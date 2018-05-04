Are Investors Overthinking Interest Rates?

In recent weeks, the financial news has been saturated with commentaries on how rising interest rates are a threat to the economy and the stock market. There seems to be a general consensus among analysts that U.S. Treasury bond yields of 3.0% are somehow the bane and scourge of the bull market which began in 2009. Further, a 3.0% or higher yield is widely believed to be a danger to the domestic economy in that it somehow implies a serious inflation threat. In this commentary, we’ll look at evidence which dispels these myths as we discover that the current interest rate environment is actually still quite benign. Indeed, the evidence points to the bull 9-year-old bull market not being in any way threatened by rising Treasury yields and may actually end up serving as a kind of “wall of worry” for equities.

One of the biggest worries among market participants is the flattening of the Treasury yield curve. The yield curve is regarded by most economists as being abnormally flat. The gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields hasn’t been this low since before the last recession. The yield curve is considered by many to be predictive of economic recessions since this gap has fallen below zero (inverted) at least a few months prior to most recessions of the past.

It should be noted, however, that while the yield curve is becoming flatter it hasn’t yet inverted. And even if the yield curve does invert, the lag time between the inversion and the onset of recession can be as long as 24 months. No matter how you look at it, the flattening Treasury yield curve is far from signaling recession and is therefore a non-event which investors are putting undue emphasis on.

More important than the yield curve is the Fed funds/10-year Treasury ratio. By calculating a simple ratio of the Fed funds interest rate versus the 10-year Treasury yield, we can easily determine whether the Fed’s current policy is too tight or too loose relative to market rates. Shown below is the chart which compares the two rates stretching back to last year.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Historically, whenever the ratio of the two rates exceeds the 1.0 level, it implies that the Fed funds interest rate is too high relative to bond yields, and that the Fed’s monetary policy is therefore too tight. Anything below 1.0 is considered to be somewhere between “loose” and “normal”, depending on how close to 1.0 the ratio is. As the above chart plainly shows, the current ratio is only 0.57 which is closer to being loose than tight. This implies that even with a 10-year Treasury yield near 3.0%, neither economic growth nor equity market growth potential should be seriously hampered by the current interest rate environment.

Yet another rate-related fear that has spooked many observers in recent months has been the relationship between stock and bond yields. Some analysts compare the 10-year Treasury yield with the aggregate dividend yield for Dow 30 stocks. The following graphs the two yields, which many analysts believe is a harbinger of trouble for the stock market. The thinking here is that whenever Treasury yields rise significantly above the Dow 30 yield for an extended period it suggests that investors will be drawn more to higher-yielding bonds, which in turn can erode the demand for equities.

Source: WSJ

In his latest blog posting, Dr. Ed Yardeni dispels this misconception since it makes, as he explains it, less sense to compare Treasury yields to the dividend yield. It makes more sense to compare Treasury yields with the earnings yield on the S&P 500, since the total return of stocks tends to be driven by overall earnings. Moreover, half of earnings tends to be paid out as dividends over time, as Yardeni explains. As of early May, the Dow 30 yield is 2.3%, while the S&P 500 earnings yield is 4.18% (see chart below). More importantly, with the 10-year Treasury yield currently just under 3.0%, the stock market earnings yield is still high enough to make equities a more attractive proposition than government bonds. Thus the stock/bond relationship isn’t unfavorable for the stock market despite concerns among the pundits.

Source: Multpl

Clearly the concerns about the 3.0% Treasury yield are overblown and the stock market still enjoys a favorable stock/bond yield relationship. Yet the market is still subject to internal selling pressure, as Thursday’s trading session made plain. Despite an intraday turnaround in the Dow and S&P, there were far too many stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges compared to new highs. And unlike last month, when Treasury yields were rising almost daily, the abnormal increase in new lows can’t be blamed solely on interest rate-sensitive securities. In fact, most of the NYSE new 52-week lows in recent days have been from a variety of industries as opposed to just bond funds.

This means that while the overall earnings and relative yield picture remains bullish for stocks, it’s too early to assume the broad market internal correction is over. This correction has been underway since February and obviously hasn’t completed its course in working out all the market’s imbalances. Until it completes this task it’s too early to throw caution to the wind and start buying with both hands.

One of the most important barometers of the stock market’s health which needs to improve before we can turn bullish on the short-term outlook is the cumulative NYSE 52-week new highs-new lows indicator (below). This is a simple day-to-day measure of whether the new high-low differential is advancing or declining, which in turn underscores how much demand there is for equities in the overall scheme of things. While this indicator had shown signs of bottoming in recent days, another couple of days like Thursday would turn this indicator down again. Therefore until this indicator confirms a market bottom by turning up decisively (which would entail a shrinkage in the new 52-week lows), investors should generally refrain from making new purchases.

Source: WSJ

In light of the above considerations, investors should keep most of their powder dry until the market fully corrects its internal imbalances. Eventually, this will almost certainly happen given the favorable stock/bond yield relationship discussed here. The main impediment holding back the stock market from rallying isn’t a 3.0% T-bond yield, but the fear factor behind the rising bond yield trend. Investors will eventually work through this fear once it becomes apparent that higher Treasury yields are a consequence of a stronger economy and not, as many pundits believe, a sign of onerous inflation.

In the immediate term, however, the internal weakness still evident in the stock market should be respected. Until the final market low has been confirmed, investors would do well to avoid over-exposure to equities. A confirmed bottom will become evident when the new 52-week lows on both exchanges fall below 40 for several consecutive days while the new highs simultaneously expand. For now, investors should remain mostly in a cash position until the market shows the aforementioned improvement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.