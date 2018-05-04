ServiceNow To Acquire Parlo For Chatbot AI Tech

NOW appears to be speeding up its acquisition pace as it seeks to acquire the technologies it needs to provide increasing value to business customers.

Parlo provides businesses with machine learning chatbots that promise to reduce operating costs.

ServiceNow will acquire Parlo for an undisclosed sum, according to a company announcement.

Quick Take

ServiceNow (NOW) has announced an agreement to acquire Parlo for an undisclosed amount.

Parlo has developed a platform that uses AI technologies to enable enterprise chatbot development and deployment.

NOW is actively acquiring firms for the technologies it needs to stay relevant and provide increasing value to its business customers.

Target Company

Sunnyvale, California-based Parlo was founded in 2016 to use machine learning to improve enterprise functions that can benefit from being automated.

Management is headed by founder and Murali Subbarao, who was previously founder and CEO at XpressBuy and Billeo.

Below is a brief overview video of Parlo:

(Source: Parlo Chatbots)

Parlo’s primary solutions include:

IT Help Desk Bot

Human Resources Bot

Customer Support Bot

Parlo raised only $3.1 million in a seed round from undisclosed investors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global chatbot market is projected to reach $1.25 billion by 2025.

This represents a projected CAGR of 24.3% from 2017 to 2025.

This is a significant growth rate from a small initial base. Since users are adopting messaging services throughout the enterprise, businesses believe they will be able to reduce operating costs by automating routine tasks via software.

Advances in NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) combined with machine learning, increasingly large data sets and fewer data silos within enterprises will also contribute to improved chatbot performance and ROI for businesses.

North America is expected to be the earliest adopter of chatbot technologies.

Major competitive vendors that are developing and deploying chatbot technologies include:

Baidu (BIDU)

Poncho

Kik

WeChat

Varo Money

Babylon Health

ReplyYes

SRI International

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ServiceNow did not disclose the acquisition price and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so it is likely the deal consideration is a non-material amount. The deal was for all cash.

NOW is acquiring Parlo as an addition for all of its suite of services on its Now Platform.

As Pat Casey, SVP DevOps, ServiceNow, stated in the deal announcement,

We are rapidly moving away from structured data such as filling in forms and data fields, towards unstructured interactions with machines such as free-form text, voice and gestures. Our goal is to make every day work interactions simple, accessible and natural for everyone.

ServiceNow has been increasing the pace of its acquisition activity recently. Below are the acquisitions NOW has announced in recent years:

(Source: Crunchbase)

2017 saw four acquisitions during the year and during the first four months of 2018, the firm has announced two deals. NOW is on track to exceed 2017’s total if it continues its current pace.

NOW’s stock has continued to rise over the past 12 months as the firm benefits from a positive business environment and strong execution, the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

With a fast-rising stock price, management is wasting no time in acquiring the technologies and talent it needs to continue to build out its service operations suite of offerings on its Now Platform.

Learning from and integrating machine learning technologies such as those from Parlo are central to ServiceNow being able to improve the pace of development of its offerings.

While the deal won’t move the stock in the near-term, it serves as a window into management’s priorities as it seeks to provide the best value to customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.