Taseko Mines: Reduced Production Expectations For 2018

Taseko Mines (TGB) reported Q1 2018 results involving its lowest quarterly production from Gibraltar since 2012, with the corresponding effect of high operating costs per pound of copper produced. Tasekoalready mentioned that the wildfire impact on production would carry over into Q1 2018 and that Q1 2018 production would be similar to Q4 2017. However, the Q1 2018 production results were a bit worse than Q4 2017 and overall production expectations for the rest of 2018 have been reduced as well.

Q1 2018 Results

Although Taseko's Q1 2018 results were pretty weak, those weak results also were largely expected. Taseko had commented in its Q4 2017 report that head grades and copper production in Q1 2018 would be similar to Q4 2017 due to the summer wildfires having a major impact on mine plan sequencing. Both the copper head grade and copper production ended up being a bit lower in Q1 2018 compared to Q4 2017.

The head grade in Q1 2018 ended up being slightly lower than Q4 2017 at 0.201% vs. 0.209%. Total copper production ended up 10% lower at 22.9 million pounds (100% basis) compared to 25.5 million pounds in Q4 2017. The fourth quarter has two more days than the first quarter, so on a per day basis, copper production was down around 8% quarter-over-quarter.

The adjusted cost per ton milled (which includes capitalized stripping) rose to above $11 CAD in Q1 2018 as well, after remaining in the $10 to $11 CAD range throughout 2017. This contributed to site operating costs (also including capitalized stripping) increasing to $2.76 USD per pound of copper produced in Q1 2018. Taseko did benefit from higher by-product credits and reduced off-property costs, which partially mitigated the higher site operating costs compared to Q4 2017.

Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Adjusted Cost Per Ton Milled (CAD$) $10.61 $11.29 Copper Grade (%) 0.209% 0.201% Recovery (%) 77.5% 75.7% Production (Million Pounds Cu) 25.5 22.9 Site Operating Costs (US$ per pound) $2.40 $2.76 By-Product Credits (US$ per pound) -$0.17 -$0.23 Off-Property Costs (US$ per pound) $0.42 $0.31 Total Operating Costs (US$ per pound) $2.65 $2.84

2018 Expectations

Taseko appears to have downwardly revised its 2018 production outlook as well. It mentioned in Q4 2017 that "we expect the average copper grade for 2018 to be in line with Gibraltar’s life of mine average grade." Now it mentions that "we expect the average copper grade for the remainder of 2018 to be in line with Gibraltar’s average life of mine reserve grade of 0.26."

I had previously assumed that Gibraltar's 2018 copper production would end up at around 131.3 million pounds (100% basis) at a 0.256% copper grade, but the new information suggest that 2018 copper production may end up around 123.8 million pounds at a 0.245% copper grade.

The lower copper production contributes to around a $23 million USD decrease in projected EBITDAX in 2018 compared to my earlier calculations. Taseko's long-term outlook is unchanged, but the effect on near-term cash flow warrants a $0.10 USD reduction in its estimated value. Taseko's estimated value per share is now $1.08 USD using a 5x EV/EBITDAX multiple and $1.49 USD using a 6x EV/EBITDAX multiple. This is based on long-term EBITDAX estimates for Gibraltar only and does not include the potential upside from the Florence Copper Project.

Conclusion

Although Taseko already mentioned that Q1 2018 production would also be affected by the lingering impact of summer wildfires, the Q1 2018 results still came in a bit worse than expected. As well, the production expectations for the remainder of 2018 have also been reduced somewhat. While this appears to be a temporary issue, the damage to Taseko is enough to warrant reducing its per share value by around $0.10 USD.

Taseko is now trading near the lower end of its estimated valuation range and may have further upside from the Florence Copper Project. Thus I may consider adding to my position at closer to $1 USD per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.