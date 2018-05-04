Buy CenturyLink: Safe 11.66% Yield, 30% Upside, Improving Fundamentals

CenturyLink’s EBITDA and free cash flow appears to be heading higher based on organic growth, cost savings, and synergies from the Level 3 acquisition.

What happened?

CenturyLink (CTL) has been on my radar screen for quite some time. The company is one of the largest telecommunications firms in the United States and a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions for enterprise customers. I also followed Level 3 Communications for many years as well. I owned Level 3 for several years. I bought it when it was trading for $1 as a speculative buy nearly a decade ago. The company has a tremendous infrastructure footprint. I believe CenturyLink has reinvented itself with the acquisition of Level 3 and the sale of the data centers and colocation business.

Transformation Complete

CenturyLink has transformed itself from a traditional telecommunications company with limited prospects for growth to “a fiber-focused provider of advanced data services and global network and customer base,” according to CenturyLink’s current CEO Glen F. Post. Post went on to say:

“As you know, we successfully completed the sale of the data centers and colocation business effective May 1, 2017, and of course, the acquisition of Level 3 effective November 1 of last year. Both of these transactions represented significant steps forward and CenturyLink becoming one of the leading network services providers in the world. Upon closing the Level 3 transaction, we immediately began implementing our integration plan to successfully bring the two companies together. I am very pleased with how this integration is progressing. And given our ability to gain additional insights since closing, we're even more confident in our ability to achieve our annual run rate operating and capital expense synergy targets of $850 million and $125 million respectively.”

The company expects $850 million in annualized run-rate adjusted EBITDA savings from the Level 3 acquisition.





Source: Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, the new company is well positioned take advantage the continued growth in the need for data and telecommunications services on a global scale. Take a look at 2018 guidance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Solid growth prospects

Level 3 is basically a cash cow with fixed operational costs. Every new dollar they bring in at this point falls to the bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Level 3 and CenturyLink’s combined infrastructure is unparalleled with a 450,000-route mile fiber network, more than 350 connected metro markets, 100,000 fiber-enabled on-net buildings, and network connections in over 60 countries.

Source: Level 3

The unmatched scale and scope of the network will allow the company to compete very well on a global scale with enterprise level products and services. Furthermore, CenturyLink pays a hefty dividend with a yield of 11.66%.

Solid Income provider

The dividend appears safe based on recently reported free cash flow projections providing solid dividend coverage.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, the stock appears to have substantial upside. This offers investors a unique opportunity for both capital gains and income production.

The stock is fundamentally undervalued

The stock is trading for just 70% of book value. I see this as a definite buying opportunity in the stock.

Source: Finviz

Obtaining shares of CenturyLink at a 30% discount to book after all the changes the company has made seems like a no brainer. I do not think the positives have been fully priced in to the stock at present, but it does look like some have noticed. The stock looks like it’s about to break out technically.

The stock is in a technically bullish trend

The stock has been on a tear as of late, blowing through resistance at the 50-day and 200-day SMA.

Source: Finviz

It's on the cusp of achieving the coveted Golden Cross. This is when the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA. The golden cross indicator more often than not has foretold of more upside to come in my experience.

Downside risk

The wired telecommunications business does face threats from new technologies such as 5G. Nevertheless, I do not see this coming to fruition any time soon. The fine art of buying high-yield stocks is being able to correctly evaluate the risk vs. the reward. I believe the risk/reward equation on this stock at present is favorable.

Conclusion

CenturyLink’s outstanding 11.68% dividend yield is covered and safe. Management has stated more than once their commitment to pay the dividend. I believe the dividend is safe. The recent integration of Level 3 assets should provide nothing but increased cash flows to the bottom line. At this point every dollar brought in by Level 3 pretty much goes straight to the bottom line. The stock is still currently out of favor and trades at a 30% discount to book value. CenturyLink currently offers the opportunity for capital appreciation as well as income, making for an outstanding total return play. My 12-month price target is $26, which implies a 42% total return opportunity over the next 12 months. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.