Commodities Recap For The Week Of May 4, 2018

Energy prices steady as crude oil puts in a higher high and settle just under the $70 per barrel level on NYMEX June futures.

The Big Story of the Week: The Fed Says They Can Be Behind the Inflationary Curve

At the Fed's May FOMC meeting, the members of the committee issued a statement to markets that was neither dovish nor hawkish. However, give the new complexion of the central bank under Jerome Powell, I interpret the lack of hawkishness as a dovish signal from the Fed. Moreover, the committee suggested that they are willing to fall behind the curve a bit on inflationary pressures which is bullish for commodities prices.

On Friday, the employment report the U.S. added 164,000 new jobs in April. Economists had expected 195,000. However, the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since 2000 at 3.9%. While the pace of hiring is beginning to slow, it is likely that the unemployment rate will continue to decline given the tight situation in the labor market. However, wage growth at 2.6% from a year earlier remains tepid from an inflationary standpoint. Stocks rallied in the aftermath of Friday's report and the dollar index hit a marginal new high at 92.775 before correcting to just under the 92.50 level. Crude oil rose to a new and higher high on Friday, May 4.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.66% loss for the week

Silver up just 0.13% since the last report

Platinum posts a 0.67% loss for the week and remains at a $404 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium down just 0.60% on the week

Copper gains 0.52% on the week

Iron ore recovers 2.56% of its value on the week

The BDI up just 0.07% since the last report

Rotterdam coal down 0.12% on the week

Lumber posts a 3.33% gain and rises to yet another new record high at $603.50 per 1,000 board feet on May 4 on the expiring May futures contract

May NYMEX crude oil moves 2.38% higher since last week despite inventory gains

June Brent crude oil moves 1.37% higher as the Brent premium rises

The premium for Brent over WTI in July closes the week at $5.32 as June Brent rolls to July futures

Gasoline moves 0.65% lower, but heating oil rises 0.92% since last week as products underperform crude oil

The gasoline crack spread moves 9.56% lower while the heating oil crack falls 3.39% since last week's report

Natural gas down 2.17% since the last report after the first injection of the season. The EIA reports an injection of 62 bcf into storage on Thursday

Ethanol up 2.10% on the week on strength in gasoline and corn

Soybeans decline 1.85% for the week

Corn moves 1.94% higher on the week

CBOT wheat moves 5.57% higher on the week. July KCBT wheat trading at a 29.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 2.50 cents on the week.

Sugar down just 0.09% on the week

Coffee 0.16% higher since last week's report

Cocoa down 1.91% on the week

Cotton rises 2.83% on the week as the market prepares for the May WASDE report

FCOJ continues to rally moving 5.23% higher and closes above the $1.60 per pound level

Live cattle post a 0.89% loss since last week

Feeder cattle move 1.30% lower since the previous report

Hog futures go the other way and rise 1.24% on the week

The dollar index up another 1.17% on the June futures contract as the recovery in the greenback continues

June long-Bonds trading at around 143-19 up 0-13 as bonds move gently higher after the FOMC meeting

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,263 on Friday, May 4, down 48 points after another volatile week in stocks

The Bitcoin recovery continues, and the cryptocurrency was trading Friday at the $9,693.41 level up $550.57 or 6.02% since last week

Ethereum moves to $784.39 up 18.31% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

GSG closes the week at $17.62 per share, up 25 cents since last week's report despite the rise in the dollar index.

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust represents a basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.44 billion and trades an average daily volume of 718,927 shares.

Disclaimer: Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we're on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There's also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.