Using The Power Of Incentives To Understand Markets And Oil

We have been burned in the past when we ignored it, and it now governs everything we do.

If there's one lesson we want to share with you today, it's the power of understanding incentives.

"Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives." ~ Charlie Munger.

Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives. ~ Charlie Munger

At HFI Research, everything we do is governed by the understanding of incentives. As the Charlie Munger quote lays out, everything is about incentives, and understanding the power of incentives may just very well help you navigate through the treacherous waters of life, markets, and the complex world of oil.

We have received numerous requests in the past asking us to detail just how it is we have nailed down on the OPEC production forecasts so well. For example, in October 2016, when many pundits thought that a production cut from OPEC and non-OPEC was impossible, we stood firm on our conviction that a production cut agreement was coming. And in the following year, we nailed the extension to the end of 2018 that many thought was unlikely.

It all boils down to understanding incentives.

The power of incentive doesn't just apply to analyzing the complex world of oil either. It can also be an effective tool in analyzing company executives' incentives. Take for example our article on why we bought California Resources (CRC) back in August 2017.

We said:

For us, when we look at a company like California Resources (CRC), we see a much more promising future than implied by the market. The debt is the biggest overhang on the equity, but the fundamentals of the business are far better than what people realize. In our view, CRC's management has also done an admirable job in managing its equity structure. It could have panicked and issue massive amounts of equity to combat the debt overhang last year but instead is choosing to focus on joint ventures and using free cash flow to pay down debt.

Since then, CRC has done admirably well, and we think there's more room to the upside.

But rewinding back to our original analysis, we needed to nail down whether or not management would screw us, or to put it in another way, to understand the incentives.

For one, we knew that CRC's debt structure was termed, but the credit line was the biggest issue at the time. Nonetheless, the management team, despite 2 years of chaotic oil prices, navigated the company well, and issued minimal equity, cut capex, while using the cash flow to pay down debt. We knew from that analytical viewpoint, CRC's management team would not do any shareholder unfriendly deals that would significantly dilute shareholders. In addition, the management team's equity incentives package hinted to us that they have every reason for the equity to perform well.

But conversely, the lessons we applied to CRC came from a previous investment mistake we made in Bellatrix Exploration (BXE). It was our lack of understanding of the power of incentives that ultimately saw us lose money on this poor investment.

Looking at our past mistakes, BXE was a combination of the bad macro forecast (Canadian natural gas prices) and bad assessment of the power of incentives. Our belief in the system to follow super investors (Baupost and Orange Capital) at the time led us to think that BXE will work itself out of the debt mess it was in. But the equity raise in the summer of 2016 sent us a clear message that the company was not aligned with shareholders. Ray Smith, the previous CEO, diluted shareholders by 40% that summer, and we knew this investment is now just a beta vehicle on commodity prices.

And it was this very lesson that we received from BXE that allowed us to see through the darkness and led us to find investments like CRC and Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF).

But the power of incentives can also be used to assess situations in life and business.

While this article is by no means a guide in how to navigate through issues in life, we strongly believe that in any business transactions or life transactions, the incentives have to be aligned. Whether it's buying a car or paying for a subscription to a Seeking Alpha premium service, if the counterparty has no "skin in the game", more often than not, the deal usually ends badly.

Sure, the author of the article may be biased because he's long oil, but it sure beats someone with no skin in the game spouting opinions on the market.

Like David Tepper said, "Opinions are like a**holes, everyone has one."

And as Michael Steinhardt used to ask, "How convinced are you of your f***ing thesis?"

So for us, we always start off asking the question, "what is that person's incentive?"

We hope you found value in this article because the mistakes we've made in the past can often be learned by others without going through the pain. We have been burned in the past when we ignored the power of incentives, but if we utilize it effectively, it can be a great tool in analyzing everything in life. Thank you for reading this article, and we hope you have a great weekend.

