Prosafe's (PRSEY) CEO Jesper Andresen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prosafe SE ADR (OTCPK:PRSEY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Jesper Andresen - Chief Executive Officer

Stig Christiansen - Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Stig Christiansen

Good morning everyone here in Oslo and those following us on the internet. Welcome to Prosafe's Q1 2018 Presentation and Market Update. My name is Stig Christiansen, our CEO, Jesper Kragh Andresen is with me, but his voice is unfortunately not working perfectly this morning. So I will do the presentation, but he will support when we come to the Q&A session. So I'll do my best and he will provide guidance via sign language.

Okay, disclaimer. You've always, you have read that before. So let's dive into it. The good thing is that for every day that passes we are hopefully one day closer to the upturn. So the upturn will come, but as most of you have probably experienced this, clearly in my time the longest downturn in my 22 years in the industry. So we think it will continue to take time before the market comes, but the key point is it will come back and we need to make sure we do everything right in the period to make sure that the company is well rigged for when the upturn comes.

In the quarter, we continued to have good operating performance, that's our license to operate, it's key. Utilization is low, 33%, reflecting of course where the market is. Same quarter last year we had 40% utilization, so this kind of a low point perhaps.

Operating revenues of $82.8 million in the quarter, good cash flow though, $51.3 million in the quarter. Importantly, in this market we were awarded the contract for the Safe Caledonia for five months. I wish it was maintenance and modification, it's not, it's your cup, but still every contract is important, but what we need is of course for the maintenance market to come back.

Another important thing that you're aware of, but that we want to repeat is of course the Westcon case and I'll come back to that in the presentation, but certainly the ruling from the first instance was clearly and strongly I would say in Prosafe's favor.

Importantly as well, we have established presence in Mexico. We learned the hard way back in 2016 that we have possibly been driving a little bit too much in the back seat when it comes to Mexico operations. That is no longer the case. We want to be on the ground in all key markets, speak to clients direct and make sure we're well positioned. And of course we continue to focus on runway, control CapEx and trim the cost side of the company.

On the financial results as alluded to, operating revenues in the quarter of $82.8 million compared to $75.7 million in the same quarter last year. Now, we have told the market that bear in mind that we now implemented or are following IFRS 15 income recognition.

So the effect of IFRS 15 in Prosafe in Q1to the revenues and thus to the EBITDA is $8.7 million. That gives us the EBITDA of $49.2 million compared to $32.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Now, revenue is even adjusting for the IFRS effect of $8.7 million on revenue. We're happy with that revenue level. Given the low utilization and it's of course supported by the contribution from the very important Mariner contract that we're currently doing for Statoil in the UK.

Moving below EBITDA, depreciation, 27.3 million in the quarter, down from 35.4 last year and you know why, we did major impairments last year, so depreciation comes down as a consequence of that. In addition though, as we've explained to the market, we've also made a reclassification of SPS costs i.e.

Special Periodic costs to following this through practice and to purify the CPDs on the vessels in operations, which means that basically the operating expenses in this quarter are reduced by $2 million and depreciation is increased by $2 million. So it does not affect operating profit, but it impacts EBITDA and the numbers in the previous periods are adjusted accordingly.

Interest expenses slightly up, well, we're hedged as you know, but we're not completely hedged, so the interest level has come up that impacts us somewhat. When it comes to other financial items, a big positive, $17.5 million in the quarter and that's of course due to again, the interest rate developments and the positive impacts from the interest swaps in the company.

That gives us a profit before tax of $19.1million in the quarter compared to minus 17.5 in the same quarter last year and a net profit of 15.9 in the quarter compared to minus 19.1 in the same quarter last year.

On the balance sheet not very much to say. Total assets close to $2 billion, cash position is good at the moment and cash flow was good in the quarter as you saw.

Other than that, I want to mention that we've also explained, the equity is somewhat down compared to year end. Then again that goes back to IFRS 15 and those effects, which were adjusted against the equity in the opening balance for 2018 and then added to interest reliabilities as differed income and it's that income that we are now booking again on a quarterly basis going forward, the 8.7 in Q1. Book equity about 25%.

This is of course something that is critical for a company like Prosafe. In these times we're doing whatever we can to effectively protect the cash position and the runway. Of course one of the key focus areas from the market is when does the market recovery come, both in terms of the month, the runway rates [ph] as opposed to how long will the runway last? So we're doing whatever we can internally in the company to protect this and it's good to know that we've been able to trim everything down, so that cash breakeven level –cash breakeven EBITDA level rather is now currently between $90 million and $100 million.

So moving on to operations, business and operations. Westcon, we are of course very pleased with the ruling from the first instance in the Stavanger City Court. It was a clear win on all accounts and I think the verdict basically said that the odd had been clearly negligent, which then had direct impacts on every discipline and every work scope in that project. And at the moment if we add legal cost and interest, we're talking about just over NOK400 million that we are owed by the yard.

Now the yard has of course - or they have the appeal, but rest assured we will appeal and we have every intention of pursuing this case in order to not only protect our opposition, but try to improve our position based on the verdict from the first instance. We are diligently preparing that case as we speak and then the question is how long will it take? We have guided I think the market that this will take us into '19, 2019, before we might see the end of it. But, we are going to protect our case.

Fleet renewal, key strategy in Prosafe is fleet renewal, we have the largest fleet in the world cell, but some of the assets are becoming seasoned as you know. We have talked consistently about this for the last couple of years, we keep controlling the three new builds in China and we have every intention of doing what we can to make sure we get control over those vessels.

We think it's absolutely critical that Prosafe can take out further assets in a controlled manner going forward, thereby increase the quality of the fleet, reduce the average rates and add the number of units that has the life ahead of them rather than behind them. And in this strategy striking at the COSCO is key.

From day one we talked about three elements, it's about financing terms, it's about delivery flexibility and it's about price. We have also said that price is the more difficult discussions with Chinese yards, but we will continue to push hard towards what is currently the deadline, 20 of May, to find a commercially attractive and workable solution for those three vessels to support Prosafe's strategy of being the leading player in the frac relation [ph] space also in the future.

I talked to Caledonia contract already, I think all I want to add now is that even though I wish to sign more contract, every contract is important. EBITDA contribution is very good round about $50,000 a day, and of course for us it's an important contract. And I think when I talk about the seasoned fleet, Safe Caledonia is a seasoned lady, but she is probably one of the assets that despite the edge will be in the fleet for the foreseeable future.

She is the favorite among many specifically in UK and she is doing consistently a very good job and we expect that to continue on this particular job, West of Shetland.

The contract chart, you have seen this before already. We have the NOTOS operate thing for a long period down in Brazil, which is important Mariner contract in the UK for Statoil going on as we speak. Question is what happens to the options? Well, let's see, we hope there might be some at least.

We are currently mobilizing the Zephyrus for the Johan Sverdrup, she is in transit as we speak and she will commence contract shortly. Very important contract for us and then of course we have the Safe Scandinavia which is fantastic contract, but unfortunately is now coming off contract in the summer. And then we have the Caledonia contract that will commence soon as I just alluded to. So on that basis utilization should go somewhat up in the second quarter.

So, what do we do about the Safe Scandinavia going forward? Well we still hope that Scandinavia being the type of unique, one of a kind type vessel that she is, that there might be opportunities again for her to come back to or to wake at some point in the future. But of course that's entirely up to Statoil, that's our hope, it's their call.

There are not many, a few other fields in the North Sea that could take a TSV like this and we are of course vigorously pursuing that, but at the same time we are working with other service companies to try to set up some form of an alliance, so that we can perhaps use the vessel for P&A or the come support in addition to possible TSV opportunities.

So right now, it's a bit of a challenge given the contract coming to an end and the substantial EBITDA that goes away with it. But the vessel is, as I said unique, it's one of a kind and we will do whatever we can to get that rig back up in work although we think it's going to take some time before that will happen, but Scandinavia will come back to work at some point in time.

When it comes to the Outlook, this is pretty illustrative of what Prosafe is going through, well not only us, the whole industry. This is showing the firm, so I've taken out the options, but this is showing the firm order backlog from Q1'14 and up until Q1 2018. So it's pretty illustrative, so at the end of Q1'18, firm order backlog is $270 million or $273 million to be exact.

So clearly when we look ahead we've been told by some that we might - are we a little bit too pessimistic about the market? I'll come back to the market a little bit more. We are just trying to illustrate what we currently see and it takes time. In the early days we talked about is this recession single way, is it a double way, is it a bath tub or what is it? Well, it's clearly a bath tub and a pretty big one, perhaps even the swimming pool.

But, we haven't lost faith, it will come back, we do not see that there is a change of paradigm as such and hopefully one fine day when the market has normalized both in the UK, no sorry, in the North Sea, Brazil and Mexico and we have been able to continue to work a little bit on the supply side and take out a few more vessels and hopefully renew the fleet by the COSCO units. Prosafe will again be very strong and in a fantastic position to benefit from the opportunities that will arise from MMO as well as hook up. It's just going to take a little bit of time.

One of the key reasons looking specifically at the North Sea is of course that the maintenance intensity has just come down significantly. And you have to take a view on whether it's just a consequence of the recession or is it permanent. Now, we believe the former, it's not permanent, there is too much stuff out there, big stuff that will live for a long, long time driven by focused on enhanced oil recovery and everything else and we cannot foresee how that will not need support at some point in the future as we have seen for the last - well forever actually through history.

We've been following of course what happens in some of the other segments, we are late cyclic we all know that, so seismic moves first, and then you have exploration drilling. We are seeing that the likes of Archer [ph] solutions are building order books, but when we look into the numbers, it seems - and that's good, that's clearly good. But, it seems to be order book that is built on the basis of engineering studies, concept development, feasibility studies and that sort of stuff, and not really the large actual maintenance projects as such.

And, that's what we need, so it's a good start and it has to continue and eventually materialize into real activity that hits us, whether that's large maintenance projects or buybacks or hook ups or just modifications to be able to receive further production from their buy fields.

So, the macro picture is positive, breakeven levels on all filed developments are coming down to the left, oil price is behaving well as we tend to say and it keeps behaving well at a decent level. And clearly as everyone says, the oil companies are clearly cash positive at much lower levels than the current oil price even after dividend.

And those who remember, all the way back to 2013, when I think it really started, that was the key topic. The oil industry was cash negative, the financial community wanted their dividends back and that was the start. Now, we see the beginning of a situation where the oil companies perhaps increasingly must shift focus from cost dividends only and combine that with protect the Reserve Bank and increase production and that's exactly what we need.

And we see the CapEx budgets and the CapEx expectations from the oil companies coming up as a consequence of the same, which is important and of course to the right. Although again more direct interesting for seismic and exploration drilling, but also for us going forward, the RRR the reserve replacement ratio has come down. And again haven't we seen that in every down cycle.

So, if you combine this with no change of paradigm in terms of how they eventually will take care of the big assets offshore then it's a matter of time, but it will come back. This is another interesting perspective just to remind you at the moment this goes for Prosafe, but also for our competitors.

Historically of the last 20 years, 25 years the main bread and butter business of Prosafe has been maintenance on modifications. Whereas today, that's pretty still, it's all about hook up. We did the Edward Olson, someone else did the aardvark [ph], now we're doing Mariner and now we're going to do Johan Sverdrup and we have a couple of others coming. And when these big field developments are done then may be the next specific one we see is the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2, but that's out there. So we are looking a few years out.

And that means that we need the MMO market to come back, maintenance and Modifications to come back and then to be supplemented from time to time with hook up and another type of work. So it's pretty interesting, if you look at the pie chart at the bottom, so through the history that has kind of turned upside down. The majority was MMO, but right now it's all hook up.

So, just a quick one, I've already alluded to this, but just to remind you and again North Sea specific, but obviously we are talking hundreds of installations out there in the North Sea across all sectors. Looking at Norway specifically we have seen for years, the push to get more out of existing reservoirs.

The Ekofisk field is of course a golden example, initially they were allowed to seize production in 1990 and now I think we are talking to 2050 or 2070, I don't know. But, this is a general trend and that's what we need. That requires more work, it requires life extensions which means modifications and more drilling which means buybacks et cetera.

So this is the type - but it's a very difficult market to read as you know, there is low visibility and short visibility in the MMO market. Even for us as we come within the industry so, we need to start by looking at the big picture and we cannot imagine that this is something that will continue and eventually lead to real demand for the type of assets that Prosafe controls, in the North Sea and else were.

Irrespective, International markets will continue to become more important. Now, as you know we lived well on Mexico for many, many years until it collapsed, we are confident Mexico will come back, but it's just difficult to know exactly when. They will come back and they will demand better equipment. They want the same type of DP units, state-of-the-art equipment that they want in the North Sea and in Brazil. So, Mexico will comeback but it might take another couple of more years.

Brazil, I think we have consistently said it's the market that will come back first and we still believe that will come back first. We expect Petrobras to come out with bids this year and it is interesting because only ten years ago or so, that they didn't really use these units in Brazil. Then they went to different phases and used all types of equipment and now they seem to be homing and in again on semis as the main concept, very high standards.

The challenge for us is that all our modern factory vessels are busy, that's good the drawback is how do we deal with the next bid from Petrobras in Brazil and we expect them to be long term contracts as well. That takes us back to COSCO that I have already talked to.

Our own prospects in tendering keeps coming up and some of you of course asked me the question. It looks good, keep strengthening the right way, but actually when does it actually materializes into work? And that's a good question, now this is of course not the answer. We are consistently applying our business and talent and its good intent. But things keep slipping and being pushed to the right, some of them fall out and some others come in.

But, it is important to know that at the moment we see 22 North Sea prospects with what we believe have a high probability of coming to tenders within the next three years. So we think there might be tenders already in 2019, issue is right now at the moment most vessels will be available in '19, so the competition will be high as well. So we might go through a situation where as expected demand will start to come up gradually, but the day rates will lag and take longer to come up.

So we need to start with activity and then start looking for contribution. But it's an important picture and we believe it's supported by the macro indicators, it's supported by the research we see from the various markets and I guess the conclusion is, yes, it has taken time, yes, it will take time, but it will come back and for every day we're one day closer to recovery one fine day.

Supply side I alluded to as well, but the top slide is pretty or the top graph is pretty illustrative. The world fleet of our fragmentation units is pretty well defined into two buckets. The seasoned units and the new units including the ones not delivered. And of course on the assumption that Prosafe can get a good deal with COSCO. We would end up controlling a large part of the modern new fleets and that's clearly the key strategic goal in Prosafe as we speak.

Interestingly as well as you will see at the moment it's really the newer vessels except the Caledonia that's not working and going forward as we have talked to many times, at the moment we might have 35, 34 something like that semis in the world. We are consistently said that we foresee the fleet renewal strategy leading to a re-balancing were global supply of such high end assets might come down to 25, 26, 27 by 2020.

That needs to continue, we wills scrap more and other units will exit the market or never come back in. And in that scenario we will again ideally sit back with the largest fleet of modern high end units that can cover demand in all the key markets in the North Sea, Brazil and Mexico. We expect this continue and the drawback is only that even when the market comes back strong, clients will demand new units and the older units will remain idle.

Strategically at the moment we are pursuing every opportunity in addition to COSCO to position Prosafe. That could involve drilling arrangements. Management agreements we already have for the Safe Swift, we will be willing to consider that for other assets if it makes sense, but of course point number one to the right fleet enhancements, I've addressed in detail already. Consolidation is of course on the agenda.

And we have talked consistently about that for the last couple of years and I think as I've said before, you have to assume that consolidation is on every one's agenda these days. But, it doesn't mean that it's easy to make it happen. But, we've said before the landscape is likely to change in the foreseeable future and we have every intention of playing an active role in the industry re-structuring, also in the future as we have done historically.

So to sum up, strategic focus in Prosafe as we speak, cost and efficiency measures to protect the runway, we continue to do that to refine the organization, improve the organization, the big cost cuts are done, but there is always more to do, while improving the organization at the same time in such a way that we are able to take growth when it comes without adding costs again, to protect the runway and the cash box.

Fleet management scraping and fleet renewal, COSCO obviously, financial planning to deliver on strategic goals, right now or in an okay position we have enough cash and we have a runway. Question is when will the market come back, given what we experienced abruptly at the start of 2016, rest assured we are not sitting still we need to act now to make sure that this company is positioned in the best way possible for the future. And of course consolidation I have already talked about it.

So I think in sum, good operating performance in the quarter, good cash flow and cash flow position, very happy with the Caledonia contract, the Westcon case will be continued, but we are extremely happy with the verdict from the first instance. We have every intention of improving that, established in Mexico, key positive macro indicators.

We foresee a gradual pickup in demand from next year, but as I said we expect competition to be high as well, but we need to start somewhere. And then hopefully it will become stronger from '21, '22 and we aim to be proactive in the industrial re-structuring going forward.

So I think with that we've been through the presentation and the key highlights and I think we'll open the floor for any questions including from the web. Thank you.

So, do we have any questions that are on the web yet, any questions in the - yes, good, then I might have to draw a new expert.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

How do you see your competitive position in Mexico, given that your competitors there can provide a more broad base of services?

Stig Christiansen

That's a good question; do you want to respond to that first Jesper?

Jesper Andresen

No, [indiscernible]. That's true, it depends a bit you see different scopes from Pemex, some have integrated solutions including the maintenance work to be done. In other situations you see a basic vessel suppliers we provide, in that prospect I guess there are two options and one is basically to offer the basic vessel supply and the second is partnering and I think we have both options available to match the scope by Pemex.

Unidentified Analyst

On the sort of [indiscernible] just on competition, do you see any change in the competition from other type of units like smaller units Monohertz and so on now versus let's say four or five years ago?

Jesper Andresen

No, not dramatically in the Southern part of the North Sea, there's work to work solutions, but for these small POP jobs 30, 40, 50 people is not the core of our activity. So in the call segments and in the major part of the demand we don't see any significant change.

Stig Christiansen

Any more questions? Still none from the web?

Jesper Andresen

Last chance.

Stig Christiansen

Last chance? Okay one? Good.

Unidentified Analyst

For how long can you survive in the current market if you foresee a - that it will keep slipping?

Stig Christiansen

Well, I'll stammer this, so many of them in the room. I think my only response to that is that we said in 2016, that's what we were doing, was to restructure the company and protect or create rather a financial runway to 2020. That's what we have done. And since then I think it's been improved by the cost CapEx reductions that we have so we are not - we are in a good position right now. But of course for us it's not a strategy it is to sit still and burnt cash and wait for market recovery. We have to use that time wisely, so I think instead of focusing too much on when - on the assumption that the mound remains low, when the inflation point between the market recovery and the end of the runway, we are doing whatever we can in the meantime to avoid that surprise strategically and financially, so that we can protect the company and build for the future. So the short answer is we create the runway to 2020 that's done.

I probably said too much then since there is a follow-up, that's fine.

Unidentified Analyst

No, that's fine very good. If you look at the fleet does it talk about you see a lot of scrapping?

Jesper Andresen

Not enough.

Unidentified Analyst

But, if you see when the market comes back how much of the fleet do you think will be scrapped if you?

Stig Christiansen

Well, I didn't mention that data, but it's on the slide. I think if you go back to the previous boiling hot days where you have directivity in Mexico, Brazil and the North Sea and may be the odd job in Australia and the US, you probably had 16,15,16 vessels working, and the fleet at that point in time was just over 20. So what we are saying is that we will - we have scrapped five units already. We have definitely taken responsibility there as well. Then for those dead one we are indicating that another seven units or so will disappear from the market to take supply down towards 25 by 2020. We haven't been too specific, but we all understand that in that seven some are ours; the question is it two or is it three? We have definitely identified the next scrapping candidate and it's just a matter of finding the right time to do it. The remaining four, five units needs to come from others and I don't think I want to mention names in the public, but we know which vessels are likely to be scrapped and/or never come back, simply because with the current market activity some of them will struggle, it's expensive to keep them lie up and the longer it takes, before they are re-activated it might become an economical to re-activate and do the class. So I think our prediction will prove right, but we have to continue to take responsibility and at least a couple of units will disappear also from Prosafe's fleet, it's just a matter of time. Which means that historically in good times you saw maybe a global fleet utilization of around 80% or so, there is always spare capacity, there should be spare capacity and so that's what we are kind of looking for again in the hot market 25 units globally you would see may be 17, 18 units working. But, now I am - this is scenario pain thing, this is not guiding or anything else, I'm just thinking out loud.

Unidentified Analyst

One more, why is it so difficult to have consolidation, when everybody sees the need for it?

Jesper Andresen

Consolidation is always - well this takes me back to universe actually, because this is a very interesting topic. But, make a long story short, it's often very simple for everyone to see the industrial and strategic rational of consolidation. The difficulty becomes when you start talking about valuation, fleets are different, relative valuation and other complexities. So it's just the way it is. The strategy is easy, the difficult part is to make this come together from the perspective of many owners I guess. That's always the challenge. Go to another question otherwise I can take the mike.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] investor, how long can you keep postponing the standstill agreement in China and are you experiencing any pressure there like yeah, - it's been postponed several times and we see the time getting closer and closer in it?

Jesper Andresen

So that's a good question, it takes true to agree and that's hard to guess in advance what will happen. But, I think overall, it's of course not an easy situation, the market has changed significantly since we ordered the vessels. As you know there are not many deals done in China or actually in zero mall as to date. On the other hand I think everybody understands that Prosafe is in a prime position to take these vessels, all three of them into the market in a timely fashion as the market recovers. And I think not to be under estimated is that we know the vessels and the euros is fairly complete and though one way has - there are some work to do in that respect and they are extremely complex, that's always a considerable project risk in just taking them. So it's a question of timing, when does it become relevant, when does that job, when is the situation possible in China to do something and how long can we postpone? I don't think it's a fixed answer and that was it.

Stig Christiansen

Okay, still no questions from the web, so any final questions from you guys? No?

Stig Christiansen

Okay, but then we say thank you all for showing up and listening in and have a nice day. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.