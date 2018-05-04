EMC Insurance's (EMCI) CEO Bruce Kelley on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EMC Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Thank you, Andrea. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to EMC Insurance Group’s 2018 first quarter earnings conference call. A copy of the news release is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, which can be found at investors.emcins.com. The archived audio webcast will be available for replay for approximately 90 days following the earnings call.

This presentation includes some forward-looking statements about our expectations for our future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by our comments today due to a variety of factors. Additional information about factors that could affect future results is addressed in our SEC filings, including Forms S-1, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Any information provided today should be read in conjunction with the 2018 first quarter earnings release with accompanying financial tables issued earlier today. Certain non-GAAP terms may be used during today’s discussion. Please refer to the company’s press release and SEC filings for a description and reconciliation of these terms.

Speaking today will be Bruce Kelley, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Reese, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Mick Lovell, Executive Vice President of Operations; and Scott Jean, Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy. They will be available to answer questions following their prepared remarks.

Bruce Kelley

Bruce Kelley

Thank you, Steve and welcome to those joining us today. Earlier today, we reported a net loss of $76,000, which computes to a net loss of $0.00 per share compared to a net income of $0.32 per share in the first quarter of 2017. Included in the net loss reported in 2018 is a $9.9 million pre-tax decline in unrealized investment gains on our equity investments. This reporting change is required by the updated guidance contained in the revised financial instruments accounting standard, which the company adopted on January 1.

In the past, these changes were reported in other comprehensive income. As a result, we expect greater volatility in net income going forward. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the change in unrealized gains or losses on equity investments as well as net realized investment gains or losses and will therefore remain a good indicator of the performance of our ongoing insurance operations. Partially offsetting this decline is a $4.5 million pre-tax realized investment gains reported for the first quarter of 2018. Pre-tax realized investment losses totaled $627,000 in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating income declined to $0.19 per share from $0.34 per share in the first quarter of 2017. This is primarily attributed to a high level of non-catastrophe losses in the property and casualty insurance segment and a slight deterioration in the performance of the reinsurance segment compared to the very good results reported in the first quarter of 2017.

Catastrophe and storm losses declined significantly from the record amount incurred in the first quarter of 2017, but this decline was more than offset by a larger reduction in the amount of favorable development experienced on prior year’s reserves. Book value per share declined approximately 4% to $27.02 per share from year end 2017, primarily due to a decline in the value of the fixed maturity portfolio attributable to an increase in interest rates and to a lesser extent the $0.22 per share quarterly dividend that was paid to stockholders.

For the first quarter premiums earned and premiums written increased 7.8% and 9.1% respectively. In the property and casualty insurance segment premiums earned increased 4.4% and premiums written increased 4.9% due to growth in both commercial and personal lines of business, an increase in retained policies in the commercial lines of business and smaller rate level increases on renewal business. Rate levels for our commercial lines of business were up low single-digits during the quarter which is relatively consistent with the fourth quarter of 2017. There continues to be significant variation by line of business. We achieved a high single-digit level – rate level increase on the commercial auto line of business which still needs considerable rate given its recent underperformance.

Commercial property renewals are up slightly while commercial liability is relative flat. Workers compensation continues to perform well for us, although mandatory rate decreases continued to be filed in many states. We expect this will remain a headwind through 2018 as first quarter rate levels were down high single-digits, which could pressure margins going forward. Now, this is why sound risk selection and price analysis along with enhancements such as our on-call nurse program and predictive claims triage model that we implemented and discussed on our last earnings call are so important to help us maintain profitability in the workers compensation line of business. Rate level increases in personal lines were up mid single-digits with increases in home owners outpacing personal auto. Retention levels are consistent with 2017 and remained strong at approximately 87% for commercial lines and 84% for personal lines.

We have built a strong brand and trustworthy reputation in the reinsurance marketplace and developed many closed longstanding domestic and international business relationships with brokers and seeding insurance companies. There was some disruption in the marketplace during the January 1 renewal season when approximately 70% of our treaties renew. Brokers turned to our experienced team of underwriters who capitalized on these opportunities by increasing participation on some of our preferred existing accounts and also by adding some new business. This resulted in premiums earned growth of 20.5% and premiums written growth of 24.9%. Because of our excellent past experience on these accounts, we are very comfortable with the level of growth experience in the first quarter. While traditional capital remains abundant in the marketplace despite the significant catastrophic events in 2017, we believe we can continue to grow our reinsurance business profitably when the pricing and terms meet our underwriting standards. Based on the growth experienced in the first quarter and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are now expecting premiums earned growth in the mid single-digits in the reinsurance segment, which is up from the previous expectation for low single-digit growth.

Based on actual results for the first quarter and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are projecting 2018 non-GAAP operating income guidance will be within the range of $1.10 to $1.30 per share. This guidance is based on a projected GAAP combined ratio of 103.2% for the year. While first quarter results prompted a reduction in guidance, we remain focused on improving our underwriting results so that we can return to profitability.

So with that, I will turn the call over to Mark Reese, our Chief Financial Officer for some additional comments on the quarter.

Mark Reese

Thank you, Bruce and good afternoon everyone. The property and casualty insurance segment and reinsurance segment reported GAAP combined ratios of 107.4% and 95.5% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 104.3% and 90.5% in the first quarter 2017. The 2017 combined ratio for the property and casualty insurance segment has been revised to exclude all components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit income except for the service cost component to conform with current year presentations. The company is in a somewhat unusual position of having net periodic benefit income stemming from Employers Mutual’s pension and postretirement benefit plans and we determined this income was better reflected in other income rather than as a reduction to other underwriting expenses during our implementation of updated accounting guidance in the first quarter of 2018.

The loss and settlement expense ratio for the property and casualty insurance segment increased approximately 3.9 percentage points for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2017. This was driven primarily by deterioration in the underlying loss and settlement expense ratio, which excludes the impact of catastrophe and storm losses and development on prior year’s reserves. This primarily reflects an increase in the current accident year ultimate loss and settlement expense ratio projection in the commercial property line of business and to a lesser extent in the homeowners and commercial automobile lines of business. The loss and settlement expense ratio for the reinsurance segment increased approximately 5.7 percentage points for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2017 due to a slight deterioration in the performance of the reinsurance segment compared to the very good results reported in the first quarter of 2017.

In the first quarter of 2017, catastrophe and storm losses in the property and casualty insurance segment drilled approximately one half of the $20 million retention amount contained in the intercompany reinsurance treaty covering the first half of 2017. As a result, catastrophe and storm losses were capped at $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Due to the relatively low amount of catastrophe and storm losses incurred by the property and casualty insurance segment during the first quarter of 2018 and a $2 million increase in the retention amount to $22 million, the first $17.7 million of catastrophe and storm losses would be retained in the second quarter of 2018 before those losses will be capped. To put this in perspective, the most recent 10-year average amount of catastrophe and storm losses incurred during the second quarter is $19.6 million.

In the property and casualty insurance segment, favorable development on prior year’s reserves declined to $2.1 million compared to $8.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2017. This decline in favorable development is in line with our expectations. Our experience with selecting ultimate loss and settlement expense ratios under the accident year ultimate methodology instituted in 2016. It has led to more refined ultimate selections closer to the actuarial central estimate. During the first quarter of 2018, the majority of the favorable development occurred in the workers’ compensation line of business reflecting reductions in the ultimate loss ratios for several accident years, including 2017 due to declines in expected ultimate frequency and/or severity. This was partially offset by adverse development resulting from increase in accident year 2017 ultimate loss ratios in the commercial auto and commercial property lines of business due to higher-than-expected severity.

In the reinsurance segment, favorable development on prior year’s reserves totaled $3.4 million compared to $6.4 million in 2017. The favorable development reported for the first quarter of 2018 reflects a reduction in the ultimate loss ratios in the property excess of loss and property pro rata lines of business for accident years 2014 through 2017. This was partially offset by adverse development in the casualty excess of loss line of business, where ultimate loss ratios were increased the response to higher-than-expected reported losses for several accident years.

Net investment income increased 3.3% for the first quarter due to growth in the fixed maturity portfolio and higher short-term interest rates. Pre-tax yields on new purchases approximated the book yield on the fixed income portfolio, which ended the first quarter at 3.45%. The effective duration of the fixed maturity portfolio, excluding interest-only securities was 5.3% at March 31, 2018 up from 5.0% at the end of 2017. Our equity portfolio declined in value by 2.5% for the first quarter ended 2018 compared to the 0.8% decline in the S&P 500 over the same period. The equity tail risk hedge contributed $1.8 million of net realized investment gains that reduced to negative 2.5% total return by approximately one percentage points.

I will now turn the call over to Mick Lovell, Executive Vice President of Operations for some additional comments on the performance of our property and casualty insurance segment.

Mick Lovell

Thank you, Mark and good afternoon everyone. The first quarter was marked by an increase in the number of large losses which we define as losses over $500,000 for the EMC Insurance Companies’ pool excluding catastrophe and storm losses in the commercial property line of business. We believe that many of these losses are weather related due to the extremely cold temperatures that persisted in January across much of the country. During periods of extreme cold, heating systems can become strained from excessive use which can increase the risk of the severe fire loss. For the 2018 accident year, EMC Insurance Companies incurred approximately $19 million of gross losses from 14 large fire losses compared to 2017 action year in which we incurred approximately $8.5 million of gross losses from 10 fires. The increase in frequency was primarily confined in the month of January.

Cold weather events are generally not assigned to capacity occurrence number, so while we believe that many of these losses are cold weather related they are not classified as the catastrophe and storm loss. We completed a detailed review of each of these claims to determine if there were any trends within the specific geographic region, class of business or size of account, but we did not find any unusual trends. As a result of this review, we determined that the greater emphasis was needed on the implementation of our loss control recommendations in order to stay on certain accounts. Implementation of a strong loss control program could lead to a future reduction in the cost of insurance for our policy holders, while benefiting the independent agent and EMC through improved underwriting results.

The loss in settlement expense ratio for other liability line of business increased in the first quarter of 2018, in part – due in part to a slight increase in frequency and a large commercial umbrella loss resulting from the 2017 commercial auto claim. One significant loss like this can have substantial impact on a given quarter, but we expect this line of business to improve as the year progresses. In addition, the ratio for the first quarter of 2017 was especially low due to a large amount of favorable development that resulted from minor reductions in ultimate loss ratios for all accident years dating back to 2001 as we refine our processes under the new reserving methodology.

We have spoken about the challenges in our commercial automobile line of business within the industry and our book of business on previous earnings calls as well as actions we are taking to address the underperforming business. Our multi-year Accelerate Commercial Auto Profitability project has been underway since mid-2016 and has focused on different opportunities to improve the areas – in areas such as pricing, claims handling and underwriting. The goal of the project has been to returning the line of business to profitability by mid-2019. Unfortunately, we have not been able to gain the traction needed to improve profitability as quick as we would like. The frequency and severity of losses has increased since 2016 and we have reported adverse development on prior year’s reserves from some of the more recent accident years. This has offset the improvements we have made during this period which include better rate adequacy, non-renewing certain underperforming accounts and tightening underwriting guidelines for new and renewal business among others, but more work remains.

Many improvements remain underway within the Accelerate Commercial Auto Profitability project besides continuing to push for high single-digit rate level increases on renewal business. We continue to execute on action plans targeting improvement in certain branches that have been responsible for an outsized portion of our commercial automobile losses. In addition, we have been developing price guidance models and gaining data insights in order to provide better information to our underwriters for new and renewal accounts and are currently in the process of rolling these refinements out. So while it appears unlikely this line will return to profitability by mid-2019, we remain committed to improving the performance of this line of business in order to reach our profitability goals.

Now, I will turn the call over to Scott Jean for a discussion about new target market offering, recent investment innovation and closing remarks.

Scott Jean

Thank you, Mick and good afternoon everyone. At EMC, we offer several group programs or businesses, industry and trade association schools and other groups with similar hazards and exposures. We bundle essential and specialized coverages into the comprehensive insurance program designed specifically for the group. These programs represent approximately 25% of direct premiums written and are relatively stable which helps us to maintain the higher retention level. They have also historically had a lower loss ratio than the rest of our commercial business, which is why we are excited about the rollout new breweries and wineries target market program. We believe the new product offering will provide us opportunities to grow profitability within this growing industry, much by the success by our light manufacturers group program introduced in 2014.

Last quarter, we discussed a recent partnership with InfraLytiks, formerly know as InfraDrone, a Des Moines-based insurtech startup which utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence machine learning platform to identify hazards and gain insights from the visual data collected from rooms. Through this partnership we completed a pilot program using infrared enabled drones for the school districts in Iowa to collect heat data from roofs. This analysis detected moisture that may not have been visible from the surface and minimize the risk that roof damage went unnoticed. They quickly realized the benefits of this proactive approach and helped the school districts identify unknown risks and take corrective action.

Employers Mutual recently announced an investment in InfraLytiks in order to expand our partnership. The goal of this partnership is to leverage their AI capabilities and platform by offering this to more of policyholders as a value added loss control service. We continue seeking strategic partnerships with InsurTech startups to accelerate our own adoption of new technologies and capabilities to our investment in the global insurance accelerator which is a Des Moines based business accelerator focused on developing and growing InsurTech startups supporting the insurance value chain. We developed a new partnership and successfully completed an initial pilot program with RiskPossible. RiskPossible is an innovative startup focused on empowering insurance carriers through the continuous monitoring of the policyholder’s operations rather than waiting to reevaluating accounts operations and exposures during the annual renewal process. Their analytics platform helps to identify key underwriting changes during the policy year to enable immediate action if necessary. A few examples include alerts for violations found by state or local health departments and liquor license violations. This partnership is a good illustration of how we are leveraging big data and even new data to improve operational performance.

Before we open up the call for questions, I wanted to provide a quick update on our stock repurchase program. No shares were repurchased under our stock repurchase program during the first quarter which has $14.6 million remaining under its initial $15 million authorization. We continue to fine-tune the metrics utilized to make decisions regarding the purchase of the company’s common stock. The Board of Directors recently approved changes to these metrics which continue to focus on the rate of return that can be achieved through the repurchase of stock compared to other alternatives that are intended to simplify the process while giving management more discretion in a stock repurchase decision. As a general rule, we will only repurchase stocks at or below book value subject to a number of additional factors, including general market conditions, the economic environment and our public float. A small amount of stock has been repurchased subsequent to March 31 under the company’s Rule MB5-1 plan which authorizes the stock with purchases below a price that was set at the beginning of the company’s self-imposed blackout period.

So with that, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Meyer Shields of KBW. Please go ahead.

Meyer Shields

Great. Thank you. I was hoping to dig a little bit more into workers’ compensation. I took your comments about pricing, but I was hoping you could update us on trend in general and in particular whether you are seeing frequency revert back to flat or increases, the way some of your competitors have reported.

Mick Lovell

Thank you, Meyer. This is Mick Lovell. From a workers’ compensation standpoint, we did see an increase in slip and fall type claims in the first quarter of 2018, which again we attribute to the increase or the change in weather, the cold weather that we did have. And that was a great deal centered on our school book of business. We ran a lot of workers’ compensation in large schoolbook and we did see an increase in frequency of loss from that type of loss. Other than that, we have seen some increase in large loss in workers’ compensation, but not a great deal, but we did see mostly slip and fall increase on the frequency side.

Meyer Shields

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Paul Newsome of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Paul Newsome

Hello and thanks for the call. I was wondering if you could kind of give us some thoughts on the competitive environment in particularly small commercial. We have heard lots of reports of companies wanting to increasingly get into that business. And I was just curious if you have seen sort of an uptick or not in the competitive environment in general?

Mick Lovell

Yes, Paul. Thank you. This is Mick Lovell again. We certainly see a competitive market across all segments of the business quite honestly. Small businesses, is no exception to that. There are increasing modeling that’s going on in the small business world that’s accelerating the pace of that business moving across the agency plant. So, we do see that from a pricing standpoint, we are still able to secure a bit of increase on our small business bot-type business and with associated auto we are still able to see some increase in that mid to upper single-digit even on our bot-based business or our small package business. And because of our distributed branch structure, we do see a number of smaller regional type carriers that fall into that competitive market, especially in the small business, but I wouldn’t say that it’s isolated there, but we do see some competition eating up as rates continue to fall.

Paul Newsome

Great, thanks. Appreciate it.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Steve Walsh for any closing remarks.

Steve Walsh

Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in EMC Insurance Group and look forward to speaking with you again on our second quarter earnings conference call. Have a great day.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

