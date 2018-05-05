Network-1: CEO Chat, Investment Thesis

As an investor, if you look for companies with a strong management team and a shareholder focus, Mr. Horowitz and those at Network-1 more than meet that criterion.

After writing my last article on Network-1 Technologies (NYSEMKT:NTIP), I had a chance to speak with the CEO and Chairman, Mr. Corey Horowitz. During our conversation, Mr. Horowitz was happy to answer any questions I had, and was very elaborate and clear in his answers. We also went through the last report I published on the company and discussed a few points that I would like to revisit now, and provide more insight on, after our conversation.

For those that have not read the previous article, I will briefly touch on the main points from it. I discussed the great management team at Network-1, its good 2017 financial results, the health of the balance sheet (large cash position), its potential risks, potential catalysts, my valuation model, and my overall recommendation for the stock.

I had stated:

"The investment thesis for Network-1 relies solely on your opinion of how the Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) case appeal will turn out. If you believe that Network-1 will not be able to overturn the ruling, an investment in their stock at current prices will likely be unsuccessful in providing the investor with market-beating returns. However, if you believe that Network-1 will be able to successfully overturn the original ruling, the stock is significantly undervalued."

This part of the investment thesis has changed. I am no longer tying the success or failure of the company to the outcome of the HP case. As you will see in the following discussion, the company has promising prospects outside of the Remote Power Patents (HP case). Due to this change in the investment thesis, the valuation has been adjusted accordingly.

Throughout the rest of this article, I will be discussing the risk of insider selling, the company's 2017 fourth-quarter results, cash position, and expected first-quarter 2018 results, HP, Google/YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) pending litigation, the company's future strategy and business prospects, my new valuation models, further discussion on the management team, the remaining risks surrounding the business, and my overall recommendation.

Insider Selling

First, I would like to revisit the risk of insider selling I discussed previously. Investors often look to insider buying and/or selling for indications of where the company's stock may be going, but the SEC filings that disclose this information do not always show the true picture of what is happening - you never truly know why someone sold (or bought). If one were to look at the SEC filings for Network-1 Technologies, they would see that insiders own a significant portion of the business, mostly by Mr. Horowitz. They would also see that he has sold very little stock over the years. During our conversation, Mr. Horowitz stated he has never sold stock due to a change in the future prospects of the business, and that the majority of his net worth is tied up in the company. He has only sold small amounts of stock throughout the years in order to pay for certain personal things, such as his children's tuition. This having been true throughout his 20+ year tenure with the company, it is unlikely there will be a significant change in the coming years. This portion of our conversation eased my concern of large insider selling in the near future.

Source: FactSet

Fourth-Quarter Revenue

I previously wrote:

"It is also important to mention that Network-1 was unable to obtain revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the recent outcome of the trial with Hewlett-Packard."

Mr. Horowitz clarified that this was not entirely true; only three out of eleven licensees did not pay - Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR), and Dell. The remaining eight licensees did pay, totaling about $1.723 million in the fourth quarter. It had been a large concern of mine that the company had lost all revenue in the quarter. Now seeing that this was not the case, that concern has been relieved.

Cash Position and Q1 2018

The cash position has been one of my main drivers for the long investment thesis in Network-1. During our call, Mr. Horowitz noted the cash figures listed in my previous article were actually too low. They were accurate as of the 10-K (December 31, 2017), but since the article was written in early April, investors should consider the company's real cash position as of then, which is closer to $63-65 million (an increase of $10-12 million from the end of December 2017). The majority of this increase in cash was from the roughly $18 million in first-quarter revenue that the company will book. This first quarter revenue figure was discussed in the 10-K as it related to the fourth quarter of 2017, but was not recognizable under revenue recognition accounting standards until the first quarter of 2018. When the company books approximately $18 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2018 alone, it will have already surpassed all previous non-outlier years' revenue figures. There have been two outlier years, 2010 and 2016, where the company received special one-time revenue that caused those years to be outliers. Excluding outlier years, 2018 has already generated the most revenue ever for Network-1, with three quarters remaining. The stock is priced in such a way that it appears most investors are missing this point. With the additional cash from the first quarter of 2018, the stock has about $2.40-2.60 (diluted and basic, respectively) in cash per share, with the stock trading at about $2.65 today.

Source: Data, Morningstar. Graph, self-created

Source: Data, Morningstar. Graph, self-created

HP Litigation

I couldn't meet with Mr. Horowitz and not question one of the largest risks facing Network-1, the future of its Remote Power Patent. There has been much speculation as to what the final outcome (after the appeal) will be, and when that decision will be made. He stated the result of the initial case was very disappointing and not what was expected, but is confident in the potential outcome of the appeal case. The HP case was the first time there was a jury decision in a Network-1 case. This can be difficult as many of Network-1's patents are highly technical and the technology behind them can be difficult to understand to the average juror. It is possible that due to this the jury did not completely understand that patents and their technology, resulting in a mistaken ruling. He, like the rest of us, has no way of knowing the exact time frame of when this litigation will be settled, but based on his experience, he does not expect a result in 2018. However, at the end of it all, if the result does end up being in Network-1's favor, it is expected to be worth upwards of $100 million.

Google/YouTube Litigation

What Mr. Horowitz and I discussed next was certainly the most interesting part of our conservation, and further increased my conviction on buying this stock. In my last article I wrote:

"They will also be receiving revenue from Google/YouTube due to the recent ruling in favor of Network-1."

This is not entirely true - yet, at least. As of now, the company will not be receiving any revenue from this ruling as Google/YouTube is continuing to fight the case (unless Google settles, which is unlikely). However, Mr. Horowitz and I discussed the value of this case and its implication on the stock. He stated that he doesn't believe this case and the corresponding portfolio is being priced into the stock at all; investors are essentially getting the Cox Portfolio for free. The case is "VERY valuable" according to Mr. Horowitz, and is the main reason for such an aggressive stock buyback program.

According to Mr. Horowitz, he is "buying back stock as much as possible." The cash on the balance sheet could be used to buy more patent portfolios, but the current portfolios it owns are not being valued in the stock, causing Mr. Horowitz to invest heavily in buying back stock instead. The company is very confident it will be able to defend the Cox Portfolio as it has won all previous cases (the HP case was its first loss). Google and YouTube are infringing on this patent portfolio for nearly all of its business, which can result in a large payout and future licensee for Network-1. Mr. Horowitz went as far as saying the Cox Portfolio is more valuable than all of the cash on its balance sheet (about $63 million). The value of this portfolio is difficult to obtain through analysis of the company's financial statements and annual reports, but after speaking with Mr. Horowitz, this appears to be a very exciting aspect of the business.

Facebook Litigation

Similar to the Google case, the Facebook litigation is very valuable and not priced into the company's stock. This case is in the early stages, but Network-1 has been able to defend this patent portfolio in the past, and expects to be able to do so in this case as well. Network-1 is "very pointed with its litigation" according to Mr. Horowitz, only entering into litigation when it believes there is a good chance of victory. The patents Facebook is allegedly infringing on are the Mirror Worlds patents, which have been successfully licensed to large companies in the past, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Facebook uses the Mirror Worlds patent technology for its timeline and news feed features - a very important part of Facebook's business model. Barring a settlement from Facebook, shareholders will have to wait a while for the result of this case. However, should they wait, this could provide a large catalyst for the company and its stock.

Future Strategy

As discussed above, Network-1 is confident in being able to overturn the jury ruling in the HP case, but Mr. Horowitz made it apparent that this is not its only strategy, and that the company will be fine should the result not be in its favor. The company's burn rate is only a few million dollars per year, which is easily sustainable with its balance sheet. One of the company's largest expenses is litigation, but this is not a large concern as its lawyers work entirely on contingency, not hourly. Network-1 does not have expectations of monetizing its recently acquired M2M/IoT patent portfolio immediately as the market is still developing, but Mr. Horowitz expects this to be a large opportunity for the company moving forward. In the near-term, regardless of the validity of the Remote Power Patent (HP case), Network-1 is planning to increase its focus on monetizing the Cox Patent Portfolio (patents in the Google litigation) and the Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio (patents in the Facebook litigation). Past success with monetizing both of these portfolios to prominent licensees should provide investors with optimism for the future of the business outside of the Remote Power Patent.

I asked Mr. Horowitz if he saw a large risk of these behemoth companies (Apple, Google/YouTube, Microsoft, Facebook, Cisco, etc.) developing similar technology on their own, eliminating the need for Network-1's patents. He stated that he does not believe so as the settlements are very small in relation to their size; it's just not worth it for them to develop this technology and/or restructure their business to avoid dealing with a tiny company in relation to themselves like Network-1. He expects that they will continue to fight until a result is reached, and that will be the extent of it.

Valuation

My previous article provided a financial model and an extensive explanation of why I valued the stock the way I did. Much of what I wrote then I still agree with, but the exact figures have changed. I wrote:

"In my previous article, I valued the company at about $4.61. I still agree with this valuation if the Hewlett-Packard ruling is overturned. It is my expectation that the stock will return to a similar level it was trading at prior to the initial ruling. However, if the current ruling is upheld, the company would be worth significantly less than $4.61. My estimation for the value of the stock should the ruling be upheld is about $2.25-$2.50. The company has about $2.05 per share in cash (using their diluted shares outstanding figure), and 50 patents outside of their Remote Power Patent Portfolio, which provides an estimated $0.20-$0.45 in value per share. The patents outside of their Remote Power Patent Portfolio do not provide significant value to the stock because they have provided very little revenue in the past, but they do provide a small amount of value due to the possibility of them being monetized in the future."

This premise remains intact, but I would value the company closer to $8-9 per share if the HP ruling is overturned, and about $6-7 per share if the HP ruling is not overturned. Here is my reasoning:

1. If the HP ruling is overturned, the company will still have about $2.40-2.60 in cash per share, which is worth at least 2x its value ($4.80-5.20) with a CEO and chairman like Mr. Horowitz managing the firm. He can likely provide a return on the cash that makes it far more valuable than it is just as cash on the balance sheet. The stock lost about $2 per share when the Remote Power Patent case ruling with HP was revealed. It would likely gain this back should the ruling be overturned, putting the company's stock at about $6.80-7.20 per share. Then, we must consider the Cox Patent Portfolio and the Mirror Worlds Portfolio, both of which Mr. Horowitz has stated he expects to be very valuable. Estimating conservatively, I am adding about $1-1.20 in value to the stock for these two portfolios, putting the total value of the stock at about $8-9. This still excludes any value the M2M/IoT patent portfolio provides, which could be quite significant over the long-term.

2. If the HP ruling is not overturned, the company will still have its cash, worth about $4.80-5.20 per share, as it is in the valuation above. Plus the $1-1.20 for the Cox Patent Portfolio and the Mirror Worlds Portfolio, the company's stock is valued around $6-7 per share. Again, excluding any value from the M2M/IoT patent portfolio.

Source: Self-created

Valuing the company's free cash flow over the next 10 years, the stock is worth about $6.75 (this is excluding the value of its cash). The company has grown its free cash flow over the past five years at a compounded annual growth rate of about 15% from $3 million in 2012 to $6 million in 2017 (this is excluding the outlier years). Using conservative growth figures, I estimated it would growth its FCF over the next 5 years at half the rate at which the company did over the previous 5 years, and over the following 5 years at half that rate, about 7.5% and 3.75% respectively. Assuming a discount rate of 10% and a TV multiple of 10x FCF, the company's stock is worth about $6.75 per share (currently trading at $2.65).

On a relative basis, Network-1 is trading at lower multiples than the industry average, but is more profitable than its competitors in terms of gross, operating, and net margins on average.

Source: Data, TD Ameritrade/Morningstar. Graph, self-created

Source: Data, TD Ameritrade/Morningstar. Graph, self-created.

Similar to the previous article, the company's stock is still trading at a very low Acquirer's Multiple of just 1.16.

Source: Data, Morningstar

According to Tobias Carlisle, the Acquirer's Multiple is the value metric financial acquirers use to find takeover targets. It is calculated by taking the market cap of a business, adding in their debt, minority interest and preferred shares, then removing cash and cash equivalents to get the business's enterprise value. The enterprise value is then divided by operating earnings (similar to EBIT, but without special revenue sources). I prefer to use operating earnings instead of EBIT due to the reasons Mr. Carlisle explains in his book The Acquirer's Multiple:

"Operating earnings differ from EBIT because the operating earnings figure is worked out from the top of the income statement down, and EBIT is worked out from the bottom up. Calculating operating earnings from the top down standardizes the metric, making a comparison across companies, industries, and sectors possible. By excluding special items - income that a company does not expect to recur in future years - ensures that these earnings are related only to operations … Operating earnings allows an apples-to-apples comparison between stocks with different mixes of debt and equity." (Carlisle 75).

The lower the Acquirer's Multiple, the more undervalued a business is.

"Think of the enterprise value as the price you pay and operating earnings as the value you get. The lower the Acquirer's Multiple, the more value you get for the price you pay and the better the stock." (Carlisle 67).

An Acquirer's Multiple of 1.16 is very low, especially in this market environment.

As of today, the stock is currently trading at just $2.65, providing investors with a very intriguing investment opportunity when considering the valuation models discussed above.

Source: Google

Quality Management Team

From all that I had read about the company and its management team prior to talking with Mr. Horowitz, I was very confident that I was investing in a great management team. After speaking with him, I feel even more confident. The fact that the CEO and Chairman was willing to take the time out of his day to meet with me showed a lot about how he views the company and its shareholders. It wasn't only that, it was the way he talked about the company. It was a qualitative characteristic of management that cannot be measured in a financial statement. He showed me he truly believes in this company and has a deep passion for it. They are a small, tight-knit group with only three employees. They are very cost conscious; Mr. Horowitz does not even have his own secretary. They are shareholder friendly; they manage the business with their shareholders as a major priority. My interactions with Mr. Horowitz have provided me with a qualitative feel for the business that makes me very confident that I am entrusting a great management team with my capital.

Risks

None of this is to say that an investment in Network-1 would be risk-free - it certainly would not. There is still significant risk in investing in Network-1, a micro-cap company. Investors are facing risks such as limited market liquidity, volatile stock prices, potentially inefficient market pricing for substantial periods of time, large unpredictable ups and downs in operating results due to their business model, political and regulatory risk that can impact the patent industry, litigation risk, an unfavorable decision in the HP case, and the possibility of its Cox and Mirror Worlds portfolios not monetizing as successfully as expected. Any of these risks could have a material negative impact on the business and its stock price.

Although there are risks, as there are in every investment, this is a great asymmetric risk-return investment opportunity for investors to consider. At current prices and the cash on its balance sheet, there is limited downside risk (stock is trading at $2.65, with at least $2.40 per share in cash on the balance sheet) with huge upside potential. The company has a solid balance sheet, upward revenue growth, great margins, positive future business prospects and a great management team. I have been and will continue to add to my position in Network-1.

Additional Disclosures: Everything included in this article is not to be taken as investing advice because I am not your investment adviser. Also, I have not considered your specific situation as your fiduciary. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence before making any investments, and should consult with an investment professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

