Teranga Gold's (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trish Moran

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, as a reminder, I'd like to ask everyone to please see Slide 2 of our slide presentation to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements. With us on today's call is Teranga's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Young; Paul Chawrun, our Chief Operating Officer; Navin Dyal, our CFO; and David Mallo, Teranga's VP of Exploration.

Following management's formal remarks, we will then open the call to your questions. And now over to Richard.

Richard Young

Well, thank you, Trish, and welcome, everyone to today's conference call. We'll be discussing our first quarter operating and project development as well as financial and exploration update.

So turning to Slide 5, we have a clear vision for Teranga and that is to become a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer in West Africa. We now have the financing in place to build our second mine and to move a third project through a future feasibility study. We have a well-defined roadmap for executing our vision. So beyond the near-term priorities of Wahgnion and Golden Hill, we're focused on advancing our extensive organic growth pipeline in Côte d’Ivoire for future growth.

Now over to Paul, who will review our first quarter operating and project development results. Paul?

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Richard. So let's turn to Slide 7. Operations are going well at Sabodala and we continue to be on plan. We saw production increase by 13% year-over-year to just over 64,000 ounces for the quarter. We are well on track to reach our production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 ounces of gold.

Ore tonnes mined and ounces mined increased by 26% and 77% respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2017. However, total tonnes mined declined by 14% due to reduced shovel productivity associated with operating in more confined conditions in the bottom benches of high-grade deposits Golouma South and Gora. We continue to reconcile positively to our reserves estimates, a credit to the diligence of our operating team. As a result, we benefited from a higher head grade of over 2 grams per tonne, while maintaining our high-grade stockpiles. As well, the Sabodala plant continue to operate well during the quarter with over 1 million tonnes of ore milled with over 92% recovery.

Turning to Slide 8. Total mining cost, excluding long-haul cost, increased by 7% over the prior year period due to the effect of lower shovel productivity near the bottom of Golouma South and Phase 3 Gora pits, as well as unfavorable currency movements and higher fuel costs. While mining operating costs increased by 26%, they're expected to normalize through the balance of the year as we focus on Sabodala Phase 4 and the larger Golouma West pit near to surface. Long-haul ore cost were 0.5 million higher year-over-year mainly as a result of accelerating ore tonnes hauled from the Gora pit and preparation for completion of mining activities planned for approximately the end of the second quarter. We expect long-haul ore cost to be lower for the second half of the year.

The total processing costs and milling unit cost decreased by 3% and 4%, respectively, compared to the prior year period due to fewer scheduled maintenance activities in the quarter and management of our consumables as part of our ongoing business-improvement initiatives. Total mine site general and administrative costs for the first quarter were 25% higher than the prior year period, both on a gross-cost basis and a unit-cost basis, with the impact of unfavorable currency movements and a higher annual surface tax. Despite being challenged by higher input costs from currency movements and fuel prices, cost per ounce during the quarter came in favorable to the prior year and below our guided ranges. We continue to focus on production efficiencies and implement cost-reduction measures.

Moving now to Slide 9. We have worked closely with the community to agree on the village-relocation parameters for Niakafiri. Most of the company's exploration efforts at Sabodala through 2017 were focused on expansion of resources and reserves at the Niakafiri deposits, which remains a highly prospective area on our mine license. As the relocation activities progress, we expect to reinitiate the Niakafiri drill program in 2019. Site preparation for the village relocation has begun. Completion is expected in 2019, with sufficient time available to commence mining activities in support of our life of mine plan.

So turning now to Slide 10, which shows the Wahgnion plant footprint in anticipation of the concrete pour later this month. Project construction is moving at considerable pace with plant design nearing completion and detailed engineering ramping up as planned. Bulk civils have been progressing in preparation for the major plant construction to commence this quarter. Key EPCM personnel and the civil's contractor have mobilized to initiate activities. All critical long-lead plant equipment was ordered well in advance, enabling us to lock in prices and delivery times and initiate detailed engineering to maintain our schedule for a first gold pour by the end of 2019.

We have been working on a revised resource estimate since the 73,000 infill drilling program was completed late last year. We are nearing completion of an updated resource estimate and expect to provide an update by the end of Q2. We expect to issue an updated reserves estimate in Q3, followed by a life-of-mine plan and 43-101 technical report. We are pleased with the program -- or with the progress of this program to date and anticipate it to meet our expectations.

Significant progress has been made with the site infrastructure, as you can see from the photo on Slide 11. The mine services area, water harvest dam, site access roads, preparation for the tailings management facility are all in progress and the permanent camp is nearly complete.

And with that, I will hand off to Navin Dyal to discuss this quarter's financial results.

Navin Dyal

Thank you, Paul. Our flagship Sabodala mine got off to a strong start to the year. Two things characterize this quarter, increased production and lower cost per ounce despite cost pressures. Let's take a look at the details starting on Slide 13. Revenue grew to $86 million, up $16 million or 23%. This growth was driven by a 14% increase in gold sales and an 8% increase in realized gold prices. As a reminder, about half of our production for the next 7 quarters, between the first quarter of 2018 through to third quarter 2019, is hedged at an average gold price of $1,340 per ounce.

Moving now to Slide 14. Total cost of sales for the first quarter was $912 per ounce, a decrease of 4%. This is mainly due to an increase in ounces sold and lower total cash cost, partially offset by higher amortization of deferred stripping assets. Total cash costs decreased by 9% to $659 per ounce. This was due to lower inventory movement expense, partially offset by higher mining costs. All in sustaining costs decreased by 5% to $888 per ounce, mainly due to an increase in the volume of ounces sold. While we saw year-over-year improvement and our cost per ounce metrics were below our guidance ranges, I want to highlight that we are experiencing cost pressures on two fronts, foreign exchange and fuel. Compared to the prior year, the euro to the USD increased by 15%, as a significant portion of Sabodala's operating cost and capital expenditures are euro denominated. Mine operating costs for the quarter increased by about $40 per ounce. The price of fuel rose by 9% this quarter, impacting costs by about $20 an ounce compared to the prior year period. Used for power generation and the operation of our mobile fleet, fuel is the single largest cost at the Sabodala mine.

Turning to our profit metrics on Slide 15 and 16. With a strong start at Sabodala, gross profit and EBITDA were both higher year-over-year. Net profit was $3 million or $0.03 per share, however, net profit was impacted by the following three items, which we believe are not reflective of the underlying performance of the company. A new accounting standard resulted in an increase in noncash accretion expense, higher gold prices resulted in noncash derivative losses on the company's remaining gold forward sales contracts and the strengthening euro resulted in higher foreign exchange losses. Excluding these items, adjusted net profit was $10.7 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $6.7 million or $0.06 per share in the prior year period.

Slide 17 presents our net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter, which improved by 5% to $24.9 million before changes at working capital and decreased by 36% to $13.7 million on a net basis, due to lower accounts payable and accrued liabilities and the payment of $5.7 million in tax installment payment. Last year, the tax installment and final tax payment were made in the second quarter.

Moving now to Slide 18. As we focused on our growth, we spent approximately $30 million during the first quarter on the following growth areas $22 million at Wahgnion, $5 million related to the new Afema joint venture and $3 million on exploration, mainly at Golden Hill. As a result, we ended the quarter with $60 million in cash, a decrease of about $27 million from year-end, reflecting the growth expenditures plus the timing of working capital payments of almost $11 million.

In April, we concluded an agreement with Taurus Funds Management in respect to the previously announced secured development finance facility. The facility includes the following $165 million to be used to fund the development of Wahgnion and to repay all of the company's current outstanding bank debt, totaling $15 million drawn on its revolving credit facility. It also includes $25 million to be used towards future advancement of a feasibility study at Golden Hill as well as a $10 million equipment lease facility carve out.

We expect to make the initial drawdown under the $165 million development facility shortly to currently repay the balance outstanding under the revolving credit facility. All drawdowns under the Taurus facility are subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent. The facility, combined with our cash on hand and free cash flow from our flagship Sabodala mine, is expected to be sufficient to bring our second gold mine into production and to advance Golden Hill to feasibility.

We are on track to meet our guidance, as outlined on Slide 19. The only addition to our guidance is that the funding is now complete, we are moving full speed ahead at Wahgnion and expect the cash flow for the project to be between $170 million to $190 million in 2018. This includes $30 million for early works in the early part of the year.

With that, I'll now hand it off to David Mallo, who will talk about our exciting organic growth pipeline.

David Mallo

Thank you, Navin. Turning to Slide 21. Following an extremely busy and positive 2017 campaign, our exploration activities ramped up very quickly during the first quarter of 2018, particularly at Golden Hill in Burkina Faso. At Golden Hill, we have issued 4 very positive news releases, announcing a continuation of encouraging drilling results at our most advanced prospects; Ma, Jackhammer Hill, Peksou and C-Zone.

Let's review some of these results in more detail starting on Slide 22. With our most advanced prospect, what we've referred to as the Ma structural complex. This includes Ma Main, Ma North and Ma East. Drilling activities at Ma continues to return strong grades and widths of gold mineralization, both near surface and to depth along a 2.5 kilometer combined straight length. Recent drill results confirm the presence of a third well-mineralized breccia zone within the Ma structural complex, that being Ma North. Additional drilling is planned in 2018, to further evaluate both Ma Main and Ma North along trend and to depth, where structurally controlled breccia hosted mineralization remains open to expansion.

Moving now to Slide 23. At Jackhammer Hill, we are seeing consistent higher grade gold results within a 200-meter strike extent within the central part of the 1000-meter prospect length currently drilled. We have reported some exceptional core drilling results from our Jackhammer Hill prospect, including a 14-meter interval grading 110 grams per tonne gold, one of the highest grade holes I have ever seen.

Results released in Q1 confirm another large mineralized system of structurally controlled, favorably altered and brecciated diorite hosting higher grade, near surface and deeper gold mineralization. Although, we are still at an early age of evaluation, we recognize strong potential for considerable upside at Jackhammer Hill. We are in the process of extending our drill evaluation program along trend, beyond the initial target area and to depth, where mineralized structures remain open for further expansion.

Diamond drilling results from Peksou, outlined on Slide 24, were released in conjunction with Ma North. This prospect now covers a minimum of 600-meter strike, extends to depths approaching 100 meters and remains open. To date, Peksou is the most unique prospects we have drilled. Although still a structurally controlled mineralized system, as with our other advanced prospects, mineralization is hosted predominantly with a nonbrecciated, still acidic and hematitically altered granodiorite dyke or sill, within a sequence of mafic volcanics.

While still early, we are excited about the potential for Peksou, where drilling has returned numerous positive intersections, including 11 meters at 6.78 grams per tonne gold and 27 meters at 2.09 grams per tonne gold. Of most recent exploration interest for this prospect is the potential intersection of the northwest trending Peksou mineralized trend with the northeastern extension of our newest advanced project, C-Zone. Intersecting mineralized trends are always excellent exploration targets.

Finally, let's look at our most recent results from C-Zone on a Slide 25. C-Zone has very similar characteristics to the Ma structural complex, our most advanced prospect. With a nearly identical geological, structural and textural host scenario, as well as similar alteration and breccia characteristics within the mineralized intervals. Even at this very early stage of drilling evaluation, we continue to intersect near-surface and deeper gold mineralization of encouraging grades at this prospect.

Our drilling at C-Zone reveals lateral and to-depth extensions of gold mineralization well beyond the limited and very shallow historic drilling here. In short, at Golden Hill, we continue to see near-surface and deeper gold mineralization intersections, hosted by large structural systems at multiple advanced prospects and to intersect gold mineralization in more than 80% of the holes we have drilled. And the results so far this year increase our confidence that Golden Hill will play a significant part in Teranga's future growth.

Moving on to Slide 26. A quick update on our Côte d’Ivoire activities. During the quarter, we finalized our Afema joint venture and initiated early stage field exploration at both the mine license and regional land package. As our first step, we are compiling and reviewing previous technical data to assist in guiding our exploration programs and undertaking a remodeling of historic resources to identify areas for initial drilling evaluation. We anticipate initiation of a property wide stream sediment lake sampling program, soil sampling and drilling during the current quarter.

And finally, let's look at Guitry on Slide 27. We completed the first ever drilling program at Guitry. 68 shallow air-core sectional profile holes comprising 3300 meters over the central 1 kilometer extent of our current 7 kilometer strike, length gold-in-soil geochem anomaly. Results from this first pass near surface drilling program will help us determine where to focus subsequent exploration within this large target.

In summary, it was a very busy first quarter for our exploration team. And we expect it to get even busier.

Operator, you can now open up the lines for questions.

