Flashpoints, Risks And A Word From Gandalf

Building on my recent discussion of balanced analysis and confirmation bias in macro research, I wanted to present you with a (nearly) exhaustive list of key flashpoints and issues.

On Thursday evening, I penned a little (or a "big", I guess, if you're counting words) post for this platform called "Just Tell Me What I Want To Hear, OK?"

The overarching point of that piece was to underscore the importance of avoiding the natural tendency to seek out confirmation bias in the market analysis you consume. I used recent events in emerging markets and the shifting narrative around the "synchronized global growth" meme to frame the issue.

That post was generally well received, which I guess isn't surprising considering no one wants to come out publicly against balanced assessments.

The problem with overtly bearish and/or overtly bullish macro commentary is that in either case, it's almost always the product of cherry-picked data and (sometimes laborious) efforts to spin a narrative.

Importantly, that's not to say there's always a nefarious agenda. The idea that "fear sells" and the related notion that bombastic bullish balderdash (how's that for alliteration?) tends to garner a lot of attention needn't necessarily mean that whoever is behind the commentary is attempting to unduly influence markets. In fact, the notion that any one individual can move entire asset classes simply by talking about them is absurd in the extreme. More often than not, folks are just catering to their core audience and sometimes, that's synonymous with doing one's job. For instance, if you have a reputation for being the resident skeptic at a given sellside firm and clients appreciate that skepticism when it helps to balance out what can at times approximate a one-sided bullish storyline, well then a little cherry picking and spin is healthy and not entirely inconsistent with a given analysts' job description.

When it comes to bloggers or folks who otherwise feel compelled to weigh in on a regular basis, what I would say there is that it's pretty easy to separate out the folks who are truly attempting to capitalize off doomsday spin or, on the other side of the coin, over-the-top bullishness, from the people who are some semblance of honest but inject a bit of hyperbole here and there in order to grab some eyeballs in the course of building a following. The former (i.e., the folks who are engaged in an ongoing effort to deliberately overstate the case either on the bullish or the bearish side on the way to exploiting the audience) are providing a service too, but that service is entertainment, not analysis. I'd like to think I provide a lot more than entertainment. Some readers would disagree, and that's fine.

In Thursday's post for this platform (the one linked here at the outset), I talked a good bit about the dark clouds gathering over emerging markets (EEM) and on Friday, those concerns were underscored when the Turkish lira careened to a new all-time low and Argentina was forced to deliver the third emergency rate hike in a week in order to stem the rout in the peso. The central bank there has hiked an astonishing 1,275bps over the past several days.

Meanwhile, trade talks between the U.S. and China ended with no agreement to speak of. Steve Mnuchin and co. are already on their way back to Washington.

As I've discussed at length both here and elsewhere, there are strong arguments to be made that we've seen the peak in the eurozone expansion, although it's possible to suggest that supply-side constraints are the problem. Trade jitters are contributing to a burgeoning story about a global slowdown and that's taking place against a backdrop of a surging dollar (UUP) and central banks that are attempting to normalize. Meanwhile, the domestic political situation in the U.S. can be quite fairly described as "unprecedented".

That all sounds ominous and you're reminded that modern market structure (characterized as it is by the presence of algos, systematic flows, passive strategies, "smart" beta, a shortage of carbon-based market makers and regulatory constraints on banks' ability/willingness to lend their balance sheets in a pinch) means that, to quote Goldman, "markets themselves" may prove to be the biggest risk in the next pinch.

So in the spirit of providing you with more in the way of a balanced take on things while remaining acutely aware of all the risk factors mentioned above, I wanted to run through some commentary from a couple of notable analyst notes, with an emphasis on the latest from JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, affectionately known as "Gandalf", "the man who moves markets" and/or "half-man, half-God".

I've gotten a ton of questions from readers on this platform about Marko, which I think underscores the extent to which the fame he gained in industry circles in 2015 and 2016 has now found its way into the mainstream, making him something of a household name among retail investors.

Earlier this week, I penned something over at Dealbreaker called "You Mortals Weren’t Ready For JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic – And Marko Wasn’t Ready For You Mortals." I mention it here because it gives you a bit of context for his latest note, excerpts from which I'll include below.

But in addition to being directly related to the discussion here about balanced analysis, I think that post says something important about how it's incumbent upon the rest of us to respect the work analysts put in during the course of their research and present it in an academically honest way that preserves the true spirit of the original.

Ok, so before I get to those excerpts which touch on whether some of the concerns I highlighted above may be overblown, let me give you another counterpoint to the burgeoning synchronized global slowdown story. As it happens, this is from BNP's Paul Mortimer-Lee, which is interesting considering he recently penned a pretty dour sounding note about central banks running the risk of bumping up against the next downturn without sufficient counter-cyclical ammo. Consider this in the context of the global downturn narrative:

So far this year, economic statistics have disappointed the heady expectations of late last year. US GDP expanded at only 2.3% aar in Q1 (as far back as November we had forecast 2.0%, so we are not shocked) and eurozone GDP came in at the same rate. The ISM and PMI surveys have been on the soft side in both the eurozone and the US. Non-euro European data, for example in the UK and Switzerland, have also disappointed. The key questions for forecasters, policy makers and markets is why this has occurred: Is it noise, in which case we should expect a bounce back; or could it be a step down in the growth rate from frothy levels but still leaving the prospect of above trend growth; or is it may be the start of a serious global slowdown? Spoiler alert: it’s probably a mix of all three. The signals from the real economy, as well as markets, reinforce our call for a big slowdown next year. The chances of this coming sooner have increased: but don’t panic.

The takeaway from that for investors who care about the macro backdrop is that assuming we're still a year out from a meaningful slowdown, the Fed, the ECB and perhaps even the BoJ have some runway in terms of replenishing their ammo before things turn sour.

That's good news to the extent it means they'll be able to step in later, although the skeptical among you will probably contend that there's something absurd about central banks engineering recoveries and then having to race the clock to hike rates and run down their balance sheets only to do the same thing over again when the bubbles their policies created burst. This is a manifestation of the "spiral" dynamic. In an unanchored system (i.e., a system not tethered to a finite store of value like gold), you end up at risk of getting into a loop where each bubble has to be large enough to subsume the one that came before.

(Deutsche Bank)

That brings me neatly to Kolanovic's take on central bank balance sheet normalization. One consequence of runoff (in the U.S.), tapering (in Europe) and the stealth taper (in Japan), is that the dynamics that created a favorable supply/demand picture for fixed income are now reversing just as fiscal policy turns expansionary. That sets the stage for a yield shock.

As BofAML noted this week, "the supply of reserve assets to the private sector will triple between 2017 and 2019 and hit $1.5tn – this would be the highest level in more than 15 years bar the crisis years of 2008-10."

(BofAML)

But are the worries overblown in terms of what the private sector's obligation to absorb that increased supply might mean for equities (when I say "obligation", I just mean that the market will always clear for safe-haven government debt)? Maybe, according to Kolanovic. To wit, from his latest note out earlier this week:

Investors have recently been worried about the Fed’s balance sheet reduction and its imminent impact on equities. The premise is that required demand for bonds will come at the expense of equity allocations. By the end of this year, the Fed’s balance sheet is expected to contract by ~$325bn. We first note that the ECB and BOJ balance sheets are expected to increase by ~$525bn over the same time period, and that speculators already amassed ~$170bn of short bond futures positions. So a meaningful demand may come from carry trades and covering of speculative shorts. Second, we note that some of the downward price adjustment in equities already happened in relation to the rates shock (namely ~$200bn of equity selling from volatility and rate-equity sensitive funds). If there is a residual imbalance in bond-equity flows, it is likely to be absorbed by other equity inflows (for example, just one S&P 500 company, AAPL, is expected to add ~$200bn of buybacks).

So there's that. Recall that on JPMorgan's estimates, buybacks in the U.S. are set to total more than $800 billion this year.

You'll note that Marko mentions $200 billion in de-risking from systematic strats. I talked a ton about that in February and here's the chart from BofAML that illustrates the forced offloading by risk parity and CTAs:

(BofAML)

I've also talked a lot about the prospect of re-risking by this crowd assuming the momentum signals don't continue to deteriorate and assuming volatility doesn't spike again. That re-risking has yet to materialize (due in part to ongoing jitters about trade and tech regulation hampering the market and weighing on investor psychology), but if/when it does, it would be substantial. Here's Kolanovic again:

Trends that support this outcome include the relatively low equity exposure of systematic and discretionary investors (figures below), and the Hedge Fund equity beta is estimated to be below historical averages (at ~44th percentile). Systematic investors thoroughly de-risked by selling ~$300bn of equities this year. If volatility can stay contained and the market can make modest gains, systematic investors would re-risk.

(JPMorgan)

Again, that could fail to materialize if the trade worries persist, prompting traditional investors to remain gun shy or if some acute shock comes along that triggers another volatility spike.

Obviously, political risk in the U.S. could create just such an acute shock. How likely is that or, to phrase it as I did above, how likely is it that the domestic political risks are overblown?

The first step to answering that is to understand that 2018 can be broken into three distinct phases, the first of which was the January melt-up characterized by massive inflows into equity funds as investors scrambled to capitalize on what they assumed would be rampant euphoria following the tax cuts. The second phase was the February technical selloff. And the third phase, which we're in now, has been defined by more fundamental concerns regarding trade, tech regulation, the Mueller probe and geopolitical risk.

Here's a chart from Barclays that illustrates this partitioning (they use four macro regimes rather than three, but it's the same idea) using the S&P (SPY), the Stoxx 50 (FEZ), the VIX, and the VStoxx (so, using the difference between the U.S. and the European experiences to demonstrate that volatility has been to a certain extent a "made in the U.S.A." phenomenon):

(Barclays)

I'm going to quote myself here (from another piece published on Dealbreaker) in order to drive the demarcation point home. To wit:

Headed into March, investors hoped the turmoil that unfolded in early February was largely a one-off event. To be sure, there was plenty of evidence to support that assessment. The VIX “Minksy moment” on February 5 was in no small part attributable to levered and inverse VIX ETPs, whose vega-to-buy (i.e. the rebalance risk inherent in the structure of those products) had reached historic highs in January. The black swan vol. event triggered a VaR shock and thanks to the concurrent selloff in bonds, rules-based, systematic strats were forced to de-risk and the subsequent cascade effect culminated in February 5-9 being the worst week for U.S. equities in two years (it would have been the worst week since the aftermath of Lehman were it not for a late afternoon rally that Friday courtesy of a JPMorgan note that suggested the risk parity and CTA unwind was largely complete). So the thinking was that with the deck cleared on the VIX ETP rebalance risk and with the systematic deleveraging out of the way, markets had the green light to calm down. Only that’s not what happened. The persistence of large swings is attributable to a host of things, but the overarching point is that the “technical” factors have largely shaken out and so, what you’ve seen over the past two months suggests there’s more going on here than Seth Golden blowing up, unwinds from managers whose positions were bumping up against pre-set risk limits ahead of vol. resetting higher , and programmatic deleveraging by rules-based strats.

Right. Now here's Kolanovic recapping everything that's happened since February:

After the Nasdaq reached new all-time highs, the worst of the technical impact was behind us and it looked like the best of fundamentals was still ahead of us (earnings season and the full impact of tax reform). Then came the flurry of market destabilizing headlines related to the US administration. In a short period of time, there were announcements related to Steel and Aluminum tariffs, NAFTA, a trade war with China, intervention in Syria and prospects of further escalation, Amazon and Facebook, Rusal sanctions, the Iran deal, etc. These headlines (often tweets) dealt a blow to the confidence of US markets and businesses.

Are all of these problems likely to resolve themselves? Well, no. Or at least not in my opinion and being a trained political scientist I think I've got a leg to stand on. But Marko does make a simple, yet compelling argument, namely that the positives (think: tax reform and the effect that will have on buybacks) are in the books while the negatives (e.g., trade concerns) can be mitigated by the administration simply doing a U-turn in the event the market pitches enough of a fit.

Additionally, it should be noted that the possibility of just such a U-turn is not at all negligible given the likely ramifications for the GOP in the midterms should the market crash. In other words, it's unlikely that Trump would be willing to stomach too much in the way of an equity decline when it's all too easy to simply reverse course and explain that reversal later.

Ok, if you're following along here, you've probably noticed that the one problem for which there seems to be a lack of possible mitigating circumstances is the market structure issue. That's Kolanovic's wheelhouse and here he pulls no punches. One more time, from Marko (my emphasis):

We have noted in the past that a combination of computerized sellers, and computerized market makers poses a threat to equity price stability. As volatility increases, systematic investors have to sell, and at the same time market depth as provided by electronic market makers quickly disappears. For instance, S&P 500 futures market depth dropped over 90% during the February selloff. What is the reason for such a dramatic drop in liquidity? The most important driver is likely the increase of volatility (e.g. VIX), given that many market making algos (as well as business models) were calibrated during the years of low volatility. As these programs don’t have an obligation to make markets and are optimized for profits, they likely adjust quotes and reduce size in order to maximize their own Sharpe ratio.

That is a critical point and it's one that none of the humans behind the machines want to talk about. While it's probably unfair to lay all the blame for an absence of liquidity provision in a pinch at the feet of the machines, there's no question that modern market structure has increased the risk of flash crashes and made it more likely that liquidity will suddenly dry up at the worst possible time.

Coming full circle, how is it possible to roll all of that up into a coherent narrative or into something that is "actionable"? Taking the latter question first, there are any number of tradable ideas in everything laid out above.

You could take a position on the emerging markets debate, for instance. Are Turkey and Argentina primarily idiosyncratic stories about central bank credibility or is what you're seeing there an example of what happens when inherently precarious EM dynamics collide with a stronger dollar, an aggressive Fed and rising U.S. rates? If the latter is the case, well then you're probably bearish on EM from here. Both local and hard currency bonds are now negative for the year:

(Bloomberg)

Or how about the synchronized global downturn story? Are you buying that? If not, then the euro (FXE) might be oversold here, especially if the ECB goes ahead and slaps a September expiration date on APP at next month's policy meeting.

And on, and on. I could make a list of at least a half dozen actionable ideas from everything outlined above.

As far as how you can be expected to wrap your head around all of this and use it to inform your own big picture take, what I would say is that all I can do is give you the information and present it in a way that's engaging and some semblance of entertaining. I try to put the pieces together for you, but if you don't like the way the puzzle looks after I try my hand, well then by all means pull it apart and put it back together in a way that's more appealing to you.

Just do me a favor and avoid confirmation bias when you do, ok?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.