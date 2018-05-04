TC PipeLines: The Worst (Est) Performing MLP Since The FERC Decision - Part II

After being devastated post the FERC decision, investors were further shell shocked as the distribution cut came sooner than anticipated.

How to lose your investor base in 60 days

TC Pipelines (TCP) was a victim of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) decision for sure. As we analyzed a few weeks back, TCP had all its assets under FERC regulation and was at a higher risk than comparable MLPs in the space. Our two key takeaways then were (emphasis added):

Nonetheless we see a worst case of $2.70 distribution being sustainable over the long run. This would most likely happen in 2019 after TCP gets more clarity on the FERC cases and in the interim investors would get paid more.

and

For now, TCP has become a broken tool and is very unlikely to provide capital access to TRP like it did in the past. We have not recommended buying TCP in our subscriber service, Wheel of Fortune, as we find plenty others where the risk-reward was better suited. That said, we would not dissuade anyone from owning this at the current price either.

With 20:20 hindsight, we should have dissuaded investors from owning this as TCP cuts its dividend right to our "worst-case" level and reduced guidance as they completed digested the FERC news.

What went wrong

TCP executed the perfect amateur hour post FERC in mid March where they said (emphasis added):

Given both the timing for FERC to issue a final order(s) and the potential subsequent preparation of rate cases and/or settlements with customers, the Partnership does not anticipate any material financial impacts to its natural gas pipeline cost of service rates to take effect in the near-term as a result of the revised FERC tax policy. Notwithstanding the uncertainty around the timing for any direct action to any one pipeline following the implementation of the final order(s), we believe that any future impacts would only take effect prospectively upon the completion or settlement of a rate case, including those that may be initiated by the FERC or customers. Under existing settlements, our pipelines have no requirement for a rate case proceeding until 2022. In the event of a rate case, all cost of service framework components would be taken into consideration, which may act to offset a portion of any impacts related to the new FERC policy. We believe that the FERC's actions will not substantively impact negotiated or non-recourse rates. It is important to note that in 2017, about 45 percent of the Partnership's revenues came from non-recourse rate contracts. The remaining approximately 55 percent of natural gas pipeline revenues were derived from cost of service-based rates which would be subject to tax recovery disallowance. We note that this percentage of negotiated or non-recourse revenue is set to climb to over 50 percent as the Partnership's growth projects come on line between now and 2020.

Followed up by a nice 180 degree turn two days back,

FERC's actions "with respect to the revised policy that would allow for no recovery of an income tax allowance in the cost-of-service rates of our pipelines with related follow-on impacts have had a profound impact on us and many in our industry... if implemented as expected, will result in a material decrease in cash flows from our pipelines," says CEO Nathan Brown.

TCP is now anticipating about $100 million reduction to distributable cash flow (DCF). This amount includes the FERC impact due to non-collectability of taxes as well as a further impact due to acceleration of rate cases. Initially TCP anticipated only the tax impact and rate cases to happen post 2022.

Based on this new information we can now model a worst case impact that is definitely in another ballpark than we had previously.

Source: Author's estimates

We bumped up our baseline DCF numbers to account for the strong Q1-2018 run rates, but the long term case looks truly horrific if the sum of all fears is realized.

Does TCP have any options?

In the conference call TCP management said that they were not considering asset sales, but a C-corporation conversion or a roll-up into TransCanada corporation (TRP) were two possible mitigating strategies. Assuming the worst case scenario pans out or appears to be panning out, these two outcomes do become inevitable as TCP will need to take every step to protect its DCF. Further, assuming the numbers provided on the conference call are accurate, the base case scenario for TCP's DCF on conversion or roll-up would look as follows,

However, and this is key, cash taxes have not been factored in and that is an incredibly complex exercise. We would assume that the tax-shield would be pretty much in full force during the first few years, but that can only be said by certainty by an army of tax accountants and by having foresight into tax rates and capital expenditures a few years out.

Conclusion

On the surface, the 50% drop in TCP stock appears to be worse than needed to offset a 20% reduction to 2020 DCF. One could also argue that Bison's troubles has been common knowledge for more than 18 months and hence well priced in. But the long complex road ahead to getting to trough DCF will likely make investors edgy.

Even after the 50% drop TCP shares now yield less than some other MLPs like Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) whose DCF and distribution coverage are anticipated to move higher rather than lower over the next 3 years. If investors focus on the yield and not the DCF multiple, TCP shares could have another 20% downside.

Will TRP step in and buy TCP at a premium? We think TRP would be most interested in maximizing its own cash flow and the answer as to whether TCP would convert to a C-corporation or roll up into TRP would depend on which would entail TRP paying less cash taxes. Again, an answer that is outside our pay grade.

At this point, TCP is definitely cheap, but that is a blanket statement we can make about the entire MLP sector. So while TCP appears to be buyable based on its merits versus the stock market as a whole, the MLP sector still offers better risk/reward stocks.

