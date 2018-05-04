Buckeye Partners' (BPL) CEO Clark Smith on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, Grace. Good morning. Welcome to Buckeye Partners' financial results conference call for the first quarter of 2018. On this morning's conference call, Clark Smith, our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer will discuss highlights since our last conference call. Bill Hollis, Senior Vice President and President of Buckeye Services will discuss his segment's results and provide update on the second phase of our Michigan/Ohio project; and Keith St. Clair, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial results for the quarter.

Also on the call this morning are Bob Malecky, Executive Vice President and President of Domestic Pipelines and Terminals; Khalid Muslih, Executive Vice President and President of Global Marine Terminals; Todd Russo, Senior Vice President and General Counsel; Joe Sauger, Senior Vice President of Operations for Global Marine Terminals and Engineering Services; and Gary Bohnsack, Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.

Clark Smith

All right. Thank you, Kevin and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We have had several positive developments since our last call that we are excited to discuss today, along with some reporting of financial results that demonstrate the benefit of our diversified portfolio of global assets.

I will discuss highlights of these developments. But first, I will address current initiatives that further demonstrate Buckeye's commitment to safety and operational excellence across our organization.

Buckeye continues to emphasize our cornerstone safety program called LIVE Safe. This company-wide program is designed to enhance Buckeye's operational excellence program with goals of reducing injuries and incidents. Our teams continually enhance and promote our LIVE Safe program, including rolling out revised standards and guidance, safety videos, and training opportunities. This tenet of continuous improvement underlies our safety culture and overall HFFC program at Buckeye.

Turning now to our distribution for the first quarter, we announced that our Board of Directors approved to maintain our quarterly distribution of $1.2625 per unit or $5.05 on an annual basis. We also elected to pay the distribution in kind to our Class C unitholders. Buckeye continues to pay a distribution every quarter and has never reduced its distribution during its more than 30-year history as a publicly-traded MLP.

We also remain committed to maintaining this level of distribution. As you're aware, we have operated for limited periods in the past with the distribution coverage below one times, but our description policy remained unchanged through those periods based on the improvement expected over the longer term outlook.

Looking forward, we expect our second and third quarters to be seasonally weaker quarters consistent with historical trends, which will impact our coverage ratio. However, as we have commented previously, 2018 is a transitional year for Buckeye, as market conditions for segregated storage remain challenged and meaningful contributions from capital projects will not be realized until 2019 and 2020. Considering the impact of these factors, we expect to report a distribution coverage ratio and for the full year 2018 of 0.9 to 0.95 times.

But importantly, our longer term outlook remains strong, bolstered by the anticipating contribution from the growth capital project that we expect to compete over the next two years.

We continue to have liquidity available to find our growth capital plans. Based on this outlook on our management team and our Board of Directors remain committed to our current distribution policy.

Given our current outlook, we have no intention of cutting Buckeye's distribution and we continue to view a distribution cut as an option of the last resort. Our performance over the past three years, even during periods of significant volatility in the commodity markets, has demonstrated the value of our diversified asset base that has proven the ability of our assets to generate significant stable fee-based cash flows, we continue to believe the stability of cash flows as well as our current distribution level will drive greater long-term value to our unitholders.

I will now discuss our highlights for the first quarter. On our earnings call -- our last earnings call, I reviewed Buckeye's long-term strategy. I indicated that our teams remain focused on executing a disciplined strategy of growing and diversifying our business to capitalize on new products and services and to expand our geographic reach. This strategy includes identifying opportunities to enhance or improve our asset and service offerings to respond to changing market dynamics and product.

I'm very pleased that since our last call, we have demonstrated significant progress towards these long-term strategic goals. We have announced a number of new projects and significant milestones reached over the past few months. This progress is a result of a lot of hard work and persistence on the part of the entire Buckeye team. I'm very proud of how our organization was able to identify the opportunities and then work with our customers and partners to watch these projects.

As you are aware, we recently announced a new joint venture to construct a new third-party crude oil export terminal in Ingleside, Texas. Buckeye will construct, operate and own the 50% interest in the terminal with a 66 partners and endeavor each owning 25%.

The project is supported by long-term commitments from various shippers, including affiliate 66 Partners and endeavor and is expected to commence operations by the end of 2019.

The Gateway Terminal will be connected and will serve as a primary delivery outlook for the recently announced Royal Pipeline, which is holding a second open season due to significant shipper demand.

The Royal Pipeline could potentially transport 700,000 barrels per day and possibly up to 1 million barrels per day with further expansion. We expect to invest approximately $150 million to $175 million for our portion of the initial construction of the Gateway Terminal. This will include the construction of 3.4 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity and two deepwater vessel docks capable of handling Suezmax and VLCC tankers.

The term was location at Ingleside, which ships at the entrance to the competitively advantaged Port of Corpus Christi and be expanded to over 10 million barrels of storage in support of expected volume on the Gray Oak Pipeline and connections to other planned Permian pipelines into the area.

These recently announced pipeline projects into the Corpus Christi area demonstrate the increasing importance of Corpus as an outlook for handling the expected surge in U.S. energy exports.

In addition, planned dredging projects by the Port of Corpus Christi are expected to further enhance overall export economics to our customers. We believe the new South Texas Gateway Terminal strongly complements our existing Buckeye Texas assets and together provides us the ability to offer customers different logistics across the rapidly growing Corpus Christi market.

At our existing Buckeye Texas hub, we also recently announced investments to accommodate Suezmax vessels and further enhancements to our advantaged last mile storage in export capabilities.

Turning to Gateway Terminal project demonstrates once again our ability to play a meaningful role in supporting planned third-party Permian to Corpus Christi pipeline projects and exports.

In light of recent events, Buckeye made the decision to terminate our open season for our proposed South Texas Gateway pipeline effective April 30th. We believe the combination of Buckeye Texas hub and the Gateway Terminal puts Buckeye in a great position, participating in the fast-growing U.S. crude oil and petroleum product export opportunities.

This strategy also includes our recent purchase of Trafigura's minority ownership interests in Buckeye Texas partners for attractive evaluation. Trafigura remains a key customer and business partner for Buckeye and all commercial activities of Corpus remains unchanged and continue to be supported by the original long-term take-or-pay commitments.

Turning to another strategic investment opportunity, Buckeye announced an $80 million expansion of our Chicago Complex that further grows our position as one of the premier Midwest logistics hubs. This project is backed by a long-term agreement with BP Products North America with approximately 600,000 additional barrels of product [Indiscernible] tankage and a truck rack expansion.

This investment will expand our storage capability, enhance component blending services, go through capacity, and improve our customer service capabilities. These improvements will also allow BP to free up capacity for improved operating synergies in its neighboring wining refinery.

Another recent announcement addresses our plan to provide bidirectional refined product transportation services along the Altoona to Pittsburgh section of the lower pipeline, which we believe will allow Buckeye to move forward with our Michigan/Ohio expansion project without material incremental costs for delay. Bill Hollis will speak further on this topic in a moment.

In addition to these larger projects, we have a wide array of smaller capital investments underway across our system to further underscore our initiative to continue to execute our growth strategies.

We are completing construction of a new pipeline in the New York Harbor that will enhance connectivity between our facilities and provide additional optionality for our customers.

In Tampa, we are building additional pipeline, truck rack capacity, rail access and butane blending facilities to accommodate growing customer demand. In Jacksonville, new pipeline tanks of butane facilities are being constructed to respond to customer needs and more services and capability.

Our VTTI joint venture has several new international projects under development. These are examples of the projects that our business development teams are spearheading. These projects point to the robust opportunity set that Buckeye has across our diversified asset platform. From an economic perspective, all of these investments should fall within our typical EBITDA multiple range for organic growth in greenfield projects.

Next, I'll review our capital markets funding. In February, we announced a product placement of 6.2 million Class C units for total proceeds of $265 million, plus the two MLP investors paying Anderson and Taurus Capital, both of which already have significant investments in Buckeye units.

This investment, about two of our largest investors, demonstrates the strong support of Buckeye's growth strategy. These units provide Buckeye the option to pay distributions through the issue of additional Class C units rather than non-cash. The Class C units will convert into LP units on a one for one basis no later than two years after issuance.

The Class C issuance, combined with a 210 million block trade completed during the third quarter of 2017, are expected to eliminate the need for any additional public equity offerings to fund our growth capital for 2018 and 2019. This includes funding for the capital growth projects I discussed earlier.

These equity issuances also strengthen our balance sheet by reducing our leverage. In addition, we have built the paid distribution in kind on the Class C units reducing the impact to coverage over the next two years.

While the public equity markets remain very challenged, we believe that should we require additional capital to support new growth initiatives or M&A activity, ample sources of reasonably priced private capital are available to Buckeye. Just to be clear, we are committed to our plan of not accepting the public equity market through the end of 2019.

Before I turn the call over to Hollis, I'd like to spend a moment on the revised policy statement issued by the FERC on March 15th. Holding the pipeline companies organized, these MLPs are not entitled to recover an income tax allowance as a component in the justification for rate based on cost of service. Buckeye previously disclosed it does not expect a material impact materially. Our basis for this stems from a couple of considerations.

First, the FERC's policy statement is relevant for rate that are determined on a cost to service basis because the policy statement addresses the ability of an MLP to recover an income tax allowance in such rates.

A significant portion of Buckeye rates on file with the FERC are not based on cost of service. But particularly, the policy statement has no impact on those rates set by Buckeye based on its market-based ratemaking authority on negotiating rates on file with the FERC that were established through installments or in an open season process or Buckeye's state-regulated rates.

Second, Buckeye does have rates established for application of FERC's indexation methodology for which the IPA policy statement could be well than situations where those rates are challenged and are required to be justified by a cost of service.

However, we believe any potential impact would not be material to Buckeye's aggregate financial results. In addition, a number of appeals had been filed for challenging policy statement, which could alter the policy in the longer term.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Bill Hollis to discuss our merchant services business in greater detail and progress on our Michigan/Ohio 2 project. Keith will then provide details on our financial results for the quarter. Bill?

William Hollis

Thank you, Clark and good morning everyone. I will share some insight into the performance of the Buckeye Merchant Services business segment as well as provide an update on our regulatory efforts related to the second phase of the Michigan/Ohio expansion project.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Buckeye Merchant Services segment posted adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million compared to $7.4 million for the same quarter in 2017. The decrease of $3.7 million resulted from weaker refined products storage market conditions quarter-over-quarter as forward price curves moved from contango into backwardation year-over-year.

This resulted in a high carrying costs for inventory and storage, which was not fully offset by rack margins and what turned out to be a relatively average winter heating oil season from heating degree days perspective.

Both rack margins and sales volumes improved when compared to the first quarter of 2017, but the shift in market structure dominated the quarter's results for Merchant Services.

We continue to expect this business to generate solid returns for Buckeye and are expecting 2018's EBITDA contribution from this segment to be in the $20 million range, plus or minus $5 million.

The team continues to execute on our strategy of driving incremental throughput and utilization across Buckeye's asset base and generated a record quarterly contribution of $14.3 million to the Buckeye umbrella during the first quarter.

Importantly, as a result of the current market conditions for refined product storage, the team has reduced our inventory volumes to minimum operating levels. And as a result, have at least over $100 million in working capital in comparison to the first quarter of 2017. This comes despite a 25% increase in the underlying cost of goods as a result of the quarter-over-quarter increase in commodity prices.

Joining at these minimum inventory levels were also minimized carrying costs through this period of backwardation without resulting in significant reductions and contribution to the umbrella, which we expect to remain in excess of $40 million in 2018.

Next, I want to provide an update on the status -- the second phase of our Michigan/Ohio project. To review, this project is intended to provide customers with expanded transportation services of refined petroleum products from origination points in Michigan, Western Ohio, and Western Pennsylvania into Central Pennsylvania.

The project initially entail a proposed partial reversal of our pipeline to enable delivery of refined products from those Midwest origination points to Altoona in Central Pennsylvania, approximately 100 miles East of Pittsburgh.

While we are disappointed with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission judge's recommendation that the PATC reject portion of the project, that done withdrawals application to cease the East to West service between Altoona and Pittsburgh, we believe we have alternatives that will allow us to complete the project while addressing the concerns raised by the PATC administrative law judge.

To be clear, we remain committed to the PUC regulatory process. But in light of the recent decision and as we have previously announced, we are now actively undertaking the steps necessary to commence providing bidirectional service along the segment of the lower pipeline between Pittsburgh and Altoona.

Under this approach, we believe all [Indiscernible] existing PATC and FERC East to West tariffs in place and establish new FERC tariffs for West to East movements, providing an operational solution for all of our customers with those continuing to shift from East and those intending shift from the West, while at the same time, increasing Pennsylvania marketer and consumers' access to more affordable, lower-cost North American manufacturing fuels.

We believe operating bidirectional service will not materially impact our original project costs or timeline and currently anticipate commencing earning service in the fourth quarter of 2018.

That concludes my remarks, and I'll now turn the call over to you.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you, Bill and good morning everyone. I'll now provide some additional details about our first quarter financial results. This morning we reported net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders of $112.4 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $123.6 million for the first quarter of 2017. This decrease is primarily attributable to lower operating results, driven by weaker overall storage market conditions. We also incurred higher interests and debt expenses related to funding for our capital investments over the past year.

Additionally, net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders will slightly benefit some property gains recoveries due to the settlement of a vessel's May 12 allegiance with our [Indiscernible] at our BVA facility. This matter is excluded from our adjusted EBITDA.

Net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders was $0.74 per diluted unit for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.88 last year. The diluted weighted average number of units outstanding during the quarter was 149.5 million compared to 141 million last year.

The increase in weighted average number of units outstanding is primarily due to the limited partner units issued in the block trade in the third quarter of 2017 and the Class C units issued in the first quarter of 2018. We expect the equity issued today to eliminate the need for any further public equity offerings in 2018 and 2019.

On a consolidated basis, we reported adjusted EBITDA, which is our primary measure of financial performance, of $261.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of $15.8 million compared to last year's adjusted EBITDA of $277.5 million.

I will next discuss in further detail the change in adjusted EBITDA for each of our reporting segment. For our domestic pipelines and terminals segment, adjusted EBITDA was $140.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $139.4 million last year. This increase in adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by increased pipeline and terminal throughput volumes during the quarter, which results from stronger demand in the markets served by our systems as well as increased average pipeline tears.

This segment also experienced an increase in settlement revenues benefiting from higher refined product pricing compared to the year-ago quarter as well as higher volumes. Partially offsetting the strength was a decrease in storage revenues across our terminals and a decline in revenue attributable to the expiration of a crude by rail contract out of Chicago Complex. This represents our last remaining crude by rail exposure.

And just as a point of reference, the annual impact of the exploration discount track is less than half of the reduction in cash flow we realized related to the Albany crude by rail contract in 2017.

Our average pipeline transportation volumes increased 3.3% to 1.46 million barrels per day compared to 1.4 million barrels per day in 2017. Gasoline volumes increased year-over-year due to higher demand in the markets we serve, particularly in upstate New York. Demand for refined products and heating oil is also stronger in Central Pennsylvania, in part due to colder weather and an outage experienced on a convening pipeline.

Tariffs increases on our market-based systems during the quarter also resulted in meaningful revenue increases for pipeline movements in New York and Pennsylvania. Higher rates on long haul movements included the contribution from Phase 1 of the Michigan/Ohio pipeline, which was still ramping up in the year ago quarter, also contributed to the solid performance this year.

Our terminal throughput volumes grew significantly during the quarter as well, with volumes totaling 1.32 million barrels per day across our portfolio of terminals, representing an increase of about 11% over the previous year quarter.

A substantial portion of this growth was in the Southeast where growth capital investments continue to add incremental value to our assets. We also benefited volumetrically from higher heating oil and cold flow additives due to the colder weather early in the quarter.

Turning to our Global Marine Terminals segment, during the first quarter of 2018, this segment produced adjusted EBITDA of $117.4 million compared to $130.6 million last year.

As you are aware, this segment consists of three businesses; Segregated Storage, Buckeye Texas Partners, and VTTI. Both Buckeye Texas Partners and VTTI generated improved financial results quarter-over-quarter. However, these improvements were offset by the results from our Segregated Storage business, particularly in the Caribbean.

The average available capacity utilization on our marine storage assets was 88% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 99% for the same period last year. Our commercial teams continued to advance our re-contracting efforts focusing on structural players that demand storage services in both contango and back-related markets.

We see opportunities for storage as we look toward the implementation of the revised IMO standards, which we believe will benefit storage assets such as those at our BDA facility that are capable of storing the heavy sour crude oil and also during high sulfur fuel oil.

We are focusing our contracting efforts on ensuring that we're well-positioned to capture value as this dynamic plays out. We also believe our storage assets are well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth in light of oil production as U.S. exports compete for global market share.

For the first quarter of 2018, VTTI's adjusted EBITDA contribution was $34.5 million versus $28.6 million last year. VTTI's distributable cash flow was $23.7 million versus $20.6 million in 2017.

VTTI was able to maintain strong capacity utilization of approximately 97% during the quarter. We expect that our investment will continue to generate meaningful contributions as VTTI's management team executes on its capital investment plan.

Looking at the VTTI balance sheet, VTTI had net long-term debt of approximately $865 million at the end of the quarter. We believe our investment in these assets in this global network of world-class terminalling assets continues to present a broad set of expansion opportunities and positions us in the top tier among global independent storage and terminalling services companies.

As Bill noted, our Merchant Services segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million for the first quarter compared to $7.4 million last year. The decrease was primary driven by weaker market conditions and unfavorable variances and spreads, particularly at the desolate market.

Now, turning to our balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter, we had $6.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.6 billion in long-term debt. We also have $1.4 billion of incremental liquidity available on our revolving credit facility and our total debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was four times.

As discussed in last quarter's call, in January 2018, we repaid in full the $300 million principal amount and $9.1 million of accrued interest outstanding on our 6.05% notes using funds available under our credit facility.

Later in January, we issued $400 million of junior subordinated notes at 6.38%. The proceeds from this offering will used to pay down the revolver. The junior subordinated notes benefit from receiving partial equity credit from the rating agencies, reducing leverage and providing financial flexibility at a lower costs in issuing common equity. Looking forward, our next significant maturity is $400 million in November 2018.

In February, we announced the private placement of $265 million of Class C units, which allows Buckeye the flexibility to pay distributions from the assurance of additional Class C units rather than cash until their conversion to LP units.

The successful issuance of these units demonstrates the strong commitment of our existing unitholders to our growth and distribution strategies. This offering provides us the benefit of prefunding our planned strategic growth initiative through 2019, strengthening our balance sheet to reduce leverage and supporting our commitment to maintain our cash distribution at the current level of $5.05 per unit per year.

Additionally, as Clark mentioned earlier, we believe this offering, combined with liquidity on our revolver and the availability of private capital will allow us to fund our existing capital projects in the buyout of the 20% interest in Buckeye Texas Partners without accessing the public equity markets.

An important change to our accounting policies also occurred during the quarter. Effective January 1st, Buckeye has opted accounting standards certification Topic 606, revenue from contracts with customers by applying the modified retrospective transition method.

I would like to note that this option of AFC 606 did not have a material impact on our operating results. Additional information regarding our adoption of the standard and the related disclosures will be available in our first quarter Form 10-Q expect to be filed with the SEC later today.

Distributable cash flow for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $169.2 million compared to $190.7 million last year. This decrease was driven by reduced EBITDA from our business segment and higher interests and debt expenses related to funding for our capital investments over the past year, partially offset by a decrease in maintenance capital expenditures, excluding hurricane-related costs.

Our distribution this quarter of $1.2625 is consistent with the previous three quarters. Our distribution coverage ratio, based on distributions declared on units outstanding at the end of the quarter, was 0.91 times.

Now, looking at Buckeye's capital spending. Maintenance capital for the first quarter of 2018 was $26.1 million compared to $27 million for the first quarter of 2017, exclusive of hurricane related costs. We expect maintenance capital spending through the full year to be within the range of $105 million to $125 million.

Return capital spending was $88.7 million during the first quarter and we expect return capital spending to be $335 million to $385 million for the full year. The increase in our return capital spending guidance compared to our previous indication is attributable to our recently announced investment opportunities.

While capital projects continue to add incremental value to our legacy assets and we believe these investments will have substantial value as they are put into service. These projects demonstrate our commitment to our strategy of capitalizing on strategic growth opportunities to provide solid returns to unitholders over time.

In conclusion, I think it's important to point out the effectiveness of our overall strategy of diversifying our product, services, and geographic footprint. As our segregated storage business, particularly in the Caribbean, is in a down cycle, the other portions of our business are performing well, offsetting a significant portion of this weakness.

While significant to our overall results, segregated storage in the Caribbean now represents less than 15% of our consolidated adjusted EBITDA. We are confident in our ability to manage through this down cycle and remain commitment to the strategy of diversification, which we believe will continue to serve us well through the various business cycles.

That concludes my remarks, and we'll an open the call for questions.

And our first question comes from Shneur Gershuni with UBS. Your line is now open.

Shneur Gershuni

Hi, good morning guys.

Clark Smith

Good morning.

Shneur Gershuni

Maybe first start off with the marine segment this past quarter. I was wondering if you can walk us through the lower earnings in marine. It looks like operating income was up quarter-over-quarter, but adjusted EBITDA was down. What is the delta? And can you help us bridge the gap?

Clark Smith

A lot of that, Shneur, relates to the one-time benefit of a recovery relating the allusion that I referred to in my comments in the first quarter of 2018. So from a GAAP perspective, that's included in operating income, but it's excluded from EBITDA.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay, great. Just continuing on, and I may have missed this, but when you gave up the basic contract last year, you talked about repurposing the assets. Have you completed that repurposing? And have there been any contracts signed? And are you able to take advantage of the diesel contango due to IMO 2020?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, hey good morning. This is Khalid. We took a portion of the capacity out the service for conversion. That's absolutely coming back into service this quarter. What we have been focused on Shneur, and again, just to echo some of the remarks that Keith and Clark made with respect to the long-term outlook for our storage position, we do believe that we are very well-positioned to be able to capitalize on these emerging changes in the [Indiscernible] driven by not only by IMO but affected other regulatory changes.

In the near-term, you're not necessarily seeing impact of that. If you look at the forward curve, we're not in contango for fuel for the balance of the year. But I think if you start looking at the curve starting around call the Gen 1 2020 area, you actually are going to contango, which again demonstrates that the market receives the fact that the last sulfur sink so to speak will this heavy sulfur -- I'm sorry high sulfur fuel will lose its last [Indiscernible] bunker market.

So, yes, we're obviously looking forward to that particular event. But in the near-term, while we've had some impact with respect to just [Indiscernible], actually our team has done a very good job in being able to maximize utilization of the tanks. There may be some obviously some softness in rate with respect to crude oil, but we've actually built up our position on the feedstock side, in particular -- feedstocks and BGO, which we do believe is a precursor to the various players that will look to try to take advantage of this regulatory change that will be coming forward here the next -- call it less than 24 months. So, we're starting to see signs of that.

Shneur Gershuni

And so you're able to take advantage of the diesel contango? Or that's not something that you can take advantage of right now?

Khalid Muslih

We're not taking advantage of that contango, that far out. As far as our doing is building up positions. We've actually been able to maximize, in fact, any tank that's able to store BGO or the right has been taken out. So, players are actually coming into the market better understanding some of our capabilities.

Obviously, there are some near-term phenomenon that they're taking advantage of with respect to refinery maintenance, et cetera. But I think we are positioned very well just given the segregation capability, the blending capability, handling capability that is already in place for us to be able to capitalize on this step change once it goes into effect.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay. Maybe turning over the balance sheet for a little bit. I know in your prepared remarks, you discussed no cut coming from the distribution. You feel you have raised enough capital to support your growth, but obviously, any hiccups in EBITDA or earnings and cash flow, you're kind of on the line at this point right now.

That being said, you've also talked about a plethora of private capital being available out there. Several of your peers have actually been pruning assets that were 100% strategic in repurposing the cash capital into where they want to take their businesses and so forth. For example, one of them put a splitter up for sale. Have you thought about pruning any of your assets at all and repurposing some capital else to where you want to take the business?

Keith St. Clair

Shneur, we are currently in the process of assessing a number of different alternatives certainly which could relate to modernization of certain aspects or equity interests even in certain investments. So, that is something that is currently in revaluation. And we're confident based on the feedback that we've received today that, that capital is available. And we certainly have assets that are very, very attractive, and we believe we could monetize if we felt like that was the appropriate path.

Shneur Gershuni

Great. Thank you very much and looking forward to developments on that on future calls. Have a great weekend.

Clark Smith

Thanks.

Keith St. Clair

Thanks Shneur

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning.

Clark Smith

Hey Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet

I was just hoping, Domestic Pipes and Terminals, if you could expand a bit more as far as if you look at 4Q 2017 versus 1Q 2018? What some of the drivers were with the quarter-over-quarter decrease there? Is heating oil kind of a timing plan to that? Or is there anything else just kind of thinking about what's the best run rate? And how to kind of model this business with everything going on?

Bob Malecky

Sure, Jeremy. This is Bob Malecky. I'll be glad to respond to that. I think there are some natural seasonalities between the fourth quarter and first quarter, but we did have some onetime events in the fourth quarter, including some deficiency payments with the end of the first year and the [Indiscernible] one activity or the Michigan/Ohio pipeline activity that there was some deficiency banging that elevated the fourth quarter. And we also had several onetime smaller pieces that aggregated to the differential.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful. And then would you be in a position -- could you kind of update us in kind of how contract in your average looks across the business, both domestic and global marine? And also VTTI, is that something that you can update us on?

Keith St. Clair

I'll start with it, Jeremy. We have a relatively long tenure on some of the new projects that we have, the Michigan/Ohio pipeline expansion 1 and 2 as well as some of the recent projects that we've done. But outside of that, our pipeline business that is really a shorter term tenure. There really are not contracts associated with that. We are very much reflective of the indigenous demand and the patterns that we see in the market as a result of that and have -- had reflected that for several years now.

Clark Smith

Yes. And I guess, over on the Global Marine side, I think maybe it's best to try to break it down a little bit in locations like New York where it's been able to attract some new parties on product side where we've been entering into longer term, longer tenure type arrangements.

We're down the Caribbean where we're facing some headwinds just with respect to the forward curve. We've been getting more shorter term deals to maximize obviously value and not look to try to maybe lock it out for the remainder of the year. So, I think that's really just been the approach.

Crude oil in particular excess we've had success deferring surely we actually maintain a very high utilization rate for the first quarter, but vis-à-vis is from the prior year obviously a much different various with respect to the rate.

Jeremy Tonet

In the VTTI, has that -- is that a couple of years at this point?

Clark Smith

I don't think we've necessarily disclosed the contract portfolio for VTTI. I mean, they obviously have, I guess, a laddering of their portfolio between the various customers. And I think if you recall VTTI obviously does play a pretty significant part in utilization of those assets since it obviously supports trading platform.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you. Thanks. Maybe just on New York Harbor a little bit more. Some of your competitors there have noted some weakness in the market. I was just wondering how things stack up for what you see?

And then just kind of fuel oil exposure has been something that's kind of popped up with some of your competitors as well as an issue. If you could just provide any thoughts there and your exposure and how over time, I guess, you prepared for or thought about that?

Clark Smith

Yes, absolutely. And I think we've been ahead of the game so to speak, and we've actually invested in our asset base to the New York Harbor. I would say our fuel exposure up there is frankly deminimus. And the capacity that we do out there is actually being taken out by long-term customers. But again, it's an immaterial amount.

I think when you look at just the connectivity and the handling capabilities and our ability to be able to capture arbitrage opportunities across multiple different modes is really where I think sets us up having sure there's abundant competition in the area. That's attractive, new customers that we've been able to bring into the facility -- facilities.

Jeremy Tonet

And on the VTTI side, is there much fuel exposure in those businesses?

Clark Smith

We obviously have capacity in the Singapore market. Clearly, that's the largest global markets in the world. Again, that capacity is held by some large players. Again, I mean, there's some impact with regard to current rates. If you have some of those position under contract.

But again, I think the way that they look at things, they actually do believe that they are equally well-positioned to be able to capitalize on this pending leg change for IMO and are actually even looking at ways that might be able to complement some of our storage capability by maybe adding some shopping capability. Because inherently, we will also take shape is an increase in refinery crafts. So, I think that they believe that they're very well-positioned as well.

Jeremy Tonet

Helpful there. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Clark Smith

Thanks Jeremy.

Michael Blum

Thanks. Good morning everybody.

Clark Smith

Hey Michael.

Michael Blum

Just maybe one question or two on -- starting on VTTI. What does their capital spend budget look like for 2018? And should we just assume that gets financed with debt kind of at the JV level?

Keith St. Clair

Yes, they're expecting to spend somewhere in the $200 million, $250 million range on organic growth projects. And we certainly expect, Michael, that the majority of that will be funded by their own credit facilities. So, they have room on their revolver to support the bulk of that spend. We don't anticipate -- absent an acquisition, right, we don't anticipate there being any material capital required for Buckeye.

Michael Blum

Okay, great. And then, I guess, a point of -- forgive the ignorance on this, but in terms of the Laurel Pipeline to the new plant offered by directional service, what are the kind of regulatory steps that need to occur for that project to go forward? Or is that -- can you do that without any sufficient approvals?

William Hollis

Yes, this is Bill, Michael, Bill Hollis. The main step is -- has already occurred as we filed with FERC before a preliminary -- order. We did that on the 30th of April. That process would typically take 50 to 90 days. It's relatively straightforward process. We will hear some feedback from them probably a month or so. But that is probably the single most common event ahead of us, and we'll see how that plays out.

We're continuing with the PUC. The judge's ruling has been made. It will go to the full commission, but we think the work we've done, we studied that rate carefully. We'd looked at the judge's concerns, and we think we found a way to address those and move forward and hold to our schedule and our budget.

Michael Blum

Okay, great. And then last question is I'm just trying to make sure I understand that some of the first remarks you made about kind of the cadence of distribution coverage for the rest of this year. So, it's 0.9 to 0.95 for the full year, 0.91 in the first quarter. You said second and third quarters would be weaker. So, does that mean that Q4, that sort of imply a very strong Q4 coverage, probably above one to get to the full year number? Just want to make sure I'm thinking about that correctly.

Clark Smith

[Indiscernible] I mean, seasonally, as we mentioned, Q2 and Q3 are always the weaker quarters. We've seen typically higher volumes in our Domestic Pipes and Terminals business. And Q4 and Q1, we also did see stronger performance in emerging -- Q4 and Q1 had the benefit of increased butane blending, particularly in the fourth quarter and then also in Q1. But the fourth quarter is the heavy, so naturally, we expect to see uplift there, plus we expect to see some contribution with the Michigan/Ohio 2 project coming in service in the fourth quarter. So, there are a number of things that we believe will contribute to increased coverage in Q4 which we would expect to be in excess of one, yes.

Michael Blum

Got it. Thank you so much.

Clark Smith

Thanks Michael.

Tristan Richardson

Hey good morning guys. Just quickly on the South Texas Terminal project. Is the current 3.4 million barrels of capacity, is that based on contracted levels today? Or said another way is that as the second open season materializes on grail, could the initial scope of South Texas Terminal change?

Khalid Muslih

Hey, this is Khalid in. And no, you're right. I mean, the 3.4 million barrels is what we're saying as the initial base for the development project based on commitments that we have received to-date. We are actively engaged with various customers to basically ink some new commercial agreements. We actually see some very robust demand.

Growth is out there I think in the midst of their second open season. We could easily to try to honestly get some shippers into these terminals. So, right now that's what we have in the Board. If we're successful in executing commercial arrangements with all the various project that we are in conversations with. And yes, we will look to expand the terminal beyond this initial base of 3.4 million barrels.

Clark Smith

That's helpful. Thank you. And then just briefly on the CapEx guide. Does that include what you expect to execute in terms of acquiring the 20% stake in Buckeye Texas Partners? Or you guys view that separately as more of an M&A type capital deployment?

Keith St. Clair

That's separate. That would be excluded.

Tristan Richardson

Okay. And then just lastly. On the Texas Partners agreement, was there any opportunity to work with that customer on the contracting side as part of the purchase to amend and extend that relationship or any thoughts there just on the contract itself.

Keith St. Clair

Yes. We still have the original commercial arrangements on place. We still have a fair number of years remaining. We are actively engaged with our customer with respect to not only the variety of different debottlenecking projects but we're also connecting the assets and other plant shut-in pipeline that they have taken a very significant commitment on. So, not to get into the details of what could be possible, I think the short answer is that the original agreements are in place and nothing's changed.

Tristan Richardson

Helpful. Thank you guys very much.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you, Tristan.

Theresa Chen

Hi. I want to follow-up on some of your comments related to the GMP segment. So, for your legacy segregated storage ex VTTI, ex Corpus Christi, do you think that your utilization at this point has bottomed? Do you see any signs of bottoming the rates? And when do you think you will have cycled out of the higher free contracts?

Khalid Muslih

Theresa, its Khalid. We're certainly bottoming, so to speak. And if you look at just where the stocks are, I mean, our B2B, at this point, you know the five-year average on an adjusted basis; we're actually at levels below that.

Clearly, when you have activation in the form that we've seen as far as additional [Indiscernible]. So I think really the market sector, I mean, is difficult to try to make a call that precise. But we certainly feel like there's going to be continued pressure here in the near-term.

But when you factor into some of the macro outlook that we discussed with regards to the fact that we're already below the five-year average and the fact that you have increase in production of U.S. oil demand picking up where it's at, we do think that the market should be in a position of balance towards the latter part of the year.

And then when you tack on some of these regulatory changes that was just discussing earlier, this put us in a position again where [Indiscernible] lead to the need for logistics and the fact that we have those logistics and the right place and available at the right time really positions us to be able to capitalize in the long-term.

Theresa Chen

Got it. And also on VTTI, can you provide some color on the set of IMO 2020 on your assets? I understand you have very little contract turnover this year. But looking at 2019 where there's more re-contracting risk and given your fuel oil exposure in the ARA Singapore, other areas and in light of some of your competitor comments about seeing potential rate pressure in those areas as well as Hess' new capacity coming line in the area, what are your thoughts around that?

Clark Smith

Yes, I mean, I think look, on the ARA, while VTTI has been doing a number of things and obviously converting some of their tankage to be able to handle more distillate because they've been obviously are seeing both near-term demand for that plus, we believe that there'll be longer term for that capability.

So, they do have a project underway. Though they've been able to actually execute a long-term agreement with the new party and actually see market share from, I guess, a nearby terminal, which I think again demonstrates the fact that they were not only able to provide the service offering, but they stack up pretty well just given the infrastructure they have in place.

I think when we look at the Trafigura market, which is another large bunker market, I think they're very well-positioned there just given the fact that, not only did they have tankage and blending and handling capability, but they also have topping unit that's very well utilized.

As I was able to take some pretty heavy solid crudes, which as you might know, the expectation is obviously wider, potential in the heavy-to-light basis and a refinery like that is very well situated to be able to capitalize on that. So, that's another drive, I would say, for the ability for them to attract business.

I think, look, in the Singapore market, it's a large market. There's pressure in that area. But again, I mean, I think just given the fact that if you have strong support from retail as a customer and they've been able to track other third-parties into their asset, I think they've been able to demonstrate that they stack up very well against [Indiscernible].

Theresa Chen

Understood. So, it sounds like in the interim, when you are facing potential contango and blending opportunities might be able to pick up some additional EBITDA from there. Looking over the long-term as you convert your assets to handle lighter cleaner products for bunkering, is that going to potentially command a lower rate given the lack of heating requirement versus the heavier fill?

Clark Smith

Well, I guess, not to get into all those details, we've got a situation where just looking at IMO in and of itself, a situation where obviously it's not just the price of fuel that's going to be looking for a home. And obviously, that could command or could take the need for some future blending of that barrel. But variably so, with the heavy sour crude oil barrel will again be discounted and the fact that we've got the ability to handle that type of commodity and the ability to be able to blend it I think does offer us the opportunity to be able to command fair market rates.

Theresa Chen

Got it. And lastly, related to the spending at the VTTI level, I believe they spent about $200 million last year as well, and it still looks like EBITDA has not completely reflected that yet. Can you just give us a sense of when you think the contribution from the projects will be step into the bottom-line?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, there are a handful of projects that are underway that we would expect more meaningful contribution towards the latter part of this year. They are underway with like I mentioned command expansion and conversion of tankage at Rotterdam facility. We should expect additional contributions into that.

They also have expansion of their facility in actually putting it to service and expanding the initial capacity in Pakistan and obviously some full year run rate contributions from some other acquisitions from [Indiscernible]. But we should start to see some more of the benefits towards the latter part of this year as well.

Theresa Chen

Great. Thank you very much.

Clark Smith

Thanks Theresa.

Harry Mateer

Hi, good morning. Just one question and a follow-up. First on the balance sheet, I acknowledge your historical comment of investor grade ratings, you guys have been IG for a long time. And you just affirmed it a couple of months ago when you did the Class C deal. But if push were to come to shove at the agencies, would you be willing to trade some slight credit rating deterioration in order to maintain your distribution commitment?

Khalid Muslih

Harry, we don't think it's going to come to that first of all. We are in communication on a routine basis with rating agencies. They understand what our outlook and expectations are for the balance of 2018 as well 2019. They understand in a little more detail some of the activities that we're contemplating to ensure that we shore up our balance sheet or able to access additional capital outside the public equity market if necessary.

So, we certainly don't think we're going to be put in a position where we're going to need to make that choice. We are committed to both maintaining our investment-grade credit rating and our distribution policy and we think we can manage that within the goalpost that the parameters that the agencies have established.

Harry Mateer

Okay. Appreciate that. And then just as a follow-up. Can you talk a little bit about how you plan to address the upcoming $400 million maturity? Do you think it will be a straight refi in the senior unsecured markets? Or do you think you could do another junior sub-note to get some incremental credit?

Clark Smith

Yes, at this point, we haven't made the decision. Absolutely, what we'll do is we'll see what the market conditions are, et cetera. Certainly, the mark would be there without a doubt with straight up just refi with the bond market. But we'll give you more color on that as we get near -- as we get nearer that point in time.

Harry Mateer

Okay. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Matthew Phillips

Good morning guys. I joined the late, so I might have missed this, so, apologies for that. But could you discuss the rationale for buying out the 20% of Buckeye Texas Partners that you didn't already own? And why this is the right time for that?

Khalid Muslih

Yes this is Khalid on. We've already said that ultimately we would look to consolidate that interest. It was just kind of the natural point from the kind of the lifecycle of the evolution of the partnership. Trafigura is in a position where they want to be able to take out some of their capital [Indiscernible] in other areas, I think Clark or Keith mentioned.

It doesn't change the contractual commitment but more importantly, the commercial relationship. But it just -- it was just one of those points in time where we felt like it was the right time to do that. And then also it enables us to be able to get out there and be some additional projects to turn to the one that we just announced with South Texas Gateway.

Matthew Phillips

Got it should we assume that it was done under similar terms as the 2014 agreement?

Khalid Muslih

You're talking about from more the contractual--

Matthew Phillips

From a -- yes, sorry, from a price perspective. So, if you paid 8.60 or 80% of it, the incremental 20 is 215 or so. I mean, is that the right way to look at it?

Khalid Muslih

I think not to get into the specifics for a while, but I think as Clark mentioned, we feel like we're able to acquire that interest at a very fair and attractive valuation.

Matthew Phillips

Okay. Thank you.

Tom Abrams

Thanks. I wanted to ask two unrelated questions. First, on capital spending which was healthy in the first quarter. And I just wondered, maybe I missed it earlier, if you had revised your spending for the year or for the two-year period that you've given in the past.

Keith St. Clair

All right. Yes, Tom, we did referenced that. What we had said is for the year now we expect to spend on growth capital, $335 million to $385 million. That's reflective of some of the new projects that we announced.

Tom Abrams

That's great. Thanks. And then secondly unrelated would be what would happen to your Caribbean business if, for some reason, Mexican exports were to be down 0.5 million barrels a day or something like that over the next two to three years?

Khalid Muslih

I'm sorry. You're referring to Mexican exports of what, I'm sorry?

Tom Abrams

Of crude.

Khalid Muslih

Yes, I don't -- look, I mean, if there's going to some imbalance like that, I think [Indiscernible] an attractive opportunity for our customer base. So, that again, like when you have sharp and balance take place, logistics kind of comes into the fold.

I know you're asking more around just the demand for the Mexican imports because I think if you look at the some of our clean product activity coming out of the Caribbean, a fair amount of that is actually pointing towards the Mexican market, which is obviously short of gasoline.

And the fact that we have in place the ability to do blending and butane blending is really positioned with us to be able to capture quite a bit of a customer activity. We do have quite a bit of flow going to Mexico in the product side.

Clark Smith

There's no meaningful flow of crude from Mexico to our Caribbean facilities, just to be clear.

Tom Abrams

Yes, I think the -- just the question surrounds the election there and what they might do from a policy standpoint in terms of retaining their crude and refining it themselves to be seen. It's kind of a breaking news I think.

Clark Smith

I think it's probably more relevant for those that are actually trying to do business on the ground in Mexico. I think obviously it's very attractive, of course, to try to go ahead and create some new drill holes.

But I mean, I think just given again the regulatory environment that somehow shift and be influx is always something that you've got to take into account. And I think like I mentioned from our standpoint, if there's some sort of significant imbalance in terms of supply and demand, logistics always comes into the play and helps kind of sort that out. So, we'll be ready.

Tom Abrams

Great. Thanks a lot.

Clark Smith

Thank you.

Keith St. Clair

Thanks Tom.

Clark Smith

Thank you, Grace. Buckeye remains focused on executing on our long-term projects and strategy while providing safe and reliable services for our customers. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to updating you next quarter on our progress.

