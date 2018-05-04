Energy Recap: Latest RECAI Report Ranks U.S. The Second Most Attractive Nation For Renewables

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Earthstone Energy, EOG Resources, and National Oilwell Varco/Baker Hughes, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, EY released their latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) report, which ranks the top 40 countries in the world in terms of the attractiveness of their renewable energy investment and deployment opportunities. As you can see below, China is ranked at No. 1, while the U.S. is the second most attractive nation for renewable energy investments.



Source: EY

The report also discusses how many of the world's largest oil companies are once again investing in renewable energy, looks at how blockchain has the potential to transform the way renewable energy is managed and traded, and focuses on the state of renewables in places such as Australia, Poland, and Egypt.

So, what's your take on the conclusions reached in the RECAI report? Please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

