The Soybean Crush Spread Is Telling Us Demand Is Strong

Processing spreads can tell us a great deal about the supply and demand fundamentals for a commodity. In the world of crude oil, crack spreads are the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into gasoline and distillate products. When crack spreads move higher, it tends to signal buoyant demand for oil products which works its way back to demand for the crude oil.

In the world of soybeans, unless we eat edamame on a regular basis, our consumption of the oilseed is typically in other food products like salad dressing, cooking oils, and mayonnaise. When we enjoy animal proteins, we are indirectly consuming soybean meal which is the primary product in animal feed. It takes a tremendous amount of meal to produce a juicy steak or hamburger.

The soybean crush spread can offer valuable clues about the path of least resistance of the oilseed. Processors crush soybeans into meal and oil, and demand for those products tends to have lots of influence on the price of the oilseed. Meanwhile, the price of soybeans is going into the 2018 crop year on a bullish note after South American weather conditions limited production over recent months.

Soybeans rallied on drought conditions in Argentina

The United States is the world’s leading producer of soybeans, but when the weather gets cold in the Northern Hemisphere after the harvest season each year, South American production is critical for supplying the world’s requirements for the oilseed.

The 2018 crop year in the U.S. is just getting underway as seeds are going into the ground. The uncertainty of weather conditions over coming months through the all-important growing season and harvest typically causes increased price variance in the soybean futures market. This year, the market got off to a bullish start as drought conditions in Argentina limited their crop of the oilseed.

As the daily chart of active month July CBOT soybean futures highlights, the dry conditions in South America caused a smaller crop from Argentina and caused the price of soybean futures to rise to highs of $10.9025 per bushel on March 2.

Since them, the price moved lower spiking to a bottom at $9.9450 on the July contract over concerns about tariffs in early April. Since China buys more than 25% of the annual U.S. soybean crop, the administration’s proposed $60 billion in protectionist measures against the Asian nation could result in retaliatory tariffs against U.S. agricultural products including soybeans. However, the protectionist waters have calmed over recent weeks as the market’s perception is that the protectionist rhetoric is merely posturing for negotiations and an eventual deal that will avoid tariffs.

Soybean meal led the way

Soybean meal is a product of the oilseed, and it is the primary ingredient in animal feeds. In early March, the rally in soybean meal prices likely took the oilseed much higher as concerns about supplies brought the price of the soybean product to the highest level since June 2016.

As the weekly chart of CBOT soybean meal illustrates, the price rose from lows of $308.10 in early January of this year to over the $400 per ton level again recently. While beans rallied by 14.3% from January through early March, meal moved around 30% higher over the period as the meal led the way on the upside.

The soybean crush has been trending higher since 2013

The spread that represents the economics of crushing soybeans into soybean meal and oil has been rising since back in 2013 which is a bullish factor for the price of the oilseed.

As the monthly chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread shows, the processing spread has moved from lows of $0.0025 in 2013 to highs of $1.8325 per bushel in April 2018. Companies in the business of crushing the oilseed into oil and meal have seen margins rise which is good news for their profitability. Shares in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) have increased from lows of $38.59 in November 2017 to around the $44 level. Meanwhile, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has moved from $63.87 per share in November 2017 to over the $70 level. The soybean crush spread has moved appreciably higher which is good news for ADM and BG, and for the price of the oilseed.

Demographics say higher

Consumers rarely buy raw soybeans; they purchase products made from the soybean oil and meal. Therefore, the rise in the crush spread is a bullish factor for the price of the oilseed that is the input in the production of the products. However, the addressable market of soybeans when it comes to demand has been an ever-increasing factor. In the first quarter of 2018, the world’s population rose by over 19 million people. Since 2000, the number of people in the world has increased from six billion to its current level at 7.47 billion. At the same time, China is the most populous nation on earth and wealth has been growing in the Asian country. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, are competing for finite raw materials each day, and food is no exception. The demand for soybeans around the world is a function of increasing population and wealth levels which is a highly supportive factor for the oilseed. The world has become addicted to bumper crops over the past five years, and the weather had cooperated. However, as we head into the 2018 crop year in the United States, there are no guarantees that this year will yield the sixth consecutive bumper crop.

Weather will determine the path of least resistance for the price

The 2018 crop year got off to a bullish start in the soybean futures and soybean meal futures markets. Now, market participants will be watching the weather over coming weeks and months for clues about the ultimate crop yields as Mother Nature will dictate the path of least resistance for prices.

The last year where we saw a limited crop was back in 2012 when drought conditions caused the price of CBOT soybean futures to rise to a record high of $17.9475 per bushel. In 2012, global population was at the 7.1 billion level, meaning that in 2012, there are approximately 370 million more mouths to feed. Therefore, a drought that limits U.S. crops this year, or any weather issues that cause yields to come in at less than bumper and record levels could cause the prices of the oilseed, and meal and oil, to move appreciably higher over the coming weeks and months.

As the chart of the Teucrium Soybean ETF product (NYSEARCA:SOYB) shows, the price has traded from lows of $16.95 to highs of $28.88 since 2011 and was at the $18.83 per bushel level on Friday, May 4. SOYB has net assets of $16.18 million and trades an average of almost 34,000 shares each day. The current price of SOYB is close to the lowest level in the past seven years. Demographics continue to provide support for the price of soybeans and soybean products, but the weather across the fertile growing regions of the U.S. is the critical factor when it comes to the price of the oilseed over coming months. The price action in the soybean crush spread could be sending a message that higher prices are coming sooner, rather than later for the soybean futures market.

