steven St. Peter

So, look really good questions and we brought ENTYCE to market in three different SKUs a 10 ml, a 15 ml and a 30 ml and that’s priced $22, $26 and $48 to the clinic by the distributor. So we sell that at a discount to the distributor but the price to the veterinarian is $22, $26 and $48. So the thinking is that for a small, medium and large dogs so that volume is about 10 days of therapy for a small, medium and large dog.

Now obviously if you have a smaller dog and if you look at the cost per ml you can see that buying a 30 ml might be the more cost effective way to treat a dog chronically smaller dog chronically.

So there is - and that true in tablets you know they’ll break a tablet into half to treat two smaller dogs and that’s pretty common in veterinary medicine as a way to offer a better value proposition to the plan.

So we’re seeing that, we’re seeing the various SKUs getting used and what not. We also see in the acute setting sometimes the clinics will have a 30 ml bottle and they’re given it to all of their hospitalized patients just as a way to support appetite during hospitalization because you want nutrition to be maintained that way. And so that’s a whole other different sort of pricing dynamic.

The pricing I just kind of went over, when you do that math, it’s about for a medium sized dog $2.5 a day to the veterinarian for smaller dogs it’s above 20 and for larger dogs it’s over 4 bucks. So that price point feels really good inappetence. When you get into chronic that price is going to matter more and so we do have the ability to increase price and we would capture more of the value we thought it was more relevant in acute.

We’ve not changed price yet, so I think we’re still pushing for that chronic positioning, but we have that opportunity in our industry and those of you that follow for instance Apoquel the number of price increases that they have taken on that product.

So there is definitely precedent for price increases to help kind of get where you want to go. But at this point we feel good about our pricing. We are going to continue to do pricing research to make sure that - where we need to be and we can independently change the price of an individual SKU that to kind of create a different value grid. And of course we also can run promotions which we do run promotions. And that’s another way to help deal with the overall pricing dynamic.

David Westenberg

And compressed of that one-third of vets have already ordered ENTYCE and was consistent with kind of the data that I found. So why not kind of update the goal or move the goalpost to more than 40%, I mean you already have just in necessarily say in the call. So, I’m just going to engage what you are thinking and get by end of year now?

Steven St. Peter

I’m sure that we have at least the third of our sales force on the line. So, I’ll use opportunity a meaningful messaging boarders that we’ve been getting and after this call we do a quarterly all employee call. So I will use this opportunity seamlessly to make the case look, I mean we’ve done an incredible job of account penetration where account ahead of plan on that metric. But as I said, I think where you really win as you increase the dollar of a same clinic sales and you increase the days of therapy.

So, we are not going - we are focused on penetrating the accounts that we have and growing the business in those accounts. That’s where we need to win. I mean I think ultimately if you can show that by promoting the product, you grow in clinic sales, or same clinic sales, that is pretty strong justification for considering adding a territory or two or three or potentially working in an arrangement with some of this has others reach where we continue to control the brand but we have ways to reach a larger number of the clinics.

I think it also makes Aratana very interesting from the strategic perspective one of the larger players, if we can show that. The product is promotion sensitive and so I’ll just go back to marching order which is lets grow same clinic sales and let’s win in the accounts that we have because we can’t just spread ourselves too thin or I think we can’t really win in a long-term objective.

Operator

The next question will come from Swayampakula Ramakanth of H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

A couple of quick questions. Most of my questions have been answered. On the AT-014 Listeria Vector product for osteosarcoma, could you give us a little bit of timeline? I know you said you are right now enrolling drugs into the study but I’m just trying to understanding that in terms of getting the full approval and launching the product?

Steven St. Peter

So, AT-014 is a very interesting product. We had a U.S. commercial licensure in osteosarcoma. So, we’re running an additional clinical study that help us get the full licensure, we’re working with the couple of dozen sites around the country where they’re buying product from us, and then there in the study that let - we’re going to offset to our R&D. But really we want to just finish that clinical study that really reach out and try to promote that product more broadly.

That’s something that we just think as a responsible way to approach the risk where we are from a regulatory perspective. This is an immunotherapy and so I think veterinarian need to understand that be ready - it does engage the immune system, that’s how it work. So we want to just make sure that the people going to understand that.

And then there is also the fact that we’re launching ENTYCE right now. And we’re focused on NOCITA growth. So, I think in some ways we’re just being very prudent about rolling that out, I think 2005 the majority of sites are now enrolling dogs and we’ll know I mean relatively quickly, how quickly that study will enroll, we do have the opportunity to extend clinics kind of anytime but our focus right now is getting that study enroll. And so that’s really what we’re doing. But over the long runway, we’re interesting to see where that product goes, but that’s hopefully user update.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Then in terms of strategies, you are trying to balance the need for conserving cash, at the same time trying to develop a deeper pipeline. So how are you managing that balance because you said you long to sustain the current business but at the same time provide a decent run rate in terms of growth?

Steven St. Peter

Yes, so I think all companies frankly struggle with that, but we’re fortunate we have a very experience development team. Right now they are very busy, we are between AT-016 and we’ll see a cat expansion, as well as our AT-002 study or capromorelin in cats, both those are pivotal programs to AT-014.

We have our AT-018 which is atopic dermatitis, it’s been a pilot study, very excited about that, we expect that study be enrolled this year. So we do have things going on in the pipeline to keep our development team busy, and our business development group continues to look at opportunities. We’re just trying to stay disciplined but it is compelling we are going to do it just like our AT-019 but there is no question during 2013 and 2014 Aratana was aggressive with both M&A but also within licensing.

Again we, sort of fill up the pipeline and then executed and prosecuting that and we have slowdown on that intentionally but we continue to believe frankly there is a lots of areas of unmet medical need and once we have documented and shown that not only can we get the approvals, but also the commercial launches and stay relatively capital efficient.

I think the long-term vision of - a leader in the therapeutics market is definitely what we’re trying to achieve but being appropriate in terms of the right balance and the right cadence.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dr. St. Peter, President and CEO for any closing remarks.

Steven St. Peter

Thank you. So as just discussed, our focus really since launching NOCITA followed by GALLIPRANT and ENTYCE is been to establish Aratana as a leader in therapeutics and we believe that is on track. And we look forward to continuing to demonstrate our business model as we explore ways to leverage and realize our presence in this attractive market. So, thanks to all of you and we look forward to continuing to update you overtime.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.