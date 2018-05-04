Diamond Offshore: Q1 2018 Earnings Results Analysis

On Monday, April 30, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore (DO) announced its first quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headlines that accompanied this news release were quite positive, with the company beating on both net income and revenue. Admittedly, the results were actually pretty good, especially when considering that the industry as a whole has been exceptionally weak for a few years now, although it is slowly improving. With that said though, the results were far from perfect but overall the company did perform well in the quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Diamond Offshore's first quarter 2018 results:

Diamond Offshore reported total contract drilling revenues of $287.9 million. This represents a 20.82% decline over the $363.6 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

The company had an operating income of $512,000 in the first quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial decline from the $50.9 million that it had in the first quarter of 2017.

Diamond Offshore was able to secure additional work for the Ocean Apex and Ocean BlackRhino and acquire a new contract for the Ocean Endeavor.

The company achieved an impressive revenue efficiency of 97.0%. This is an improvement over the 94.3% that it had in the prior year quarter.

Diamond Offshore reported a net income of $19.3 million. This works out to $0.14 per share, a 17.65% decline from the $0.17 per share that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The first thing that many readers likely noticed is that, similarly to peer company Ensco (ESV), Diamond Offshore's revenue declined year-over-year. The primary reason for this is that one of the company's rigs, Ocean Valor, had a lower standby rate in the first quarter of this year than in the first quarter of last year. This is the result of an agreement with Brazilian oil giant Petrobras (PBR) that was discussed in the company's fourth quarter 2017 conference call. In short, this agreement entailed Diamond Offshore taking a lower standby rate for the rig in exchange for Petrobras extending the contract for it out to December 2020. In the long run, this was a good deal as it guaranteed an extra two years of revenue for the rig instead of its revenues going to zero later this year, even if it did result in a near-term revenue decline.

Fortunately, there are signs that the company may be able to arrest its overall revenue decline going forward, at least partially. As I mentioned in the highlights, Diamond Offshore was recently awarded a new contract for the Ocean Endeavor. Unfortunately, this will require Diamond to activate the previously cold-stacked rig, which entails significant costs. Diamond Offshore believes that the contract will prove profitable even after incurring these costs. From the company's earnings conference call:

"When we consider the economic feasibility of reactivating a cold stacked rig, we include not only the cost to turn on the light, but all costs associated with getting the rig operational and on location, such as the special survey, recertification of the BOP and riser, crewing, move to a shipyard and then to location, rig enhancements and customer requested modifications. This is our true cost of reactivation, what we modeled to and what we guide to. And with the long-term contract announced earlier coupled with the future prospects for the rig, reactivating the Endeavor meets our requirements with the return hurdle aligned with the business opportunities."

Given all of these costs, it seems likely that Diamond Offshore will see its expenses increase significantly over the next few quarters while it prepares this rig for operation. This will result in a short-term drag on the company's net income. In the long-run, however, it will have a positive impact on Diamond Offshore's cash flow.

One thing that should please the company's investors is the impressive 97.0% revenue efficiency that Diamond Offshore achieved in the first quarter of 2018, particularly since it was an improvement over the 94.3% that it had in the first quarter of last year. This is due to the way in which offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, an offshore drilling rig only generates dayrate revenue for time in which it actually operates and performs drilling operations for its customer. However, as offshore drilling rigs are highly sophisticated machines, they require regular maintenance and occasional repairs in order to operate at peak efficiency. In some cases, this maintenance will require the rig to incur some downtime, during which time it is not actively performing drilling operations on behalf of the client. The rig does not generate dayrate during these periods of downtime. Thus, the challenge for the drilling contractor is to minimize downtime while still ensuring that the rig receives all necessary maintenance and repairs in order to maximize revenues. A drilling contractor's revenue efficiency is a measure of how close the company came to achieving its theoretical maximum revenue given the contracts that it has. The fact that Diamond Offshore achieved a 97.0% revenue efficiency in the quarter means that Diamond Offshore did an excellent job at maximizing its revenues in the quarter, certainly better than it did last year. With that said though, Diamond Offshore did have a slightly higher 98.8% revenue efficiency in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In the early parts of this decade, one of my biggest concerns with Diamond Offshore was the age of its fleet. At the time, Diamond had relatively few modern sixth-generation rigs as the majority of its fleet consisted of older, fully-depreciated rigs. As I have discussed in numerous past articles, the exploration and production companies that comprise the customers for the industry have shown a marked preference for modern sixth- and seventh-generation drilling rigs. This is due to the improved performance and safety characteristics exhibited by these rigs compared to their older peers. This is one reason why Diamond Offshore was consistently receiving much lower dayrates than many of its peers during the most recent industry upcycle. Diamond Offshore has been making some progress at correcting this problem over the past few years, which it re-emphasized in its quarterly conference call. During the first quarter, the company sold the Ocean Victory semi-submersible (at a small gain), which is the 33rd old rig that Diamond Offshore has disposed of since 2012. This has not only helped to greatly reduce the average age of the company's fleet but has also reduced the worldwide supply of available rigs, which is something that has been sorely needed in the current oversupplied environment.

The fact that Diamond Offshore's net income declined so substantially year-over-year was quite disappointing. The primary cause of it was the company's revenue decline that was already discussed. However, the actual net income decline was much steeper than what the headline numbers indicate. This is because the company benefited from a non-cash adjustment related to tax reform as well as the gain from the aforementioned Ocean Victory sale. If these items are excluded from the company's results, then it would have had a loss of $21 million or $0.16 per share for the quarter. This figure is more reflective of the company's actual operating results than the $0.14 per share profit that is stated in the results.

In conclusion, Diamond Offshore's results as a whole were better than what some other drilling companies have been reporting although they are still far from perfect. The company has been admirably using the industry downturn to improve its operations which should ultimately position it well for the coming recovery. The weakness in the company's profitability is concerning, but the company should be able to improve this going forward. All in all, the quarter was fairly good for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.