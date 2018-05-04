Take The Long View: Equity Volatility Elevated, But U.S. Economy Remains On Sound Footing For Near Term

ClearBridge's Recession Risk Dashboard suggests the U.S. economy should remain on sound footing in the near term.

Higher interest rates should not be an impediment to stocks or business and consumer spending.

The recent equity correction was quicker and less convincing than similar selloffs, according to Jeffrey Schulze at Legg Mason's ClearBridge Investments.

By Jeffrey Schulze, Investment Strategist at ClearBridge Investments, a subsidiary of Legg Mason

Entering 2018, as financial markets flew along at record highs, conditions were quietly ripening for higher volatility across equities, fixed income and interest rates, coupled with heightened possibilities of a pullback. The U.S. stock markets were in their longest stretch without a 5 percent correction in 90 years, although timing a draw-down can be difficult.

While there was no obvious catalyst at the time, complacency ran rampant, materially raising the possibility of a reversal. Passage of U.S. tax reform gave rise to the final euphoric push.

Yet the 1Q2018 U.S. equity correction was quicker and less convincing than similar selloffs. The nine-year-old bull market could endure more volatility before resuming its run. If so, the downturn (which we believe has largely run its course) could ultimately be a buying opportunity for equities. History shows that 16 drawdowns of 10+ percent have occurred since 1976, five of which transpired around recessions. Of the 11 non-recessionary corrections, only the 1987 crash begat a full-fledged bear market (20+ percent loss). Therefore, we think there is little probability of a recession at present.

It is important to view market corrections through a three-dimensional lens of price, time and sentiment. Pullbacks need to see progress on all three for markets to move forward. The market lost more than 10 percent of its value from peak to trough. Non-recessionary pullbacks of 10+ percent historically played out over 70 trading days, approximately three months. The current pullback started in late January, so there may be more choppiness in the near term.

Given these dynamics, it would not be surprising to see the market remain in a trading pattern to start the second quarter. Bottoming is a process that usually takes longer than market participants expect. The strengthening global economy and earnings backdrop should eventually win out. None of the factors responsible for this selloff change the longer-term fundamental picture.

As for the potential impact of rising interest rates, stocks can absorb them, nor should they be an impediment to business and consumer spending.

Investors should not fear higher rates, history suggests. They generally have been accompanied by a positive stock market, because of the higher economic growth that accompanies them. There have been six extended periods of rising rates since the 1990s, with an average rise of 182 basis points. During these periods, the market rose at a 16.8 percent annualized rate.

Another potential catalyst behind the market’s selloff is inflation. Over the past two years, the market’s focus has shifted from deflation to reflation, and now to inflation. How much inflation will occur is a wild card, due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dual mandate of full employment and stable prices. Still, we believe inflation poses less risk to markets than escalating threats of a trade war.

The prospect of a trade war has been a drag on the markets – so far – in 2018. If it comes, more U.S. companies would be hurt by a trade war than helped, with negative impacts on margins and profits. Because the Chinese demonstrated willingness to negotiate during President Donald J. Trump’s visit in November, the odds appear to be good that compromises will ultimately be reached.

Volatility emanating from these issues could be a buying opportunity for longer-term investors.

Source: ClearBridge Investments

The 12 variables that comprise ClearBridge’s Recession Risk Dashboard indicate that the chances of a recession this year remain small, below 10 percent: corporate earnings growth remains robust, monetary policy is still quite supportive, the cyclical economy is not overheating, global growth is healthy, consumer and business confidence remain elevated and there are no obvious bubbles lurking on the horizon. Valuations are far from stretched after this pullback and tax reform. The forward P/E for the market is 16.1, well below the 30-year average of 19.4.

This healthy fundamental backdrop should prove advantageous for equities. It bears repeating: none of the catalysts behind the recent pullback have changed the larger backdrop. Fundamentals remain solid and the U.S. economy is on sound footing, with no recession in sight.

Jeffrey Schulze, is an Investment Strategist at ClearBridge Investments, a subsidiary of Legg Mason. Her opinions are not meant to be viewed as investment advice or a solicitation for investment.

