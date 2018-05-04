Can The Federal Reserve Control Long-Term Interest Rates?

The object here is to try and understand what forces are impacting interest rates because this understanding is vital to knowing what is going on in the markets.

The argument against this position is that longer-term interest rates are primarily set by market supply and demand conditions leaving little room for the Fed to control them.

A case is being made by some commentators that the Federal Reserve can control longer-term interest rates and argue that the Fed's "forward guidance" has helped achieve this control.

Yesterday, I wrote a post that included a reference to an article that had appeared in the Wall Street Journal. It had to do with the ability of the Federal Reserve…or, any central bank for that matter…to control longer-term rates of interest.

I wrote: “Jon Sindreu argues very strongly in the Wall Street Journal that the Federal Reserve has been very successful in recent times in managing interest rates through “meticulous messaging” and “Why Central Banks' Power Over Markets Is Here To Stay.’ He thinks it can continue to do so.”

I immediately followed by saying that “this is another story for another day.”

Well, today is that “other” day.

Mr. Sindreu begins: “Ten-year Treasury yields’ rise above 3 percent for the first time in four years last week confirmed the end of a decade of unprecedented monetary stimulus. But central banks’ vast power over markets might not be over.”

“A big chunk of this command has stemmed from how central banks have painstakingly communicated their every intention to investors, analysts say. There are few signs of this approach changing.”

“For investors, this suggests bond yields might not rise sharply even as monetary policy returns to normal.”

I have a big problem with this.

All my learning and all my research and all my practical experience support the fact that the central bank cannot control longer-term rates of interest.

At best, central banks can influence short-term rates of interest for an extended period of time…but, longer rates of interest…no, no, no….

Market forces control longer rates of interest and a central bank can only have a minimal…if any…influence on the longer-rates…unless the arbitrarily fix them at specified levels.

Market forces dominate the level of longer-term term interest rates.

Furthermore, I believe that the longer-term interest rates on US Treasury issues can split up into two component parts: the expected real rate of interest and the expected rate of inflation.

Theoretically, the expected real rate of interest, over time is expected to be equal to the expected real rate of growth of the economy.

Very often, an average of the real growth rate of an economy is used as a proxy for the expected real rate of interest. Here in the United States we can, for example, say that the expected real rate of growth of the economy is equal to the annual compound rate of growth of the economy. Right now, eight and three-quarters years after the end of the Great Recession, we find that the annual compound rate of growth of the US economy is 2.2 percent.

The break-even analysis of Treasury bond yields…roughly the difference between the yield on the 10-year Treasury note and the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities—is, let’s say—about 2.10 percent.

If this is the case, then one could argue that the nominal interest rate on the 10-year US Treasury note should be around 4.30 percent, the sum of 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent.

But, the nominal yield on the 10-year US Treasury note is hovering right now around 3.00 percent.

What’s missing here?

First, let me look at the inflationary expectations. For as long as we have had TIPs around, the break-even yield has been a very good proxy for inflationary expectations. Regardless of the level of the interest rate on the TIPs, the difference between the nominal yield and the TIPs yield has made sense in terms of serving as a proxy for inflationary expectations.

Even as the yield on TIPs turned negative in the 2011-2013 period, the estimate for expected inflation made sense. There seemed to be no more need to get a better estimate of this expectation.

The problem right now is that the yield on the 10-year TIPs is around 0.80 percent…80 basis points.

With economic growth over the past almost nine years coming in at 2.2 percent, one could say that an 0.8 percent yield is not in the ball park. But, wait.

When I look at market-determined rates, I look to see if I can explain, in this case, the components of the yield. When I can’t I look for other reasons for the market aberration.

In this case, I would think that Mr. Sindreu would say that the Federal Reserve was keeping the 10-year rate so low and if the inflationary expectations built into the yield seemed to be explainable, then the low TIPs yield must result from the Federal Reserve policy.

But, this cannot be so. The yield on the TIPs is a “real rate” of interest and monetary policy cannot determine a “real” variable. Furthermore, the movements in the yield on the 10-year TIPs follows no pattern related to anything the Federal Reserve was doing at the time of the movements.

After looking around, I came to the conclusion that the fall in the yield on the 10-year TIPs was coming from another market force, this time it was related to the flow of “risk averse” funds from other part of the world. I have written many posts on this issue over the past seven years or so. The remarkable thing is that movements in the yield on the 10-year TIPs coincide very closely with international flows of money and credit that are available from such sources as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

So, my conclusion, after looking for further explanation is that the expected real rate of interest in the United States should be somewhere around the 2.0 percent to 2.2 percent range and the difference between this range an the 0.8 percent yield on the 10-year TIPs is a “risk adjustment” resulting from the international flow of these “risk averse” funds.

Note that where as the expected inflation calculation seems very explainable, one has to look further to explain why the TIPs yield is so low. Therefore, however, as economies stabilize around the world and the “risk averse” monies return to their homes, the TIPs yield should come closer and closer to the expected real rate of growth of the economy. Just a warning: historically, the TIPs yield tends to remain 20 to 30 basis points below the expected real rate of growth of the economy.

Therefore, the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note will rise as inflationary expectations rise, as the expected real rate of interest rises, as proxied by the expected growth rate of the economy, and as the “risk averse” money that flowed into the United States during the 2010s returns to its owners “local” financial markets.

The bottom line is that the yield on the 10-year rare of interest is not set by the Fed, but is the result of market forces. The Fed’s “meticulous messaging” is aimed at convince people of the direction that the Fed is intending to take short-term interest rates. It is not aimed at finely controlling longer-term interest rates.

Longer-term interest rates reflect market conditions and investors and analysts should use the information provided by the longer-term rates to try and understand just what the forces are that are impacting the market. This conveys a lot of very important information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.