Automatic Data Processing: Great Total Return With Earnings Increasing As Interest Rates Rise

This article is about Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and why it's a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest human resources products and services companies in the world. ADP is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth potential with the rising interest rates.

Automatic Data Processing is 5.35% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year. As the interest rates increase, the earnings of ADP will also increase from the payroll float.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Automatic Data Processing has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all of the five years with hardly a bump down. The recent market correction gives you a chance to buy ADP at a discount.

ADP data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Automatic Data Processing will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Automatic Data Processing passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Automatic Data Processing does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 42 years of increasing dividends and a 2.3% yield. Automatic Data Processing is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 60%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. ADP easily passes this guideline. ADP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $51.1 Billion. Automatic Data Processing 2018 projected cash flow at $5.2 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.8% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Automatic Data Processing can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. ADP passes this guideline since their total return is 82.0%, more than the Dow's total return of 47.89%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,400 today. This makes Automatic Data Processing a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings since ADP was paying a 32% five-year average tax rate and now pays 27%. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. ADP's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $126, passing the guideline. ADP's price is presently 5% below the target. ADP is under the target price at present and has a high PE of 27, making ADP a bit overpriced at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady increasing dividends and future total return growth you may want to nibble at this company. Traders may want to wait for a better entry price. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the above average growing dividend makes ADP a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes ADP interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and economy increases. ADP gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and great total return.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Automatic Data Processing beats against the Dow baseline in my 52.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 82.00% makes Automatic Data Processing a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. ADP has an above average dividend yield of 2.3% and has had increases for 42 years, making ADP also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was just increased in April 2018 to $0.69/Qtr. up from $0.63/Qtr. or a 10% increase.

DOW's 52.0 Month total return baseline is 47.89%

Company name 52 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Automatic Data Processing 82.00% 34.11% 2.3%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 2, 2018, Automatic Data Processing reported earnings that beat expected by $0.09 at $1.52, compared to last year at $1.31. Total revenue was higher at $3.69 Billion more than a year ago by 8.2% year over year and beat expected revenue by $20 Million. This was a great report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out August 2018 and is expected to be $0.87 compared to last year at $0.66 a good increase.

Business Overview

Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest human resources companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

Automatic Data Processing is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers a range of human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled HCM solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP TotalSource, ADP's PEO business, offers small and mid-sized businesses an HR outsourcing solution through a co-employment model. As a PEO, ADP TotalSource provides HR management services while the client continues to direct the day-to-day job-related duties of the employees."

Overall Automatic Data Processing is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for ADP's products. The good dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. As interest rates rise so will ADP's earnings.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on March 21 they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates three more times this year, but will go slow at 1-2 for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From May 2, 2018, earnings call Carlos A. Rodriguez (Chief Executive Officer and President) said

This morning we reported our third quarter fiscal 2018 results with reported revenue up 8% to $3.7 billion, 6% on an organic constant currency basis. We are pleased with the strong revenue growth for the quarter, and we are especially pleased with our quarterly Employer Services revenue retention, which increased 170 basis points. In our PEO segment, average worksite employee growth was 9% for the quarter, slightly below our expectations, though we continue to see strong demand particularly in the down-market. Our solid 9% new business bookings growth this quarter was in line with expectations as we continue to see improving demand for our HCM solutions. Our down-market and international businesses continued to perform well, and we were also encouraged by the performance of our up-market offerings compared to a difficult third quarter in fiscal 2017. As you can see from our reported results, we continue to see broad-based progress from investments we made in our sales force, and are, therefore, increasing our fiscal 2018 new business bookings guidance growth to 6% to 7% from 5% to 7%. Our adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 16% to $1.52 per share as we delivered improving adjusted EBIT performance and benefited from a lower effective tax rate and fewer shares outstanding. Overall, our earnings growth in the quarter exceeded our expectations, and we're happy with our strong performance. Now, I'd like to discuss our innovation efforts and how they remain at the core of our strategy. We're continuing to invest in a new breed of HCM solutions that we anticipate will address the evolving needs of millions of workers every day and we're proud to be recognized for it. Most recently, Constellation Research recognized our suite of HCM solutions as a leader in helping enterprises navigate the barriers in doing business in today's global economy. They further noted that we have turned the Innovation Corner and described ADP as an innovative next-gen HCM vendor and a leader in big data, machine learning, and user experience. Additionally, earlier this week at Facebook's F8 conference, we launched an integration with Facebook's enterprise solution, Workplace. Now, clients using ADP for HR and payroll solutions and Workplace by Facebook for employee collaboration can offer teams access to pay and time-off information within Facebook's enterprise environment through an ADP virtual assistant that utilizes chat. This application is available now in our ADP Marketplace."

The graphic below shows a summary of the CEO comments for Automatic Data Processing.

Source: ADP Earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Automatic Data Processing business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. ADP has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the 2018 outlook that will continue to bring growth to the stockholders.

Source: ADP Earnings call slides

Takeaways

Automatic Data Processing is a good investment choice for the total return investor with it's above average dividend yield and high total return. Automatic Data Processing is 5.35% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. ADP will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in the data processing business ADP may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I was considering selling the small position in Kraft Heinz Corp. (KHC) that is 0.5% of the portfolio because of its bad performance, and I have better companies for investment. The last earnings showed growth, so I will wait another quarter to see if this continues.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 26 reduced position of L Brands to 1.5% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next month.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 reduced position of L Brands to 1.8% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 16 increased position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 13.9% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. I just can't bring myself to sell Boeing.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did not like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr. which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Take this recent drop to pick up a great company in the medical products field.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, ADP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Digital Investors Trust and Automatic Data Processing that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, PEP, TXN, ADP, KHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.