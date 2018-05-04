I Was Wrong About Weight Watchers

Last night, after the bell, Weight Watchers International (WTW) reported Q1 2018 numbers. Let's not sugar coat it, they issued blow out numbers and materially raised FY 2018 guidance from $2.55 EPS (mid-point) to $3.10 (mid-point). As readers might recall, my most recent article: I Was The Lone Bull At $12 But Am Now Short At $70. Candidly, and we bought Weight Watchers $60 7/20/2018 put options in mid-February 2018 at an average of $5.80 per contract. After last night's numbers, it appears that I couldn't have been more wrong about thinking it was a great short, at $70.

In the interest of full disclosure and transparency, in the high-octane portfolio, we bet 116 basis point (1.16%) of the total value of the portfolio on these WTW puts. This is another reminder that buying long calls or puts is a fool's game, especially for stocks with high volatility, like WTW. In other words, if we were able to have been outright short at $70 (say 200 shares) we would have done far better, as the stock traded down to the high $50s while Oprah was dumping a sizable stake. Moreover, being long call or put options, in stocks with high volatility is tricky because they are so expensive. So, your timing has to perfect on the trajectory and timing because of the high decay value if you don't get the timing aspect right, as the time value slips away like an hourglass.

Secondly, in terms of the fundamentals, I got the call wrong. Despite the nosebleed valuation on an Enterprise Value to EBITDAS of nearly 18X to 19X (based on consensus estimates in February 2018 when I put the bet on), a $70 per share (market capitalization of about $4.86 billion based on 69.5 million fully diluted shares) plus about $1.7 billion in net debt, WTW dramatically lifted full-year FY 2018 guidance, twice. The first time was in February 2018, when they reported Q4 2017 numbers and they guided EPS of $2.40 to $2.70, which was well ahead of then consensus and then the second time, last night when they raised FY 2018 EPS guidance to $3 to $3.20.

Simply put, I got it wrong and it will most likely cost us 116 points of performance as I now expect these puts to expire worthless on July 20, 2018.

Again, for full transparency, from a trading perspective, year to date, despite losing 280 Bps on legacy Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) calls that expired in January 2018, on a realized basis, we were up 547 Bps in FY 2018 trading profits in the high-octane portfolio (net-net, so this includes all realized gains and losses in FY 2018). So, it is kind of an unforced error to give back 116 Bps points on this Weight Watchers bet. However, it is par for the course. Lesson learned paying up for expensive options.

And quite frankly, I am going to really think twice and then three times before buying any long calls or long puts. I have re-learned the hard way (as I have periodically made this mistake years ago) and then forgotten that the options market is really better for writing covered calls or selling puts to generate income (or reduce an entry in the case of selling puts). In 2018, in the conservative portfolio that I advise on, I have been doing this somewhat effectively.

In terms of Weight Watchers, specifically, I am still highly skeptical of FreeStyle. It feels like a major gimmick and marketing splash that strays from WTW's core mission and principles. The program is less restrictive and more enticing to many people who are trying to lose weight. However, I'm not sure of its efficacy, but that really doesn't matter in the short term. Last night's numbers, whether simply fleeting or not, have proven its popularity and that this is a great marketing campaign. Let's face it, so much of the weight loss business is about marketing.

Peeling back the onion, the pricing power, by measuring average paid weeks by revenue, indicates further pricing power erosion. That said, the subscriber growth was very impressive.

To prove my point about WTW's aggressive pricing discounting, just last night, I visited Weight Watchers' website and you quickly realize that the company has been very promotional and willing to discount to drive subscriber growth and beat Wall Street numbers to keep its stock price in orbit.

Exhibit A

Exhibit B

However, the market will not focus on the lack of pricing power or the pricing discounts for new or lapsed WTW subscribers. Instead, perhaps rightly so, they will focus on strongly raised guidance, so I expect the stock to trade up today.

Google Trends Isn't So Accurate

On a different note, this is another example, though, that we can safely ignore Google Trends data, as it is a bunch of nonsense. The Google Trends data and the very strong WTW subscriber growth essentially prove that Google Trends is charting isn't accurate.

Takeaway

I made two mistakes on this bad call, I bought a very expensive put option where I needed WTW to dramatically miss Q4 2017 numbers or Q1 2018 numbers to have any realistic shot or making money on that bet. Secondly, in retrospective, I was naive to think that, at least in the short term, the marketing blitz of a new easy to use program with 300 foods with zero points wouldn't resonate with people. After all, we live in a world where far too many people want a quick fix, so this was a perfect marketing pitch that losing weight is so easy and fun. Notwithstanding Artal Group SA filing to selling a major block of WTW stock between now and July 20, 2018, I fully expect these put options to expire worthlessly and it to cost us 116 Bps of profits/ performance. Luckily, year to date, we had 547 Bps of net realized FY 2018 trading profits, but I hate to give back more than 50 Bps on any bad trading bet. Signing off, eating zero points crow all the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WTW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.