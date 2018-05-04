Natural Gas Production Averages At Another All-Time High

For the week of May 4, we expect a storage build of 90 Bcf.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +62 Bcf change yesterday. This was 10 Bcf higher than our forecast of +52 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of April 27 storage report here.

For the week of May 4, we expect a storage build of 90 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production averaged at a new all-time high. Canadian gas net imports also increased slightly pushing total gas supplies higher w-o-w. As you can see in the chart below, total gas supplies are now trending higher once again.

On the demand side, the moderating weather is now pushing heating demand to the lowest level this year prompting storage to start building in size. The drop in heating demand w-o-w was ~4.7 Bcf/d with industrial demand also decreasing. Power burn demand was higher w-o-w, and the latest weather outlook shows a potential early start to cooling demand by the middle of May. LNG exports were higher w-o-w.

As we wrote in our NGDs this week, fundamentals are still turning bearish. In the same report we published last week, market balance showed -3.47 Bcf/d for 2018's injection season so far. This has now decreased to -2.32 Bcf/d, a decrease of 1.15 Bcf/d.

But despite fundamentals starting to turn bearish, we alerted readers that we initiated a long UGAZ position yesterday as natural gas prices approach the bottom of the trading band.

All trade updates will be posted live to HFI Research subscribers. If you would like to start receiving live updates on how we are trading our positions, what the traders are saying, or how the fundamental set-up is shifting, we think you should give our premium service a try. See here for more info.

For a sample of what our dailies look like, see this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.