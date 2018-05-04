Short Squeeze Launches Shake Shack Shares Into Nosebleed Territory

The beauty of the dining sector is that investors can usually fairly easily understand and value public companies. Sometimes, stocks like Shake Shack (SHAK) develop a cult following on the long side and/or a sizable short seller community that looks at the underlying numbers and sees that things don't add up. The shorts are likely helping drive Friday's more than 20% surge in SHAK stock, after the company reported first quarter same store sales of +1.7%, which caused them to raise their 2018 full-year projection for SSS from zero (previous guidance) to +0.5%. How that translates into a 20% stock price increase is harder to understand.

What is clear, however, is that Shake Shack is likely to continue upon their outlined growth path, which includes owning 200 locations in the U.S. by the end of 2020, versus 95 as of March 31st. That kind of growth excites investors.

What is also clear is that SHAK's current valuation does not make sense, even if we give them the benefit of the doubt and conclude that the chain, despite intense competition in the casual burger segment, should command an industry-leading valuation, a la Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Starbucks (SBUX), and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). Such a valuation would register at around 15x EV/EBITDA, whereas the sector average tends to be around 8x (along with most M&A activity in the owned dining space).

To illustrate SHAK's valuation disconnect, we simply have to run through a quick set of calculations. First, we can project year-end 2020 annualized revenue by multiplying 200 locations by Shake Shack's goal of $3.2 million in per-unit revenue, which gets us to $640 million of sales.

Next, we can assume an EBITDA margin of roughly 12%, which is today's run-rate (if you read through the company's guidance for 2018 from their latest earnings release, you can back into 2018 EBITDA of ~$54M on revenue of ~$450M. As the company grows, investors can expect that they achieve some expense leverage, which would boost margins from current levels. However, at the same time, the next 100 units they open will do far less in per-store revenue than the existing system does (>$4 million), so unit-level margins will likely continue to drop, as they have in recent years. This is mainly due to the fact that the first units to open were in places like Manhattan (huge volumes) and as the company transitions from a regional chain to a national one, average unit volumes will decline as New York becomes less of the overall business.

According to the latest company 10-K filing, SHAK's four-wall margins are as follows:

2016: 28.3%

2017: 26.6%

2018: 25.0% (guidance)

At a 12% EBITDA margin, a 15x multiple would translate into a price-to-sales ratio of 1.8x. If we take 2020 projected revenue of $640 million, we get a value for those 200 units of $1.15 billion, or $30 per share. Given that those results are still two years away, coupled with the fact that SHAK's stock today alone jumped from $47 to as high as $59 (a new 52-week high), it is safe to conclude the shares are way ahead of themselves.

Even if we add back about $2 per share in net cash on the balance sheet and assign another $4 per share to the company's franchising business ($12.5 million of revenue expected this year according to the company's own projections), it is hard to argue that SHAK should trade into the 40s, let alone in the high 50s.

As a result, we give SHAK our lowest rating ("1" on a 1-3 scale) and even went as far as to initiate a short position today around $58 per share. We simply do not believe the post-earnings surge is warranted, and therefore would not be surprised to see the recent move retraced. We would likely begin to cover the short at that point ($47), with a full exit of the position around $40 per share (within 10% of our intrinsic value estimate based on 2020 projections of $36 per share - $30 for owned units, $2 net cash, $4 franchise business).

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.