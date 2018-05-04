VeriFone Systems: Any Bidders During The 'Go-Shop' Period?

The symmetry of the investment is very interesting. If there is another bidder, I will make stock returns, otherwise I will lose nothing.

The company has sold divisions in the last two years. This deal makes sense for the company.

Introduction

VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) has very recently signed a deal with Francisco Partners along with British Columbia Investment Management. The private equity firm will pay $23.04 in cash as per a deal that will be worth $3.4 billion including VeriFone's net debt.

The Board of Directors has unanimously approved the deal and is asking the shareholders to accept the offer. In addition, the acquisition is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q3 2017.

What the most investors will appreciate is the go-shop period that will last until May 24. The company will have to offer itself to other potential buyers. If only one of them is interested, the stock returns delivered by PAY could be magnificent. In this piece, we will illustrate that there are a lot of big competitors that could bid for PAY.

Business History

Verifone, headquartered in San Jose, California, bills itself as a global leader in payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale. The business is described as follows in its last 10-K:

"Our solutions enable merchants and the institutions that serve them to securely accept electronic forms of payment and ensure regulatory and industry standards compliance; enable value-added exchange between merchants and consumers; and enhance payment security." Source:10-K

In its 35 years of business history, PAY has been acquired and sold by big private equities and industrial groups. In my opinion, the number of previous transactions will facilitate the new acquisition because this is not the first time that employees are going through M&A integration and restructuring. Bear in mind that many times workers try to leave companies that are being bought by the financial buyers. Although I expect that some workers will do so, I believe that the number of such workers will be less significant in this case. M&A analysts will like the transaction because of this feature.

The previous transactions that have shaped PAY are described briefly here. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) acquired the company in 1997. Four years later, in July 2001, Gores Technology Group, LLC, a privately held acquisition and investment management firm, acquired the company from HP and was in charge of its recapitalization. In this time period, GTCR Golder Rauner, LLC, a private equity firm, became the largest shareholder of PAY and decided to launch an IPO, which was realized on May 4, 2005.

That's not all. The company has also acquired other firms in the last four years. In 2015, PAY acquired InterCard AG as well as a German payment service provider. In 2016, AJB Software Design was also bought by PAY.

Sale of Divisions

I believe that the sale of PAY should not be a big surprise. In 2015, the company had already initiated a plan to reduce costs, sell underperforming businesses, and consolidate facilities and data centers. I am sure that M&A analysts checked these facts and thought that a merger was plausible.

The total restructuring expense increased from $8.7 million in 2015 to $168.8 million in 2017. Have a look at the table below:

Source: 10-K

In addition, according to the last annual report, in 2017, the company completed the sale of the petroleum media business, which resulted into a $49.1 million write-down. Furthermore, in the same report, it was noted that management intended to sell the company's Taxi Solutions reporting unit. Finally, during June 2017, the company also divested its controlling interest in its Chinese subsidiary.

The fact that PAY had already commenced to sell business units increases, in my opinion, the probability of closing the deal.

In addition, I believe that the sale is a great opportunity for the Board of Directors as well as the shareholders. If they had already decided to enhance value for the shareholders through the sale of business units, why not sell the whole company?

The premium being paid for the company represents 50% of premium, which seems generous. While it could have been higher, will be shown later, it seems like a fair price taking into account that the private equity will not bring operating synergies.

Valuation - Peers

As per the last annual report, the following are the direct competitors of PAY: Ingenico S.A., PAX Technology, Ltd., Fujian Newland, Square (NYSE:SQ), SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Xinguodu, Equinox Payments, CyberNet Inc., and Spire Payments Ltd.

From this list, we can only use SQ to compare it with PAY because all the other companies are not public. SQ is an interesting peer. With 2,338 employees, which is approximately half of the workers employed by PAY, SQ's FY17 revenues were worth $2.214 billion, which are approximately 20% more than PAY's FY17 revenues. In addition, while SQ's annual revenues increased from $1.267 billion in 2015 to $2.214 billion in 2017, PAY's annual revenues decreased from $2.000 billion in 2015 to $1.870 billion in 2017.

Let's revise the EV/Sales ratio. SQ's EV/Sales ratio is equal to 5.86x, which means that the PAY's Enterprise Value should be approximately $11 billion. Given that Francisco Partners is buying the company for less than $3 billion, the company seems a bargain for the private equity. Others in SA have claimed the same about the deal:

What's my take? Francisco Partners is a private equity and is paying the price that a private equity can pay. Think about the following. If the company is acquired by a private equity, PAY will only see financial synergies but not operational synergies. In addition, I believe that Francisco Partners may not be the best candidate to transform the business model as it is a financial buyer. These are very good reasons to believe that this private equity cannot really pay a lot for PAY.

In my view, a direct competitor should understand the business and offer operational synergies. As a result, it could pay more for PAY.

Go-Shop

Could the company be acquired by a direct competitor? Yes, of course. The merger agreement includes a go-shop provision, under which PAY may contact third parties to get a better offer. Take a look at the following part of the merger agreement:

Source: Merger agreement

Why did the lawyers include this provision? A go-shop provision is usually included in a merger agreement when the company has not previously contacted other direct competitors before signing a transaction. In this particular case, in order to respect its fiduciary duties of care, the Board of Directors needs to contact other financial buyers or direct competitors, which may offer a better price for the company.

Is this an opportunity for the shareholders? Yes, it is. If a new competitor bids for the company, the share price will increase and the stock returns could increase. In addition, if no bid is received, still there is an offer from Francisco Partners, so we will not lose money.

Conditions

I checked the conditions noted in the merger agreement. I could not find any condition which increases the likelihood of failure. As usual, we have the Hart-Scott-Rodino condition. In addition, the shareholders will need to accept the deal and the merger is subject to other foreign regulatory approvals. Take a look below:

Source: Merger agreement

I noted the conditions since I believe that traders holding shares until the end will need to know them. But, please note that I will be buying shares of the company now and will sell them once the go-shop provision ends.

Termination Fees

There is another good news in this deal. If the company accepts a better offer from another company during the go-shop period, the termination fee to be paid to Francisco Partners will be very low; $33 million. It is only 1.2% of the current enterprise value of PAY. The fact that this sum is very low increases the chances of receiving other bids. Take a look at it in the image below:

Source: Merger agreement

In case of terminating the deal after the termination of the go-shop period, PAY will have to pay $86.6 million to Francisco Partners. In addition, if Francisco Partners terminates the deal, it will have to pay $186.6 million to the company.

Financing and Financial Advisors

The financing of the deal will not be a problem. Francisco Partners has secured financing in the form of equity from Investor Group and debt financing from Credit Suisse AG, Barclays Bank PLC, and Royal Bank of Canada. Thereafter, the merger agreement is not subject to a financial condition.

Qatalyst Partners is the financial advisor of VeriFone, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is its legal advisor. Credit Suisse, Barclays, and Royal Bank of Canada are acting as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Francisco investor group.

Probability Tree Diagrams

The market price of the PAY's stock is $23,04, which is exactly the offer price. With this information in mind, I see the following probability tree diagram:

Receiving an offer from a third party (20%): We need to be cautious here. As per my experience, receiving an offer during a go-shop period is not so likely. In this case, the stock price could jump like 7-20%.

Francisco Partners closes the deal (75%): While the market is discounting that the deal will close since the merger spread is close to zero, like any transaction, there are some risks.

The deal does not close (5%): I don't see this scenario very likely. There is no financing condition, and Francisco Partners is quite big ($14 billion under management) as compared to PAY, which increases the likelihood of success. Additionally, given the restructuring plans noted by PAY, a deal with Francisco Partners makes a lot of sense, so I don't expect a lot of pressure from the workers and the management.

