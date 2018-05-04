ZCL Composites ' (ZCLCF) CEO Ron Bachmeier on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZCL Composites Inc. (OTCPK:ZCLCF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Ron Bachmeier

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. With me today is Kathy Demuth, our Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us on this call. Before we turn to our quarterly update, let me go over a couple of items you may have seen from our disclosures last night. Obviously, some important and interesting news from ZCL. So, let's dive in.

First as an update regarding the CEO succession process, the Board established an extensive recruiting plan for CEO succession in early November 2017. Although this process is progressing well, it has been delayed by the strategic options review that I will discuss shortly, which necessitated prudent pauses in the schedule. The Board is negotiation an agreement with the preferable candidate and will be providing a further update on CEO succession after an employment agreement is completed and can be disclosed.

To ensure a smooth transition, I will remain in the CEO role until June 30, 2018 and will be available to provide advisory and other services to the new CEO through the end of September 2019. I'm also hoping to remain on the ZCL's Board of Directors subject to shareholder approval.

Second, we have provided an update on a recently completed confidential review of various value maximizing strategies for ZCL. The ZCL Board of Directors regularly considers strategic options to create shareholder value. As part of this process in August of 2017 the Board struck a special committee of independent directors and engaged Raymond James Limited to assist in exploring and evaluating a comprehensive and wide range of strategic and financial alternatives to enhance shareholder value. We kept this review confidential to preserve the best set of alternatives that may have been available to ZCL, as well as to avoid unnecessary distractions to our operations, customers and employees.

In the end, this review did not result in a transaction or any new corporate action. However, it was extremely beneficial in demonstrating that our current course is the best way to continue to grow ZCL in delivering increasing shareholder value. We will continue to evaluate and potentially refine the company strategy during the upcoming CEO transition period.

At ZCL, we've always focused on increasing shareholder value. To achieve, this we balanced the company's capital allocation in several ways, including reinvestment in the business for profitable growth paying dividends and/or buying back shares. Our primary consideration has always been to pursue alternatives that provide greater return to our shareholders

Given the outcome of our strategic evaluation process, we continue to believe that we will achieve the highest return for our shareholders by investing in growing ZCL's business. Whenever we have excess capital beyond the needs of the company's growth, we review both the dividends and share buybacks as the next best high return use of capital for our shareholders, and this is exactly what we've done over the past several years. We have increased our quarterly dividend; we have paid special dividends and we've repurchased ZCL shares when it made sense to do so having transferred a total of almost $78 million in cash to shareholders since 2012.

Along with the efficient capital allocation, we believe that our strategy and actions helped the stock price move in the right direction over the longer term, specifically from the mid- $3 per share range in early 2012 to the $12 per share level recently. Over this period ZCL has generated a 27% compounded annual growth rate in total shareholder return including dividends. Our related dividend announcements serve further proof in addition to the standard declaration of the quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share; the Board has declared a special dividend of $0.40 per share to be paid on June 15, 2018 to the shareholders on record on May 31, 2018. We have also currently allocated $5 million for future share repurchases under our NCIB.

I will now turn the call over to our chief financial officer, Kathy Demuth to review our quarterly report. Kathy?

Kathy Demuth

Thank you, Ron. If you review the full quarterly information in the financial statement and MD&A that we have filed on SEDAR and on ZCL's website. Let me share with you some of our key metrics and context.

The first quarter of 2018 revenue was comparable with the first quarter of 2017. However, we were not as profitable due to the combination of our continued rise in resin prices, negative foreign exchange translation for reporting purposes, and the impact of previously disclosed investments in operational improvement programs which haven't faced our fixed cost base.

Our spending initiatives are much needed in areas such as sales and marketing, human capital management, information technology, employee safety, physical condition and operational improvements. All these initiatives will deliver long-term value; they have increased the fixed cost basis of ZCL and reduced our margins in the short term. Production is particularly apparent in the seasonably low revenue quarters like Q1. Although not reflected in current gross margin results, we believe the investments we have made and we will continue to make will little results in increasing future levels, levels future profitability. Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $31.9 million, compared with $31.7 million in the first quarter of 2017.

In the US, revenue was down $1.4 million, or 8% over the first quarter of 2017, prior to a $1.3 million negative impact on the translation on US dollar denominated sales to Canadian dollars for reporting purposes. The decrease resulted from reduced sales to resale petroleum marketers and US distributor sales both of which were down 8% over the prior year.

Our fuel markets also include revenues from international operations, which were up $1.4 million, or 125% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Water and waste water revenue in the first quarter of 2018 was $3.2 million, down 24% compared with $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.

In Canada, revenue was up by $0.4 million, or 72% over the first quarter of 2017, revenue earned in the US market was down $1 million, compared with the year earlier prior to $0.4 million negative impact on the translation of US dollar sales to Canadian dollars for reporting purposes.

Oil and gas and industrial revenue of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 was up 82% from $0.6 million a year earlier. The increase was attributable to the Canadian upstream oil and gas market revenue, which was up $0.7 million compared with the year earlier. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in industrial market revenue. During the third quarter of 2017, we decided to cease operating products to industrial markets including aboveground chemical storage tanks used in oil sands applications.

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.5 million, compared with $0.9 million a year earlier. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.02, compared with $0.03 per share a year earlier.

In the first quarter of 2018, gross profit of $4.36 million was down 24%, compared with $6.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Gross margin also decreased to 15% from 19% in the same quarter of 2017. The gross profit and gross margin decreases were primarily attributable to customer sales mix, revenue price increases, closure cost related to our exit from ZCL Corrosion and the increased fix cost relating to manufacturing and selling expenditures.

As I mentioned earlier, we have been making investments in manufacturing, sales and marketing and employee safety to better support both short and long term targets. As the first quarter revenues are always during the winter months, the increased fixed cost base impacts profitability more drastically than during the busy construction season as we expect later in the year.

Moving on to general and administrative expense for the first quarter of 2018, it was $2.6 million down 6% from $2.8 million in the same quarter of 2017. An increase in professional fees was more than offset by reductions in long-term incentive compensation in particular deferred share units compared with the first quarter of 2017. In 2018, the SU normally awarded to directors in the first quarter of the year was deferred into later in the year.

Foreign exchange loss in the first quarter of 2018 was $0.6 million, compared with $0.2 million in the same period last year, as a result of fluctuations in the US dollar conversion rate and the US dollar denominated monetary assets and liabilities held by our Canadian operations.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.7 million, down 15% from $0.8 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Income taxes expenses in the first quarter of 2018 represented 27% of pretax income, compared with 60% of the pre-tax income in 2017. In 2017, income tax expense included before the impact payment on cash repatriations from our US subsidiary that were used to fund the special dividend payment. Excluding this withholding tax expense, the effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2017 would have been 30%. For 2018, the effective tax rate of 27% is lower than last year's as a result of the US tax reform.

As of March 31, 2018 the company's decreased working capital which is current asset less current liabilities by $1.6 million to $51.4 million from $52.9 million as at December 31, 2017. The decrease is primarily the result of the reduction in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by an increase in inventory. As of March 31, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.6 million, compared with December 31, 2017 balance of $25.6 million. We continue to believe that internally generated cash flows along with the available revolving operating credit facility will be sufficient to cover the company's anticipated operating and capital expenditures for the foreseeable future.

I will now turn the call back to Ron for discussion on backlog and outlook.

Ron Bachmeier

Thank you, Kathy. As of March 31, 2018 backlog was $44.9 million, down 12% from $50.8 million a year earlier. The overall year-over-year decline was spread across all three markets. In fuel market, backlog of $40.5 million was 6% lower compared with $42.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease primarily came from Canadian fuel markets, which were down $2.2 million, or 35% after a seasonably strong first quarter of 2018 shipments. On a source currency basis the US fuel backlog was up $0.5 million, compared to the same quarter a year earlier. This increase was more than offset by $1 million decrease due to foreign exchange translation of US dollar-denominated backlog.

International fuel markets backlog was up $0.2 million, compared to the same quarter of 2017. Water and wastewater market backlog of $3.8 million was down 21% from $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.

US water and wastewater markets were down $0.6 million on a source currency basis, compared with the year earlier prior to a $0.3 million negative impact on the conversion of US dollar-denominated backlog to Canadian dollars for reporting purposes. Canadian water and wastewater markets were comparable with those in the same quarter of 2017. Oil and gas market backlog was $0.7 million down from $3.1 million a year earlier. The decline is attributable to ZCL's decision in 2017 to cease offering products to industrial and oil sands markets.

On a sequential basis, the total backlog increased 45%, driven by the fuel markets which were up $13.8 million compared to a quarter earlier. Water and wastewater and oil and gas market backlogs were comparable with the balances as at December 31, 2017. These sequential quarterly changes in backlog were due to the normal seasonal nature of our business.

Moving on to the outlook. Not surprisingly, we had a slow first quarter in 2018, but our strong order intake and opportunity pipeline coupled with direct feedback from our sales channels and customers and other market indicators gave us confidence in our ability to achieve our 2018 objectives in terms of growth in revenue and earnings.

For the second quarter, we expect improved results compared with the first quarter of 2018. However, the second quarter may not match the historically exceptionally strong results we posted in the second quarter of last year. As I said, we remain optimistic in achieving good results for the full year 2018. We expect organic growth increase from the modest growth levels achieved in 2017, particularly on a source currency basis. We expect this growth to come from a combination of market growth in our core fuel markets with the continued replacement of the aged infrastructure and new-to-industry construction, market share gains against steel in both our existing fuel and oil and gas markets, increased revenue from larger retail fuel marketers who were less active in 2017 due to high levels of industry consolidation and market share gains against concrete in water and wastewater markets.

We also expect to achieve growth by expanding our product offerings across all revenue segments by developing new or adjacent markets for our current products. To sum up our call today, the past several months have been very busy at ZCL. Our Board and management team has undertaken and accomplished several important corporate projects to make sure we do everything we can to increase shareholder value and accelerate ZCL's profitable growth. Throughout this process, we've gained even more confidence that ZCL has the right people, capacity and opportunities to ensure continued success.

That completes our prepared remarks today. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Your first question comes from Ben Cherniavsky with Raymond James Ltd. Your line is open.

Ben Cherniavsky

Hi, guys. Sounds like I might be your only question. I'm just wondering if you guys can --because obviously this is the elephant in the room everyone's going to be asking about this. Can you elaborate on the strategic review? What was considered? And how you came to the conclusion that you did?

Ron Bachmeier

Well I think the term and description strategic alternatives, strategic option speaks for itself. I can add a little bit of color that this was a comprehensive undertaking that evaluated both buy-side and sell-side opportunities. And whenever we go through these processes, the discussion on both sides ends up being a question evaluation. And when we evaluate non-organic growth opportunities and look at acquiring businesses certainly it comes down to strategic fit and valuation. And given our primary market focus in the fuel business I think we've described the challenges over time in finding the right strategic fit in a market that has already gone through a long period of consolidation, and is relatively mature. The other opportunities on our emerging markets in water, oil and gas and international are still something that is being evaluated. And it just comes to a point where today based on what those opportunities were that we evaluated, based on the evaluations that people were looking for. We just didn't think it was the right time to spend capital on those opportunities, although we continue to have a very active program in place. Now on the sale side, again ZCL's business is a little bit difficult to compartmentalize for a lot of people. Even though we have a great cash flow profile and so looking at people who might be interested in ZCL certainly appreciate that, it comes down to a number of factors that they have to take into consideration. I can say we looked at both strategic and financial buyers. I think we did a good job of evaluated what those opportunities were. And in the end, even some of those discussions were lengthy and involved couldn't reach a meaning in the minds on what we think is the best return for our shareholders.

Ben Cherniavsky

So you found interested buyers, you just couldn't get the price you wanted.

Ron Bachmeier

We had lengthy and involved discussions with a number of both strategic and financial buyers.

Ben Cherniavsky

And you couldn't get the price you wanted.

Ron Bachmeier

That's ultimately again when it comes down to valuation. You think your company is worth X somebody's willing to pay Y and sometimes you can't reach a meaning in the minds.

Ben Cherniavsky

Fair enough. So this goes to-- so is this now I'm just trying to understand is this now a growing acquire story because I thought we kind of tried that and you guys decided that it was best to focus on peace of mind instead of big round things.

Ron Bachmeier

Yes, certainly. The company will continue to evolve from a maker of big round things to a solution provider in the fuel markets. I don't want to belabor that that consolidation opportunity in terms of offering a more complete solution to customers has for the most part occurred over a long period of time. And so the other parts of the fuel equipment purchase have already been rolled up if you will. And I don't anticipate anything significant, although there are adjacencies that we continue to look at in fuel. But in water, those opportunities continue to be in front of us. And even though we couldn't close a deal in this process that does not at all mean that you aren't going to continue to evaluate how we can provide a more comprehensive solution to our customers. And given the maturity of the water market, let's call it the immaturity of the water market as it relates to the focus on large capacity underground systems. I think those opportunities will continue to present themselves. And we will be so continually looking at them.

Ben Cherniavsky

So you see acquisition opportunities in water particularly are that what you are saying?

Ron Bachmeier

Yes, absolutely. We through this process we tried to evaluate things that would be difference makers, but there continued to be adjacencies, bolt-on opportunities that might not necessarily kind of reach the level of being a difference maker, a game-changer if you will. Not that if one comes up, we wouldn't take a look at it, but there are a number of smaller opportunities that we continually evaluate and given proper valuation considerations would absolutely act on.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay, great, thanks, I see you this afternoon.

Ron Bachmeier

Okay, yes. We got our annual review - general shareholders meeting. We'll see you there. Any other questions?

Dan Lloyd

Good morning, guys. If you don't mind could you just try and quantify the investments that you guys have been making in the operational improvement? I mean it's something that we've been hearing about for quite a while, but I've noticed that you've now started using the language that will actually start to see the benefit of those investments in the back half of this year as it relates to the back half of last year. Can you just let me know how we should be thinking like about the improvement that you're talking about? Should we be thinking of slightly better EBITDA margins or go ahead -

Ron Bachmeier

No, you're certainly right, Dan. And I know we've been a little opaque on the specificity of those investments and the impact. Obviously, one of the hardest thing in a public company CEO has to do is stay the course on making these sort of investments when I know it's going to impact the short-term results, which is obviously evident in our results here in Q1. I wouldn't have embarked on this path if I didn't believe it was first necessary to prepare ZCL for the future, but also have a short-term impact on profitability. And so I absolutely believe that if we're successful in generating the top-line numbers that I believe we will through the end of 2018, you will see both gross margin and EBITDA margin improvement relative to 2017. Now, I'm not going to go any farther in terms of giving you is it 1%, 2%, 3%, but I'm just not the kind of operator and hopefully I've demonstrated that over the years, where we're going to allow uncontrolled spending activities to impact the future of our business. These are planned investments that will have future benefit at both the gross margin and EBITDA margin levels.

Dan Lloyd

Right, okay. And so is it safe to assume that those investments starting to taper off now or is it just that you're actually starting to see the benefit of those investments or maybe a combination of both?

Ron Bachmeier

Well, it's a little bit of a combination. And when I use the term investment I don't want to kind of leave people thinking that these are one-time events where we've got a spending program in place. And all of a sudden magically things get better. These are both people and process investments that are Kathy described in her commentary have increased the fixed cost base of our business. And when that happens those fixed costs will continue into the future. I don't see a great level of additional marginal spending, but the spending that has now been put into our fixed cost base will continue. But as the revenues in top-line performance improve, those investments will pay dividends in terms of a higher level of both gross margins and EBITDA margin profitability.

Dan Lloyd

Okay, that's helpful. And just one more if you don't mind just on resin price and resin costs. I guess I know that we pushed through price increase on product 9% at the start of the year. So is the idea that resin costs have inflated sort of well beyond the price increases that we've been able to push.

Ron Bachmeier

Yes. Let me give you just kind of a brief historical summary again. Middle of last year, we started seeing increased resin costs from our suppliers. We immediately implemented at that point what we call the resin surcharge. And in our competitors in the marketplace followed. Entering 2018, we took a look at what we knew based on pricing of the day plus conversations with suppliers. And we pushed through as you described at a 9% price increase effective January 1. Now what's happened in the intervening months is that resin prices have continued to escalate. And so what we have announced and will be effective June 1st is another 4% price increase. Now we think based on our analysis that those price increases will cover to a large degree our input cost, but there's going to be a lag between our revenue generation and recognition. And when we have to pay for the resin. And so there's always a lag in the channel in terms of the price increases on our inputs going up first, and then us booking orders with new pricing based on price increases, but that revenue being generated down the line. And so we think that our moves will cover the increases. Our competitors have followed; we haven't seen any impact in the market in terms of other than customers being annoyed by the increase of losing business or opportunity. But there will be a lag in our ability to cover it, but we think we're doing the right thing in terms of the magnitude of our price increases.

Ron Bachmeier

Thank you for attending our First Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call. We look forward to seeing many of you this afternoon at our Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and during our next quarterly call in August. Thank you very much and goodbye.

