Acacia Communications' (ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Operator

Welcome to the Acacia Communications First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Monica Gould, Investor Relations for Acacia Communications. Thank you. You may begin.

Monica Gould

Thank you, David, and good afternoon, everyone. Acacia Communications released results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 this afternoon after market close. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.acacia-inc.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With me on today's call are Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Gavin, our Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Raj, I'd like to note that during today's discussion, there are references to our prospects and expectations for the second quarter and first half of 2018, the second half of 2018 and beyond, projections on the size of our markets and market share, statements about our customers and new products, statements regarding the size and timing of demand for our products, particularly in the China and DCI markets, statements regarding the ZTE ban and its expected or anticipated impact on our business and long term financial goals, and other forward-looking statements which are based on the business environment as we currently see it and as such include certain risks and uncertainties.

Please refer to our earnings press release and our SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we report certain financial measures that do not conform to GAAP. We believe these Non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures to these Non-GAAP measures, in addition to a description of the Non-GAAP measures, can be found in today's earnings press release.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Raj.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Thank you, Monica. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'll begin with some financial highlights, following which I'll provide a business and product update and will then turn the call over to John Gavin, who will provide a more detailed review of our financial performance and outlook.

In the first quarter of 2018, total revenue of approximately $73 million, Non-GAAP net income of approximately $4 million, and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10 were all in the high end of our guidance range. 5 of our top 10 contributors to revenue, or Tier 1 customers, from our newer customer group including the direct hyper-scale customer that had been a greater than 10% customer in prior quarters. Also, we are pleased to report that in the first quarter, due to the continued ramp from new and existing customers, sales of our industry's first CFP2-DCO module represented more than 10% of our total revenue.

Before, I turn to a general market update, I would like to discuss a topic that's on everyone's mind, the ZTE ban. Since the recent announcement of the export control ban on ZTE by the US Department of Commerce, we have suspended all affected transactions with ZTE and believe we are fully complying with the requirements of the Department of Commerce's order. Given this development, we have taken ZTE revenue out of our second quarter guidance following the effective date of the ban.

As we stated on our last earnings call, we anticipated a slower first quarter with improving conditions throughout the year in all three of our key markets. Namely, DCI, metro and China. Prior to the ZTE ban, we were starting to see improving conditions in the second quarter of 2018 or the first quarter of the year, although the ZTE ban and related issues have now introduced greater uncertainty in the China market for the second quarter and the remainder of the year. However, even without ZTE, we see opportunities to grow our business starting in the second half of 2018 as compared to the first half of the year and are prioritizing some of our other strategic initiatives to mitigate the impact of the ZTE ban to our business.

With that, I would like to provide a general market update. We continue to believe that the DCI market represents the largest growth opportunity for coherent interconnects. Although it is subject to quarter-over-quarter variability in CapEx spend and shifting deployment priorities. As such, we are continuing to prioritize our development activities and customer opportunities in this market. In 2018 we see our product portfolio, including Our CFP2-DCO, CFP2-ACO, AC400 and our Pico-based AC1200 modules providing us with the opportunity to further diversify our customer revenue and believe these products will also help strengthen our position in this market.

Our AC1200 product family is being designed in by multiple Tier 1 NEMs who are driving increasing engagement at hyper-scale customers and other cloud and content providers. 4 of the top 5 hyper-scale customers have expressed a strong interest in our AC1200 product family. We anticipate revenue from AC1200 engagements to begin ramping during the second half of 2018 and we believe that these engagements will provide a meaningful contribution to revenue in 2019 and beyond. We also believe that we will be well positioned in 2019 and beyond to further diversify our revenue base with our 400ZR module which is targeted at the edge DCI market. Analyst projections for this high growth segment show annual demand for 400ZR modules of more than 100,000 units by 2022. We believe these DCI opportunities support our prioritization of this market as a key strategic initiative.

The metro market is still in the early phase of 100G and 200G buildouts. Industry analyst [indiscernible] forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 42% for metro network 100G port equivalents from 2017 to 2022. We hear from our NEM customers that the metro markets in Europe, North America and Asia outside of China, are continuing to grow. As an example, in countries like India, network operators are investing in metro and long-haul network buildouts. We are focusing on helping our NEM customers win new metro projects at traditional telecom carriers based on our compact, high performance and low power coherent interconnects.

Moving to the China market, prior to the ZTE ban we were seeing signs of improving conditions both at ZTE and at other China NEMs. However, with the ZTE ban in effect, our 2018 internal planning activities now assume that there will be no relaxation of the ban this year. Also, at this time we are not assuming any of the ZTE business will go to these other China NEMs. Even so, we are seeing opportunities to grow our business with these NEMs in the second half of 2018 as compared to the first half of the year assuming that there are no adverse market or regulatory impacts to these NEMs in 2018. These opportunities would be driven by the expansion of our addressable market with our silicon PIC and newer products.

I'd also like to provide additional insights into a customer group that we have not previously discussed explicitly. Namely, the traditional Tier 1 switch and router vendors. As part of our ongoing customer diversification strategy, Acacia has a high level of coherent design wins with this group. Historically, these vendors did not provide a significant contribution to our revenue given that they had a limited participation in the coherent optical market, or in some cases, were using ACO technology. These Tier 1 switch and router vendors often rely on merchant module vendors like Acacia to meet their needs for low power coherent modules. This group of customers is starting to ramp our CFP2-DCO and AC1200 modules and we believe there are growth opportunities with this customer group in the second half of 2018 over the first half of the year. We further believe this group will be better positioned to capture a larger share of the coherent optical market with the 400ZR class of modules which enables coherent technology adoption for shorter distances, providing growth opportunities for Acacia in 2019 and beyond.

Next I would like to provide an update on our product development efforts. In March we participated in the OFC conference where we demonstrated our Pico DSB and AC1200 module and received positive feedback from existing and prospective customers. One of our Tier 1 NEMs also demonstrated our AC1200 at OFC and told us they received strong interest from several traditional telecom carriers as well as hyper-scale customers.

As stated earlier, sales of our CFP2-DCO represented more than 10% of our total revenue during the first quarter of 2018. Our CFP2-DCO continues to ramp as network operators complete their system qualifications and begin field deployments. Because the metro market is in the early stages of buildout, we believe that the CFP2-DCO revenue contribution will increase throughout 2018. We continue to see strong interest in the CFP2-DCO form factor from traditional telecom carriers and have design wins at several customers including several Tier 1 NEMs.

We are also seeing potential opportunities for CFP2-DCO in emerging applications such as 5G and fiber deep as well as metro buildouts in emerging markets such as India. We are making progress on customer qualification and testing of our stand-alone PIC. We believe PIC sales will continue to help expand the size of our addressable market and expect revenue to increase throughout 2018, assuming that there are no adverse market or regulatory impacts to other China NEMs in 2018.

Before turning the call over to John, I would like to highlight a few key points. First, these are extraordinary times. Not just with the ZTE ban, which is still very new, but also with the uncertainty surrounding how Chinese carriers will deal with this deployment. These are headwinds that we have worked through before and that we believe we will work through again. I do believe they present us with the opportunity to become a stronger and a more diversified company by redeploying resources and pivoting our priorities to new growth opportunities.

Second, while our outlook for the second quarter of 2018 is being negatively impacted by the ZTE ban and our internal 2018 planning activities assume there will be no relaxation of the ban this year, as discussed earlier, we are prioritizing several initiatives that we believe will help us mitigate the impact of the loss of ZTE revenue. With these initiatives and the growth that we are anticipated in some of our key markets, we believe there are opportunities to increase revenue in the second half of 2018 over the first half of the year, assuming there are no adverse market or regulatory impacts to other China NEMs in 2018.

Third, even before the ZTE ban went into effect, we were engaged in customer diversification efforts. We have made a lot of progress with these efforts, increasing the number of customers including Tier 1 NEMs purchasing our products. Although the revenue contribution from our newer customer group is currently not sufficient to compensate for the loss of ZTE, we are in the early stages of our land and expand strategy with these customers and anticipate further product penetration and revenue growth over time.

Also, we plan to continue investing at the appropriate level in our R&D programs. However, As John will discuss in more detail, we are also taking steps to reduce the year-over-year growth rate in our OpEx to reflect the reality of our revenue reduction caused by the ZTE ban. Even with this OpEx growth rate reduction, we remain confident that our technology leadership and product portfolio will help us improve our long-term stockholder value. Finally, after market close yesterday, we announced that our Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program that will enable us to repurchase up to $60 million of our common stock through the end of 2018. This repurchase program demonstrates our management's and our board's confidence in the future of Acacia and our commitment to delivering value to our stockholders. Our strong balance sheet enables us to initiate the stock repurchase program while continuing to fund both internal and external opportunities that we believe are key to our future success.

With that, I would like to extend my thanks to our customers, partners and stockholders around the world for their continued support and confidence in Acacia. I especially want to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication which is essential to creating value for our stakeholders. I would now like to turn the call over to John Gavin.

John Gavin

Thanks, Raj, and good afternoon, everyone. I will start by reviewing our financial and operating performance for the first quarter of 2018, then I will provide our outlook for the second quarter and additional perspectives on the second half of 2018 before opening the call up for questions. As Raj mentioned, our first quarter 2018 revenue, Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were at the high end of our guidance range. Total revenue in the first quarter of 2018 was $72.9 million, a decrease of 36.4% on a year-over-year basis from $114.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter, revenue from newer customers, outside our original eight customers, was down 38% on a year-over-year basis, while the percent of revenue contributed by these new customers was flat on a year-over-year basis at 32% of our total revenue. In the first quarter of 2018, we had three customers that each represented more than 10% of our revenue.

Turning to gross margin, our GAAP gross margin was 33% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 49.1% in the first quarter of 2017. Our GAAP gross margin was primarily impacted by $7.1 million in inventory write-offs and reserves attributable to the ZTE ban related to inventory that had either been designated specifically for ZTE or had been intended for consumption by ZTE and is now excess inventory due to our current suspension of sales to ZTE or ZTE's future demand for our products.

Our GAAP gross margin was also impacted by the semi-fixed cost activities related to our production operations associated with the lower revenue level in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2017 and an increase in current period warranty charges. Our Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes $0.5 million of stock-based compensation expense and the impact of the ZTE related inventory write-offs and reserves, was 42.9% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 49.5% in the first quarter of 2017. Our Non-GAAP gross margin was also impacted by the same semi-fixed cost activities that impacted our GAAP gross margin.

GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $38.7 million or 53.1% of revenue compared to $26.4 million or 23% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excludes $6 million of stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million of certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves, were $29.1 million in the first quarter of 2018 or 39.9% of revenue, compared to $22.2 million or 19.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. In addition, the increase in GAAP and Non-GAAP operating expenses was driven by foundry and development milestone payments that came due during the quarter along with strategic investment in our organization in support of prior R&D and operational scale. GAAP R&D expenses totaled $24.4 million or 33.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $17.7 million or 15.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses, which exclude $3.8 million in stock-based compensation expense, totaled $20.7 million or 28.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $14.7 million or 12.9% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. In addition, the increase in GAAP and Non-GAAP R&D expenses was primarily related to foundry and development milestone payments that came due during the quarter.

GAAP SG&A expenses were $14.3 million or 19.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $8.7 million or 7.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in GAAP SG&A expenses was primarily related to an increase in litigation related costs and settlement reserves and year-over-year costs associated with past efforts to scale our SG&A operations.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses, which excludes $2.2 million of stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million of certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves, were $8.4 million or 11.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $7.5 million or 6.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in Non-GAAP SG&A expenses was primarily related to increased year-over-year costs associated with past efforts to scale our SG&A operations.

GAAP operating loss was $14.7 million or negative 20.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2018, down from GAAP operating income of $29.9 million or positive 26.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2018 was $2.2 million or 3% of revenue compared to $34.5 million or 30.1% of revenue in the first quarter of 2017. Our Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter 2018 excludes $7.1 million in ZTE related inventory write-offs and reserves, $6.5 million of stock-based compensation expense, and $3.6 million of certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves.

EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018 was negative $11.5 million compared to positive $32.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $37.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in EBITDA in the first quarter was primarily driven by lower gross profit from the lower sales volume and the impact of the ZTE related inventory write-offs and reserves. In addition, EBIDTA was adversely impacted by increases to operating expenses in support of our new product development, certain litigation related costs and settlement reserves, and incremental year-over-year costs associated with past scaling of our operations.

Our GAAP effective tax rate benefit, represented by an effective tax rate of negative 32.1% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to a tax benefit represented by an effective tax rate of negative 17.9% in the first quarter of 2017. A Non-GAAP tax benefit in the first quarter of 2018 represented by an effective tax rate of negative 23.4% compared to a tax expense of positive 8.2% in the first quarter of 2017.

Our GAAP net loss was $9.1 million, or a loss of $0.23 per basic share based on a weighted average basic share count of 39.8 million shares in the first quarter of 2018 compared to GAAP net income of $35.7 million or $0.86 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017 based on a fully diluted weighted average share count of 41.7 million shares. Our Non-GAAP net income was $4.3 million or $0.10 per diluted share based on the fully diluted weighted average share count of 41.9 million shares in the first quarter of 2018 compared to Non-GAAP net income of $32 million or $0.77 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017 based on a fully diluted weighted average share count of 47.1 million shares.

Now turning to the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $367.5 million and no debt. We generated $9.1 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2018.

Turning next to our outlook for the second quarter of 2018, as noted in today's earnings press release, in the second quarter of 2018, we expect total revenue to be between 60 million and 66 million and Non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of 6.2 million to 1.2 million with Non-GAAP loss of $0.15 to $0.03 per basic share based on anticipated 40.7 million basic weighted averages shares outstanding.

As Raj noted in his remarks, our second quarter outlook assumes no revenue contribution from ZTE after the effective date of the ZTE ban. In light of the ZTE ban, we would like to provide some perspective on the balance of 2018 from our preliminary internal planning activities which assume there will be no relaxation of the ZTE ban for the balance of this year. For reference, in 2017, ZTE represented 30.2% of our total revenue. In the first quarter of 2018, they represented 20.4% of total revenue.

With respect to Non-GAAP gross margin, we are anticipating lower sales volume and a shift in our product mix as a result of the loss of ZTE as a customer. As such, we currently anticipate our Non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 40% to 42% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018 and in the range of 43% to 45% for the full year. As a reminder, our gross margin can fluctuate based on our quarterly product mix, introduction in of new products, new product ramp up expenses, manufacturing yields and variances, warranty and excess and obsolete inventory charges, the impact of pricing changes, as well as costs associated with the scale of our production operations and associated overhead costs relative to revenue levels.

For Non-GAAP total operating expenses, on our last earnings call we estimated year-over-year growth for Non-GAAP total operating expenses to be in the range of 18% to 20%. In light of the ZTE ban, we are now revising our estimate for year-over-year growth for Non-GAAP total operating expenses to be in the range of 10% to 12%. We anticipate that this reduction in year-over-year Non-GAAP total operating expense growth rate will be accomplished through reprioritizing our internal project spending to ensure that our core strategic programs remain funded, making adjustments so the timing in the rate of new hiring to meet our project priorities, and taking measures to lower the rate of discretionary spending in 2018. Many of these actions are already in progress. However, given the timing of the ZTE ban, we do not anticipate seeing the full benefit of this OpEx growth rate reduction until the second half of 2018.

The ZTE ban is a recent event and we are continuing to assess the impact to our business including to our long term financial goals. However, we feel these initial actions will help our strategic projects stay on track while reducing the rate of year-over-year spending levels. In addition, although we are still assessing the impact of the ZTE ban on our GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rates for the balance of 2018, we currently estimate a 2018 Non-GAAP tax benefit represented by an effective tax rate in the range of negative 12% to 18%.

With that, I will now turn the call back to David for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Doug Clark with Goldman Sachs. Pardon me, it's from Fahad -- sorry, the first question is from Fahad Najam with Cowen & Company.

Fahad Najam

A couple of questions. One, on your China revenue in general, I assume that a lot of the end customers of ZTE would still like to continue to maintain an inventory of parts and components. Is there any way for you to be actually talking to those end customers so you can potentially offset some of the lost revenue to ZTE? Maybe shift over to the end customers? And also related to your comment that you think none of the Chinese suppliers that you sell to currently would prospectively benefit or make up for the lost ZTE business, suggests that the Chinese are likely to move to a supplier like Huawei. Why do you think your business with the other Chinese suppliers will grow this second half?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

So Fahad, let me take a crack at some of those. So the main caveat is, this is again as I said, very new. We have limited, somewhat conflicting information coming in, the public information that you see as well. I don't think anybody really knows how this is going to play out. But what we are hearing from China is that some of the China carriers appear to be waiting or delaying until this issue gets resolved. So they are not reallocating share to the other players at this point in time. So obviously we've taken our ZTE revenue out from the effective date through the yearend. It is also not, from what we can see, it is not simple or fast for either Huawei or FiberHome to step in to quickly take the share.

Because as you know, in some of the specific rings in the backbone there are -- they have allocated rings to ZTE as to Huawei and to FiberHome and it's all ZTE equipment. So it will be very hard for somebody like a Huawei or a FiberHome to put their equipment in because there's a lot of qualification software, network provisioning that they have to do. It's very different equipment design. Management networks, managing the networks, network management is very different and additional qualifications are going to take longer. So it is not very straightforward for others to just step in and give their equipment even if they use our equipment.

And what we are also seeing is some of the carriers have delayed deployment of whatever was ZTE until further resolution. And also, we are not at this point having any discussions with the carriers. Because I think part of what -- it is complicated technology, the equipment belongs to ZTE, and it is not clear how the China carriers will do it themselves without the help of ZTE. And so we are just listening to our experts in terms of how do we comply with the Department of Commerce order and see how this plays out. It is, as I said before, it's very new, and we are monitoring and evaluating the situation and we will do what is appropriate. But I don't believe it is going to be straightforward or fast for somebody to take share, especially in networks where it's predominantly ZTE equipment out there.

Fahad Najam

Raj, if I may ask one more additional question, in terms of I know you cited that CFP2-DCO was 10% of total revenue. Can you remind us in terms of what is the total percentage of revenue of Tier 1 NEMs, other suppliers as a total percentage of your total revenue?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

We haven't broken that down, Fahad. It's basically I think as a group, they are small. As I said in my script, they are smaller today because they are starting to qualify with their customers and ramp. So some of them, some of those names are in the top 10 Tier 1 NEMs as we talked about, but not in the 10% category yet. So that is, as I said before, we are looking for growth in the second half from some of these vendors.

Operator

Our next question is from Doug Clark from Goldman Sachs.

Doug Clark

My first question is also on ZTE, but actually from the other side. So if we look at non-ZTE revenues, those have been declining year on year for the past several quarters. So I'm just wondering if you can kind of help contextualize what's going on outside of that business and kind of contrast that with the optimism that you're expecting for the second half with some of the new products.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, I think there's a couple of different factors, Doug. Prior to the ZTE event, in our last earnings call we said that we were seeing growth from both ZTE as well as with our other China NEMs. Part of it last year, as we said, it was [Indiscernible] along with the [Indiscernible] in China. But the other aspect of it is that they are qualifying, as we said before, our newer products including the PIC. And so part of it is the slowdown that we anticipated that we saw in the first quarter. And that's where we also are saying that even with these non-ZTE China NEMs, we can see growth throughout the year especially in the second half partially because China demand is improving, but also, they are ramping their newer products like the CFP2-DCO as well as PIC. And of course, there is demand for the AC1200 product there as well.

John Gavin

Doug, this is John as well. If you remember, some of that new customer group which includes some of the China NEMs outside of ZTE, so in 2016 they were also ramping quickly on the build out there. Specifically in the CFP products. So they were also part of that new customer group.

Doug Clark

Then kind of a two-part follow-up question. Also on ZTE, I've seen, or I guess or are you guys seeking out any type of relief or approval to be able to sell into ZTE? Or are you just waiting to see what happens from an overall regulatory standpoint? Or more specifically, is there something that Acacia can do proactively to try to get that approval or export ban lifted? And the second part is, on the buyback, I'm curious kind of how you guys are thinking about M&A and the cash balance that you have right now, especially in a time period where a portion of your large exposure and revenue is kind of up in the air.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah, Doug, as you would expect, we are working with our internal and external experts to ensure compliance with the order. As per our prepared remarks, we have taken all the steps to suspend the impacted transactions. We are staying engaged through multiple sources to continue to evaluate and monitor the situation closely to comply with the Department of Commerce order at this point. As we said before, it is still very new and we are watching it closely but we haven't started on any activity. We're waiting to see what the next steps would be based on our experts' opinion.

John Gavin

Yeah, Doug, this is John. I'll take your question on the buyback. At this particular time, we thought it was a very attractive place for the company to go to the market and repurchase shares. If you look at the situation we're in, our top priority is to recover on growth and to build that into the business model. So that's really what we're focused on from here on out is to, as Raj said in his prepared remarks, to really refocus and pivot onto our other customers and to recovering growth from this point on.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Quinn Bolton from Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton

Just wanted to clarify the first two weeks of April when you were able to ship to ZTE. Is that a meaningful contribution to the $60 million to $66 million guide? Or is that effectively immaterial?

John Gavin

Yeah, hey Quinn, this is John. In terms of, as you just stated, it was only a couple of weeks and typically those are slower points in the quarter. We won't comment on exactly how much. Some did manage to ship in those first two weeks prior to the ban being effective, but suffice it to say, it's very early in the quarter and typically the quarters are more second and third month oriented.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Thejeswi Venkatesh from UBS.

Thejeswi Venkatesh

Thank you. I know you sell directly and indirectly into the DCO market. Given your focus there, and factoring in the loss of ZTE revenue, I was wondering if you had an estimate of how much revenue you derive from this market? And could you talk about recent wins into that market, both direct and indirect?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah, I think we have talked, Thejeswi, in the past about a couple of direct wins. One is the AC400 win and one was the other ACO win that we had directly. But as we move forward, we also said that we are selling into multiple tiers who are getting increasing share in the DCI market. There our NEM customers and Tier 1 customers claim that they have several hyper-scale customers who are waiting for like the AC1200. And so our position is that we want to work with the NEMs as much as possible. And of course, the only time we would do anything else is if the hyper-scale guys want to do something else and contract it to us rather than try to bypass our NEM customers. And I think some of this might start to change also as you get into the ZR and other pluggables, but right now we are fully supporting our NEM customers directly going into the hyper-scale. And in terms of in certain quarters there is lumpiness in this market as we've said before, we do see sometimes there the hyper-scales get to the 10%, sometimes they don't. But they are in the top 10 customer range for us, the one that's buying the AC400 product. And I think as we move forward, we will have other NEMs who are selling AC400 get into this top 10 as well.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Meta Marshall with Morgan Stanley.

Meta Marshall

I wanted to see if you could -- you didn't refer a lot to the ACO product, and just kind of give some update on kind of uptake of the CFP2-ACO. And then second, you mentioned kind of the 400ZR being important, but just any progress milestones or if kind of second half of 2019 is still the estimate for timing? Thanks.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Let me take a crack at it. The ACO is pretty much, I think it is run rate what we see we have. We said we had five customers, one of them being the direct hyper-scale. And we do see run rate business continuing this year. But as I said before, the DCO has grown to be greater than 10% and the ACO is still at a steady state run rate from what we had before, [indiscernible] 10%. And we do see some of the Tier 1 customers moving from ACO to DCO and so while this is going to be run rate, what we see is the DCO is going to be the longer-term solution for all of these customers. On the ZR, we continue to, as John and I spoke in our prepared statements, we are working on the 7-nanometer products and there is a lot of work that needs to go into developing these products and we are looking at the same thing we said before, ramping in the first half of next year with revenue coming the second half.

Operator

Our next question is from James Kisner with Loop Capital Markets.

James Kisner

First, just on the guidance, I don't think I heard a comment. Can you give us directionally what you think gross margin and OpEx are going to be doing? I know you don't guide to it, but just any kind of texture there?

John Gavin

Yeah, James, I just want to make a quick correction while we speak of it. I had mentioned on the guide for Q2 that our diluted basic weighted share count was 40.7 million. The correction there should be 40.2 million. In terms of OpEx, what I said in my remarks, James, was that we had talked on previous calls about a year-over-year total Non-GAAP operating expense year-over-year increase of somewhere between 18% and 20%. Today on the call I said we revised that down to a range of 10% to 12%. So that is for the full year in terms of year-over-year growth rate.

And if you look at gross margin, what I had said was 40% to 42% would be our range expectation for Q2 with full year coming in somewhere in the 44% to 45% range. Specifically, kind of in the second half, a little bit more color there, the second half we do have, as Raj said, we've got AC1200 beginning its ramp in the second half of the year. We've got a higher ramp rate coming from CFP2 from a margin perspective, and also we'll be ramping up on the standalone PIC sales and all of those have a positive effect on our overall margin from where we sit today.

Operator

Our next question is from Dmitry Netis with William Blair.

Dmitry Netis

So unfortunate to see these sanctions affect you the way they did and ironically, right in front or right after the China just started to rebound here. But let me ask a couple of questions here. A couple of clarifications and then questions if I may. First, on the guidance as far as your first half, second half goes, we're looking at 136 million in the first half. Second half, I think what you sad, if I heard you correctly, is that second half will be up from first half and there is plenty of reasons to believe that that would be the case given the product ramps you're seeing out there. Can you quantify approximately what numbers? Single digits, double digits? Can we see potentially 20% growth in the second half over the first half? Is there something you can give us to kind of tell us what that ramp might look like?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, Dmitry, let me step back. I think first of all, in terms of just the guidance itself, we are only going to give guidance for a quarter as you very well know. But I'll give you some qualitative view of this and as we discussed, we are reprioritizing some opportunities and some initiatives due to the ZTE ban and increasing our focus on DCI, metro and the non-ZTE China NEMs. So that's one category and then we also have new product sampling such as the PIC and the AC1200 which are ramping in addition to our CFP2-DCO. So with these initiatives and the anticipated market in those two key segments, we believe we have opportunities to grow. So I think that's the caveat.

We do see opportunities to grow. But I also wanted to clarify that this is subject to we do have some quarter-over-quarter variabilities with DCI, so it is not without risk, there is some level of risk there. And also, this assumes there is no other adverse impact together to China. So there is couple of caveats there to what we believe would grow. Also, don't forget, in the Q1 number that you may or may not have seen, we had ZTE of about $15 million. So we need to make that hurdle up as well on top of from these other customers. So overall, second half should be higher, but it has got some risk and so I don't want to set the expectation it's going to be 10% or 20% higher. I think we have opportunities, but we also have some risks.

Dmitry Netis

The second kind of clarification or second housekeeping question if I may, you mentioned 15 million which would, I imagine, translate to that 20.4% of revenue that John disclosed. What were the other two top 10 customers represented in the quarter?

John Gavin

So they would be folks that we've had in that area before, ADVA and Coriant.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Vijay Bhagavath with Deutsche Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Brian in on for Vijay. Just a follow-up on the OpEx guide. Could you break out the impact between SG&A and R&D as you guys sunset ZTE revenues?

John Gavin

Could you repeat the question again?

Unidentified Analyst

On the OpEx guide, if you could break out the impact between SG&A and R&D as ZTE revs goes away? I think you gave it in the guide, but…

John Gavin

So as I said in my prepared remarks, what we're doing is going back in to look at all of our high priority and core strategic programs. What we're doing there is looking at things like the level of staffing, the new hire rates that we have in terms of hiring ramps, and also from our discretionary spending. So we do have a fair amount of our spending is in personnel related costs. But we do have also places where from a discretionary spending, we'd be making those adjustments as well. So it roughly breaks out in more of the SG&A side, probably more towards that end of it. But we're not going to be giving specific guide breakouts between R&D and SG&A.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Savageaux with Northland Capital Markets.

Tim Savageaux

I want to try and get at the second half again and what we might expect kind of in an ex-ZTE world. It looks like, depending on you assume, I don't know, a million or two of ZTE revenue as a stub, in Q2 that you're guiding the rest of the business, I don't know, up about 5% to 7% sequentially. Something along those lines kind of ex-ZTE. Given the kind of new product activity ramps across a number of products that you described, I think it might be fair to think that would accelerate, that sequential growth rate, into the second half, perhaps into the high single digits. Is that a way to think about how your business should progress throughout the year that's reasonable?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah, Tim, I think we are not going to provide a number in terms of percentage growth. We are, we obviously will be working on all the growth opportunities and as we pivot to some of these, we are going to try to move faster on these. However, the DCO CPF2 is GA, so that can ramp per demand. But in terms of the AC1200, it still has to go through qualification cycles and NPI cycles, and that's always -- the AC1200 is a complicated product, so there is some level of concerns on those as well. So I don't want to put a number. I think all we can say is we've got opportunities that should help us succeed, but I'm not going to say by how much.

Tim Savageaux

Okay, and to follow-up on that, staying with my assumption that remains unendorsed, it looks like you expect to be back to fairly solid or at least some level of profitability by Q4 and maybe breakeven in Q3. Any comments there?

John Gavin

Yeah, Tim, this is John. Certainly, at the midpoint of our guide in Q2, obviously we've got some challenges there, especially given the timing of the ban we were already in Q2 at the time, to really try to effect Q2 spending. We will have more opportunities to go manage that throughout the course of Q3 and Q4 and then as Raj has said, combined with some opportunities for growth, that would certainly get us to a level where that's certainly an option for us to be back up there in those timeframes

Operator

Our next question is from Paul Silverstein with Cowen & Company.

Paul Silverstein

I want to ask you a longer-term question beyond the second half and the second quarter. Raj, I appreciate that there's some sensitivity in terms of customer disclosure, but I'm not asking for specific customer information. But I would appreciate if you could give a breakdown, when you look at your growth opportunities over the coming years, and breaking out your customer base by hyper-scale, by the layer two and three switch and routing system suppliers, and by the traditional optical transport folks, and within that bucket you've had Coriant, ADVA and ZTE which you're pretty fully penetrated in those three, and we all know what just happened in ZTE. And then you've got the balance where you've had your foot in the door of Huawei and Nokia. When you look out over time, is it obvious that the growth is going to come from or has to come from the layer 2/3 and the hyper-scale guys and the opportunity to more meaningfully break into Huawei and Nokia is there but it's still a challenge? Is that the right way to think of it? Can you give any granular insight?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah, Paul, I think that is exactly right. I think if you look at there our products and our development cycles, the hyper-scale guys, so either directly when they start buying some of these directly or through the switch and router guys, combined the DCI segment will be by far where most of the growth will come from. And the switch and router group, as a customer group, will be a big driver in there. Of course, I think metro is going to be another area and that would require some level of, once we get into the territory of CFP2 as well as 400ZR, that should be adding metro as well. But your assumptions are right, I think the higher part of it will be from the DCI and from the switch and router guys.

Paul Silverstein

Guys, I'm going to apologize to you and the others on the call if you've already answered this. I've been toggling among calls tonight, so I do apologize. But John, correct me if I'm wrong, historically you've cited about an 18 to 24-month timeframe between customer wins, design wins and seeing meaningful, I think it was meaningful, perhaps it was first revenue generation. Is that still the case? And the more important question, the question I'm trying to get to is, if we look at your design wins with the various Web 2.0 folks, and I appreciate there's an indirect element as well, that you're selling into NEMs rather than seeing into the Googles and Facebooks of the world. But is there any insight in terms of timeframe when you would see those design wins translate into more meaningful revenue?

John Gavin

Yeah, Paul, this is John. I think you're accurate in that 18 to 24-month ramp. It can be a little bit earlier sometimes on a pluggable versus a board-mounted module, but that's generally correct. If you look at where we are, we're in various points with some of the customers that Raj was just referring to. But in terms of some opportunities that we're having, it's more I would say product specific now that we've got the AC1200 coming out for its ramp in the second half. And then as the CFP2 continues on its ramp cycle, I think that is where we're seeing more exposure into these newer customers that Raj was referring to. So those ramps are, especially by product, we expect those to begin in the second half. And we'll start working through those increasing volume cycles over time.

Operator

Our next question is from Thejeswi Venkatesh with UBS.

Thejeswi Venkatesh

How is the ramp of the CFP2-DCO affecting your CFP-DCO business which I think was almost half of revenue in 2017? And then the second part is, how did the mix between modules and chips impact gross margin in 1Q? Given that ZTE was mostly a module customer, how will the ban affect your gross margin over time?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Let me take the first part of that, Thejeswi, and John will take the second. So I think if you look at the CFP2, as we said before, it's a few years old. But I think you are going to see that the CFP2, wherever there is line cards that have the CFP slots that have been installed for expansion and for buildouts, you're still going to continue to see them using CFP. So CFP is going to have a few more years of maybe not the growth, but it's going to kind of be deployed over the next few years of lifespan.

The CFP2, for us, it's coming from two different areas. One is some of the same customers are using it in different line cards, so they are putting it in newer products. And so yes, if and when there is a new bid comes up, an agreed fee, you would see CFP2 will win over CFP. But if there is a CFP already installed in other line cards, they are still going to continue to do it. And then of course the switch router vendors that we talked about earlier, they have all designed cards with CFP2 because we are seeing Tier 1 carriers want to use it as well. Again, that will be CFP2 where we did not have any CFP exposure. So you could see some level of overlap with the CFP2 in the Greenfield applications, but a lot of the opportunities we are looking at on the CFP2 are newer and I think you're going to see they go in parallel for a little while. Of course, CFP will taper down and CFP2 will continue to grow year-over-year.

John Gavin

Thejeswi, this is John. I'd say to your two questions on margins specifically and on Q1, the mix there was pretty much right as we had anticipated it in terms of the mix between chips and modules. I think in terms of where our margin is relative to Q1, I think that's more in the level of revenue versus our fixed cost absorption that has a weighting effect on our gross margin. In terms of your question about ZTE, we're still assessing the impact throughout the plan for the year on margin, but what we're seeing today is that as a big customer, a large customer, ZTE as we've talked about before, buys a combination of both modules and they also buy chips from us. So to the extent that we're losing some of that chip business at a higher margin, it will have some impact. But the real impact for us is just the volume levels in terms of quarterly revenue and our ability to absorb some of the fixed costs there and the semi-fixed costs there. That's really the bigger impact more than will the mix give us a change in overall gross margin onto itself.

Operator

Our next question is from Dmitry Netis with William Blair.

Dmitry Netis

Thank you. I got cut off, so I wanted to jump back on and ask the question properly. I wanted to ask John, the 10% customers, the ADVAs and the Coriants, can you give us a percentage of revenue they represented in the quarter?

John Gavin

In Q1, Dmitry, 19.9% and 17.4%.

Dmitry Netis

Okay, and that was up from Q4, is that right? For both?

John Gavin

That would be for Q4 2017, 15% and 11.5%, so both of those would be up as a percent.

Dmitry Netis

Very good. I presume it's some of those Indian activities you have discussed that's driving these demands? And maybe in Europe as well, is that a fair assumption?

John Gavin

I would say we're definitely, as Raj alluded to on his remarks, we're definitely seeing a lot of increase in activity in India, especially there as I say in the last quarter or so. I think some of those are newer opportunities. They are still progressing but the activity level for sure has been increasing there.

Dmitry Netis

Then last question if I may on the inventory write-down, I'm just trying to understand, it's 7.1 or 7.9 if I heard it right, million that you took into consideration. If these are standard parts, and I don't presume to know what exactly you are selling, but if you could give us some color. If it's a pluggable module, why couldn't that be redeployed? Or if it's a coherent DSP, why couldn't that be redeployed? If it's board-mounted, potentially I understand, but can you tell us why wouldn't these parts be redeployed elsewhere? And then if one can't assume that these parts ever come back out of excess inventory into the P&L, wouldn't they come in at let's say 100% gross margin?

John Gavin

So on the inventory, it was $7.1 million, Dmitry. And in that it was a couple of drivers, a couple of factors. One is, Acacia inventory. And these are components that may have been uniquely specified in a bond that went into a ZTE product. Some of that we do for customers where if the majority of the buildout is a similar bond, but then there are some specific components, or it may be in the way the fiber comes out of the module that's set up differently because of the way the chassis is set up. Things like that that can drive small differences.

But we do have component inventory and/or PCBA, which is the fully built up circuit card, levels of inventory that because of the ban with ZTE we have put into that category. Then the second category, almost about half of that number, is in the similar types of exposure that we would have with inventory and built up components and modules at our CM. So that would cover that obligation as a reserve as well. So it's really those items that were unique and/or for ZTE specifically from a configuration and/or from a level where they were the buyer, that was their legacy module.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back to Raj Shanmugaraj for closing remarks.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Thank you, David. Thank you all for joining our call today. We look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter and hope to see many of you at some of our upcoming investment conferences we will be attending.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

