Forest City Realty Trust's (FCE.A) CEO David LaRue on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. Cl A (NYSE:FCE.A) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David LaRue - President and CEO

Bob O'Brien - CFO

Analysts

Christy McElroy - Citi

Sheila McGrath - Evercore

Michael Donovan - Citi

The Company would like to remind listeners that in addition to using GAAP terminology, such as net earnings, it will be using non-GAAP terminologies such as operating FFO; FFO, net operating income or NOI, comparable property NOI or comp NOI; and net debt to adjusted EBITDA in its discussions today.

Please refer to Forest City's annual report filed with the SEC and supplemental package, which is posted on the Company's website at www.forestcity.net for an explanation of these terms and why the Company uses them, as well as reconciliations to their comparable financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

I would now like to turn the call over to Forest City's President and CEO, David LaRue. Please go ahead, Mr. LaRue.

David LaRue

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. Bob O'Brien, our Chief Financial Officer, is with me today.

As we noted in our earnings release, the diligent execution of our strategies continues to be - reflect in our results. Operating FFO was up for the quarter despite market and seasonal challenges in apartments and a significant lease expiration in our office.

Successfully executing our strategies including focusing on core products and markets, deleveraging, improving margins, reducing risk and enhancing governance, has brought us a long way as a transformed and much stronger company.

To borrow a football metaphor, we believe Forest City is now in the red zone and poised to begin a new phase in our nearly 100-year history, one characterized by renewed growth and laser focus on stockholder value.

In the near term, getting into the end zone will include: Continuing to realize the power of place through the growth in our core portfolio; completing our retail dispositions and redeploying those ownership interest into core products and our urban markets reaching up or exceeding our deleveraging and margin improvement goals, engaging with our new board members, and increasing stockholder value and total returns. We believe all of those objectives are within the reach of our company and define and achievable.

Our focus on execution continues. Just since announcing of the end of the review process in late March, we finalized the first tranche mall sales in our portfolio level transaction with QIC, closed the strategic sale 461 Dean Street in Brooklyn, and most recently our joint venture with Madison International Realty acquired MIT's interest in five assets at University Park at MIT that were not already 100% owned by Forest City.

As we noted in our press release, the transaction acquired our partner's interest and strong operating properties, enhances our control over our portfolio and is one of the lowest risk options we have as part of our disciplined capital allocation process.

There were a number of significant milestones in our first quarter and will be happy to address any of them in the Q&A. At the top of the list though, was the conclusion of the Board's review of strategic alternatives which ended in late March. After a thorough and deliberate process began last September, the Board made the determination that stockholder value would be best fee realized on a standalone basis and by continuing to execute our current strategies.

Hand in hand with that decision, the Board committed to an extensive refreshment with 8 new independent directors appointed and 9 then-current directors stepping down. The Board expects to appoint one more independent director.

This Board will be bringing fresh perspectives and significant depth of experience in real estate, investment management, and governance in addition to a strong focus on shareholder value. We are working diligently with the new directors to quickly ramp up their knowledge of the company. I also want to salute and thank the departing directors for everything they've done for Forest City over the year of service.

With that, let me turn things over to Bob for deeper dive into performance of the quarter and what we expect to see for the balance of the year.

Bob O'Brien

Thanks Dave. Good morning, everybody. Let me start by providing some color on comps NOI in the quarter and where we see that metric going for the year.

I imagine everyone on the call is aware of the near term headwinds in the apartment market with significant new multifamily delivery, a major market around the country. We expect the new supply in our core markets to continue through 2018 and the first half 2019. And we believe we will be able to continue to increase our rents, the increase supply will dampen those increases and result in more modest rent growth than we have achieved in the recent past. Our residential teams are focused and increasing occupancy rates and actively management of operating expenses to drive margin improvement.

In the first quarter we experienced some variability on the expense side with higher utility cost compared with last year, as well as increased real estate taxes including the burn-off of some abatement. Beside some of those headwinds we think our apartment portfolio will more than hold its own in 2018. So first quarter was slightly weaker than we anticipated but we still expect comp NOI and apartments to turn positive over the balance of the year and end the year up approximately 2% to 2.25%.

Notably we saw considerable variation in our primary markets during the quarter. To provide a little color, we saw a solid apartment comp NOI growth in San Francisco, Denver, Boston, Dallas, L.A., and D.C. combined. As positive performance was offset by decreases in Philly and Chicago where seasonal cost played a meaningful role and in New York where challenges related to new supply and some tax increases contributed to a down quarter.

In office we saw continued strength in our Cambridge portfolio which was partially offset as we addressed a large lease exploration of approximately 200,000 square feet at One Pierrepont Plaza in Brooklyn. That space was vacated in February as we saw a modest impact in Q1 and we will see the full impact beginning in Q2.

We are negotiating LOIs for about three quarter of the space and are pleased with the demonstrated market demand. So we expect the vacancy to be addressed this year although it will be drag in office comp NOI in 2018. Overall we expect office comp NOI to be flat for the year compared with 2017 primarily as a result of the Pierrepont vacancy.

As we noted during the Q&A in our last Investor Call with modest growth in apartments and office relatively flat for the year, we expect total comp NOI for 2018 to grow by about 1%. So that’s the comp NOI picture.

Let me make a few comments about total NOI. In 2017 and year-to-date 2018, we have closed down strategic divestments representing more than $1.3 billion of value. This transformation will result in a loss of approximately $85 million of annualized NOI due to these dispositions.

The NOI reduction in 2018 compared with 2017 will be more than $53 million. These figures include our fair leases at housing portfolio, tranche 1 of our QIC regional mall sales, as well as other announced dispositions but it does not include the Madison portfolio.

We anticipate growth from our operating portfolio together with new property additions will generate additional NOI to make up some what was lost to sales so we do expect to see a modest reduction total NOI year-over-year.

Although there is a slight dilutive impact because of these sales, clearly we believe our go-forward NOI is a higher quality from a more focused portfolio of core assets in our core urban market with very strong demographics. We are well positioned to increase our NOI to growth in the operating portfolio, new property openings, and as we redeploy our retail ownership stakes into replacement assets.

So, we want to make sure our investors are aligned and the expected changes in NOI for this year. Our teams have been busy continuing our transformation, focusing our business and simplifying our story. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and there is more to come.

Before I turn the call back to Dave for some closing remarks, let me just highlight continued progress in the couple of our other key metrics. Our margin improvement efforts continue to gain traction and the first quarter we got into our target range for improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins with the 410 basis points increase over our year-end 2016 benchmark. This is good progress and with our ongoing focus on continuous improvement, we expect to drive further improvement.

Progress that our deleveraging efforts also continues as our ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA dropped to seven times in a rolling 12 months basis and the way to our near term goal of 6.5 times by 2019, while we expect some quarter-to-quarter variances in these metrics, the overall trend is consistently positive and we’re pleased with the significant progress we’ve made and continue to make.

With that, let me turn it back to you, Dave.

David LaRue

Thanks Bob.

As always, details on our underconstuction pipeline are included in our press release and filings. We expect to stabilize eight recently opened properties this year and we have an additional seven properties under construction that will come online in our core markets over the course of the next two years. Those new properties will contribute to future growth in the portfolio going forward. We would be happy to answer any questions about the pipeline during the Q&A.

Overall, we are cautiously optimistic about 2018, longer term we are confident in our ability to deliver continue to execute on our strategies and deliver increased shareholder value. Before we go to Q&A, let me comment on one more topic.

One of our core values is sustainability and stewardship and even as we’ve done the heavylifting to transform our company, we remain very much committed to core responsibility and ESG topics, here are three quick updates just since the end of the first quarter.

In early April, the EPA and Department of Energy named us 2018 Energy Star Partner of the Year for Outstanding efforts in energy management. In mid-April, Urban Land Institute of New York presented award of excellence since sustainable office development for the Tata Innovation Center at Cornell Tech Campus in New York City and most recently we learned that the science space tech targets initiatives and international effort to reduce greenhouse gas emission accepted the greenhouse gas goals we set for ourselves as part of our ongoing ESG planning. We are the 25th U.S. based company and just the second U.S. REIT to have our goals approved under this global initiative.

Beyond our core values and commitment to our corporate responsibility, these efforts matter because they matter to our stakeholders including our investors, our associates and the communities where we work. It’s simply the right thing to do.

With that, I will open up the call to questions. Operator?

Christy McElroy

Just to follow up on the apartment stuff, just given the pockets of weakness there that you talked about Bob, what gives you the confident and an improvement in the growth rate through the year and maybe you could update on, I think last quarter you said that you’re expecting 2.5% same-store NOI growth in the apartment. Does that still stand?

Bob O'Brien

Sure, Christy. What we’ve seen I think is that we saw very, very modest rental revenue growth, rent growth in the first couple of months of the year. We are seeing that shift, so we do think that the absorption of some of the supply positioning of our apartments in each of the various markets are going to continue to improve particularly as we move into a better leasing season.

We also have an opportunity to drive occupancy, you can see our occupancy in our statistics about 94%, we do think we can drive that up, that obviously will - as I indicated in my comments dampened somewhat rental increases we can get but our teams remain confident.

And as I also mentioned there were some expense items in the first quarter which we expect to plateau over the year which continues to give us confidence in our projections that are comp NOI will be - I think we said between 2.25 and 2.5 last time given that the weaker first quarter maybe closer 2.25 but we’re still confident in the market that where we have product.

Christy McElroy

So do you see the supply picture improving in any of those markets or do you still see that as a drag and from a development perspective has anything really changed in terms of your view to starting new project?

Bob O'Brien

So, as we said the space going to continue in most of our markets through 2018 and even into early 2019, so like everybody we’re fighting for both occupancy and rent increases. We think the product offerings that we have will are positioning us well to be able to grab our share in the marketplace but those are the headwinds that I referenced in my comments is supply is significant in most of these markets and that supply is not going to diminish at least for our core markets until late 2019 or excuse me late 2018 and into 2019.

I’ll let Dave comment on development appetite and what we have seen there.

David LaRue

Yes, Christy thank you for the question. I think as we continue to look and how I mentioned stabilizing eight paid assets this year and the seven we have under construction, I did back to our overall development ratio and how we continue to focus on that as a key metric and as we see how these products stabilize, and how the construction continues in deliveries into the market outside of our own, we will going to be very much aware and cautious as we evaluate future development, starts or construction starts within our pipeline.

As we talked in the past, the pipeline that we have now gives us that flexibility to measure the markets changing dynamics, supply demand, rent, et cetera and in the other big thing cost in the markets to make sure we’re getting adequate returns.

So we’re pretty much set in place right now with sort of construction and continued closely evaluate any new capital commitments for new starts.

Sheila McGrath

I was wondering if you could review with us just based on your commentary about the NOI going over on dispositions, review with us where you are in the Madison and QIC sales, what remains and are most of those are going to be redeployed in new acquisitions? Is that correct?

David LaRue

The short version is yes, we do anticipate redeploying that capital into new real estate. As you saw - recent announcement included here in our quarterly results, so on the Madison transaction we have closed on everything except the 42nd Street transaction, we’re still negotiating with the City on the reset of the ground lease there and hope that gets resolved by hopefully summer, early fall and would likely transact with Madison on that when that’s resolved.

But the other assets have all been converted from what we tell common equity interest into a preferred equity interest, so getting a big return on the equity value of that portfolio along lines as we described. And then together with Madison, we’re looking at ways to redeploy the capital into assets that partnership wants to own in the near term and so we just recently closed on the purchase of MIT's interest in essentially three of the buildings at our University Park MIT project.

So we had the partnership purchase that and over time we will determine what we do with that, at least the long-term goal Forest City is to own core office and department assets and long-term goal for Madison is to concentrate on retail.

So that add the appropriate time, it will effectuate split that. We continue to have a few more of our deferred equities that we need to redeploy into other assets with Madison, and we’re actively in pursuit with that. We have mentioned in the past potential to acquire our partner's interest in Brooklyn at our 88 DeKalb project that is under letter-of-intent and there is other joint ventures that we’re also exploring with Madison to redeploy that capital.

So we're making good progress and those will - once those transactions close, we should have an opportunity to continue to focus and simplify the ownership structure by portfolio.

Bob O'Brien

Sheila, maybe just additional color to the question. You had asked about the QIC sales as well. And so the first tranche that closed as you are aware were just trade sales of those assets. We received those proceeds from the sales and gained that resulted in that we're able to use the NOL asset that we had in our balance sheet to remain tax efficient.

As we look forward to the tranche 2 assets, those four assets had closing dates with the option sitting with QIC starting in 2019, 2020 and then 2021 and that would be our objective to, again, trade those assets in a tax effective manner.

Sheila McGrath

And I'm sorry if I missed this but did you disclose the cap rates for the life science acquisitions in Cambridge?

David LaRue

No, Sheila, we did not disclose that. As we had stated, our intent is to again take the value of our retail assets and as we look at redeploying that capital in our portfolio, I think the assets in the Madison portfolio were again slightly over 5% and as we look to redeploy we think we will be - the overall acquisition to redeploy it will be approximately in that same range and allow us, most importantly, to simplify our story of exit, meaning exit to retail business, focus on our place making assets such as University Park and MIT and then the efficiencies that come from that those fewer partnerships, or our ability to focus will be on the cap rate itself, create additional efficiencies and value throughout the entire company.

Michael Donovan

It's Michael Donovan with Christy. I'm not going to ask you define timely on the call this time. I wanted to - the new board, the reconstituted board was made effective in mid-April. I take there's already been at least a get-together of the board. Can you talk a little bit how engaged that board will be at least in the near term in terms of number of meetings and strategy sessions? How should be expect things to change or not change in terms of the speed at which this new board will evaluate the strategy going forward?

David LaRue

Michael, thank you for the question. That is, as I noted in my comments, a major change that happened. The board was officially seated on 16th of this month - or 16th of April, excuse me. And what I would tell you over these past weeks and prior to that official seating, we had started having numerous conversations and meetings. This board is - and the individuals that make up the board are dedicated to just getting up to speed, fully up to speed on Forest City strategy, its portfolio, the market we’re in, short term and long term goals that we have set out to achieve.

We've had numerous telephonic and in-person meetings already. And again, we're again pleased that the sense of urgency that this board is showing by their willingness to change their own schedules to be available and so I would tell you that this is not a crash course, meaning we're going to do this haphazardly.

It's a very deliberate but quickened pace of the board's own willingness and want to be able to come in understanding the circumstances where the company came from, coming out of a strategic review process. And again the composition of the board, as it sits now, very much willing to dedicate the time to get - brought up to speed as quick as possible.

Michael Donovan

Should we expect some formal type of announcement either an endorsement of the stay-course strategy that you, Bob and the entire management team and employees of Forest City has been embarking upon the last five years to shape the company's portfolio, it's leverage profile, it's simplification strategy to effectively stay the course relative to potentially some other types of transaction. Should we expect at least an announcement like that to come from the Board?

David LaRue

Michael, I think that the time when the Board has come to place - again, Board as a whole has come to a place in terms of the direction and strategy whether it's the specific strategy that we've been executing on based upon the last Board's approval of our strategic plan or the Board's own experience input and direction that how they view the company.

As soon as that happens, I believe a message would be beneficial not only to the market as a whole but beneficial to all parties associated with Forest City including our associates. But again I can't tell you when that's going to be. I can just tell you that the Board is actively getting brought up to speed and again dedicating the time that's necessary for ourselves and to be able to make that decision until the Board is comfortable their own collective position, I can't speak for them in terms of when that would be or whether it's going to change or not change.

Michael Donovan

And then just last one on corporate governance, I know you're looking for - the Board is looking for one additional independent member. At the time of the announcement last month there was talk of chairman versus executive chairman. Where does that stand in terms of Board decisions?

David LaRue

Where that stands is in the hands of the governance committee at this point. As we seated the Board on the 16th of April, the committees were formally seated and that now sits in the hands of the governance committee to do that work for the Board and then present the Board the recommendation that they come up and then the Board will debate again executive chair, non-executive chair, who is going to be chair, et cetera now that we have 12 of our 13 members in place.

Michael Donovan

Resolution that the chairmanship or executive chairmanship that role either one has not been filled as yet. So it's possible that one of the existing 12 raises their hand and says well, I don’t want to be executive chairman or I don’t want to be chairman or there's a potential that this one next independent director you get could fill the either chairman slot or as the Board goes down the road of wanting an executive chairman that will.

David LaRue

Yes, Michael, all of those options are open and again, as I said, is the response related to governance and nominating committee to do their review and make the recommendation for the full board. And I expect all of those options as you laid them out to describe them will be debated.

Sheila McGrath

Yes I wondered if we could get an update on the couple projects. So 26 Landsdowne was that the reason for the sequential office occupancy decline, and just let us know what’s going on there and when that will be stabilized?

David LaRue

No, the 26 Landsdowne was not because of the sequential decline, it was Morgan Stanley lease in the Pierrepont building. They vacated approximately 200,000 square feet of space in mid-February. And that as Bob mentioned in his comments will have that vacancy effect through the course of the year both on our vacancy, 26 Landsdowne I think base of question that was a building last year that we released and that will be coming online by the end of this year. So by the end of this year you will see that fully occupied building come back online.

Sheila McGrath

And then if you could tell us in San Francisco, I know you have those entitlement at Pier70 and what it's called 5M. Just wondering, what is the status with those and Prop M allocation? Do they already have Prop M or that you have to go and get that for any office development?

David LaRue

So I’ll start with the 5M. So we have a contract in place - there are two parcels there just as a reminder we've worked the Hearst Corporation to rezone and upzone that opportunity over number of years rather than we ended up owning the parcels 100% each they took the balance of the site.

There is one residential building, there is one office building. The office building there does have its five Prop M allocation already so that has already been received for the 5M site. With regard to Pier 70, again the project for all on the phone is to get our 26 acres site upwards of 0.2, 0.3, 0.4 million square feet of development.

We’ve started site work and some demolition, demolition and some site work I should say on that site. We did not have a lawsuit challenging the entitlement and zoning which was unexpected but we are very thankful for with regard to the - that occurrence and again we credited our team, our development team all the way through for the engagement what the community stakeholders including the residence and the city to have that happen.

But in that project, it’s a priority project is to find Forest City is it’s a owned by the port. And as we get to the point of developing an office site and again that will depend on the demand and tenancy that’s behind that.

There is no existing allocation but it does have an opportunity to like - I guess get accelerated or move to the front of the line when we do have a tenant identified for building and need to start a building.

So they’re both in good shape with regard to office users. When we office demand, when we identify particular tenant and allow us to activate that - those opportunities I guess an accelerate schedule versus other developments that don’t have that allocation yet.

Sheila McGrath

And one last question, Cornell Tech is now 75% leased, could you remind us if there is other opportunities for Forest City there and what the plans are?

David LaRue

Well they get our current agreement - again responsibility help to develop the Cornell building itself they’re - I guess classroom facility which we did and then the Cornell Tech building and that was the extent of our formal or I guess contractual I should say deal with Cornell.

If we find an opportunity and through our relationship and continued involvement that there is an opportunity to expand because there are additional buildings that are planned on that. It is something that we may be interested in but there is no formal option that we hold or no commitment from Cornell to us that we would be a preferred developer et cetera but we believe our delivery on that for them and the outcome is something that puts us in favorable place if we decide that’s the right thing for us to do.

Christy McElroy

Just regarding going back to the final tranche of the QIC assets. I want to make sure I heard right that you're expecting to transact in 2019 through 2021 and is it only based on your ability to do a 1031 or is there any additional capital raising that needs to be done on QIC side. And do you expect to finish it to provide solid financing on this second tranche as well?

Bob O'Brien

So Christy I’ll try to address it as much I can, so that - Dave referenced and you repeated on your question 19, 20, and 21 the outside date - option dates for QIC to close and for us to close under those options.

So clearly our stated goal is to get that done sooner but as we've said there are sizable prices that we agreed to QIC and they are sizable taxable gain. So we want to assure our self that we can do it in a tax efficient manner, and give ourselves sometime to line up the appropriate assets to redeploy that capital into.

So that’s our side of the transaction QIC. Obviously just closed on six regional malls, the big - and we transferred the platform. So there are I would say settling into that position and as you just noted, we provided $150 million of solid financing on that first tranche.

So they do have some capital to raise in order to purchase and close on balance of the portfolio. So part of the time was to allow them to both kind of stabilize their platform and assets that they purchased, and give them time to continue to raise additional capital that will allow them to close on the balance of the portfolio.

So we don’t have a lot particularly inside into that as we sit here today that’s in their responsibility. We have not talked to them at all about providing incremental solid financing and at this point do not anticipate providing the same.

Christy McElroy

And then in last quarter supplemental, you had a note saying that the remaining eight regional malls are expected to transact at 49 cap. Can you disclose the cap rate on the remaining four?

Bob O'Brien

So it’s - I don’t know we will give an exact cap rate but its slight less than 49. The couple of the remaining transactions that were closed outright were at slightly higher cap rates than the average meaning the cap rate on the balance of the four is certainly below 4.9.

Christy McElroy

Just wanted a get sense for modeling purposes. And then just finally realizing your somewhat constraint given the need to reallocate the disposition proceeds into 1031 and you felt development commitments and you’re delevering but just in your capital plan, do you see the potential for any share buybacks just given the meaningful NAV discount at which your stock still trades?

Bob O'Brien

So with the prior board increased the authorization to buyback stock from $100 million to $400 million in large part because we felt that there was this big gap. Obviously, as Michael alluded and David expressed, we need to make sure that the new board is fully understands Forest City where we stand, our strategy, our liquidity, our capital structure. Certainly as management, that was our recommendation to increase that authorization which the prior board approved.

So it certainly appears to me as a CFO, as a good potential capital allocation. We need to affirm that with our new board and they need to make sure that they have a good understanding of the business I think before they make any significant capital decisions in that regard but I would agree with your statement, it does appear to be a pretty attractive investment given its current price compared to our NAV.

David LaRue

Thank you, Emma. I’d like to thank everyone for joining this morning. As you heard me say before, we are a company that takes pride in doing what we say will do and we tend to continue to hit our marks and meet the goals that we set. We greatly appreciate your continued interest in the company and your support of our ongoing efforts to create value by realizing our place.

Thank you all. Have a great day. Go Cavs.

