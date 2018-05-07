Agricultural Commodities Pre-May WASDE

On Thursday, May 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its May World Agricultural supply and demand estimates report at 12 p.m. ET.

Each month, the USDA reports on the fundamentals of grain and other agricultural commodities. Over coming days, market analysts will make individual assumptions about the levels of inventories, export demand, and overall supplies. They will also project planting behavior over the coming weeks as the season when the seeds that will become crops during the growing season go into the ground in the U.S. and other countries in the northern hemisphere are well underway. Additionally, the final results of crop production from South America will add to the robust nature of the May report that is coming out later this week. In the aftermath of the report, price volatility tends to increase in agricultural markets, particularly if the consensus estimates from market analysts differ from the data presented by the USDA. As we head into the May WASDE report, many of the agricultural products have been moving higher. Grains have been strong, cotton is trading in a range, and meats are off recent lows.

Agricultural markets going into the May report on a positive note, but tariffs lurk in the background

The drought in Argentina lit a bullish fuse under the prices of soybeans, corn, and wheat, but it could be that the ever-rising level of global demand is creating lots of uncertainty and the crop year gets underway in the northern hemisphere. Population and wealth growth around the world means that more people, with more money, are competing for finite food each day. After five consecutive years of bumper crops and record inventories in the agricultural markets, the world had become addicted to abundant supplies. However, there are no guarantees that 2018 will be the sixth straight year of oversupply in the markets that feed the world.

Complicating matters this year, when it comes to prices, are the current trade issues facing the world. A rise in protectionist trade policy and $60 billion in proposed tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the U.S. could cause retaliation by China when it comes to U.S. goods. The United States is the world's leading producer of corn and soybeans, and if China decides to impose stiff tariffs on U.S. exports of these and other agricultural commodities, it would distort pricing and add to market volatility over the coming weeks and months. However, while trade policy will play a role in the path of least resistance of prices this year, it is the weather across the fertile plains of the U.S. and other regions of the world where these commodities grow that will ultimately determine prices. If drought conditions appear in the U.S. or other growing areas, we could see explosive price action and supply shortfalls despite the current issues when it comes to global trade policy.

As the market prepared for the May WASDE report this week, the path of least resistance of grains and cotton have been higher, while meat prices have been under pressure.

Soybeans: Meal near the highs supportive the price of the oilseed

The price of soybeans was the first to react to drought conditions in Argentina in February and the oilseed reached its most recent high in early March.

Source: CQG

AS the daily chart of July soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed rose to a peak at $10.9025 per bushel on March 2 and pulled back to around the $10.37 level on Friday, May 4. However, the oilseed has made higher lows since early 2018. The spike down to a low of $9.9450 on April 4, came on the back of fears over tariffs. The dry conditions in Argentina accounted for the rise in the price of soybeans, but it was a soybean product that led the charge to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of soybean meal futures shows, the price of the product of the oilseed rose from lows of $317 per ton on the July contract in January 2018 to over the $400 level recently and was trading at the $393.30 level last Friday, near the recent peak. Soybeans are going into the WASDE report at a level where technical metrics are in neutral territory. Over recent weeks, open interest has declined in the soybean futures market moving from just under 956,000 contracts on April 16 to its current level at 848,041 contracts at the end of last week. The total number of open long and short positions in the CBOT soybean futures market declined along with price during the recent price correction that took the July futures to under the $10.40 per bushel level. Declining price alongside falling open interest is typically not a bearish technical signal for a futures market. The path of least resistance for soybean prices remains higher as we wait to hear from the USDA on Thursday. Technical support for the bean futures is at the $10 level with resistance at the early March high.

Corn: The highest price since June 2016

While soybean prices have been correcting over recent weeks, the price of corn has gone in the opposite direction.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of July corn futures illustrates, the price moved to a new high at $4.0825 per bushel late last week which is the highest price for the grain since back in June 2016. Corn futures have risen to overbought territory when it comes to price momentum, but open interest rose gently with the price which is a technical validation of the current bullish trend in the corn futures market. One reason that the price of corn has been moving to the upside is that farmers are planting more beans than corn this planting season. Over recent weeks and months, the new crop corn-soybean ratio has been trading above the long-term median 2.4:1 level. When the ratio is above the 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value level, farmers tend to favor planting soybeans because the oilseed produces better economic results when it comes to the utilization of their acreage. The market's perception of a smaller corn crop in 2018 is one reason for the rise in the price of the grain. Another reason comes from the energy markets where crude oil and gasoline prices continue to move to new highs. Energy prices have been rising on the back of economic growth. The ethanol mandate means that more fuel demand will lead to more demand for the corn-based biofuel which is supportive of the price of the grain. Finally, the uncertainty of weather across the fertile growing regions of the U.S. over coming months has led the price of corn to break above the $4 per bushel level. Support for July corn futures is at the $3.80 level with resistance at the recent high and at $4.3925 per bushel, the early June 2016 high.

Wheat: Over $5 per bushel could just be the start

When soybeans rallied to highs in early March, the price of July wheat futures followed at rose to a peak at $5.3125 per bushel, which was the highest level since July 2017. Wheat then pulled back to lows of $4.59 in late March, but most recently wheat has been the strongest member of the grain sector.

Source: CQG

As the chart of July wheat futures shows, last week the price made a higher high at $5.3850 per bushel and was trading at just under $5.30 last Friday. In the April WASDE report, the USDA reported that global wheat inventories remain at the highest level in history, but that did nothing to stop the ascent of the price of the primary ingredient in bread production over recent weeks.

Unlike corn and soybeans, where the U.S. is a dominant producer, wheat production comes from all over the world with Russia, Canada, Australia, and the U.S. all significant producers and exporters. Therefore, a weather event or drought conditions in other areas of the world could set the stage for a much higher price for the gain as wheat is the staple ingredient in flour which is necessary for the production of bread.

In one sign that consumers are concerned about the potential for higher wheat prices over coming weeks and months, the KCBT hard red winter wheat versus CBOT soft red winter wheat spread appreciated to just under the 30 cents per bushel level. The spread represents a premium for the KCBT wheat which is often a pricing benchmark for U.S. bread manufacturers. Over past months, when grain prices were under selling pressure, the KCBT wheat traded at a discount to CBOT wheat. The premium for KCBT wheat has risen to the top end of its normal level at 30 cents which is a sign that consumers are hedging and locking in futures prices once again. Consumers tend to avoid hedging in falling markets, but it is starting to look like 2018 is going to be very different than the past five years in the wheat market. Support for July wheat going into the WASDE report is that the $4.59 per bushel level with technical resistance at the most recent high at $5.3850 and at the July 2017 peak at $5.5350 per bushel.

Meats and cotton: Animal protein off the lows, cotton waiting to light a bullish fuse

Soybean meal is the primary ingredient in animal feed, and rising prices over recent months have increased production costs for animal protein producers. When feed prices rise, ranchers tend to take their animals to processing plants early and at light weights creating a short-term glut in meat markets. When comes to lean hog, production is a year-to-year affair, but in the cattle market, it takes at least two years and lots of feed to raise a herd of cattle before they can arrive at our dinner tables in the form of burgers, steaks, and other beef products.

Meanwhile, the peak season for demand each year starts on the Memorial Day weekend each year which is a few weeks away. This year, prices are low because of the high level of feed prices, early processing at lighter weights and an oversupply condition in the meat markets. Additionally, the fears surrounding Chinese retaliation over the tariffs issue could cause a significant decline in China's demand for U.S. pork and beef products over coming weeks and months. The supply side of the fundamental equation for cattle and hog futures markets has weighed on prices over recent months.

Source: CQG

The chart of the active month June live cattle futures shows that the price of beef fell from $1.1890 per pound on February 20 to lows of 97.075 cents on April 4 under pressure from higher feed prices and fears of tariff retaliation by China. The price recovered and closed last Friday at $1.0605 per pound. Support is at the April 4 low, which was the lowest price since October 2015, with resistance at the February peak in the live cattle market going into the May WASDE. It is likely that the USDA will confirm higher supplies but lower carcass weights. The short-term glut in the beef market could come at a price next year if herd sizes decline.

Source: CQG

As the chart of lean hogs shows, pork prices also declined for the same reasons that impacted the beef market. June lean hog futures fell from 85.85 cents per pound on January 9 to lows of 70.25 cents on April 4 and recovered to 73.525 cents as of last Friday. We are likely to see an increase in pork supplies in Thursday's WASDE report. Support for lean hog futures is at the recent low with resistance at the April 19 high at 79.10 cents per pound.

When it comes to cotton, the market is expecting WASDE to show a continuation of declines in global stocks and increased export demand from China because of economic growth around the world and the rising demand for garments. However, the tariffs issue could impact the price of cotton if trade negotiations in Beijing fail over coming days and weeks.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of ICE cotton futures shows, cotton rallied to highs of 87.06 per pound last Friday, and technical resistance is at the early March peak at 87.75 cents. Support is at the 80 cents level, and market participants appear to be betting on a bullish WASDE report that will take the price of the fiber to the 90 cents level over coming sessions.

We are likely to see lots of price volatility over coming sessions heading into and in the aftermath of Thursday's WASDE report.

Source: Barchart

DBA is the PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund that has $748.54 million in net assets and trades an average of around 817,000 shares each day. Since 2007, DBA traded in a range from $18.18 to $43.50 per share and it closed last Friday at the $19.31 level.

I will return late next week with a full recap of the May WASDE report.

