BNP Paribas' (BNPZY) Management Discusses Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of BNP Paribas First Quarter 2018 Results. For your information, this call is being recorded. Supporting slides are available on BNP Paribas IR website invest.bnpparibas.com. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the call over to Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead sir.

Lars Machenil

Thank you. Good afternoon fine ladies and gentlemen and welcome to BNP Paribas Q1 2018 results presentation. I hope you've all got a copy of the presentation in front of you. Because in my usual way, I'll take you through the first two chapters, and then hand it over to you for Q&A.

So starting with our key messages on Slide 3. You'll see that business activity continued to progress well in the context of economic growth across Europe. This was illustrated by the Group's 2.7% growth in loan outstandings compared to the first quarter a year ago. When we turn to revenues of the operating divisions, they were 1.4% lower on the back of a negative Forex effect especially due to the U.S. dollar depreciation over the period and a less favorable market context for fixed income activities in Europe again compared to the first quarter 2017. Nevertheless the economic pickup saw Retail Banking and Services divisions grow its revenues by 2% year-on-year.

If we turn to costs of these operating divisions, they were 1% higher but stable net of the impact of the increased annual taxes and levies that you know are fully accounted in the first quarter and this IFRIC 21. The cost of risk at Group level was still at the low level equivalent to 32 basis points over outstanding which is essentially in line with what we saw in the first quarter of 2017.

The Group's net results clocked in at a solid €1.6 billion just 3.8% lower than the same quarter a year ago and this net of exceptional items and the impact of the annual taxes and levies. I also draw your attention to the drop in corporate income tax; it stands at 27% which is a structural drop of two percentage points and this on the back of the decreases that have been noticed both in the U.S. and in Belgium. So these solid results of €1.6 billion are in line with the trajectory of our 2020 business plan.

I'll remind you that in 2020 horizon; we have an ROE objective above 10% which if the current outlooks materialize will be closer to 10.5%.

So having just mentioned these exceptional elements of the quarter, I would like to kindly ask you to advance to Slide 5, where you can see that they were moderately negative this quarter whereas they have been moderately positive a year ago.

In fact after-tax the impact to the first quarter 2018 results to the tune of minus €56 million versus a positive impact of €76 million the year before.

So if we now pick the next slide which is number 6, you can see the impact of the higher taxes and contributions accounted this quarter for the full-year as per IFRIC 21. The total amount increased by a tad less than €100 million compared to last year from €1 billion to €1.1 billion. For your guide, on an yearly basis, the increase should be limited to €47 million, as €33 million were booked in the second quarter of 2017 and are now crystallized in the first quarter.

As a reminder, these taxes included in particular the €572 million contribution to the single resolution front which stood at €469 million a year ago.

If you now can swipe to the next one, number 7, you can see the performance of the Group and of the operating divisions in the first quarter. I draw your attention to the fact that pre-tax income of the operating division excluding this IFRIC 21 was minus 3.6% which is in line with minus 3.8% of net income excluding exceptional items and these taxes. So net income held well and equated to an annual return on equity of 10.2% excluding the exceptional items or 11.9% in return on tangible equity.

If we now zoom on the revenues of the operating divisions, and for this let's turn to Slide 8, you can see that they were impacted by negative ForEx effect that I mentioned. They were up at domestic markets on the back of good business development which was partly offset by the low rate environment this quarter. They marked a good increase at International Financial Services driven by the development of the businesses and this both in an organic and in a bolt-on way but on CIB they were down 9.8% on the back of the lackluster market context in particularly in FICC in Europe and this again compared to the first quarter 2017.

Now if we continue flicking and go to page 9, you'll see what I mentioned these costs of our operating costs -- operating divisions are stable excluding the impact of IFRIC 21. In domestic markets costs we're down 0.3% on average in our retail networks, but they were up in the specialized businesses on the back of their continued business development. International Financial Services cost evolution reflected business growth, while CIB cost marked a strong decrease benefiting from the cost savings measures we've been implementing.

If we remain on costs and if you could just swipe to Slide 10, you'll see the good progress we're making in the implementation of a program of new customer experience, digital transformation, and savings across the Group, so the three axis of our 2020 plan. By the end of March, we've generated a little over €700 million in cumulative savings in the first quarter they amounted to €175 million and were fairly evenly split among the three operating divisions. I remind you that we're targeting €1.1 billion accumulated cost savings by the end of the year and transformation costs stood at just over €200 million in the first quarter, bearing in mind our expectations of €1.1 billion for the full-year 2018. So as you can see we're actively implementing our 2020 transformation plan.

If we now shift to the next line in the P&L namely the cost of risk and I would kindly ask you to flick through the three specific slides on the topic which start at page 11. You can see that the Group cost of risk remained at the low level. Taking the businesses one at a time, we see that in corporate banking provisions were offset by write-backs this quarter but to a lesser extent than in the first quarter of 2017. Cost of risk was low in French retail, very low in Belgium retail, and continued to decrease at BNL in Italy.

In other retail businesses like personal finance saw low cost of risk, Euro-med's cost of risk was stable at the moderate level, while BancWest was still at the low level.

Turning now to Slide 14, which reflects a very solid financial structure where you can see that our common equity Tier 1 ratio stands at 11.6%. As we already said on January 1st, the ratio reflected amongst others the introduction of IFRS 9 as such starting the year at 11.6%. And at every quarter the CET1 ratio increases by the net income generated after of course allowing for a dividend of 50%, and in Q1, given the impact of IFRIC 21 taxes this effect is basically offset by higher risk weighted assets net of ForEx and this in connection with the good business activity that I mentioned before.

On the other issues, we have the leverage ratio which stood at 4.1% and our liquidity coverage ratio stood at 120% so all that is doing fine. And on that liquidity coverage ratio we also express it in the immediately available liquidity reserve which totaled a whopping €321 billion at the end of March, half of which is deposited at the Central Banks.

If we now turn to Slide 15, where we see that the net book value per share stood at €73.6 at the end of the first quarter compared to a pro forma of €73.1 at the beginning of the year. I remind you this pro forma to reflect the impact of IFRS 9 as we already said. As you know this is a purely an accounting change and it doesn't alter the actual value of the bank nor its profit generation capacity going forward.

If we synthesize and if we look since 2008 the net book value per share has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3% clearly illustrating the continued value creation through the cycle.

I leave you to peruse the next two slides of this introductory part on way which covers our ambitious CSR policy illustrating for example our strong support to the carbon neutrality and also a slide on our reinforced internal control system and would now kindly ask you to advance to the results by divisions and we start with domestic markets on Slide 19.

As you can see, domestic markets confirmed good business drive in the first quarter on the back of robust economic growth into Eurozone. In particular, we continued to see good loan growth in the retail networks, as well as in the specialized businesses, this combined with an increase in deposits across all geographies. Taking to private banking, it showed a good net inflow in the quarter and Hello bank! attracted 110,000 new clients in the first few months of the year, up 15% compared to the first quarter last year.

Domestic markets is progressively developing new client experiences and pursuing digital transformation and particularly it is speeding up clients' use of mobile banking services by releasing new features in mobile payment system for example. And to illustrate there is a client acquisition through digital channels now accounts for roughly one-third of new customers and active mobile users are up 21% compared to last year, so well on track.

Now when we turn to the P&L, revenues were 0.4% higher at close to €4 billion as mentioned we saw good business drives in our domestic market. As I mentioned the loan growth for example is up 5% in Belgium, 7% up in France. But as expected we continue to be impacted this quarter by the low interest rate environment.

If we now turn to the operating cost in domestic markets they were a bit higher due to already mentioned IFRIC 21. But if we look at really the retail networks and we exclude this IFRIC 21 impact, we see that the costs were actually down 0.3% on average, while there were higher in the specialized businesses and this on the back of their continued developments.

As you know, we are of course continuing to simplify and optimize our branch networks. For example, in France, the delaying of the regional management setup is being implemented this year and this along the lines of what has already been done at BNL in Italy and BNP Paribas Fortis in Belgium. This will short the decision-making process, improve operating efficiency, and reduce as a consequence the cost base.

Now if we look at the cost of risk which is reducing in particularly at BNL, pretax income reached €658 million marking just 1.5% reduction excluding the IFRIC 21 impact.

If we look a little bit zooming in on the countries of in domestic markets, what can we mention? For French Retail, we showed a good income resilience on the back of good business drives and particularly the good news is that the renegotiations and early repayments confirmed a sharp decline since June 2017 of course it weighs on this first quarter as we get less renegotiation, annually repayment penalties, that means that the revenue evolution should improve in the second part of the year.

When we go to Italy, BNL business revenues were down however with a gradual improvement in business activity and a sharp rise in income thanks to the continued cost of risk reduction.

If we go to Belgium, the Belgian retail continued to show good business drive offset of course by the impact of the low rate environment this quarter.

Finally, the specialized businesses continued to deliver strong business drives. To wrap up for domestic markets, slight revenue increase on the back of good business drives despite the headwinds of the low rate environment.

If we now take the other part of our retail activity namely International Financial Services and you advance to Slide 25, however we can see that this division remains a very strong engine of growth. In particular, you can see on Page 25 that loans progressed well at personal finance and in our international retail banking, our insurance and savings business showed good asset inflows, and the operating divisions actively implemented their digital transformation as well as new technologies and this across all the businesses.

If we look at the P&L, the revenues topped €4 billion, up 3.8% compared to the first quarter 2017 and actually 5.5% higher at constant scope and exchange rate with the rise in all businesses. All asset division of course we mentioned before were affected by an unfavorable ForEx effect this quarter, in particular, the strengthening of the Euro. When we turn to costs, they evolved at roughly the same pace as revenues as a result of business development leading to a 3.4% increase in the gross operating income or 6.2% when we look at constant scope and exchange rate and IFRIC 21.

If we look at the other element the cost of risk, it was €50 million higher than in the first quarter 2017, but still at the low level. As a result, International Financial Services pre-tax income came close to €1.3 billion up 4.8% and reflecting the continued profitable growth of the division.

If we now again zoom on several of the businesses into International Financial Services and you flick to Slide 26, where we have personal finance which continued to show good business drives in the first quarter. Outstanding loans were up 12% on a comparable basis, thanks to high demand across Europe on the back of favorable economic context and the positive effect of the new partnerships.

The business also continued to implement successfully the integration of the General Motors Europe financing business acquired I remind you last year. And it also continued to expand in digital footprint and new technologies resulting in 72% of contracts already signed electronically in its main three markets France, Italy, Spain.

If we turn to the P&L, revenues progressed by nearly 13% with higher volumes so in connection with the higher volumes and the position on better risk products. Cost grew at roughly the same pace as revenues of 4.9% on a comparable basis and this as a result of the good business development. Cost of risk were at the low level and pre-tax income reached €373 million, up 5.5% compared to last year.

To recap in a favorable context across Europe, personal finance continued to show good business development and strong income growth.

If we now move to another part which is international retail banking and there let's look at Euro-Med on page 27 where businesses activity continued to progress well as well as deposits in all regions. Last month, on this topic we announced the acquisition in Poland of the core banking operation of our RaiffeisenBank Polska. This will boost our market share to more than 6% in terms of loan and deposits reinforcing our number six ranking in Poland. A bolt-on acquisition is expected to have a positive impact of plus 1% on the Group's net EPS in 2020 which implies €100 million of additional net income in 2020.

Looking in more detail at the P&L and we see that at constant scope and exchange rates, revenues were up 7% on the back of this strong volume growth. Cost increased as a result of the good business development, but at a lesser pace than revenues, and so overall cost of risk was essentially stable in Euro-Med and therefore pre-tax income was up 17.6% in the first quarter on a comparable basis.

If we now take a plane and fly over to the U.S. California and we go to Slide 28 where we see that BancWest confirmed good business drives in the first quarter, but in Euro terms was of course impacted by a 13% year-on-year depreciation of the U.S. dollar. So therefore if we look at constant scope and exchange rate, loans were up 4.2% while deposits increased by 9%. The assets under management of our private banking marked a further progress of 11.6% to clock in just above €13 billion.

On the digital front, BancWest opened some 8,000 accounts online in the first quarter and this is twice the number of the previous year and representing over a 20% of total accounts opening over the period. If we continued to look at the P&L at constant scope and exchange rate revenues were up 3.5% on the back of the volume growth I mentioned, costs were kept well under control, and BancWest generated a positive 1.8 points of jaws effect. On the whole, given an essential stable cost of risk at a very low level, BancWest pre-tax income increased by close to 9% on a comparable basis.

Given the unfavorable ForEx effect I mentioned it was minus 8.5% at historical scope and exchange rate. So in a nutshell good business drive and solid operating performance for BancWest, but an unfavorable ForEx effect.

If you could now kindly swipe to page 29, where we look at our insurance and savings business which saw assets under management stable versus year-end 2017 at €1,051 billion at the end of March. Assets under management were positively impacted by good net asset inflows in all the businesses which where however offset by negative performance and ForEx effects.

If we now focus first on insurance on Slide 30, which continued to show good business development both in terms of saving and protection insurance. We saw good growth in France and also internationally while net assets inflow into unit-linked policies marked a further significant increase. The business continued its partnerships initiatives, as for example, in Japan, where we are about to launch new insurance products together with the SuMi Trust Network, and in France we're jointly with Matmut we're launching this month car and home insurance products.

In terms of results, insurance revenues were 10.8% higher due to this good business development. Cost evolution reflected also discontinued development of the business and including a good performance of the associated companies, pre-tax income marked 13% increase to clock in at €369 million.

If we now move to the last part in IFS which is Wealth and Asset Management which you can see on Slide 31, it also showed good business activity in all businesses. In particular I remind you that Wealth Management announced the acquisition of ABN Amro Luxembourg asset management and continued it's digital transformation using for the first time, the blockchain technology and real estate conference significant business growth, in particularly, in Germany, where it's a leading property service provider.

When we look now at the P&L Wealth and Asset Management revenues progressed by 2.8% and this despite lower capital gains in asset management compared to a year ago. Cost increased on the back of the development of the businesses and we're impacted by some specific project in asset management and by costs related to I remind you the acquisition of Strutt & Parker in the UK. Net of these they were up 4.8% on last year. When we look at the cost of risk, it was in this kind of activity normal negligible, but I'll remind you in Q1 last year had benefited from a net write-back of €14 million. So as a result pre-tax income stood at €187 million down 13.9% compared to a year ago. Globally, continued good business development for the business lines of Wealth and Asset Management.

So with this, we turn to the last part of our divisions and that's on page 32, where we look at Corporate and Institutional Banking which faced a less favorable market context in Europe, in particularly for FICC, and compared -- this of course compared to the first quarter last year which had seen strong client volumes. However the division continued to successfully develop its business activity and deliver on its 2020 development plan, as such grabbing market share and delivering a pre-tax return on equity above 18%. Revenues stood at €2.9 billion, down 9.8% compared to the high comparison base I talked about a year ago and also being impacted by a negative ForEx impact of almost three points in that reduction.

Total CIB costs were 4.7% lower versus a year ago and 7.2% lower excluding the impact of IFRIC 21, and of course they benefited from the cost efficiency measures that we've been implementing in the CIB division since 2016, and that have already generated €297 million of recurring savings.

CIB of course continues to be proactive in this area with the automation currently underway of some 200 processes and the implementation of three so-called end-to-end projects and this is on credit processes, ForEx cash, and client onboarding.

The last part for the CIB P&L is the cost of risk. They marked net write-back this quarter as in the first quarter 2017 but to a lesser extent. So overall, CIB generated €558 million of pre-tax income marking a 15% reduction excluding the impact of IFRIC 21 and is compared to a first quarter 2017 that had benefited from a favorable context for FICC activities in particularly in Europe.

If we now turn to the next three Slides 33 to 35, let's peruse a bit more in detail, each of the three businesses in our Corporate and Institutional Banking. If we start on Page 23 with global markets, whose revenues were down 14.6% as the pickup in volatility seen from the end of January resulted in a wait and see stance by European fixed income clients, however also with an increase in volumes in equity and prime services.

If we look at FICC revenues, they were actually down by 31% compared to a very high base a year ago, which I remind you had strong client volumes in Europe. We confirmed our strong positions on bond issuance and we were ranked number two for all bonds issues in Europe and number eight for all international bonds.

If we now turn to the other aspect namely equities and we look at their revenues on the other hand they showed strong growth of 19.3% and this on the back of higher client volumes in equity derivatives.

If we now look to the second part of Corporate and Institutional Banking on Page 34 and that is corporate banking, revenues there were impacted by an adverse ForEx effect for 5.7 points. And so they were down by 8.8% but as I said two-thirds of that on the back of this adverse ForEx effect, and also remind you that the first quarter of 2017 included the high level of fees due to several deals that were closed that quarter. Corporate banking revenues if we look at areas were lower in the Americas due to this ForEx effect but also due to the decision to stop financing non-conventional oil and gas, they were slightly lower in Europe and they increased in Asia-Pacific.

When we look at transaction banking, they showed a good performance in Europe and in Asia. In particular, we strengthened our client positions on large corporates in Europe where the penetration rate and cash management reached 41% and that of corporate banking arrived at 65% according to the latest Greenwich survey. To round up this corporate banking, let me add that the deal pipeline is quite good with several significant mandates that should be executed in the coming months.

So if now to close off Corporate and Institutional Banking, if we look at Slide 35 with security services revenues which progressed by 5.7% on the back of good growth in assets under custody and under administration. Security services continued to gain significant new mandates as for instance with international capital intermediate -- sorry intermediate capital group and finalized a strategic partnership with Janus-Henderson in the U.S. with US$138 billion of assets under custody. In the first quarter, the business line also announced the acquisition of depository banking businesses of Banco BPM in Italy. Moreover security services continued to develop joint offers in cooperation with global markets in areas such as execution and netting of derivatives and in collateral management.

So wrapping up Corporate and Institutional Banking was impacted this quarter by a negative ForEx impact, and by an adverse comparison base in FICC, which sets us from limited client demand in Europe in 2018, whereas it had been particularly good in Europe the year before. However the division is continuing to successfully develop its business activity, strengthening market positions, and with a good pipeline of deals for the rest of the year, and as I said, operating at a pre-tax return on equity above 18%.

So this ladies and gentlemen concludes my introductory remark for the Group first quarter 2018. As a takeaway, I would like you to retain that the Group saw good business growth in the context of robust economic evolution across Europe and we continued to strengthen our commercial positions. We also delivered a solid net income of €1.6 billion despite the adverse ForEx effect and the lackluster market context for fixed income.

In Europe, thirdly we're continuing to rollout new customer experiences and we are implementing digital transformation throughout the Group, and lastly, these results are in line with a trajectory of the 2020 plan and the achievement of its targets.

Fine, ladies and gentlemen, I thank you for your kind attention and I will now be pleased to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

First question is from the line of Jacques-Henri Gaulard of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

Yes, good morning, Lars. Good afternoon sorry, it's been a long day. Two questions please you've done quite well in equities versus peers and effectively the question was how do you find the markets and do you find people retrenching as you gain market share and have a leader, so a little bit of color on your equities performance would be good? And the second question interestingly going through your slides, you've been to quite a lot of bolt-on acquisition now which obviously is good because the quality of the name you bought is effectively good one, back at your plan, I realized that the free cash flow was 15% of the RWA, if I remember well, so that would be about €4.8 billion to €5 billion of acquisition, how far are you towards your full plan of bolt-on acquisition so what's the end of the plan? Those are the two questions. Thank you.

Lars Machenil

So, Henri, thank you for your questions. If I take the first one on equities, it is true that the environment for equities was different than the one in fixed income. In fixed income and particularly in Europe there remained people or the institutionals and the corporates were having a bit of a wait and see attitude. However on equities both -- on both sides of the Atlantic there was a pickup in demand and we basically serves our client into that. So that's on equities.

When it comes to the redeployment of the free cash flow and let’s be very fair, this is a thing I mean there have to be opportunities. I cannot say how much exactly we will, we will redeploy. We haven't, if there is, for us a bolt-on it means that it has to be literally bolt-onable. So it doesn't have to be too large, it has to be complementary with activity that we have and so as long as that is possible, we will announce these things. So there is not much more to say on that. Next question?

Operator

Okay. Our next question is of the line of Jean-Francois Neuez of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jean-Francois Neuez

I just wanted to ask firstly on the expense.

Lars Machenil

Can you repeat it? We lost you a bit.

Jean-Francois Neuez

Yes I just wanted to ask you about the fixed income performance, can you hear me better now?

Lars Machenil

Yes, I can.

Jean-Francois Neuez

So over the year -- over the past two years you have gained market share and I understand that the environment was not necessarily all that great in the first quarter but you have underperformed peers fairly materially for if you take the industry as a whole and in constant currency. It was also the case in Q4 after a run of good market share gains and I just wanted to understand what has changed in the fixed income side and obviously that has driven a bit of delay in the implementation of or you can say the achievement of your targets at least if I take a linear path and I just wondered whether you could give us a little bit of color as to what you embedded when you raise your ROE target, did you take into account of tougher conditions or it is somewhat of a headwind for the achievement of your plan? And the second thing I wanted to ask was about the jaws in the retail part of the business which obviously tough to achieve right now and I wanted to understand whether the reduction of the cost is well implemented already or whether there is or whether you have more to come here because the jaws in the domestic market continued to be negative at this stage and stubborn so in a sense.

Lars Machenil

Jean-Francois, thank you for your question. First of all, in fixed income it's basically an -- let me answer along three axes. The first one is if you look at the results evolution of BNP Paribas, you have to remember that we are focused for a big chunk on European activities when it comes to fixed income. And if you look at the evolution and when you say -- when you compare to peers, you really have to make a distinction between peers which are mainly active in the U.S. and peers which are mainly active in Europe because when there was pickup in volatility as of the end of January, beginning of February there was intrinsically a different stance on both sides of the Atlantic.

When you see the evolutions and the demands we're really picking up on the U.S. side and this is where you see some evolutions which was not the case in Europe and that is why you see a different evolution for those serving the clients on fixed income in Europe, that’s the first thing.

The second thing is let's not forget that when we oriented ourselves -- when we laid our plans for each of the divisions, we had a bit of a different orientation depending on which division. For example, our International Financial Services which was having the appropriate level of return and therefore we said growth it maintained. When we looked at CIB, we said that growth would have to be accompanied by cost measures and by a reduction of capital employed. And so that is basically the key elements of what CIB has been doing and that is what we see as we look at the pre-tax ROE of CIB which is above 18%. So that is where the evolution of what is foreseen is really as I said on track with the overall plan. So this being on track is what I said, we are basically the result that we have this quarter are in line with what we have in our trajectory reaching to 2020.

So overall if we look as I said for CIB in general, if we look at the performance and let's not forget that in 2017 BNP Paribas was also performance which was higher compared to the [indiscernible] also an element which is provided. So overall I repeat the trajectory in the first quarter is totally in line with the trajectory we had in 2015 and as I said the 2020 ROE we planned it to be above 10% and if elements remain like the evolutions of what we expect in GDP evolutions what we expect in rate and what has been reported into the tax, for example, we will be gravitating more towards 10.5% than to 10%.

And when it comes to cost reductions on domestic markets, yes, of course we are progressing with the things we have been doing for a while, we are optimizing our branch networks, and the lays of management, and so forth. But at the same time let me remind you that the three axis of our 2020 plan are of course starting from customer journeys to changing evolving to what customers journey that the customers really need doing this through digitalization, and as a third consequence of all this, we will basically have further cost efficiency because you distribute products or you get in contact with customers via this more digitalized way. So this is the thing we are developing and which will be further levers as we announced of the jaws effect. So that will be my answers, Jean-Francois.

Jean-Francois Neuez

The follow-up, how will the business environment compared to that of Q1, as you described that has lackluster in Q1, how would that be now?

Lars Machenil

I invite you to come back to when second quarter because it’s not what we do however observe, if you look at generic -- generic elements. In fact there is, basically that we see has picked up a bit. But as I say we have one month or three months going. So I do invite you on August 1st when we will publish our second quarter results on it.

And maybe the only complement, I understood your question on the overall market side. One complement is that on the corporate banking side and maybe your question was on the corporate banking side is of course the corporate banking in general now that we are more moving into originally to distribute and other things, it's a bit more flat quarter-to-quarter. And so when we look at the five time for corporate banking it is well filled and so I would assume that several of those will crystallize in the second quarter, so those events.

Operator

We now go to the line of Delphine Lee of JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Delphine Lee

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions, Lars. So two quick ones, I mean first of all would it be possible to get a bit of color on your performance in equities by geographies and by business, if that's the case just to understand a little bit where the strength is coming from so versus structure and geographies? And the second question is on costs. Could you remind us maybe sort of now your target for 2020 in terms of cost base you're assessing €29.9 billion but obviously there has been some acquisitions and maybe other moving parts, so if you could maybe just give us a little bit of the contribution from Poland for example or anything else that has changed? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Delphine, thank you for your question. Now on equities, if you want on sectors or on regions overall we've performed well. And if I would have to say U.S. maybe had even more than Europe and institutional maybe had more in retail. But overall as I said it has been performing well across zones and across sectors.

And when it comes to the acquisition that we have done, as you know, what we basically foresee is that those acquisitions as they are bolt-on, so that basically means that the cost income after those acquisitions should typically improve. So that’s the trend you can take into account, there is not much more I can say about that. So that would be my answers, Delphine.

Operator

We now go to the line of Kiri Vijayarajah of HSBC. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Kiri Vijayarajah

Yes, good afternoon, Lars. Just starting with the insurance business, you’re doing double-digit growth there in revenues and in profits. So my question is really how sustainable do you think that is when particularly when interest rates might rise and the investment gains realizations you're booking there on the bond portfolio maybe start to fade a bit? And secondly, as you're still sticking with insurance on SBI Life in India, what’s your latest thinking there, what's holding you back from maybe selling down further tranches of your stake what’s really I think you said is a non-core asset for you in India? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Kiri, thank you for your questions. If I take SBI Life, I don’t recall that we said it’s non-core. So it’s something that we often do joint ventures where we can bring and so forth and grow together. And it’s because let’s say the other party wanted to flow part that we aligned on that one. So there is nothing much more to say on that.

On generically on insurance let’s be very fair, I mean on insurance the way it is presented in the accounts and let's be very fair just like on some activities in the bank, one quarter is not necessarily the trend for the full-year. So that is what we should look. However if we look at how the volumes are going and how intrinsically the markets have evolved for them, as I said, it is off to a good start for the further evolution and we should definitely be online with what we had in the plan and so I also invite you to come on August 1 to give you an update on it. So that will be my two questions.

Operator

Sorry. The next in the queue is Omar Fall of Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Omar Fall

Hi there, two questions please. Just firstly just wanted to understand when you would start to see real operating leverage in two areas in particular personal finance and other domestic markets. I mean more broadly you told us that the cost savings within the different CIB with this stuff be factored into the rest of the group but I guess hasn't really started this quarter right if I can't see it and these two areas in particularly seeing very strong revenue growth that extremely sizable investment, so just to give us a sense more of timing rather than the scope of jaws. And then, again just on other domestic, Arval is pretty half the business, are you not seeing the effects of lower cost results similar to some of Arval's peers or is it something about the fleet that means it's less exposed to the issues around diesel anything you can tell us to helps us get comfortable on what the sensitive topic where sadly there isn't much disclosure? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Omar, thank you for your question. And if I take the operating leverage first, and so you ask about PS it's personal finance and you asked about other domestic market. When look at personal finance there is one little thing, you have to keep in mind. We are slightly shifting the kind of underwriting between personal finance. Shifting towards the better counterparty that basically means that the top-line basically squeezes a bit but however we recuperate on the cost of risk line. So if you look at just jaws between top-line and cost you might see some kind of pressure on personal finance which is basically recuperated on the cost of risk side, so that is the one thing I would like to say. So if you look at the overall performance in the evolution of personal finance it intrinsically well, so it’s up. Our pre-tax income is up 5.5% but there is this dynamic which shouldn't fool you, which at first glance might say that the jaws on a positive but you have to take into account that we position ourselves slightly different on other products. And therefore more on secured products and therefore have leverage if I can say “if I had the cost of risk.”

When we look at other domestic markets, other domestic markets it is true that it is one of the elements where we are investing in digitalization because it is where we believe that steps are to follow rapidly. So there it is more of the -- on the horizon of more let's say next year, 18 months, to see these effects. When we stay on the domain of other domestic markets in particularly on Arval, I remind you that Arval for BNP Paribas is a very diversified activity. So when we provide the kind of service it's not just the service or financing a car. It's a much wider series of services that we provide. On top of that we are doing this in a very international kind of basis so maybe you can be concerned of some issue in one country or one city or one brand or whatever, which is in a diversified setup like ours, very manageable. So from that point of view that's basically the car, I would provide, Omar. Next question please?

Operator

Next question is of the line of Flora Benhakoun with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Flora, your line is now open.

Flora Benhakoun

Yes, good afternoon. The first question I have is regarding the provisions in the division personal finance and following on what you're just explaining regarding the change in mix the negative impact on revenues the positive on the cost of risk. I had in mind that you’re guiding for higher provisions under IFRS 9, I think you are getting for 170 bps from this year on Wahs [ph] obviously it is much lower than that into one, so the first question is whether you could comment on the cost of this conventional finance. And the second question is regarding the put option you have with iHEA which as I know you can't exercise until the end of this half here, so what's your thinking there. Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Thank you, Flora for your two questions. So the first one is indeed on personal finance, so what we said is with the introduction of IFRS 9 for relatively stable evolutionary businesses. The impact of IFRS 9 should not be that materially different from IS 39 that we had before except for businesses that grow rapidly why because we have to provision at origination those loans. So if you have a lot of origination that is something that could add during the period of the ramping up towards additional cost of risk and so that is what we've guided for that we expected in the first years of IFRS 9 to have a little bit of a pickup and that's why we said that although we were gravitating around 150 basis points, we could go towards 170.

Now if we look at today in an environment which -- where there is interest rates are very low we still see that the cost of risk is indeed very low. So that is the main thing, so we still believe that over the cycle when there will be a pickup we would gravitate towards 170 but for the moment it is low and so let's be very fair the 170 we guided four which is more in guidance of what you would see over the plan in 2020. Probably if all remains the way it is it's much more going to be 150 basis points in the year 2018.

On your second question, on the put option of iHEA there is not much I can say, I mean we are -- as you know, we very pleased with the way things are going and so there is nothing more I can add.

Operator

Okay. We are now over to the line of Jean-Pierre Lambert of KBW. Please go ahead. Jean-Pierre, your line is now open.

Jean-Pierre Lambert

Thank you. Good afternoon. Two questions, the first one is on Italy if we look at the Italian revenues they seem to be a kind of deterioration versus the fourth quarter in terms of dynamics both for NII and fees and commissions. When do you expect some formal stabilization of the revenues in Italy if you can or if you can indicate what kind of dynamics you expect to recover? The second question is in terms of the economy in Europe, there is a bit of a delay, there is a slowdown, and are we at a point where it is as good as it gets any sign you can see from parameters and metrics in your business that there's a sign of slowdown on your front. Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Jean-Pierre, thank you for your question. And if we look at Italy and Italy indeed if you look at and to look at the BNL let's look at the balance sheet first. So you’ll see that the volumes in particularly on credit side are basically stable even if you look at it and so basically in that environment it is also normal that the margin and the revenues we are making are a bit in line. So the question is when will we be in a situation where there will be a material pickup in lending demand in Italy. So we are staying present to our clients in the needs that they have. But overall the growth is still a little bit subdued in the segments we are active. So we'll have to see when that one picks up. So one could assume that there is now what we observe is there is some economic growth in Italy which is forecasted to be around 1.5%. So one would assume that on the back of that we would see over this coming quarters we would see that pick up.

And on your second question on if we see any indicators of a European slowdown as you know, when you look at our results of the first quarter, and you look at the growth in several of the areas, you see the strong pickup as I said you have the 5% in Belgium, the 7% in France. If you look at our specialized business in Europe it's a bit the same trend. So in the client segments where we are present we see a strong pickup in activity as we mentioned which led to our solid results so that will be my answers, Jean-Pierre.

Operator

We now go to the line of Anke Reingen of Royal Bank of Canada. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Anke Reingen

Yes, thank you very much. I just wanted to ask if you can have us a bit understand the FX impact in the quarter. Normally on your slides on the revenues and cost of the operating divisions you give an adjusted number at constant scope and exchange rate and I was just wondering if you can see some help us out on the revenues Q1-Q1 and the cost Q1 -Q1? And then I just wondered about the investments. I understand you're investing quite obviously in line with your strategy for organic growth. But I was wondering what you say that Q1 is usually a seasonally higher rate in the investments or would it be slower versus the rest of the year? Thank you very much.

Lars Machenil

Anke, thank you for your questions. Just clarifying one for me on the second, when you mean investments you mean investments like in transformation cost or you mean like investments like in M&A?

Anke Reingen

No, more like in the investments for business development that you mentioned for domestic markets. So you think the run rate on this is higher in Q1 than it would be in other quarters? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Okay. If we look at ForEx so indeed and if there is one thing if you look at for example the Euro versus the dollar or the Euro versus the Turkish Lira, the Euro strengthened quite a lot compared to a year ago depending if you look end of quarter, average of quarter and depending on which currency but it’s between 10% and 15% of strengthening that happens. So just imagine that if we would have made exactly the same earnings as a year ago translating that into Euro would basically reduce it by 10% t 15%. So that is why we mentioned that the ForEx effect into the translation of our activities which are for example in dollar or in Turkish Lira are a bit subdued by that and you have to look indeed for them at the constant scope and which is what we do if we look at our activities for example of BancWest or you should look at our Euro-Mediterranean we do provide them the evolutions at constant change rate to give you the idea, so that will be that.

On the question of and maybe one last thing when we talk about ForEx, so this is the evolution that we have on the translation of the P&L effects. Of course the ForEx also works on the equity and so that is why I mean if you look at our common equity Tier 1 the impact of evolutions is basically limited, right. So that’s the difference between those to.

When I come to your question of your investments, let’s say in overall business development or other elements, there is not necessarily that the first quarter is or there is any pattern specific for the quarter. It can be that if it’s a new thing that cost rounds up a bit in order to roll it out or to strengthen the setup. But for this quarter there is -- it’s not necessarily that the costs of those investments are materially higher than what you would have otherwise.

It is a bit different for the transformation cost, that’s why I wanted to ask, so the transformation cost they clocked in roughly around €200 million for the first quarter whereas we’ve guided that on a run rate they would be more around €250 million for the quarter. So there we could expect that it would pick up. So those would be my answers, Anke.

Anke Reingen

And are you able to give us like a specific number and like you normally do for the operating divisions wouldn’t be down 1% but that would be up X percent at constant currency exchange rate, constant scope and exchange rate or just a follow-up later on the restoration?

Lars Machenil

No, you can follow-up but I can if you look at the evolutions quarter-on-quarter for the operating divisions at constant scope and exchange rate the NBI sort of top-line would be down 1% and that’s basically, so. But do reach out to the Investor Relations if you want more detail of other elements but that is basically the top-line figure.

Operator

We now go to the line of Jon Peace of Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jon Peace

Yes, thank you. Hi, Lars. So my first question which is on the equity derivatives business and whether you’ve seen any negative impact on the business from hedging to volatility in the quarter? And the second question was on the Europe-Mediterranean division, there was quite a large non-operating item and could you just remind us what that was please? Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Yes, Jon, thank you. There is nothing particular on equity derivatives to mention. On your second question had to do with the income in emerging markets.

Jon Peace

In the Europe-Mediterranean division.

Lars Machenil

Yes, as you know I mean our European Mediterranean division is a constellation of several kind of activities. And in these several kinds of activities they are sometimes structured in different ways, we are evolving those fluctuations. So yes from time-to-time we have some contribution which are falling in different lines depending on the way they are, so but there is nothing material to be mentioned.

Operator

We now go to line of Maxence Le Gouvello at Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Hey, good afternoon Lars. Two question on my side when we have pleasure to meet you at the time post the Q4, you confirmed us that you were expecting some corporate loan growth in the range of 5% to 10% looking at what you've achieved it's already 5.9% in the French retail and 6.5% in the corporate do you believe that you are more going to stay in that front or closure to the 10% by year-end. And the second element is regarding your capital allocation in the market activities have been in the shrinking significantly over the quarter is it the FX impact or is it going to be structural? Many thanks.

Lars Machenil

Maxence, thank you for your questions. When we look at corporate loan growth as we said at the current environment loan growth is strong and if it continues in the demand in the way it is it’s probably going to be somewhere in the middle of those -- of that range, so it is indeed looking good and as I said it is strong reflection of what we see in the loan demand. And so, as I said, I mean if you look at it if you look for example in France the demand of loan growth is around the 7%. So it is indeed probably taking up towards the higher end of the options.

When it comes to your second question on the capital allocation in global markets and I remind you that indeed on global markets we set out on saying, yes, we embarking, following our customers and their needs but at the same time we wanted to materially reduce the cost base at which we do that and also materially reduce and there the capital consumption. And so that is basically what we’ve been doing. I remind you that some of the activities that we had we're dating from pre Basel 3 regulation and when Basel 3 came along, the capital requirement was stepped up in a very material way. And that’s the kind of business we basically stepped out of which we have been announcing that for several billions we would reduce that and that is what we have been doing.

And so that is why overall indeed if you look at CIB the return on this equity is basically as I said above 18% even though there is some pressure on the top-line but we recuperated on the cost and we recuperated on the positioning of the type of businesses that we do and therefore the capital allocation, so it's one of the things we focused on global markets.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Okay. Can I ask one last question?

Lars Machenil

Sure.

Maxence Le Gouvello

Just how you've been able to manage your the last funding through the LIBOR or IS crisis it's been an issue for you or can you give us a bit more color because you seem to have been some difficulties from Swiz Bank?

Lars Machenil

Yes, thank you. No let's not forget that we are and we’re going to say we are a French bank but you know that my story that we are an international bank. But if you look at our activity in the U.S. we're actually very balanced. Let's not forget that we have just like we have in France, in Belgium, in Italy, we have a diversified set of activities from retail banking through BancWest and then we also have corporate and institutional banking that we are active in. And so that basically means that we have all the activities just like we have in all the other countries that generate the deposits that generate the loans and that generate an equilibrium growth for the activities, so for us not really an issue.

Operator

Okay. Our next question is over to the line of Tarik Mejjad at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Tarik Mejjad

Hi, good afternoon, Lars. Just one question actually on the Digital Bank and Hello bank! I mean can you give us a bit of color on how competition was since October/November when Orange Bank launched and Revolut and other new banks ramped up their activity in France clearly you showed that actually you had 110,000 new clients in Q1 that’s fairly strong but can you just give us like a bit of the environment and competitive -- the competitive environment sorry. Yes.

Lars Machenil

Yes, thank you, Tarik. Now as, what we are doing we basically focusing on providing value-added digital kind of services. So this is what we do with Hello bank it's not we don't come in with one product we basically provide the full banking service in digital and as you said it I believe we attracted 110,000 new clients and the scene is proved for example if we take a life stay, life stay where it sounds like pay and people can think of it it's a paying system that it's more a value-added systems where we basically manage coupons that we benefit. And as we added an agreement with Casino for example in France which will add another 500 distributions points where this value-added can be distributed. So that is the key focus that we do, yes, so we are providing the full value-added of demanding services and even when we go in specific items even there we really focus on the value-added. So that is what we keep on doing and we see that the pickup by clients and future clients is very strong.

Tarik Mejjad

Okay and thank you.

Lars Machenil

Would that have been the last question, operator? Operator?

Operator

Yes, there is currently two questions; I'll send you over the first one which is Lorraine Quoirez of UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lorraine Quoirez

Hi, hello, Lars. Good afternoon. I have a question regarding Belgium, I thought the revenue actually are holding quite well particularly the net interest income and that despite the low interest rate environment and you did show that the loan growth was actually quite strong and supported but just wondering however there was like anything else in there like hedging gains or something and whether you expect the trend that we’re seeing now to actually sustain this year? My next question will be on for [indiscernible] Bank, I was wondering whether it’s more like the deconsolidation is more something that will be a next year story rather than this year story. Thank you.

Lars Machenil

Lorraine, thank you for your question. And so if we look in Belgium as I said if you look at the driver for evolution and growth you see that loans are picking up by 5% which is fine and as in deed we are in an environment of low interest rate, low interest rates and so that basically means that one has to reprice, as we said before we basically come to the end of the repricing on the deposit, so we have to reprice on the other side. Now the other side it takes more time, when you reprice deposits, you reprice the stock, when you reprice loans, you don’t reprice the stock. So that is where this is the thing we keep on doing, we’ve been doing this now for several quarters, we will see how that evolves and when it comes to first line as we said we are not in a rush. So you will see when these things evolve. So we’re not in particular rush we will see how market evolves, how things evolves, how demand evolves and will act accordingly. So that will be my answers, Lorraine.

Operator

Okay. Our final question is from the line of Pierre Chedeville of CM-CIC Market Solutions. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Pierre Chedeville

Hello, good afternoon, Lars. Just two quick questions, first question is regarding Slide 31 where you mentioned regarding asset management specific project of transformation, could you remind me exactly what you mean there and what would be the impact of this specific project from the cost in this division? And regarding the insurance business could you give us maybe you give us that I didn’t see it the part of unit-linked in the commercial development this quarter in order to compare with peers? Thank you very much.

Lars Machenil

And Pierre, thank you for your question. When it came to the transformation in asset management, it’s a project called, Aladdin. So it's one of the things when we Blackrock and so that basically the change that we’ve announced. And could you repeat your question on insurance, on unit-linked, what I didn’t fully grasp your question?

Pierre Chedeville

What is the part of unit-linked regarding the sales of general account savings in your prediction for 100 of savings, how much is related to unit-linked products?

Lars Machenil

Yes, it's a big bulk it's around 80%.

Pierre Chedeville

80% that --

Lars Machenil

Unit-linked is that what you asked right?

Pierre Chedeville

Yes.

Lars Machenil

Land interests right that's what you basically asked for right?

Pierre Chedeville

Yes, 80%.

Lars Machenil

Yes.

Pierre Chedeville

Okay.

Lars Machenil

Sorry to surprise you.

Pierre Chedeville

No, no, it means that you mainly sell unit-linked products this quarter?

Lars Machenil

Yes.

Pierre Chedeville

Okay. Okay, thank you.

Lars Machenil

That will be my answers. Operator, back to you.

Operator

We have a final question from the line of Alex Koagne of Natixis. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alex Koagne

All right. Sorry, my question has been answered. Sorry for that.

Operator

In that case, please pass the call back to for any closing comments at this stage.

Lars Machenil

Thank you. So all of you thanks again for the time you spent with me and as I just repeat the messages you've seen the business growth in the context of economic recovery in Europe. We continue to strengthen our commercial position. We have a solid top-line of €1.6 billion. We keep on rolling out the [indiscernible]. The first quarter of 2018 is fully in line with the trajectory of ramping up towards our 2020 objectives. So with that, I thank you very much and wish you a very good day.

Operator

This now concludes today's call. So thank you very much for attending and you may now disconnect your lines.

